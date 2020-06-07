41 cheap things that you'll get a TON of use out of

I get it. Splurging on something expensive is fun and exciting — especially if it's something you've had your eyes on for a while. But guess what? Finding a good deal and buying cheap things that you'll use a lot can be just as exhilarating. Plus, it'll help you save money in the long run, and that's always cool. According to a recent study, a majority of millennials have already begun saving cash for their futures by the age of 24, as opposed to older generations who've waited a bit longer. By adding some of these cheap-but-awesome Amazon items to your cart, you'll be treating yourself while staying on budget.

The following Amazon products are affordable, and I bet you'll use them regularly while doing things like removing the hair from your brush or keeping your favorite drinks cold. And honestly, you'll get so much use out of them that they won't even have time to collect dust. Some are improved versions of the gadgets you might already have around the house — like this upgraded grilled cheese toaster — while others are designed to help you save time when you're busy, such as these microwaveable egg cookers.

01 The kit with everything you need to start embroidering Amazon KISSBUTY Embroidery Starter Kit $13 See on Amazon If you've ever been curious about learning how to sew embroideries, this kit is a great place to start. Each order comes with thread, needles, a bamboo hoop, and one patch of fabric with a design stamped on it, while the screw at the top of the hoop ensures that the fabric is pulled taught. Grab it in more than 20 different patterns.

02 A donut-making kit that comes with four sugar flavors Amazon Doughnuttery Doughnut Making Kit $28 See on Amazon Parties, date nights, or even just boring afternoons are only some of the reasons to give this donut kit a try. It comes with 1 pound of donut mix, so that there's enough for the whole family. Plus, there are four sugar flavors to choose from: coco loco, lemon pop, speckled strawberry, cinnamon.

03 This moisturizer formulated with 100% natural hemp seed oil Amazon Hempz Sweet Pineapple and Honey Melon Herbal Body Moisturizer $5 See on Amazon Even though this moisturizer is made with 100% natural hemp seed oil, it's still completely THC-free. The pineapple extract in the formula helps soften your skin, while the hemp seed oil hydrates any dry spots without clogging your pores. And with more than 4,500 positive reviews, it's clear this moisturizer is a hit: "My skin gets very dry and my hands crack bad in winter time," one reviewer raved. "After using this problem, my hands and body stayed crack free for days."

04 A cleaning tool that gets the fuzz & more out of your hairbrush Amazon Aroayppmy Hairbrush Cleaning Brush $5 See on Amazon Ripping a comb through your clogged hairbrush is nowhere near as effective as using this cleaning tool. The pick at the tip is great for stubborn, knotted hairs, while the bristles on the top and bottom make it easy to remove dust and fluff. It's made from high-quality plastic that won't easily snap, and the ergonomic design keeps it comfortable in your grip.

05 The spray mop with a microfiber cleaning pad Amazon O-Cedar Microfiber Spray Mop $20 See on Amazon This microfiber spray mop is perfect for wet or dry messes — but what sets this mop apart is the dual-sided head. It lets you flip the pad over to the clean side without having to get your hands dirty. The mop pad is reusable, and there are no batteries required.

06 A soap dispenser that doubles as a sponge caddy Amazon S&T INC. Soap Dispenser and Sponge Caddy $12 See on Amazon Are you in the habit of adding too much soap to your dishwater? This soap dispenser not only helps cut back on waste, but it also doubles as a convenient sponge caddy. One sponge comes included with each order, and the bottom container is able to hold up to 13 ounces of liquid.

07 This strap extender for your mask that takes pressure off your ears Amazon VANELC Strap Extender (10-Pack) $8 See on Amazon If your mask is putting uncomfortable pressure on your ears, make sure to grab this pack of extenders. They pull your mask straps so that they're not pressed against your skin, and the length is adjustable for added comfort.

08 These mesh produce bags that are eco-friendly Amazon Ecowaare Reusuable Mesh Produce Bags (15-Pack) $11 See on Amazon Don't use the wasteful plastic bags they offer at the store — just pack your fruits and vegetables into these eco-friendly reusable mesh bags. Each bag has its tare weight listed on the tag, and the drawstring prevents the contents from spilling out. They're completely BPA-free, and they easily rinse clean with warm water.

09 The insulator that keeps your canned drinks chilled Amazon BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Insulator $23 See on Amazon With a double-wall design made with stainless steel, this can cooler is able to keep your drinks up to 20 times colder than a regular foam holder. You don't need to use a coaster when your can is in this insulator since it won't sweat, and it's designed to fit all 12-ounce cans (not including Heineken).

10 A gel seat cushion with a honeycomb pattern to keep you cool Amazon SESEAT Breathable Seat Cushion $20 See On Amazon Sitting for hours at a time can leave your back aching, so grab this gel seat cushion to help you sit comfortably at your desk. It can also help alleviate lumbar strain as well as sciatica pain, and the honeycomb interior can help distribute heat so you don't get too hot.

11 These mop slippers that you can easily clean your floors with Amazon` Yueiehe Mop Slippers (5-Pairs) $9 See on Amazon Just pop these mop slippers on top of your regular shoes, then watch as they pick up dirt, dust, and other residue while you walk around your home. They're also great for freshly mopped floors that you don't want to step on with dirty feet or shoes, and one pack comes with four different colored pairs.

12 A handheld massager that you can use all over your body Amazon Gaiam Relax Massage Ball Roller $10 See on Amazon Made from curved wood, this handheld massager is so versatile you can use it pretty much anywhere — from your legs all the way up to your shoulders and neck. It's large enough to fit most hands, and the 10 independently-rotating balls help soothe away pain from sore muscles.

13 The case that keeps your phone protected from the weather Amazon PHOOZY Thermal Phone Case $30 See on Amazon Slip your phone into this thermal case, and it'll help preserve your battery when you're outside in extremely hot or cold weather. The slim profile won't leave your pockets bulging — plus, it even provides light shock absorption in case you accidentally drop your phone.

14 An attachable fan that helps cool your laptop down Amazon TopMate Laptop Cooling Pad $37 See On Amazon An overheated laptop can result in permanent damage — so grab this laptop fan that helps quickly dissipate heat. It works by cooling off the inside and outside of your computer, and there are 13 different fan speeds to choose from. This device is designed to fit most laptops with air vents (excluding thinner MacBooks and some other models), and each order comes with 3M glue in case you want to install it permanently.

15 This portable fan that doubles as a space heater Amazon TRUSTECH Heating/Cooling Fan $39 See on Amazon Looking for a versatile fan that can do it all? This one is not only compact and portable, but it also doubles as a space heater in case you get chilly. The fun runs at an ultra-quiet level so you can use it while sleeping, and the auto-shutoff kicks in if it overheats.

16 A pair of smart plugs that are compatible with Alexa Amazon TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) $18 See on Amazon On days where you don't feel like getting up off the couch, just use these smart plugs to turn off your electronics. They're compatible with Alexa as well as Google Home, and you can use them to control your devices using voice commands, or even set schedules so that your lights are on when you come home.

17 The magnetic screen door that closes after you walk through it Amazon Magic Mesh Magnetic Screen Door $15 See on Amazon Leaving a screen door open is a quick way to wind up with bugs in the house, but this magnetic one automatically closes behind you. No tools are required for installation, and it's great for times where your hands are full — just walk on through, and the magnets will gently pull apart so you can pass.

18 A sleeve that holds your phone while you run Amazon E Tronic Edge Phone Armband Sleeve $13 See on Amazon Keeping your phone in this sleeve not only frees up your hands while you're running, but it also keeps it safe from damage. It's large enough for most smartphones, and there's even a hole where you can thread your headphone wires. Grab it in multiple fun colors, including pink, blue, lime, and more. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 The puck light that you can install pretty much anywhere Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Light $10 See on Amazon Made with super-bright, long-lasting LED bulbs, this puck light adds quick illumination underneath cabinets, in closet, or even in stairways. It's able to run for up to 100 hours using just three AA batteries (not included), and you can mount it using the included screws or adhesive tape.

20 An LED desk lamp with a built-in USB port Amazon TW Lighting The IVY LED Desk Lamp $24 See on Amazon Looking for a sleek lamp that won't break the bank? This one features a convenient USB port in the back where you can easily charge your phone. The LED bulbs are energy-efficient to help save you money, and the brightness is also adjustable. One reviewer described it as "the best desk lamp," citing its"perfect size" and "very flexible positioning."

21 These eco-friendly paper towels that are reusable Amazon Enviro Safe Home Bamboo Paper Towels $20 See on Amazon Disposable paper towels can be incredibly wasteful, whereas these rolls come with 40 sheets that you can reuse up to 85 times each. They're sturdy enough that they're machine-washable for added convenience, and each one is made from 100% organic and biodegradable bamboo — no synthetic materials here.

22 A toaster specifically designed for making grilled cheese Amazon Nostalgia Deluxe Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster $30 See On Amazon Don't dirty up your stove the next time you want a grilled cheese — just use this toaster. The dial lets you adjust how toasted your sandwich comes out, and the cool-touch handles help keep you safe from accidental burns. The best part? You can also use it to defrost bread.

23 These bamboo toothbrushes with charcoal-infused bristles Amazon Isshah Biodegradable Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrushes (4-Pack) $7 See on Amazon Charcoal can help whiten your teeth, which is why the bristles on these toothbrushes are infused with it. The handles are made from smooth, natural bamboo that's eco-friendly, and the packaging is also biodegradable. "The bristles are incredibly soft, as my dentist recommended, and SO fine!" one reviewer raves. "It takes less effort to clean between teeth, because the bristles get in deeper, but don't hang up; or shed."

24 A watering can with an extra-long spout to reach your plants Amazon REPUGO Plastic Watering Can with Long Spout $16 See on Amazon Regular watering cans with wide spouts can leave drips all over your floors, whereas this one is made with a narrow spout that delivers water directly into pots without mess. It's the perfect size for mounted planters as it's not so large it'll be too heavy to raise up, and the opening at the top is wide so it's easy to fill.

25 The tray that defrosts your meat quickly without electricity Amazon Evelots Meat Defrosting Tray $18 See on Amazon Putting your frozen food into hot water can cause bacteria to grow as it thaws — so grab this defrosting tray. It thaws your meats quickly while keeping them at a suitable temperature, and there are no batteries or electricity required. Just put your meat on top, then wait as it softens.

26 A sprayer that's made for dispensing olive oil Amazon JOFUYU Olive Oil Sprayer $11 See on Amazon If you have a tendency to over-pour your olive oil, just transfer it into this sprayer. The lid is made from food-grade stainless steel, and it's leak-resistant as well as anti-dust. Unlike other sprayers, this one is made with chic, real glass — not plastic.

27 This tray that molds 32 meatballs in less than 30 seconds Amazon Shape+Store Master Meatball Making Tool $25 See on Amazon Load your meatball mixture into this flexible tray, and then press the lid down; your meat will instantly be cut into 32 evenly-sized meatballs. It's large enough that it can hold up to 2 pounds of meat, and it's great for meal planning or even cooking for a potluck.

28 A proofing basket that makes sourdough look professional Amazon Sonidko Banneton Proofing Basket $17 See on Amazon Bakeries and grocery stores get those gorgeous patterns on their sourdough loaves by using a proofing basket like this one. It's made from 100% natural rattan cane that won't produce splinters, and each order comes with a liner cloth, dough scraper, and bread cutter.

29 This dish that lets you cook eggs in the microwave Amazon Sistema Easy Eggs Microwave Cookware $7 See on Amazon Some mornings are just too hectic to cook breakfast on the stove, so save yourself some time with this microwave egg cooker. You can use it to make omelets, egg muffins, or even poached and scrambled eggs, and it's completely BPA- as well as pthalate-free.

30 A stainless steel caddy that easily mounts inside your shower Amazon KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket $21 See on Amazon The idea of drilling through tile can be intimidating, which is why this caddy comes with a powerful adhesive that lets you hang it up without fuss. It's made from scratch-resistant stainless steel that won't corrode over time, plus it's deep enough that it can accommodate a variety of bottles.

31 The kit that takes the work out of making sushi Amazon SushiQuik Sushi Making Kit $25 See on Amazon Rolling your own sushi is a fun way to switch up your weekly dinners, and this kit takes the work out of making sure that your rolls are even. Many reviewers raved about how it's easy to use, with one even writing that "I followed the directions for the rice, watched a few videos from their web site, and I was making sushi like a pro with my first batch."

32 A pair of heated mitts to help sooth dry hands Amazon Conair True Glow Heated Beauty Hand Mitts $19 See on Amazon Simply moisturize your hands as you normally would, then slip them into these heated mitts to help get that lotion to penetrate even deeper into your skin. The temperature is adjustable up to three levels — just in case you find yourself getting a little hot. One reviewer even raved that they "feel good when your hands are hurting and feeling stiff."

33 The caddy that keeps your kitchen sink organized Amazon AHIER Pie Crust Shields (4-Pack) $11 See on Amazon With a ventilated design that helps prevent mold and mildew, this sink caddy is perfect for your wet rags, sponges, and scrubbers. You can adjust the height depending on how deep your sink is, and there's even enough space for a soap bottle with a brush.

34 These compression sleeves that help prevent sore muscles Amazon SB SOX Compression Arch Sleeves $11 See on Amazon Need a little extra arch support in flat shoes? Just pop these compression bands on, and they'll help improve blood circulation while simultaneously giving your arches a lift. They come in seven different colors to suit your style, and the breathable fabric won't leave your feet soggy if you're exercising.

35 This measuring cup that's adjustable up to 2 cups Amazon OXO Good Grips Adjustable Measuring Cup $12 See on Amazon Save some storage space in your kitchen by switching over to this adjustable measuring cup. You can use it for measurements as large as 2 cups, and the silicone disc on the inside works like a squeegee so that nothing gets left behind. The BPA-free container can even be cleaned in the dishwasher.

36 A Wi-Fi extender to strengthen the signal throughout your home Amazon TP-Link WiFi Extender $30 See on Amazon If you've noticed your home has a few spots with weak Wi-Fi, try plugging in this extender. It's able to boost your internet coverage by up to 1,200 square feet, and it's compatible with various routers, gateways, and access points. The smart light indicator helps you choose the best spot to install it, and it's powerful enough that it can support up to 20 devices.

37 A double-sided cleaning brush designed for laptops & smartphones Amazon OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner $10 See on Amazon Got smudges on your screens? Just use this wiper to clean them away. The microfiber pad is great for fingerprints, while the soft bristles get rid of crumbs and other bits of dust from your keyboard. It's the perfect size to keep on your desk or in a drawer, and the bristles are retractable to help prevent fraying.

38 A chiropractic pillow that can help alleviate pain Amazon Mwellewm Cervical Spine Alignment Pillow $20 See on Amazon If your neck and head always feel sore after a long day, it might be time to give a chiropractic pillow like this one a try. Simply rest on it for a few minutes, and the raised bumps will target the trigger points in your neck to help release pressure.

39 These washcloths that help exfoliate all over Amazon Exfoliating Towel Asian Bath Washcloth (8-pcs) $8 See on Amazon Legs, arms, back, shoulders — you name a spot on your body, these washcloths can scrub it clean while also helping to exfoliate away any dry flakes. Each one is made from 100% viscose, and many reviewers found that they're able to safely use them on a daily basis.

40 A bandana that helps keep your pup cool in hot weather Amazon ALL FOR PAWS Chill Out Ice Dog Bandana $10 See on Amazon Heat exhaustion can be harmful to dogs, so make sure your pooch is safe in the sun with this cooling bandana. Simply get it wet, wring out the excess water, then drape it on your dog. Their body heat will be absorbed as the water evaporates, helping to keep them cool in hot weather.