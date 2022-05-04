Phoebe Bridgers knows, firsthand, the importance of reproductive freedom

Phoebe Bridgers revealed on Twitter that she had an abortion last fall. In the wake of news that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade and effectively allow states to revoke the right to abortion, the singer shared her story in a tweet that also shared a link to abortion funds that people can donate to.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” Bridgers wrote. “I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

Earlier this week, a leaked opinion draft revealed the court’s majority decision — backed by the conservative justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh — to slash Roe v. Wade.

While the expected ruling would not institute a nationwide ban, it would allow states the freedom to implement “trigger laws” that are in place to implement a ban within their borders. Over 13 states are expected to ban abortion immediately following the ruling, and 26 in total are expected to institute a ban eventually, despite the fact that polls indicate the majority of Americans believe abortion is a constitutional right.