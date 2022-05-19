Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome a baby boy

Rihanna has given birth to a baby boy! The new mother welcomed her son on May 13 in Los Angeles with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, per TMZ. The couple had announced their pregnancy in January, and fans have gushed over details around their impending parenthood ever since.

Of motherhood, Rihanna revealed to Elle that her inspiration is Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. “Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be — psycho about it.” She added, “You talk about my kids, it's over.”

In the months that Rihanna has been pregnant, she has taken her already existing status as a style icon and catapulted it to a new level by forging a completely new outlook on maternity wear. She notoriously has worn clothing that was see-through, cutaway, and showed off her belly bump. She refused fussy maternity styles, opting to wear items straight off the runway without concern for what anyone would think. Rihanna and Rocky also threw a rave-themed baby shower that eschewed convention. The couple is sure to continue to be trendsetters as parents, and everyone is waiting with bated breath for the announcement of the baby’s name.