Olivia Rodrigo paused her concert to speak out on abortion rights

This week, the country reacted with rage after learning of the Supreme Court’s likely upcoming decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. Pro-choice people everywhere have been protesting loudly against the news, while grassroots organizations have been directing people where to donate and how to put pressure on their representatives. Celebrities, too, have come forward to make their revulsion and horror at the news known. A day after Phoebe Bridgers announced she had gotten an abortion, Sour singer Olivia Rodrigo took a moment out of her D.C. concert Wednesday night to speak out against the likely overturning of Roe.

Rodrigo began, “Because we're in D.C., I couldn't pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court's potential decision,” as the crowd cheered her on. She continued, “Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

While it’s unclear when the Supreme Court plans to make its decision final, the upcoming weeks and months are an essential time for protest and advocacy for reproductive freedom. The more celebrities who come forward to humanize the issue for their fans, the better. Rodrigo, while currently in a whirl of fame after her Grammy-winning pop debut, is a crucial voice to add to the discussion.