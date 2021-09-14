45 ways to save money around the house that you'll wish you knew about sooner

Sometimes, the best way to stay on budget is to invest in affordable products that can help you spend less money in the long run. Whether you're saving up for something special or just trying to shore up your bank account, there are tons of products for your home that can help you reach your financial goals.

One way to save is by repairing old or damaged items instead of buying new ones. You can cover up scratches on furniture with wood markers, use shoe cleaner to refresh dirty sneakers, and keep produce fresh for longer with food saver sheets. Looking for more ways to cut back on your spending? Try reusable cotton rounds, or water filter pitchers to replace bottled water.

You can also choose to do something yourself, rather than pay a professional. Try giving your dog a hair cut with a grooming kit, or brew coffee at home instead of stopping by the cafe. Making your own coffee may seem like a small step, but those $5 lattes can really add up over time.

No matter how you decide to save, I'm sure you'll find something you love on this list. It's full of great Amazon products that are not only budget-friendly, but also well-reviewed, some with tens of thousands of five-star ratings.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 This pack of wood markers for repairing furniture Amazon Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers $10 See On Amazon Touch up your furniture with this wood repair kit, which includes with six wood markers, six wax sticks, and a sharpener. It comes with maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black colors, so you can easily match it to your furniture. These markers and wax sticks are also permanent, so they're perfect for covering up scratches, scuffs, and stains for a long time.

02 The two-pack of tiny spatulas Amazon The Spatty & Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula $12 See On Amazon Featured on Shark Tank, this pair of small spatulas can help you use the very last drops of anything that comes in a jar or bottle, from pantry items to personal care products. One spatula is 6 inches long and the other is 12 inches, and both are small enough to fit into narrow openings, so you can reach into almost any sized container.

03 This mini bag sealer and cutter Amazon EZCO Bag Sealer Mini, Handheld Bag Heat Vacuum Sealer $10 See On Amazon Keep your food fresh and stop opened snacks from going stale with this mini bag sealer, which uses heat to reseal bags made from PP, PE, or PVC. For the best seal, it's recommended that you only use it only on bags that are under 0.3-millimeter thick. When you're ready to snack again, extend the small knife on the back side to easily cut your bag open.

04 The 14-pack of stretchy silicone lids Amazon longzon Silicone Stretch Lids (14-Pack) $16 See On Amazon If you're tired of trying to match lids to their plastic containers, check out this pack of silicone lids, which have versatile, stretchy designs for a near-universal fit. The pack comes with 14 lids in sizes ranging from 2.6 inches to 9.8 inches in diameter, so you can cover a variety of containers, including small plastic ones, ceramic bowls, and even large pots.

05 This gentle scouring pad and cleanser Amazon The Crown Choice Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser and Non Scratch Scouring Kit $19 See On Amazon Great for using on kitchen counters, cookware, and more, this cleaning set includes one bottle of Bar Keepers Friend soft cleanser and one scouring pad. Designed to be gentle so it won't damage your stuff, the cleanser is non-abrasive and the pad is non-scratch, so you can use it on a variety of surfaces, including glass cooktops, without worry.

06 These reusable eco-friendly cotton rounds Amazon LastObject LastRound Reusable Cotton Rounds $14 See On Amazon These cotton rounds are not only reusable, but they're also made from Scandinavian wood fibers and leftover cotton fibers from the textile industry, which makes them even more eco-friendly. This set includes seven compostable cotton rounds and a round holder, which is made from Certified Ocean-Bound plastic, and is available in a few color options.

07 A 24-pack of reusable food storage bags Amazon FORID Reusable Food Storage Bags (24-Pack) $20 See On Amazon This 24-pack of reusable plastic bags costs just $20, so it won't take long for you to make your money back. Instead of buying new packs of single-use bags, you can reuse these bags, which come in gallon, sandwich, and snack sizes. If you don't need the full 24-pack, these are sold in smaller quantities, too.

08 These wool dryer balls that soften your clothes Amazon Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $17 See On Amazon A huge fan-favorite on Amazon, this 6-pack of dryer balls has over 40,000 five-star ratings, and 90% of all its ratings are four stars or higher. They're made from 100% New Zealand wool and are designed to soften your clothes naturally, so you don't have to keep buying dryer sheets or liquid fabric softener.

09 The highly-concentrated detergent for delicates Amazon The Laundress - Laundry Detergent $20 See On Amazon This delicate laundry detergent has a highly concentrated design, so you can do 32 washes with a 16-ounce bottle. It also has a nontoxic, allergen-free formula and is designed to clean delicate fabrics, including real and synthetic silks. This delicate wash not only cleans your clothes, but it helps maintain your clothing, so it lasts even longer.

10 This four-pack of toothpaste tube squeezers Amazon LoveInUsa Toothpaste Tube Squeezer Dispenser (4-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Make your toothpaste last longer with this 4-pack of toothpaste tube squeezers. Instead of trying to carefully fold your tube when you near the end, you can simply slide this squeezer on it and easily squeeze out the last of your toothpaste. It also works for lotions, gels, and anything else that comes in a squeezable tube.

11 A large herb saver to keep food fresh Amazon OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Herb Keeper $16 See On Amazon Tired of buying fresh herbs only for them to go bad after a few days in the fridge? Try out this large herb saver, which preserves your herbs so they stay fresh longer. Simply pull out and open the interior basket, put your herbs in it, fill the container with water, then put the basket back inside to keep your herbs from wilting.

12 A long-lasting rug pad with a strong grip Amazon Gorilla Grip Original Extra Strong Rug Pad Gripper $10 See On Amazon Keep your rugs from sliding around with this extra-strong rug pad, which has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It has a thick design with a grip on both sides to keep your rug in place. It comes in a range of sizes from 2 by 3 feet to 10 by 14 feet, and it can also be easily trimmed to fit unusually-sized rugs.

13 The four-pack of Ball Mason jars with lids Amazon Ball Regular Mouth Mason Jars with Lids $13 See On Amazon Mason jars are a great way to save money because they have such a large range of uses. These four jars are 16 ounces each, so they can be used to store jams, pickles, dried goods, cosmetics, and much more. If you're unsure about buying them, check out the Amazon reviews section where this set has over 5,000 five star-ratings and a 4.7 star average.

14 A 34-ounce cold brew coffee maker and pitcher Amazon Osaka Glass Cold Brew Coffee Maker $15 See On Amazon Brew a full liter of cold brew coffee at home with this coffee maker and pitcher. Simply fill the stainless steel filter with grounds, add water, then put the pitcher in your fridge and you'll have 32 ounces of cold brew coffee in under 24 hours. It also has a special lid that is designed to keep your coffee fresh for longer, so you can enjoy it all week long.

15 This compact fabric defuzzer and shaver Amazon Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer/Shaver $13 See On Amazon A fan-favorite on Amazon with over 50,000 five-star ratings, this fabric shaver and defuzzer gets rid of annoying pills, prolonging the lifespan of your knitwear. It has three different depth settings, so it can be used on a range of fabrics, including sweaters, sofas, and upholstery. It's also battery-powered, which makes it easy to pack for traveling.

16 The three-pack of instant stain remover pens Amazon Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover $7 See On Amazon Stop stains from setting by treating them right away with this convenient 3-pack of Tide to-go pens, which can be easily stored in your pocket, purse, or desk. To use one, dab stain on your fabric, press the pen tip down, then rub it gently to remove fresh stains from a variety of foods and drinks, including coffee, salsa, BBQ sauce, and more.

17 This classic Brita water pitcher Amazon Brita Standard Metro Water Filter Pitcher $16 See On Amazon Forget buying single-use water bottles over and over. Instead, save money with this water filter pitcher from Brita. It improves taste when compared to tap water, and it helps to remove some contaminants. The filter uses activated carbon to filter the water, and each filter lasts long enough to replace up to 300 plastic bottles.

18 This bento-inspired lunch box with utensils Amazon Bentgo Classic - All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box $15 See On Amazon With this stacking lunch box, bringing your food to work or school is easier than ever. A bento-inspired design, it comes with one open container, one divided container, three utensils, two lids, and an elastic band to keep it all together. It's also made from BPA-free plastic, so it is dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe.

19 The dust cleaning gel that costs under $10 Amazon ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 See On Amazon Get dust out of hard to reach places with this reusable cleaning gel, which sticks to dust to easily remove it. It works well on a variety of surfaces, including keyboards, car vents, and air conditioners, and it has a fresh lemon scent. Be sure to check out the Amazon reviews section too, where this gel has over 20,000 five-star ratings.

20 These food saver sheets that keep produce fresh Amazon THE FRESHGLOW Co FRESHPAPER Food Saver Sheets $10 See On Amazon Save on groceries with this pack of food saver sheets, which keep fruits and vegetables tasting great for up to four times as long as those that are left in the fridge alone. This pack comes with a resealable bag and eight sheets, and each sheet can be used for up to 30 days. Once you're done, you can recycle or compost them.

21 A six-pack of space-saving vacuum storage bags Amazon Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags (6-Pack) $27 See On Amazon An Amazon best-seller, this pack of vacuum storage bags has over 30,000 five-star ratings. Designed to help you save on storage space, these bags can shrink the size of your belongings by up to 80%, so you can pack them away in tight closets and under beds. They work with any vacuum and use specialty valves and seals to ensure that air stays out and your belongings stay in great condition.

22 The DIY dog grooming kit Amazon Pet Union Professional Dog Grooming Kit $33 See On Amazon Give your dog a haircut at home with this pet grooming kit. It comes with cordless grooming clippers, two pairs of scissors, four guiding combs, a styling comb, nail clippers, and more, so you have everything you need to give your pup a fresh cut. It's also a fan-favorite on Amazon with thousands of five-star ratings.

23 A multi-purpose facial hair trimmer Amazon SCHON Stainless Steel 3-in-1 Nose, Eyebrow & Facial Hair Trimmer $15 See On Amazon With this facial hair trimmer, you can keep your beard looking great without having to make an appointment at the barber shop. It's made from stainless steel and comes with two different changeable heads, so you can use it on your eyebrows, sideburns, ears, nose, and beard. This trimmer is rechargeable too, so you don't have to worry about replacing the batteries.

24 This pack of non-slip gel pads Amazon StepNGrip SlipToGrip Sticky Anti-Slip Gel Pads $9 See On Amazon Keep your phone and other small belongings from sliding around with this 2-pack of anti-slip gel pads. You can use them around your house, in your garage, or on your car's dashboard, although they should not be placed in extremely hot environments. When the stickiness starts to wear off, simply clean it with soap and water to refresh it.

25 The stainless steel filter for pour-over coffee Amazon Kavako Stainless Steel Pour Over Coffee Dripper $11 See On Amazon Skip the cafe and make delicious coffee at home with this pour-over coffee filter, which is made from stainless steel. It's designed to work with a range of carafes, including the popular Chemex and Bodum designs in certain sizes. If you don't own a carafe already, check out the carafe and filter option, which is only $26.

26 This waterproof vinyl apron Amazon Aulett Home 35" Waterproof Rubber Black Vinyl Apron $15 See On Amazon Keep your clothes safe from stains and spills with this waterproof apron made from black vinyl. It's designed to keep you protected during all sorts of activities, including doing the dishes, butchering, dog grooming, and cleaning fish. This apron also has a snap buckle on the neck strap as well as long waist strings, which makes it easy to put on and take off.

27 A 10-pack of reusable silicone straws Amazon Flathead Bent Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (10-Piece) $9 See On Amazon Sip on drinks in style with this ten-pack of reusable straws made from BPA-free silicone. They're fan-favorites on Amazon with a 4.8-star average rating and over 12,000 five-star ratings. They're convenient, dishwasher-friendly, and soft, so it's no surprise that people love them. These straws are also extra-long, so they can fit in tall glasses, but if you want them to be shorter, you can easily cut them with scissors.

28 The microwave popcorn popper that's just $11 Amazon The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper $11 See On Amazon Make popcorn that tastes better than the bagged stuff with this microwave popcorn popper. I own this popper and love that it's dishwasher-safe and collapsible, so I can easily wash it, then store it in my cabinet. To use it, all you need to do is add some kernels, put the lid on, then microwave it for about 3 minutes and you'll have a bowl full of fresh, delicious popcorn.

29 These under-cabinet lights that are easy to install Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Light (6-Pack) $35 See On Amazon Add additional light to your kitchen, bathroom, or closets with this six-pack of LED under-cabinet lights, which can be easily installed with the included 3M tape and screws. They shine brightly with 55 lumens, and can run for up to 100 hours with the included AAA batteries. These lights also come with a remote, which can control the brightness level, set the auto-off timer, and turn the lights on and off.

30 This natural foot soak for at-home spa days Amazon Truremedy Naturals Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak $13 See On Amazon Give your feet the spa treatment without leaving your home with this bag of foot soak. It's made with tea tree oil, epsom salt, mint, and other ingredients to soothe and freshen up your feet. It comes in a 14-ounce bag, so you can prepare several soaks, and it's a fan-favorite on Amazon with a 4.6-star average rating.

31 This foot rasp that costs less than a pedicure Amazon Rikans Colossal foot rasp foot file $10 See On Amazon This foot rasp file is a great way to remove calluses, and it costs just $10, so it's far less expensive than a professional spa pedicure. The rasp is made from stainless steel, making it both durable and lightweight, and it can be used on both dry and wet skin.

32 A collapsible coffee cup you can fit in your pocket Amazon Stojo Collapsible Coffee Cup $20 See On Amazon This travel coffee cup is collapsible, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go. It's made from silicone with a leak-proof design, and it can be used for both hot and cold liquids, so you can fill it up with coffee in the morning, then refill it at the water fountain later in the day to avoid paying for single-use bottles.

33 This beard straightening kit that has all the essentials Amazon Tame's Easy Glide Beard Straightener Essentials Kit $50 See On Amazon With this beard straightening kit, you can manage your beard at home without the help of a barber. This set comes with everything you need, including soap, balm, a two-sided comb, heat protection spray, and an electric beard straightener. The straightener uses ceramic bristles that heat quickly, and it has three different temperature settings.

34 This cheap bidet that's easy to install Amazon Greenco Bidet Fresh Water Spray Toilet Seat Attachment $22 See On Amazon This toilet seat bidet is not only for personal hygiene — it's also eco-friendly and it can help you spend less on toilet paper. A fan favorite with thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, it's designed to attach directly to your toilet, so it's easy to install, and it had a convenient side panel that controls the angle of the water and the water pressure.

35 An 8-pound bag of magnesium salt bath flakes Amazon Oraganix Magnesium Salt Bath Flakes $26 See On Amazon Make yourself a soothing, spa-style bath with this bag of magnesium salt flakes, which has been shown to have a number of benefits, including helping with headache relief and joint pain. You can add some to your bath or foot bath, or you can put it in the included bottle with water to spray it directly on your skin.

36 This versatile shoe cleaning kit Amazon Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit $22 See On Amazon Keep your sneakers in great condition with this best-selling shoe cleaner kit, which has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon. It comes with a brush and a bottle of concentrated cleaning solution, so a little goes a long way. It can be used on a wide variety of shoes, including ones made from leather, nubuck, vinyl, and even suede.

37 This protective leather conditioner Amazon Leather Honey Leather Conditioner $20 See On Amazon Another way to keep your shoes and leather goods in great condition, this leather conditioner is a best seller with a whopping 23,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon. It protects your leather shoes, couch, car seats, and more by repelling water, and it doesn't leave behind any unwanted oil. The 8-ounce bottle costs just $20, but if you have a lot of leather products, you may want to upgrade to a larger size.

38 A water-repelling spray for outdoor gear Amazon Scotchgard Heavy Duty Water Shield $11 See On Amazon This water-repelling spray is designed for outdoor use, and it can be used on a huge range of materials including polyester, canvas, leather, and suede. You can spray it on your backpack or tent before hiking to repel moisture, use it on your outerwear to help prevent rain damage, or even use it to treat your luggage before a trip.

39 This two-pack of waterproof phone cases Amazon Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Case (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Keep your phone safe from water damage for only $10 with this two-pack of waterproof dry bags. They have an IPX8 rating, which means that they can stay dry underwater up to 100 meters, so you can use them swimming or even on shallow scuba dives. Super convenient, these bags come with a lanyard and have a clear case that is touch screen-friendly.

40 A liquid screen protector that's easy to apply Amazon ProofTech Liquid Glass Screen Protector $23 See On Amazon Great for phones and tablets, this liquid screen protector can be applied to any glass screen to provide protection against cracks and scratches. It has a clear design and doesn't impact touch screens or fingerprint readers, so once you put it on, you'll hardly know it's there. To apply it, simply wipe it onto a clean screen, then wait 10 minutes for it to harden.

41 A three-pack of eyebrow-shaping tools for $5 Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool $5 See On Amazon This eyebrow touch-up tool is not only great for shaping your eyebrows; it can also help to exfoliate your skin and shave fine hair from other areas. This pack comes with three tools, each one equipped with a razor blade and a micro guard to better protect your skin.

42 This spiral cable saver that prevents fraying Amazon HIGGAT Spiral Phone Charge Cable Saver $5 See On Amazon If your charging cables always seem to fray or split at the ends, try adding this protective cable saver. It's made from PVC plastic and it has a spiral design, so it's flexible enough to move with your cable while also offering support. This pack comes with eight savers, which can fit onto a range of wires, including lightning and micro-USB chargers.

43 This keyboard and screen laptop cleaner Amazon OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner $11 See On Amazon Laptops are easy to dirty up, but they aren't always so easy to clean, which is why this double-sided laptop cleaner is so useful. On one side it has a brush that can be used on keyboards, and on the other side is a microfiber pad that can wipe oil off of your screen.

44 A ten-pack of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers Amazon Mr. Clean Magic Eraser $12 See On Amazon If you've ever used a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, you likely understand why this ten-pack has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, and an overall 4.7-star average. They can be used to clean so many things, including scuff marks on painted walls, kitchen counter messes, and grime in your bathroom or garage.