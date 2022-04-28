Rihanna’s baby shower was an actual rave

Rihanna’s pregnancy has been a gift to us all. First she challenged everything we thought we knew about maternity clothes, and now she's making us rethink the very concept of a baby shower. Last Friday, Rih and her partner, A$AP Rocky, reportedly threw a rave-themed baby shower, according to HipHollywood.

The intimate celebration was basically the opposite of the stereotypical baby showers we usually see — which is exactly how Rih wanted it. In a recent interview with Vogue, the star was candid about what she didn’t want, saying, “No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing.” Not that she judges those traditions themselves; she’s just not into them personally. She continued, “I mean it’s lit for a lot of people — I’ve even planned a couple of baby showers like that myself — it’s just not right for me. Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me.”

Clearly, she meant it. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple went through with the unconventionally-themed shower in order to be surrounded by friends and family, despite considering keeping a lower profile given the circumstances of A$AP Rocky’s recent arrest. The source added, “Rihanna didn’t want a shower for just the ladies, they’re in this together, it was always going to be a joint celebration.” And celebrate they did. While guests’ phones were locked away during the party, they reportedly wore neon and were gifted rave-themed party favors on their way out — including t-shirts that have since surfaced on Twitter. The front of the tee features black and white childhood photos of the soon-to-be parents, accompanied by neon hearts, stars, and the words “Rih,” “Rocky,” and “rave shower.” The back reads, “I went 2 Rih and Rocky’s rave shower and all I got was this amazing shirt.”