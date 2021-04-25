34 shockingly cheap products with amazing Consumer Reports reviews

If you've ever ordered something online only to receive it and discover it's a bust, well — you're not alone. Those products that don't do what they say they will (or which stop working after one week of use) make the reason for Consumer Reports' existence crystal clear. So to guarantee you don't end up with a dud the next time you hit the "Add to Cart" button on Amazon, I've curated a list of cheap products with amazing Consumer Reports reviews.

Many of the products that get tested, reviewed, and scored at Consumer Reports are the kinds of things you rely on every day — like single-serve coffee makers, noise-canceling headphones, or fitness trackers. These day-to-day items are exactly the types of things that are liable add major frustration to your life if they break down or don't operate as promised, so it really is worth checking to see if they live up to Consumer Reports' rigorous standards. And in fact, the site gets super specific in its reviews — examples: the water droplet size put out by showerheads, how well a stain remover works on spaghetti sauce spills, and how quickly a hand mixer combines a batch of cookie dough.

Instead of having to comb through all the ratings yourself, here's a shortcut that'll point you in the direction of some clever products with fantastic Consumer Reports reviews.

1. An affordable electric toothbrush that's highly effective Fairywill Electric Toothbrush Amazon $23 See On Amazon This electric toothbrush takes dental hygiene to the next level with its three modes that cater to your needs: clean, sensitive, and massage. It has a two-minute timer with an interval alert that goes off every 30 seconds, and it's earned a perfect score on Consumer Reports for cleaning effectiveness. The best part? It's budget-friendly.

2. The smart home security camera with 2-way audio Wyze Cam v2 Indoor Smart Home Camera Amazon $26 See On Amazon Keep an eye on things at home with this indoor smart security camera that's received excellent scores for video quality and response time. It offers HD live streaming, so you can keep tabs in real time, and the camera automatically records and stores a 12-second clip if motion is detected. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, it also has two-way audio, so you can talk to your dog when you're not at home.

3. A pair of adjustable running earbuds SCOSCHE SportFlex 3 Running Earbuds Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you're looking for flexible running earbuds that stay put, you've just stumbled upon the perfect pair — and they're Consumer Reports-approved for fantastic sound quality. These adjustable headphones are outfitted with silicone for optimal comfort, and they're splash-proof and dust-proof. They come with earbud jackets in three sizes, so you can find the perfect fit.

4. A showerhead that delivers great coverage American Standard Showerhead Amazon $17 See On Amazon Lauded for its coverage, force, and droplet size, this showerhead is a Consumer Reports winner that offers a soothing full-body clean. It has an easy-to-clean design and is resistant to lime scale buildup. "Installed it in less than a minute," wrote on Consumer Reports reviewer. "Didn't pay an arm and leg for it, great pressure."

6. A single-serve coffee maker that brews in 30 seconds Chefman InstaCoffee Single-Serve Coffee Maker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Skip the long lines at your local café and brew your own morning fuel with this single-serve coffee maker. It gets five-star ratings for first-cup brewing speed and temperature consistency, and the brew strength is remarkably easy to adjust. It makes up to 14 ounces at the push of a button and has a compact design that won't clutter your space.

7. An insect repellent that works for 10 hours Cutter Backwoods Insect Repellent (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon A day outdoors isn't complete without this insect repellent that gets a perfect five-star score when it comes to protection against mosquitos and ticks. The sweat-resistant formula is made with 25% DEET and offers up to 10 hours of protection — enough to last you through even the longest hikes.

8. The handheld vacuum that lifts pet hair with ease Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum Amazon $37 See On Amazon Hailed for its high-powered operation, this handheld vacuum is designed with a special rubber nozzle that attracts hair, so you might want to consider it if you have you have a furry friend at home. It also has a standard suction nozzle for dry messes, and it works great on bare floors, carpet, and upholstery.

9. A hand mixer that's ultra-fast and powerful Cuisinart Power Advantage 5-Speed Hand Mixer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Upgrade your baking routine with this hand mixer that, according to Consumer Reports, powers through cookie dough and whips cream at an ultra-fast rate. It packs 220 watts of power and five speeds, and the slide control feature allows you to quickly switch speeds with just one touch.

10. The Belgian waffle maker with accurate browning settings Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Take your breakfast-making skills up a notch with this Belgian waffle maker that earns praise for even browning and adjustable settings that let you choose how light or golden your waffle gets. It features nonstick plates, and the channel around the perimeter prevents overflow.

11. A mini food processor that shortens food prep time Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor Amazon $39 See On Amazon Food prep just got a lot faster with this mini food processor that chops and grates with ease. It features stainless steel blades and a 24-ounce work bowl, and the touchpad controls are easy to use. It's available in five colors, including brushed chrome, buttercup yellow, and metallic.

12. A meat thermometer with a fast response time CDN Digital Pocket Thermometer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This digital instant-read thermometer earns high praise for its easy-to-read display and speedy response time, which is as little as six seconds. It has a temperature range of -40 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (and you can also toggle to a Celsius setting) and will automatically shut off after 10 minutes of inactivity.

13. The Fire tablet that's reliable & convenient Amazon Fire 7 tablet Amazon $50 See On Amazon Browse the web, read, or listen to music for hours on end with the Fire 7 tablet, which earns good marks for reliability and convenience. It offers up to seven hours of usage time on a full battery, has an internal storage options of 16 GB or 32 GB. Plus, it can be used hands-free with your Alexa. Grab yours in black, plum, sage, or black.

14. The rice cooker that turns out fluffy results Instant Pot Zest 8-Cup Rice Cooker Amazon $40 See On Amazon This 8-cup rice cooker comes in handy when you want to prepare a quick and tasty meal, and Consumer Reports loves its consistent results and the ease of use. The lightweight machine can also make quinoa and oatmeal, and it doubles as a warmer for a variety of foods. Plus, the inner pot is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

15. A slow cooker with a built-in temperature probe Hamilton Beach Portable 6-Quart Slow Cooker Amazon $69 See On Amazon In the mood for a flavorful meal that requires minimal involvement on your end? This portable slow cooker will deliver in spades, and according to Consumer Reports, it performs with excellence at both high- and low-temperature settings. The 6-quart capacity cooker has an integrated temperature probe, and there's a "keep warm" function to maintain the temperature until you're ready to eat. Use it to make yogurt and fondue, too.

16. A convenient electric kettle that heats water quickly Amazon Basics Electric Kettle Amazon $24 See On Amazon Ditch your stovetop kettle and upgrade to this electric water heater that earns decent ratings all around for convenience, boil time, and external pot temperature. The stainless steel kettle has a 1-liter capacity, a removable filter for easy cleaning, and an extra-long 30-inch power cord. Plus, it automatically shuts off after it's reached an optimal temperature.

17. The Fire TV Stick with built-in Alexa Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon $50 See On Amazon Stream all your favorite movies and shows using this Fire TV Stick. Earning high ratings for picture quality, features, and ease of setup, the remote has a built-in Alexa, so you can use voice commands to find and watch shows. "It's so easy to use compared to my Apple TV in the living room and turns my cheapo little TV into a neat modern device," wrote one Consumer Reports reviewer.

18. A toaster oven that's reliable & easy to use Oster Toaster Oven Amazon $53 See On Amazon This toaster oven earns fantastic scores for reliability, baking, and full-batch cooking. It's engineered with convection heat technology that cooks food faster and browns it more evenly, which comes in handy on days you don't want to fire up your standard oven. Reviewers love this "great value" that boasts a "large oven size" and "easy to learn" operation.

19. A sleek digital glass bathroom scale that will blend in with any decor WW Scales by Conair Digital Glass Bathroom Scale Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you're looking to keep track of your weight, you might want to opt for this digital glass bathroom scale with exceptional accuracy ratings. It boasts a blue backlight LCD display that you can read in the dark, and the chic, low-profile design will look great in any bathroom.

20. The Dutch oven you'll use all the time Lodge 4.5-Quart Dutch Oven Amazon was $60 $60 See On Amazon When a recipe calls for it, you'll want to pull out this impressive Dutch oven. It has a self-basting cover that locks in heat, moisture, and nutrients for rich, delicious flavor, a stainless steel knob, and 4.5-quart capacity. Another reason to buy? Consumer Reports says it does a bang-up job of baking bread. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 12

21. These Bluetooth headphones with active noise cancellation Monoprice Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you want five-star noise-canceling technology at a budget price, these wireless headphones fit the bill. The Bluetooth-enabled headphones feature active noise cancellation (which can even block out the sound of an airplane engine), and they provide up to 16 hours of play time on one charge.

23. The laundry stain remover that works on grass & coffee OxiClean Laundry Stain Remover (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Looking for a laundry stain remover with a little extra muscle power? Then look no further than OxiClean's laundry spray. It makes the grade on Consumer Reports, thanks to its ability to remove stains caused by body oil, dirt, coffee, and grass — just pre-treat garments before throwing in the wash.

25. The classic multi-surface cleaner that doesn't streak Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner, 144 Oz. Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pine-Sol is a classic multi-surface cleaner that gets a perfect rating when it comes to not leaving streaks behind. An Environmental Protection Agency-registered disinfectant, it eliminates germs, and is particularly effective when it comes to cleaning grease, soap scum, grape juice, and hard water stains. This generous 144-ounce bottle is a great bargain that'll last for a long time.

26. This car polish that erases scratches & hazing Nu-Finish NF-76 Liquid Car Polish Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you're dealing with scratches or hazing on your car, boat, or other vehicle, you'll want to add this liquid car polish to your cart. Just one application per year will protect your vehicle's paint job and leave behind a lasting shine. Reviewers say it's easy to apply, and you don't have to spend time rubbing it in or buffing it.

28. The fitness tracker that makes the grade Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker + Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial Amazon $68 See On Amazon When it comes to fitness trackers, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is well worth the money, thanks to its ease of pairing, user interface, and versatility. It has connected GPS, a battery life of 10 days, and can be immersed in water 164 feet deep for 10 minutes. Besides tracking steps, the swim-proof tracker has 20 fitness modes for other forms of exercise and a 24/7 heart rate monitor. It even comes with a one-year Fitbit premium trial.

30. This dimmable light bulb that offers perfect light distribution Philips Slim Style Dimmable LED Light Bulb Amazon $13 See On Amazon Good lighting is one of the easiest ways to upgrade a space, and this dimmable Philips light bulb is a reliable way to do it. . Offering a warm yellow glow, it gets high marks for brightness and light distribution, and the unique, flat design of the bulb is ideal for table and floor lamps, sconces, and ceiling fixtures

31. The simple pedometer that's perfectly accurate Timex Pedometer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Garnering a perfect score for accuracy and ease of use, this TIMEX pedometer tracks steps, distance, and calories in a simple, straightforward manor. The tracker is housed in a lightweight flip-top case, and the spring-belt clip makes it easy to attach to a piece of clothing.

32. This lightweight & powerful cordless vacuum BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum Amaozn $60 See On Amazon Part of Consumer Reports' vacuum testing program, this Black +Decker cordless handheld vacuum weighs in at just 2.6 pounds and does a great job of cleaning both hard floors and carpet. The rechargeable vacuum comes with a crevice tool for cleaning tight spaces, and the washable bowl and filter make upkeep a breeze.

33. The filtration pitcher that turns out the freshest-tasting water PUR Ultimate Filtration Water Filter Pitcher Amazon $25 See On Amazon Consumer Reports is impressed with the way this filtration water pitcher improves flavor and reduces odor, which means you'll get a refreshing glass every time you pour. The 7-cup pitcher uses a granulated, activated carbon filter that reduces heavy metals and certain pesticides, and it's Water Quality Association-certified for reduction of lead.