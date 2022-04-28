Pete Davidson is getting his own sitcom, for some reason

Pete Davidson’s world is coming to a TV show near you. Peacock has ordered a half-hour comedy series that will be based on the comedian and Saturday Night Live star’s life. Davidson will star, write, and executive produce Bupkis; his SNL boss Lorne Michaels will serve as executive producer.

According to Deadline, the show, in its comedic and heightened version of Davidson’s real life, has been likened to Larry David’s semi-autobiographical Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate.”

It’s the latest big news in what has been a buzzy period for Davidson: Aside from his high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian, he is slated to star in the upcoming A24 teen whodunnit Bodies Bodies Bodies, along with the films Good Mourning with a U (with fellow celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly), and Meet Cute. He is currently on hiatus from SNL while he films the upcoming horror film The Home.

Bupkis won’t be first time Davidson’s life has served as source material: He previously starred in and co-wrote 2020’s The King of Staten Island.