The nominations for the 2022 Emmys heralded a big day of firsts for two of the biggest shows of the year. Quinta Brunson, creator and star of the hit comedy Abbott Elementary, became both the first Black woman to garner three nominations in the comedy category in the same year and also the youngest Black woman to ever be nominated in the comedy acting category. Netflix’s Squid Game also made history as the first-ever non-English language series to score a nod.

Brunson was recognized for Outstanding Comedy Series; Lead Actress; and Outstanding Writing. Other Abbott cast members Janelle James (Supporting Actress), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Supporting Actress), and Tyler James Williams (Supporting Actor) were also recognized in their respective acting categories.

“Crying shaking and throwing up has new meaning to me because I real life did all three. Still speechless,” Brunson tweeted. “Congrats to the entire staff and cast of Abbott Elementary. And I want to share this moment with all of the people who watch and love the show. Emmy nominated, baby!”

Squid Game, easily the biggest sensation in television in the past year and the most-watched title in Netflix history, scored a whopping 14 nominations and is up for the coveted Best Drama Series. Many of its stars — Lee Jung-jae (Lead Actor), Jung Ho-yeon (Supporting Actress), Park Hae-soo (Supporting Actor), O Yeong-su (Supporting Actor), and Lee Yoo-mi (Guest Actress) — were recognized, along with series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who was nominated for Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing.

The two shows were just some of the big scorers of the day — the HBO family saga Succession (2020’s Outstanding Drama winner) walked away with the most nominations at 25; the HBO limited series The White Lotus earned 20; and the Apple TV comedy Ted Lasso (last year’s Outstanding Comedy winner) also picked up 20.

The 74th Annual Emmys will air on Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock.