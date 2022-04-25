“It shouldn’t have gotten this crazy”: Megan Thee Stallion gives heartbreaking details about Tory Lanez shooting

Megan Thee Stallion is finally ready to talk publicly about what happened on the night of July 12, 2020 in an argument with Tory Lanez that left her with wounds from two bullets in her feet. Megan had already identified Lanez as the person who shot her, and he has plead not guilty after being arrested that night with a felony gun charge and later charged with felony assault. Lanez also put out a 17-song album called Daystar denying the allegations that left fans enraged at the bold denial of the highly documented incident.

In a conversation with Gayle King that aired on Monday on CBS Mornings, Meg gave the details of that terrifying night. She says the altercation happened after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house, when she, her friend Kelsey, and Tory Lanez left early at Meg’s request, with Lanez’s security driving them. She recalls the beginning of the argument as being the stuff of normal friend bickering at a social gathering; in fact, as Megan tearfully recalled, she was barely involved in the argument barely in the first place. “I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud,” she said. “This was one of those times where it shouldn’t have gotten this crazy.”

But things escalated when Megan insisted on getting out of the car to detach herself from the conversation. She said that Lanez allegedly leaned over the window, yelled “dance, bitch,” and began shooting at her. Megan recounted being so scared that it took her time to even realize that she was bleeding, at which point she crawled to a neighboring driveway and pleaded for help. Instead of calling for help, Lanez allegedly offered Megan $1 million to not say anything, begging for forgiveness as the police were called by neighbors.

Megan went on to address with King what happened when police arrived, which paints a grim portrait of the realities of police brutality against Black people and the palpable trauma of the police killing of George Floyd and its aftermath. For fear of the police killing anyone in Megan’s party, she told officers that she “stepped on glass” when asked why she was bleeding. It wasn’t until later at the hospital, when doctors told Megan that she had bullet fragments in both of her feet, that she admitted she had been shot.

Lanez has tried to use Megan’s initial dismissal of being shot to convolute her allegations, however medical reports prove that she was in fact harmed by bullets and not glass, and bullet fragments remain in one of her feet to this day. Text messages from the third passenger, who has remained silent on the recommendation of legal counsel, reveal that she contacted Megan’s security during the incident saying, “Help, Tory shot Meg.”

Megan gives heartbreaking background to the incident as well, revealing that at the time of the shooting she was still grieving the death of her mother. “They were my best friends,” she recalls of life with her parents, and in the wake of losing her mother, Megan was desperately searching for familial bonds in friendship. She says that led her to have a close friendship with Lanez, who had lost his mother as well. Megan denied Lanez’s allegations, which are that the two had a sexual relationship and that she’s lying about him shooting her. “I think he’s trying to deflect from the fact that he committed a crime,” Megan said. She added that since the shooting that she has had increased anxiety, and she has difficulty trusting people.

When CBS Mornings asked Lanez’s lawyer for a statement, they responded, “We look forward to addressing Ms. Pete’s claims — including all its inconsistencies, discrepancies, and omissions — in the court of law.”

If convicted in the case later this year, Tory Lanez faces up to 23 years in prison. The artist was issued a protective order stating that he could not contact or come within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion. He violated that order in August of last year when he made a surprise appearance at Miami’s Rolling Loud during DaBaby’s set right after Megan had exited the stage. His bail was increased in response to the violation. He violated the order a second time on social media in messages that were found to be clearly directed at Megan. His bail was increased a second time, and Judge David V. Herriford asserted that Lanez is “not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media.”

While Megan knows that there are supporters of Lanez who have accused her of falsely accusing him, she said she’s done defending herself against them. “I’d rather it play out in court, and the facts come out and everything comes out, than me having to plead my case,” Megan said. “I’m the victim. I’m not defending myself against anything. Something happened to me.”