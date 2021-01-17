43 cheap products people call their most amazing finds of the year

When it comes to online shopping, there's nothing easier than going to Amazon, typing in what you're looking for, and clicking the purchase button. But did you know the go-to shopping site is also home to lots of cheap products that are actually amazing finds? You can uncover hidden gems to upgrade all areas of your life, from home organization to appliances to personal hygiene, and they're all affordable and highly rated by other shoppers.

Personally, I'm always in the market for things that help me organize a tiny apartment, so I've included items like a roll-up dish rack that fits over the sink, an outlet cover that hides messy plugs and cords, and a bartender kit that comes with a bamboo storage stand. And that's not all — for example, if you're looking to upgrade your self-care routine, you'll find a moisturizer that soothes irritation, an easy-to-install shower head that softens hard water, and a callus remover that gets rid of rough skin on your feet.

If those products have piqued your interest, there's much more to explore below. Keep scrolling to browse some of the most affordable items on Amazon that you'll want to bring home as soon as possible.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 A roll-up dish drying rack that fits over the sink Amazon SHUYUE Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack $12 See On Amazon If you're short on counter space, this roll-up dish drying rack is so helpful. The multipurpose stainless steel rack fits over the sink when drying dishes, washing fruits and veggies, and defrosting frozen food. It also works as a cooling rack and trivet to place under hot pots and pans. Best of all, it rolls up for easy storage when not in use.

02 These washable shelf liners that'll keep your fridge clean Amazon OJYUDD Shelf Mats (6-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Keep your fridge and shelves clean and protected with these washable shelf liners. The BPA-free mats are easy to clean, and they're lightweight, slightly cushioned, and easy to trim to the perfect size. Each set comes with six mats: two blue, two pink, and two green.

03 This best-selling outlet cover that hides messy cords & plugs Amazon Sleek Socket Outlet Cover $25 See On Amazon The best-selling Sleek Socket outlet cover keeps messy plugs and cords out of sight, and it fits over standard outlets with no tools required. Just plug the slim cover into the outlet and use the included adhesive cord clips to keep cables neat and secure against the wall. Choose from standard, universal, and surge styles. Available lengths: 3 feet, 6 feet, 8 feet

04 A height-adjustable cabinet turntable that keeps spices organized Amazon YouCopia Cabinet Turntable $20 See On Amazon This two-tier cabinet turntable makes it easy to organize and grab spices and bottles from the pantry. The height-adjustable turntable has three settings to accommodate various bottle sizes — 5 inches, 6 inches, and 7 inches — and it rotates 360 degrees for easy access to everything. You can also choose turntables with removable storage bins or a backstop to keep things from falling off.

05 A vegetable chopper & spiralizer with 4 interchangeable blades Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $23 See On Amazon Meal prep is a breeze, thanks to this vegetable chopper with interchangeable blades. The handy kitchen tool comes with four stainless steel blades that chop and spiralize veggies directly into a mess-free collection tray, so there's no cutting board required. Plus, the soft-grip handle and nonslip base provide stability while you chop. Also great: The chopper is top rack dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

06 The microwave cleaner that uses steam to remove stuck-on food gunk Amazon Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $8 See On Amazon Remove stuck-on food gunk in no time with this fan-favorite microwave cleaner. To use, just fill the cleaner with water, vinegar, and lemon juice (there are fill lines to guide you) and microwave it on high for five to seven minutes. While heating, Angry Mama releases steam to soften grime, so you can wipe it away easily when she's done.

07 A motion-activated toilet night light with soothing color options Amazon ToiLight Toilet Night Light $15 See On Amazon Hate turning on the harsh overhead light for middle-of-the-night bathroom trips? This toilet night light automatically turns on when motion is detected in the dark, and you can choose from eight soothing colors that are easy on sleepy eyes. The easy-to-install LED light fits over any toilet bowl and uses three AAA batteries (sold separately).

08 A no-contact tool that helps you avoid dirty door handles & touch screens Amazon None Branded No-Touch Multifunctional Tool (3-Pack) $8 See On Amazon To avoid touching things like public doors and ATM screens, carry this popular no-contact door opener. It has a rubber stylus tip that works on any touch screen, signature pad, or elevator button, and a door hook, so you can turn handles without touching them. You can attach it to a keychain, and three colors are included in the set: silver, gold, and rose gold.

09 An affordable bidet attachment for your toilet Amazon Greenco Bidet Fresh Water Spray $25 See On Amazon This easy-to-install bidet toilet seat attachment features an adjustable, retractable spray nozzle to leave you feeling clean and fresh. The fresh water bidet is non-electric, so there's no battery or electricity required, and it has an easily accessible control dial to adjust the nozzle and water pressure. Even better, it's budget-friendly and highly rated with over 9,000 Amazon reviews.

10 These easy-to-clean silicone trivet potholders Amazon Cukwily Trivet Mats (4-Pack) $13 See On Amazon These silicone trivet mats can protect your countertop and table from hot pots and pans, and they also make great potholders that'll protect your hands from heat. Sold in a pack of four, the trivets are made from durable food-grade silicone that's easy to clean, and they can be hung on a hook for convenient storage. Choose from gray and black.

11 A mist bottle that dispenses the perfect amount of oil Amazon Zophen Oil Spritzer Mister $11 See On Amazon Add just the right amount of flavor with this olive oil spritzer. The glass bottle has a durable stainless steel head and grippy button on the top — just give it a quick press to dispense a fine mist of your favorite oil or vinegar. What's more, it's BPA-free and easy to clean: Just fill with warm water and shake.

12 A shower head with a filter that helps softens hard water Amazon PRUGNA Filter Shower Head $30 See On Amazon This spa-quality shower head is filled with filter beads that soften water and remove impurities, which can help keep skin irritation and hair breakage at bay. The micro-nozzle increase water speed for a more satisfying shower, and the steady flow means less wasted water. Plus, you can choose from three soothing spray settings: rainfall, jet, and massage. Another bonus: The shower head installs easily on any standard arm, with no tools required.

13 An alarm clock with built-in wireless charging for your phone Amazon NOKLEAD Digital Alarm Clock $22 See On Amazon Save space on your nightstand with this digital alarm clock with a built-in wireless charger on top. Compatible with most iPhones, Androids, and earbuds, you can just place your device on top of the clock to power up. The sleek aluminum clock has an LED display with adjustable brightness settings (including fully off), a snooze function, and 12- and 24-hour time formats.

14 A stylish set of blue light-blocking glasses Amazon Gaoye Blue Light-Blocking Glasses (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Not only do these blue light-blocking glasses help prevent the glow from your laptop and devices from disrupting your sleep, but they also boast a timeless style. Sold in a set of three, the glasses feature clear, anti-reflective lenses with UV protection that reduce glare and may help you avoid eyestrain and fatigue. Choose from seven color combinations.

15 A rechargeable callus remover that gets rid of rough skin Amazon PRITECH Electric Callus Remover $23 See On Amazon Want an easy way to get rid of the rough skin on your feet? This electric callus remover boasts an impressive 4.5-star rating with over 14,000 reviews. The rechargeable pedicure tool comes with three rollers with light, medium, and extra coarseness so you can scrub away dead skin and calluses. Plus, the callus remover is water-resistant, so it's safe for wet and dry use.

16 A meat & potato masher with a 4.8-star rating from reviewers Amazon Farberware Meat/Potato Masher $10 See On Amazon With over 10,000 reviews and a stellar 4.8-star overall rating, this meat and potato masher is proven to be a handy addition to the kitchen. The durable, heat-resistant head has five blades that are perfect for chopping and stirring meat and mashing potatoes, squash, bananas, and other soft foods. And since the masher is dishwasher-safe, cleanup is a breeze.

17 A travel garment steamer that removes wrinkles, odors & germs Amazon TRAVEL SMART Conair Garment Steamer $28 See On Amazon Use this travel garment steamer to keep your clothes wrinkle- and odor-free while on vacation. The steamer has dual voltage, so you can use it anywhere in the world (you may need an adapter, sold separately) and it steams at most angles for up to 10 minutes. Plus, it can be used to kill germs, bedbugs, and dust mites. What's more, the handle folds for compact storage, and a detachable lint brush is included.

18 This slim RFID-blocking wallet that helps keep your identity secure Amazon Buffway RFID Blocking Leather Wallets $13 See On Amazon Travel light with this slim RFID-blocking faux leather wallet, which helps keep your identity and credit card info secure. The discreet wallet has eight card slots, including a clear window for your ID, and there's a hidden pocket for cash and other important items. Also great: There's a quick-access slot with a thumb hole so you can easily grab your most-used card. Choose from six faux leather styles and 12 colors, including black, red, and chocolate. Available colors: 12

19 An exfoliating back scrubber & sponge set Amazon Suntee Exfoliating Back Scrubber $12 See On Amazon Upgrade your shower experience with this exfoliating back scrubber and sponge set. Available in three sizes, the cotton scrubber has soft terry cloth on one side and a loofah-like surface on the other, so you can choose the amount of exfoliation you get on your body, while the small, handheld loofah sponge is great for removing dead skin from your face, neck, and feet.

20 A water bottle that reminds you to drink & has a built-in Bluetooth speaker Amazon ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle $20 See On Amazon Not only does this BPA-free smart water bottle light up to remind you to drink every hour, but it also works as a Bluetooth speaker with dancing lights. Reviewers are impressed with the speaker's sound quality, and there's a special resonance function that creates strong bass when the bottle is placed on a wooden table. Color options include black, pink, and blue.

21 A mug warmer that keeps hot beverages at the perfect temperature Amazon Oracer Coffee Mug Warmer $22 See On Amazon Like to sip your coffee at a leisurely pace? This compact mug warmer keeps your coffee and other hot beverages warm until the last sip. The warmer has two temperature settings with an auto-shutoff safety feature, and the glass surface is waterproof and easy to wipe clean as needed. Choose from black, dark black, green, and silver.

22 A USB-rechargeable fabric shaver that removes lint & fuzz Amazon Magictec Rechargeable Fabric Shaver $14 See On Amazon Refresh your wardrobe and upholstery with this fabric shaver and lint remover. Featuring stainless steel blades and a large mesh head, the fabric shaver easily trims fuzz and lint from even your most delicate sweaters, as well as pants, jackets, and even upholstery. The USB-rechargeable battery can last up to an hour of use on a full charge.

23 A cushioned lap desk with built-in phone slot & mouse pad Amazon LapGear Home Office Lap Desk $35 See On Amazon If you're working from the couch or your favorite comfy chair, this home office lap desk has dual-bolster cushions on the bottom to keep you comfortable. The desk fits most laptops up to 15.6 inches, while allowing for proper ventilation, and there's a built-in phone slot, mouse pad, and ledge to keep your computer in place. Choose from six colors and styles, including white marble, oak woodgrain, and silver carbon.

24 A desk & lunch tray that hooks onto your steering wheel Amazon DKIIGAME Car Steering Wheel Tray Desk $17 See On Amazon Working from your car and eating meals on the road is much easier with this steering wheel tray desk. The sturdy, lightweight tray hooks onto most steering wheels in seconds, and it has two sides — one is a food tray with a drink holder, and the other is a laptop desk with a phone slot.

25 A facial moisturizer that soothes dry skin Amazon Viking Revolution Face Moisturizer $13 See On Amazon Hydrate dry, parched skin with this face moisturizer made from jojoba oil, aloe vera, and hyaluronic acid. The non-greasy formula is also highly protective, so it'll keep skin from chapping in cold weather or during outdoor activities. One reviewer says, "It is thin, not greasy, and after a minute you don't even notice that you applied it. Great for men who want an easy solution to dry skin..."

26 An ergonomic wireless mouse that reduces wrist strain Amazon Perixx Wireless Ergonomic Vertical Mouse $19 See On Amazon This ergonomic wireless mouse keeps your wrist in a natural position to reduce strain on long work days at the computer. The mouse is compatible with most operating systems and boasts quiet clicking and easily accessible navigation buttons. One reviewer described, "For the cost, you can't find a more ergonomic mouse."

27 A Bluetooth shower speaker that supports hands-free calling Amazon iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker $35 See On Amazon Listen to music, podcasts, and more while you shower with this Bluetooth shower speaker. The compact speaker is IP67 waterproof and comes with a sturdy suction cup that easily sticks to smooth surfaces. It connects to Bluetooth-compatible devices from up to 33 feet away and has a built-in mic, so you can even answer the phone while you're washing your hair.

28 A portable, eco-friendly campfire that's easy to light & extinguish Amazon Radiate Portable Campfire $33 See On Amazon Want a cozy campfire without the hassle of actually building one? This popular portable campfire makes it easy to enjoy three to five hours of fire and warmth, with low soot and no embers. The campfire is made from recycled soy wax and recycled paper briquettes and comes in a portable tin — just light with a match or lighter, and when you're done, place the lid back on to extinguish the fire. You can choose from two scents: standard campfire and eucalyptus.

29 A rechargeable deep tissue massager with 7 massage modes Amazon KoolerThings Handheld Deep Tissue Massager $35 See On Amazon Release muscle tension in hard-to-reach areas with this handheld deep tissue massager. The long comfort-grip handle is easy to hold, so you can massage the lower back, shoulders, neck, feet, and other areas. The rechargeable tool comes with seven massage heads (including one for a soothing heated massage) and features six speed settings, so you can choose the right amount of pressure.

30 A compact air fryer that also bakes, roasts, & grills Amazon Elite Gourmet Air Fryer $38 See On Amazon This compact air fryer makes crispy fries, chicken tenders, and more with little to no oil, and you can also use it to bake, grill, and roast food with one easy-to-use appliance. The air fryer has an adjustable 30-minute timer with auto-shutoff and temperature settings up to 390 degrees, and there's a quick reference guide on the fryer, so you can perfectly cook your favorite foods every time. Plus, there are three colors to choose from: mint green, bright red, and classic black.

31 A 12-piece bartender kit with a bamboo storage stand Amazon Herda Bartender Kit With Tool Holder $37 See On Amazon Upgrade your home bar with this 12-piece stainless steel bartender kit. The highly rated set includes a leakproof cocktail shaker, jigger, strainer, muddler, and other essentials for mixing expertly crafted drinks. (You even get two pourers, which makes it easy to accurately dose out liquor and liqueurs.) You can even store everything neatly on the included bamboo stand.

32 These insulated beer pints you can freeze to keep your brew cold Amazon Host Freezer Chiller Pint Glasses (Set of 2) $22 See On Amazon Keep your brews frosty cold with these beer freezer pints. The BPA-free pint glasses have insulated walls filled with cooling gel — just pop them in the freezer for a few hours before enjoying a beer, so your drink stays deliciously chilled while you sip. The glasses also feature comfort-grip silicone bands — which come in seven colors like gray, white marble, and woodgrain — so the pint is easy to hold.

33 A magnetic wristband that holds nails, screws, & more within reach Amazon RAK Magnetic Wristband $16 See On Amazon This best-selling magnetic wristband keeps screws, nails, and more within reach while you work. The durable, one-size-fits-most wristband has an adjustable strap and padded inner mesh layer for breathability. There are 10 magnets embedded throughout the band, so you can cover your wrist with the essentials you need for every construction or carpentry job.

34 A cotton weighted blanket that's cool & calming Amazon AN Cooling Weighted Blankets $38 See On Amazon This cooling weighted blanket feels like a gentle hug, and the soothing heaviness can help you relax, since the deep pressure may reduce stress hormones and increase feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. Available in 11 weights ranging from 3 to 30 pounds, it's covered with a 100% cotton shell to enhance breathability.

35 A 15-in-1 pocket knife with screwdrivers, pliers, & more Amazon Pro-Master Smart & Simple Multitool Knife $15 See On Amazon Always be prepared with this highly-rated multitool pocket knife, which features 15 easily accessible tools, including screwdrivers, pliers, a wire stripper, saw, and more. The lightweight, all-in-one tool folds up for compact storage in the included sheath, so it's easy to tote anywhere.

36 An electric toothbrush with 48,000+ reviews Amazon AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $40 See On Amazon With more than 48,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating, this electric toothbrush is a favorite for Amazon shoppers. The rechargeable toothbrush comes with eight brush heads (all featuring gentle bristles) and features four brush modes to clean your teeth and massage your gums. Plus, there's a two-minute timer that helps you build healthy brushing habits. It also comes with a travel case for extra convenience.

37 An anti-spill cupholder that prevents drinks from tipping over Amazon Cube Tech Anti-Spill Cup Holder $18 See On Amazon Prevent drinks from tipping over with this clever anti-spill cupholder. It can accommodate hot and cold drinks of all sizes, and there are handle slots, so your favorite mug stays secure. A reusable nonslip mat is included — just place it under the cup holder to help keep your beverage in place.

38 A reusable straw that collapses for maximum portability Amazon FinalStraw Reusable Metal Straw $20 See On Amazon This collapsible reusable straw makes it easier than ever to ditch single-use plastic straws. The rustproof stainless steel straw folds open in seconds, and when not in use, it folds down for compact storage in the included keyring carry case. A telescoping cleaning brush also fits inside the case, so it's easy to refresh your straw on the go. Available colors: 12

39 This breathable & hypoallergenic mattress pad Amazon Amazon Basics Quilted Mattress Topper $25 See On Amazon Protect your mattress and add extra comfort with this quilted mattress topper. The lightweight mattress pad is made from breathable polyester-cotton fabric that's hypoallergenic and OEKO-TEX certified to be free from harmful substances. It fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep, and there's a fitted elastic skirt to help keep it in place on your bed. Plus, it's machine-washable and dryer-safe for easy care. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

40 An organic grilling spice set that'll up your BBQ game Amazon FreshJax Grilling Spices (5-Pack) $25 See On Amazon If you need a gift for a grill master (or want to upgrade your own barbecue game), this grilling spice gift set has a stellar 4.8-star rating from reviewers. Available in six styles, from classic grilling blends to hot and spicy seasonings to keto-friendly options, each set includes five organic spices that'll add flavor to your favorite grilled meat, seafood, and veggies.

41 These organizer bins for your socks, underwear, & other essentials Amazon Simple Houseware Underwear Organizers (4-Pack $15 See On Amazon Keep your socks, underwear, and belts neat and easily accessible with these drawer organizers. The set includes four durable fabric bins with dividers that are perfectly sized for your essentials, and they're easy to stash in a dresser drawer or on a closet shelf. Choose from seven colors, including dark gray, beige, and turquoise.

42 A silicone food storage bag that creates an airtight seal Amazon Stasher 1/2-Gallon Reusable Storage Bag $20 See On Amazon With this reusable storage bag, it's easy to keep food fresh and reduce plastic waste at the same time. The bag is made from high-quality platinum silicone that's freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe, and you can create an airtight seal by simply pinching the bag closed. The bags come in various sizes, including half-gallon and sandwich, with 14 color options like aqua, citrus, and clear.