40 genius products Reddit is obsessed with because they work SO well

I'm not typically one to ask for advice; I trust my gut feelings and I'm pretty big on making my own pros-and-cons lists. However, there's one situation in which I'll regularly make an exception: online shopping. If past buyers have lots to say about a particular product, I want to hear it, and that goes double for products Reddit is obsessed with.

Even as an e-commerce writer, Reddit is often my go-to source for all things shopping. Why? For one, because the entire forum is split up into thousands of specific communities (aka subreddits), it's easy to find the categories that interest you. For another, users on there are typically nice, informative, and knowledgeable — and if they're not, no worries; their comments will often get down-voted and, consequently, sent all the way to the bottom of the thread. Finally, since any user's post has the potential to go viral in less than 12 hours, those with something to say can actually get their opinions out there.

Needless to say, I follow all of the most popular product-related subs, and I'm always on the lookout for new, genius finds and time-tested favorites — whether that's beauty staples, kitchen tools, electronics, or products that are designed to last a lifetime. According to real Reddit users, these products are actually worthy of your time and money.

01 This coffee maker that Reddit constantly raves about Amazon AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker $30 See On Amazon In basically any thread about coffee, kitchen accessories, or the best investments they've ever made, you'll find Redditors raving about the AeroPress. "Makes the best cup of coffee I've ever had, period," wrote u/j_stack. In short, it's a compact, portable coffee press that uses total immersion to make a smooth, full-flavored, bitter-free brew quickly. If the Reddit support isn't enough to sway you, it has over 12,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon.

02 This universal drill accessory that works on most fasteners Amazon KUSONKEY Universal Socket Tools Gifts $15 See On Amazon This universal socket tool gained some massive traction when it was one of the most upvoted posts of all time on r/INEEEEDIT. Just slip it onto the end of your drill, and its automatically adjusting pins will grab onto nuts, bolts, screws, and fasteners of all different sizes. Gone are the days of searching through your tool box for that one specific tool.

03 The best way to stop your tub drain from clogging Amazon TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector $13 See On Amazon When asked which under-$30 purchase genuinely improved their quality of life, u/gitsgrl commented, "Tub Shroom: catches my hair before going down the drain to clog my pipes and make me have to call a plumber and be sad about how expensive it is for a house call." The secret is the mushroom-shaped design, which doesn't stop water from draining, but catches every single hair on the way down. It's also widely compatible with most tubs and easy to clean.

04 These clever & functional steam lids Amazon GUGELIVES Silicone Bowl Lid (Set Of 3) $12 See On Amazon Another top post of all time on r/INEEEEDIT, these silicone lids are both witty and functional. They cover your pots to prevent splatters, but the steamboat design still allows vapor to escape. The food-grade material is also BPA-free, microwave-safe, and fine to put in the dishwasher. Get three different sizes with every order — and use them for spill-free food storage in the fridge, too.

05 A holy grail cleanser made with micellar water Amazon Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water (2-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Bioderma Sensibio H2O has been called a "holy grail product" on many a skin-care subreddit. Since it's a micellar water cleanser, it removes makeup, residue, and dirt, but does so while respecting your skin's hydrolipidic film. As a result, Redditors rave that it doesn't leave your skin feeling dry or rough, like so many other makeup removers.

06 These waterproof socks that are shockingly comfortable Amazon Showers Pass Lightweight Waterproof Socks $37 See On Amazon These genius waterproof socks got upwards of 20,000 upvotes when posted to Reddit — and they've got rave reviews on Amazon, too. They also have a waterproof layer that keeps your feel dry and comfortable in wet environments (without making your feet feel hot or clammy). The reviews section is filled with bike medics, servers, fishermen, and kayakers who say they're worth every penny. Available sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large

07 This bowl that makes delicious microwave popcorn Amazon Nordic Ware Microwave Popcorn Popper $20 See On Amazon According to u/theusualuser, delicious homemade popcorn doesn't have to be hard: "Love my popcorn popping bowl from Nordicware. Makes popcorn cheap and easy since you just drop the kernels in and then the microwave on." You can even add your own toppings and seasonings. It comes in three sizes.

08 A highly rated lantern from a trusted brand Amazon Coleman LED Lantern $48 See On Amazon The subreddit r/BuyItForLife is all about products that are such great quality, they'll last a lifetime — and countless Redditors have sung Coleman's praises. Their lanterns are bright, well-made, and designed to brave the elements, so it's no wonder the LED lantern has such high ratings. Since it has various brightnesses and lasts up to 85 hours, it's great to have for camping, traveling, and emergencies.

09 This $9 dupe for high-end, expensive mascaras Amazon Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup $9 See On Amazon Reddit user jmcrews called Maybelline New York's Sky High a "dupe for any high end mascara you've been using. I typically use Better Than Sex from Ulta, [but this $9 alternative] worked awesome!" The formula has bamboo extracts to extend lashes without unnecessary weight, while the flexible tower brush applies and separates from every angle. The formula is also washable and allergy-tested.

10 These extra-long right-angle chargers that don't get in your way Amazon ANSEIP 10FT iPhone Charger $13 See On Amazon One Redditor posted a picture of one of these right-angle phone chargers to r/INEEEEDIT, along with the title: "A charger that sits flat when using so that you don’t bend and break it." It got almost 20,000 upvotes. These ones in particular are 10 feet long, made from durable nylon braids, and are compatible with most Apple products. They have more than 7,000 reviews on Amazon.

11 This seriously underrated kitchen tool Amazon Manhattan Kitchen Food Cutter $14 See On Amazon In a subreddit all about chef knives, one Redditor wrote that stainless steel kitchen shears are easily the most underrated kitchen tool because of their versatility — and you can fully separate them for a thorough cleaning. Professional chefs on Reddit love the brand Manhattan Kitchen supply for basics like knives and food cutters.

12 This moisturizer that's a cult favorite for a reason Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Hydrating Face Moisturizer $14 See On Amazon Good luck finding a beauty subreddit that doesn't mention Neutrogena's Hydro Boost gel-cream. This moisturizer is a cult-favorite because it's oil-free, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic, but it's packed with hyaluronic acid for hydration. In fact, it became my go-to face cream after I found it on Reddit, and I'm amazed at how smooth my (previously flaky) skin is — all without causing my makeup to look too dewy.

13 A book that teaches you how to adult Amazon Grow the F*ck Up By John Kyle $14 See On Amazon Sort by Top/All Time, and you'll see that this book was the second-most upvoted post ever on r/shutupandtakemymoney. Yeah, the title is pretty edgy, but according to commenters, it actually teaches you real-life skills that your formal education probably didn't: stuff like how to change a tire, apply for college loans, write a resume, and turn the power off in your house.

14 This insulated thermos that lasts a lifetime — or 4 Amazon Stanley Vacuum-Insulated Wide-Mouth Bottle $35 See On Amazon "I'm the 4th generation to own/use this Stanley thermos!" one fan wrote in their post on r/BuyItForLife. If you don't have one in your family, however, you can still get the design on Amazon, where it has more than 4,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating. It's made from BPA-free materials and keeps your food or drink hot for up to 24 hours. It even comes with a lifetime warranty, thanks to the rust-proof stainless steel and durable parts.

15 This cast-iron skillet that's shockingly affordable Amazon Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Pre-Seasoned With Silicone Hot Handle Holder $33 See On Amazon The best cheap investment you can make for your kitchen? According to Redditor hankbaumbach, it's "a Lodge cast iron skillet [...] it'll become your main cooking pan." Plus, the line one has almost 100,000 reviews on Amazon. This 10.25-inch size is super versatile — but you can get it in tons of other sizes, too — and it comes with a silicone handle holder to prevent accidents. It also arrives pre-seasoned and costs way less than many competitors.

16 A rechargeable, color-changing moon lamp Amazon LOGROTATE 16 Colors LED 3D Print Moon Light with Stand $20 See On Amazon This moon lamp got almost 25,000 upvotes when a short video was posted to Reddit. It's 3D-printed to look like the real moon, but since it's USB-rechargeable and changes colors, it functions as a no-hassle nightlight or a unique mood-lighting piece. Get it in five sizes, each with their own wooden stand.

17 "The best value in chef knives" Amazon Victorinox 6 Inch Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife $27 See On Amazon Reddit user LargeCupOfTea wrote that "a top notch chef knife" is a important investment, and then went on to say that "Victorinox Fibrox is cheap, light, ergonomic, durable, and takes a keen edge (that is easy to hone and to resharpen). The best value in chef knives and paring knives in my opinion." This one has a near-perfect rating of 4.8 stars overall on Amazon. It's designed to tackle all tasks with easy handling, and it's expertly crafted in Switzerland using stainless steel.

18 This blanket that turns you into a burrito Amazon mermaker Burritos Tortilla Blanket $22 See On Amazon "As a person who often burritos in blankets if I could get my hands on one of those I would ascend to a new level of cozy," a Redditor wrote when this burrito blanket was posted. It is also a best-seller on Amazon, and this brand makes all different sizes and designs. (You can also get a waffle, chocolate chip cookie, or pizza.) It's made from fuzzy flannel and goes in the washing machine, no problem.

19 These reusable food storage bags that last Amazon Anpro Dishwasher Safe Reusable Food Storage Bags (11-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Another top post on r/BuyItForLife: "Bought a set of silicone resealable bags 4 years ago and they’re used every day and still in perfect condition. Haven’t thrown a single zip-loc away in all that time!" Since they're durable and dishwasher safe, you can clean them over and over again, seriously reducing the plastic waste usage in your household. They also come in tons of sizes (for packed lunches, leftovers, and meal prep) and are BPA-free and leak-proof.

20 A silk pillowcase that's gentle on skin & hair Amazon ALASKA BEAR Silk Pillowcase $24 See On Amazon Mulberry silk pillowcases are a commonly recommended product on beauty subs because the smooth, natural fabric helps evenly distribute your body's hydrating oils to reduce dryness. "I got two of these in August, and I love them so much I just ordered another one. I notice a difference in my hair and skin whenever I don’t sleep on one now," u/mirusmundi wrote about the Alaska Bear pillowcase. Get it in four sizes and just about any color you could want. Available sizes: Toddler — King

21 This affordable, nourishing night cream Amazon ACURE Radically Rejuvenating Whipped Night Cream $17 See On Amazon According to u/dupedrop, ACURE Radically Rejuvenating Whipped night cream is an amazing polypeptide cream with over 2,000 reviewers raving about how this moisturizer nourishes skin overnight with peptides, vitamin C, and ferulic acid. It's also vegan and cruelty-free, not to mention it skips sulfates.

22 Some high-quality silicone cooking utensils Amazon OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Silicone Utensil Set $25 See On Amazon Which under-$30 purchase seriously improved SmileFirstThenSpeak's life? "Silicone cooking utensils, instead of rubber ones. I use them in every kind of cookware and put them in the dishwasher. Easy, and no scratched pans." These ones from OXO Good Grips (a highly respected brand on Reddit and Amazon) are durable, flexible, and well-made. They're also dishwasher-safe and won't warp in the presence of heat.

23 The cast iron cookware brand people obsess over Amazon Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven $40 See On Amazon I'm pretty sure people on every social networking platform are obsessed with Lodge cast iron cookware — but over on Reddit's r/BuyItForLife, they have a serious appreciation for it. "It's the most used thing in my kitchen for 4 years and still like new!" wrote one user. The interior doesn't require seasoning, and everything from the shape to the materials are specifically designed to lock in flavor for the most delicious food possible. At just $40, it's also a great deal.

24 This oven-safe thermometer that takes the guesswork out of meat Amazon SMARTRO Digital Meat Thermometer $20 See On Amazon Since purchasing "an oven-safe digital meat thermometer", PureFicti0n "consistently [gets] compliments on my juicy chicken dinners." It's fast, accurate, and has a built-in timer, not to mention a smart alarm so you don't have to constantly check the temperature. The strong magnets even attach to the outside of your stove, so it stays out of your way while you're cooking. "Life's too short for overcooked or undercooked meat."

26 These magnetic phone mounts for the car Amazon Coolpow Magnetic Phone Mount (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon U/melodicjello loves their "magnet phone mount in the car - no awkward putting it in the holder and taking it out." The universal base fits just about every dashboard, while the super strong magnet works alongside all main smartphone brands. Then there's the 360-degree rotation, which allows you to view your phone from any angle — and when it's time to hit the road or leave the car, you can mount or remove your phone with a single hand.

27 A purchase that apparently changes your life Amazon Veken Non-Electric Bidet $30 See On Amazon This one's become somewhat of a running joke on Reddit, because every time someone makes a post about life-changing products, at least one person raves about their bidet. "This one is always mentioned but a bidet off Amazon," chloe_1218 wrote. This model is a fan-favorite because it has adjustable pressure control, and it's self-cleaning. It also comes with all the necessary accessories to install (it'll fit just about any toilet) in just a few minutes.

28 This advanced electric kettle for the tea lover Amazon Cuisinart PerfecTemp Cordless Electric kettle $85 See On Amazon Reddit user ComradeOfSwadia is obsessed with their Cuisinart PerfecTemp electric kettle. Why? "It has a different button for each kind of tea and is maybe the fastest kettle you can get in America using that watt. Need coffee? 195-200 makes a huge difference in taste. Green tea is almost undrinkable at boiling but smooth and soft at 175. Noodles? You can have hot water in two minutes no problem. Super useful." In other words, its advanced heat settings ensure that the water is the optimal temperature to get the most out of your drink (or cup of noodles).

29 A classic stool that makes pooping easier Amazon Squatty Potty The Original Bathroom Toilet Stool $25 See On Amazon If you have a hard time going to the bathroom, u/RasTrent87 recommends the Squatty Potty. They claim "you’ll use it everyday" because it makes the whole process infinitely easier and more comfortable. Essentially, this cult-favorite stool raises your legs up into a more ergonomic squatting position, so there's less straining. No wonder it has over 35,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon.

30 This self-draining holder for your utensils or toothbrush Amazon PELEG DESIGN Elephant Sink Cutlery Organizer $21 See On Amazon This adorable elephant utensils organizer got almost 10,000 upvotes when it was posted to Reddit earlier this year. Put your wet utensils inside and position it at the edge of the sink; the water will automatically drain out from the trunk. It's not just for the kitchen, though — "This has been my toothbrush holder for years!" SamJam2357 commented.

31 The best way to keep track of your keys — & phone Amazon Tile Mate Item Finder $23 See On Amazon A "20$ wireless key-finder" drastically improved CasinoBerry's life. "I never have to search my keys or wallet again. It gives me peace. The daily search stress was brutal." With over 5 million devices sold, the Tile is easily the most popular option. It clips onto your keyring or slips into your wallet. You can then ring it from the app on your phone — or, if you lose your phone, it works backwards to make that ring instead, even if it's on silent.

32 This cloth that removes makeup using just water Amazon Makeup Eraser The Original Erase All Makeup $20 See On Amazon Especially for those with sensitive skin, many Redditors swear that MakeUp Erasers are a life-changing invention. Using special microfiber fabric, they remove makeup and other residue using nothing but water — so you can skip the drying cleanser altogether. "I own three of them now so I always have a clean one during the week, safe to say I love it!" TheRaviix wrote in a post on r/MakeupAddiction.

33 These Bluetooth earbuds that cost less than $40 Amazon SoundPEATS Wireless Earbuds $36 See On Amazon On an r/Frugal post, thx1138guy raved about these super-affordable wireless earbuds: "After several tries, I finally found fantastic true wireless Bluetooth earbuds that sound better than any other headphones I've ever had and were [about] $30. Soundpeats TrueAir. I own two pairs." They also have a built-in microphone, noise-cancellation, and TrueWireless mirroring, plus their battery lasts a total of 25 hours with the charging case.

34 A Bluetooth speaker you can use in the shower Amazon SoundBot Bluetooth Shower Speaker $15 See On Amazon One Redditor wrote that a Bluetooth shower speaker was the best thing they've ever bought on Amazon. "Game changer for listening to podcasts, Spotify and radio during my showers," wrote babz. This one costs just $15, and sticks directly to the inside of your shower with a powerful suction cup.

35 A milk frother for DIY lattes & cappuccinos Amazon Zulay Motor Milk Frother $13 See On Amazon "I enjoy watching videos and learning how to make expensive coffee drinks at home for much cheaper. It’s become a fun hobby," kelc321 wrote, which is why a milk frother was a worthy investment. This $13 tool blends and whips your beverages at home, so you can get DIY lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, or bulletproof coffee for way less than a cafe. It's also easy to clean and works with any type of milk, including the nut-based, non-dairy kind.

36 These glasses that block blue light Amazon Gaoye Blue Light Blocking Glasses (3-Pack) $15 See On Amazon According to u/FutEnth, "blue light blocking glasses" were an affordable but life-changing purchase. Because they filter out the blue wavelengths that come from the screens on your devices, many swear by them to minimize eyestrain and trouble sleeping. This best-selling brand comes in packs of three with all different colors, and reviewers say they're durable, stylish, and comfortable.

37 A $12 can opener that tops them all Amazon EZ-DUZ-IT Deluxe Can Opener with Black Grips $12 See On Amazon Swing-a-way can openers are a commonly mentioned product on r/BuyItForLife — but only the old ones, because apparently, the quality has plummeted. "EZ-DUZ-IT is the US brand made with the same machines and processes as the old Swing-a-ways," Number1AbeLincolnFan wrote. Even though this can opener is just $12, it has thousands of five-star reviews. It's made of chromed steel and has a carbon cutting blade for smooth, easy operation.

38 These clips that turn any shoes into slip-ons Amazon Lace Anchors No Tie Shoelace Locks $13 See On Amazon When these no-tie shoelace locks were first posted to Reddit, they were in the crowdfunding stage. Now, eight years and more than $140,000 pledged later, you can get them on Amazon. They turn any pair of sneakers into hassle-free slip-ons using adjustable resin clips. Even though you'll never again need to tie your shoes, they're still comfortable, secure, and slip-resistant.

39 These easy removable hooks for vertical storage Amazon Command Utility Hooks (20-Pack) $15 See On Amazon "I’m in a little flat with almost no storage," wrote saint_aura, so Command utility hooks have been a life-saver. They attach to most surfaces, remove without residue, and support up to 3 pounds each. "I have my loofah hanging up in the shower, and my foot file so I remember to use it. My oven mitts are on the kitchen wall next to the stove. I’ve got coat hangers and delicates bags hanging on the back of the laundry door. There’s another laundry hook for holding a full rubbish bag before I’ve got time to take it down to the bin room." Choose from packs of two up to 36.