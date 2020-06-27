If you’re someone who sweats a lot, it can be difficult to find a shirt that doesn’t call attention to wet spots. When shopping for the best shirts that don’t show sweat, opt for moisture-wicking polyester and poly-blend fabrics that dry quickly. Dark, white, or patterned shirts can help disguise moisture when it occurs, and an absorbent undershirt can provide additional moisture control for your underarms.

What to look for in the best shirts that don’t show sweat

Polyester gets a bad rap for not being as breathable as other fabrics, but it can actually be a good option for hiding sweat because it repels moisture — and when it does get wet, it dries quickly. For workouts, choose a performance polyester shirt with sweat-wicking technology that pulls moisture away from your skin and dries fast. Cotton is breathable, but it's notorious for holding onto moisture, so if you like its soft feel, opt for a cotton-poly blend shirt that combines the best qualities of both fabrics. Finally, a moisture-wicking undershirt with underarm sweat pads can be layered under other shirts to keep them sweat-free.

Ultimately, even the most sweat-resistant shirts will look slightly different when wet, so it can help to be strategic about the color you choose. As far as solids go, dark shades and plain white tend to hide sweat better than more brightly pigmented hues. Patterns are also a great option, as sweat marks can visually blend into the design itself.

Whether you need a workout shirt or a crisp button-up, the options below will help hide and minimize sweat when you need them to.

The basic t-shirt Amazon Hanes Sport Cool DRI Performance Tee (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon This pack of sweat-wicking Hanes Cool DRI Men's Performance Tees is a budget-friendly option with over 14,000 positive Amazon ratings. The shirt's 100% polyester fabric is made with Cool DRI technology — which channels sweat to the surface of the shirt — plus an interlock construction to add some stretch. The shirt also has a UPF 50+ rating to provide you with sun protection outside and a tag-free collar that makes it comfortable for everyday wear. You can snag the shirts in 15 different colors, but the black, white, or navy versions may be better at hiding sweat than the other options. The shirts are also available in a long-sleeve style. One reviewer wrote: “Nice and light, sweat dries fast, breezy and cool when working in the heat.” Material: polyester | Available colors: 15 | Available sizes: Men’s Small to 3X-Large

Amazon Hanes Sport Cool DRI Performance Tee $11 See On Amazon The Hanes Sport Women's Cool DRI Performance Tee is similar to the men’s style except that it features a V-neck instead of a crew neck. It has moisture-wicking Cool DRI fabric, a UPF 50+ rating, and the brand’s classic tag-free collar. Some Amazon reviewers noted that this shirt runs small, so it may be a good idea to size up if you’re on the fence. This shirt is available in 11 colors, but black, navy, and white are likely your best bet for hiding sweat. It's also available in a long-sleeve version. One reviewer wrote: “Working in construction I wear these shirts EVERYDAY! While the rest of the guys are dripping sweat standing on or by the 300° asphalt. I’m pretty cool. I get hot, but nothing close to how I would in a regular tshirt. Highly recommend.” Material: Polyester | Available colors: 11 | Available sizes: Women’s Small to XXX-Large

The workout shirt Amazon Under Armour Tech 2.0 T-Shirt $16 See On Amazon Sweating can be most pronounced when you're working out, but the Under Armour Tech 2.0 T-Shirt should help keep you cool and dry. It’s constructed with quick-drying, 100% polyester fabric that feels lightweight and soft, according to reviewers. With 49 colors to choose from, this shirt gives you a lot of options — but stick with the darker shades or white to disguise sweat the best. One reviewer wrote: “These are the lightest t shirts I’ve found and do a great job of wicking sweat away.” Material: Polyester | Available colors: 49 | Available sizes: Men’s X-small to 3X-Large (including big and tall options)

Amazon Under Armour Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt $19 See On Amazon This Under Armour V-Neck T-Shirt is made of a blend of 84% polyester and 16% elastane with four-way stretch and anti-odor technology to help keep bacteria at bay. It features Under Armour's quick-drying UA Tech fabric, which also wicks sweat to keep you cool and dry. That said, it doesn't offer much in the way of ventilation, so if you prefer a ventilated shirt, try this one with a back cut-out. It has a deep V-neck collar in front and is available in an impressive 110 colors, including sweat-disguising darker hues. Heather gray fabrics can sometimes highlight wetness but, according to one reviewer, this particular heather gray seems to do a good job of disguising sweat marks. One reviewer wrote: “This shirt is great for working out, totally hides sweat and looks nice.” Material: Polyester & elastane | Available colors: 110 | Available sizes: Women’s X-Small to 3X

The dress shirt Amazon Coolibar UPF 50+ Vita Shirt $44 See On Amazon If you find that sweat puts a damper on an otherwise sharp look, consider adding the Coolibar Vita shirt to your rotation. The fabric is made of 90% polyester and 10% spandex, and it’s designed to wick away moisture so that you can feel fresh longer. This versatile shirt has UPF 50+ protection, so you could technically wear it for outdoor pursuits. But it has a sleek cut that can easily take you to an office or a night out. It’s available in four styles, with the white, black, and grey royal diamond options being good choices for concealing sweat. One reviewer wrote: “Perfect fit” Materials: Polyester & spandex | Available styles: 4 | Available sizes: Men’s Small to XX-Large

Amazon Coolibar UPF 50+ Rhodes Shirt $85 See On Amazon With UPF 50+ sun protection, the Coolibar Rhodes shirt is a comfortable outdoor shirt, but its tailored style makes it easy to dress up for dinner or a business casual office. Made of 100% polyester, the fabric pulls sweat away from the skin so that it can dry quickly. This shirt comes in six colors, but for hiding sweat, your best bet will be the black or white options. Plus, it's easy to care for — you can toss it in the washing machine when it needs to be cleaned. One reviewer wrote: “This is the perfect shirt. I have been looking for a long sleeve SPF shirt that’s subtle, no back vents. [...] Today I wore it to a professional meeting then went for a hike in the sun after. I own it in black. I am about to buy this shirt as a gift to everyone I know.” Material: Polyester | Available styles: 6 | Available sizes: Women’s XX-Small to 3X

The cotton blend shirt Amazon Russell Athletic Performance T-Shirt $9 See On Amazon If you love the feel of cotton and just hate the way it absorbs and shows sweat, give the Russell Athletic's Cotton Performance Short Sleeve T-Shirt a try. This UPF 30+ shirt is made of a cotton-polyester blend (60% cotton and 40% polyester, to be precise) with Dri-Power technology that wicks moisture to keep you dry, as well as odor-fighting properties to keep prevent unwanted stenches. The collar is tag-free, too, making the shirt even more comfortable. It's available as a single shirt or in packs of two or three, and it comes in seven sizes and 24 colors (two of which have logos). Because this shirt has cotton and will inevitably take on more moisture than a performance polyester option, it's best to steer clear of the brightly pigmented options and opt for white, black, or dark blue instead. One reviewer wrote: “Great purchase fits perfect not loose and not tight just right also when you sweat its comfortable and it drys pretty quick I recommend” Material: Cotton & polyester | Available styles: 30 | Available sizes: Men’s Small to 4X-Large

Amazon Hanes X-Temp V-Neck T-Shirt $10 See On Amazon This scooped V-neck Hanes X-Temp T-Shirt is constructed with a cotton-polyester blend fabric that's soft but functional when you start to sweat. Its Dynamic X-Temp technology helps wick away moisture and it has a UPF 40+ rating. You can find the shirt in 11 different colors, including black, white, and dark gray. One reviewer wrote: “I am in love. It feels just like a short-staple cotton top, but evaporates sweat quickly. [...] I highly recommend these shirts.﻿” Material: Cotton & polyester | Available colors: 11 | Available sizes: Women’s Small to XXX-Large

The undershirt Amazon Thompson Tee Sweatproof Undershirt $39 See On Amazon Instead of a cotton undershirt, use this Thompson basic tee as a base layer to keep sweat from showing on whatever shirt you pull on over it. It's made of 95% bamboo-derived rayon (a naturally hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking material) and 5% spandex. But, most importantly, this shirt has a feature you might miss at first glance: The underarms are reinforced with sweat pads to catch moisture before it begins to show on your outer layer. Unlike disposable sweat pads, this undershirt is safe to toss in the washer and dryer, and it can be worn over and over. It's available in four neutral colors, and you can nab it as a one- or two-pack. One reviewer wrote: “I didn't know what to expect, and I am not one to write reviews but I got two of these shirts and would highly recommend them. I'll never sweat through my dress shirts, sportcoats, etc. ever again” Material: Bamboo-derived rayon & spandex | Available colors: 4 | Available sizes: Men’s X-Small to XXX-Large

Amazon Thompson Tee Sweatproof Undershirt $39 See On Amazon The women's version of this Thompson Tee Undershirt has a wide scoop neck instead of a V-neck — otherwise it's just like the men’s version. It has sweat pad panels in the underarm area that act as an absorbent barrier between sweat and your clothing, and the slim-cut fit makes it subtle under other shirts. It comes in black, white, and beige. One reviewer wrote: “The fit is perfect but this shirt really works! I have used Thompson tees for 5 years [now] and I’m not limited to what I can wear now. No more black jackets with everything just to cover the sweat. If you have [hyperhidrosis] and you sweat a lot BUY THIS SHIRT.” Materials: Bamboo-derived rayon & spandex | Available colors: 3 | Available sizes: Women’s X-Small to XX-Large