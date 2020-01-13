It's not uncommon to find empty shelves in brick and mortar stores. When your local shop runs out of an item, they have to wait until the next delivery — it could be a week, or even a month until they're able to restock it. But when select things on Amazon keep selling out, it's a completely different story; it's much more impressive.

For starters, Amazon has hundreds of massive, sprawling distribution centers filled with products. If one center doesn't have something in particular, they'll most likely be able to find it at another. But if the item you're looking for is truly sold out? Then you know it's worth your time and money. A physical store probably had around 20 of whatever "it" is in stock, but Amazon? Hundreds if not thousands of products had to have gone flying off the virtual shelves in order for them to run out — and I've collected some of the best of the best for you here.

It doesn't matter whether you're looking for smart tech gifts, eco-friendly solutions, must-have beauty products, or life-changing kitchen gadgets. Amazon has it all. But even the world's biggest online retailer can barely keep these extraordinarily popular products in stock — so if you see something you like, jump on it before it's sold out again.

01 This microwavable popcorn popper that comes in 18 fun colors Amazon Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 See On Amazon Available in 18 awesome colors, this microwave popcorn popper thoroughly pops loose kernels in an eco-friendly container. It's made from silicone, so it's durable, easy to clean, and even collapses down for effortless storage. The built-in handles let you pick it up without needing oven mitts, and since you can pop and serve in the same container, it cuts down on your end-of-the-night dishes.

02 An oil that nourishes and protects cuticles & nails Amazon Cuccio Cuticle Revitalizing Oil $12 See On Amazon Cuticles can easily become dry and ragged — unless you’re using this nourishing revitalizing oil. It provides intense hydration that replenishes and strengthens the cuticles and nails, and is crafted with high-quality cold-pressed oils and vitamins for a luxurious experience. Nearly 95,000 reviewers swear by this blend, rating it a very impressive 4.7 stars.

03 A fast-paced, take-anywhere card game for all ages Amazon Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza $9 Easy to play any time, any place, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza is a simple-yet-hilarious game that’s fun for the whole family. You can learn the rules of play in truly less than a minute, but, as one reviewer says, “Don’t let the cuteness fool you. This game is by far the most competitive and fun party game to play with friends!!” They’re not alone, as over 27K players rate this 4.7 stars.

04 These reusable produce bags that can hold up to 11 pounds Amazon GOGOODA Reusable Produce Bags (15-Piece Set) $11 See On Amazon If you're looking for easy ways to lower your plastic waste consumption, these reusable produce bags are a great start. They're made from tear-resistant mesh that can hold up to 11 pounds, plus each order comes with 15 bags: three large, nine medium, and three small. Buyers love the drawstring closures and that they can be placed straight in the fridge.

05 This water-resistant backpack that's perfect for traveling, camping, hiking, & festivals Amazon HIKPRO Lightweight Backpack $16 See On Amazon Whether you're visiting a foreign country, hiking up a mountain, camping in the woods, or stage-hopping at a festival, keep your items dry in this water-resistant backpack. It's made from lightweight, sturdy nylon, and it has a main compartment, three zippered sections, and two side mesh pockets. Get it in nine different colors.

06 A space-saving strainer that snaps onto most pots and pans Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strainer $18 See On Amazon Most strainers take up a ton of space in your cabinets, whereas this one is a fraction of the size — but it fits various types of cookware. It clips onto the side of your pots, pans, and bowls so that you can safely strain your ingredients without spilling any of it into the sink — plus it's completely BPA-free and heat-safe up to shockingly high temperatures.

07 The hair-strengthening serum that has buyers "blown away" Amazon Olaplex No.3 $28 See On Amazon "I tried this at my last feeble attempt to salvage my locks after a friend recommended it and I am BLOWN AWAY by the results," one buyer wrote. You only need to rub it through your wet hair one or two times a week, and this Olaplex serum can help repair damaged, dry strands. It's an easy way to restore moisture in bleached or over-processed hair, plus a little goes a long way — one bottle is enough to last for about three months.

08 A 33-foot string of solar-powered LED lights Amazon AMIR Upgraded Solar Powered String Lights $13 See On Amazon For a little over $10, nab this set of solar-powered string lights with over 100 bright LEDs. They come on a copper wire that's thin and easy to shape for optimum flexibility when decorating, plus you can get them in white, warm white, or a handful of very bright colors. They're super environmentally friendly (and wallet-friendly!) since they're powered by the sun, and both the solar panel and cord are waterproof so it's safe to use them outdoors. You can switch them on or off or set them to turn on automatically when it's dark (and off automatically when it's light), and there's even a flashing mode if that's what you're looking for.

09 A hydrating cream for extremely dry, cracked feet Amazon O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream $8 See On Amazon Dry, cracked heels are no match for this fan-favorite foot cream. It's formulated with super high levels of allantoin, which penetrates the thick layer of skin on your feet to soften calluses and protect against future damage. According to buyers, it works fast and better than anything else they've tried — most people see results in just a few days.

10 A magnesium oil spray made with minerals from the Dead Sea Amazon Magnum Solace Magnesium Spray $10 See On Amazon Restless leg syndrome, migraines, cramps, insomnia, stress — you name an ache, pain, or inconvenience, and some buyers swear this magnesium spray can help soothe it. Unlike other pain-relieving sprays, this one is completely odorless and formulated with minerals sourced directly from the Dead Sea. When applied topically, it restores your body's levels of magnesium, which are required for hundreds of functions in the body.

11 These genuine wool dryer balls for soft, energy-efficient laundry Amazon Budieggs Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Unlike regular dryer sheets, these dryer balls are free from unwanted chemicals and help aerate your clothes as they tumble, allowing them to dry faster so that you use less electricity. They're made from dense organic wool, and they're reusable for over 1,000 loads.

12 A shampoo brush that helps stimulate blood flow to your scalp Amazon Maxsoft Shampoo Brush $8 See On Amazon Made with soft silicone bristles that gently scrub away oil and build-up, this shampoo brush is practically a must-have for any relaxing shower. While it aims to boost volume by giving you a more thorough shampooing, the bristles also help stimulate blood flow in your scalp to encourage growth, and it's safe to use on all types of hair.

13 The whitening toothpaste made with activated charcoal Amazon Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Toothpaste (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Activated charcoal is a natural detoxifier, and this whitening toothpaste is absolutely chock-full of it. The charcoal comes from eco-friendly bamboo so you won't have to worry about its impact on the environment, and the minty taste leaves your breath extra fresh. Thanks to the charcoal's superior absorbency, reviewers say their teeth have whitened several shaves — without becoming more sensitive.

14 This smart plug that adds voice control to any outlet Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $25 See On Amazon Use the Amazon Smart Plug to add voice control capabilities to any outlet (a full Alexa setup isn’t needed; you can do it through the app). Set up your lights, fans, coffee makers, and more onto schedules or routines with zero hassle — just plug in, app up, and it’s ready to go. Almost half a million buyers are obsessed with the ease, rating this 4.7 stars.

15 These moisturizing gel socks that hydrate your feet while you sleep Amazon NatraCure Gel Socks $15 See On Amazon Just pop them on before you go to bed, and these gel socks can help hydrate dry, cracked feet. You only need to wear them two or three times a week in order to experience the full benefits, and they slowly release a soothing lavender scent to help you relax.

16 A balance disc that engages your core while you sit Amazon Gaiam Balance Disc $18 See On Amazon By simply placing it on your chair while you sit, this balance disc forces you to constantly re-adjust in order to remain upright, which helps engage your core over time. It also works great as a quick seat cushion on hard floors or a standing balance disc during a workout, plus many Amazon reviewers raved about how much their posture has improved while using it.

17 A car mount that's designed to fit practically any smartphone Amazon Beam Electronics Smartphone Car Mount $15 See On Amazon Designed to fit practically any brand of smartphone, this car mount lets you use your phone hands-free while driving. It rotates a full 360 degrees so that you can adjust it to the most comfortable viewing angle, and it easily attaches to the air vents in your car — no tools or damage required. No wonder it has 21,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

18 A 6-outlet socket shelf with 2 built-in USB ports Amazon Allstar Innovations Socket Shelf $25 See On Amazon Instead of hunting around for a power brick, plug your charging cables into one of the two USB ports in this socket shelf — and then place your device directly on top of the built-in shelf. There are also six outlets where you can plug in your other devices, and it's able to securely hold up to 10 pounds at once. People say it's the "gadget [they] never knew [they] needed."

19 The LED light bar for dark hallways and closets Amazon OxyLED LED Light Bar (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Instead of stumbling around dark hallways and closets, just stick one of these LED light bars to the wall with the included adhesive — or use the built-in magnets for the fridge or washing machine. They operate using four AAA batteries so you don't have to worry about any wiring, plus the motion sensor means they only turn on when movement is detected in the room.

20 These lids that stretch to fit bowls, cans, & glasses Amazon ModFamily Products Silicone Stretch Lids (7-Pack) $15 See On Amazon If you're tired of hunting around for that one lid that fits your food storage container, make sure to grab these stretchable lids. Since they're made from reusable silicone that expands to fit any shape, you can stretch them over bowls, cans, glasses, or even halved produce. This set of seven comes in multiple sizes, all of which are dishwasher- and freezer-safe.

21 The acupressure mat and pillow set that buyers love Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Set $20 See On Amazon Just lay on it every day for up to 30 minutes, and reviewers say this acupressure mat and pillow can help soothe pain, relax sore muscles, and maximize circulation along the spine. It's filled with eco-friendly foam and covered with thousands of tiny spikes, which stimulate pressure points to boost the flow of endorphins throughout your body. The best thing is that all seven color options cost just $20.

22 The exfoliating foot peel that leaves your feet extra soft Amazon BEALUZ Foot Peel $18 See On Amazon You only need to wear this exfoliating foot peel for about an hour — then, within a few weeks, your feet will begin to shed their rough outer layer, leaving you with soft, touchable feet. It's formulated with aloe vera, lavender, and castor oil to penetrate deep into tough skin, plus there's no scrubbing or filing required. Buyers say they "could not believe" the results.

23 A daily planner that helps you organize your life Amazon Panda Planner Daily Planner $25 See On Amazon Using daily, weekly, and monthly spreads in addition to gratitude and goal-setting exercises, this planner aims to boost your overall happiness levels while helping you to become your most productive self. The pages are large so that you have plenty of space to write out notes, thoughts, or even shopping lists, plus there's even an inner pocket for storage. Get it in four colors. "Life-changing," one buyer said. "Seriously!"

24 The running shoes that slide onto your feet like slippers Amazon Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Running Shoe $45 See On Amazon I bought these running shoes before my trip to Thailand, fully prepared to wear them ragged by the end of the trip — but that was three years ago, and they're still going strong. They slide onto your feet without having to tie the laces, yet the fit is snug enough that you won't have to worry about them slipping off at the gym. They're sold in over 10 colors, from subtle neutrals to eye-catching pastels. Available sizes: 5 - 11.5

25 A device that helps you locate your misplaced items Amazon Tile Pro $35 See On Amazon Just slide it onto your keyring or into your wallet, and this Tile will help you find your item when you've misplaced it. The downloadable app allows you to send a signal from your smartphone, which prompts the Tile to ring loudly — but it also works backwards when you lose your phone. This updated version comes with a larger Bluetooth range and a replaceable battery.

26 These whitening strips that you only need to wear for 1 hour Amazon Crest Dental Whitening Kit $45 See On Amazon You only need to wear these whitening strips for one hour per use, and buyers say they'll "work wonders" when it comes to brightening your smile. The non-slip grip even lets you talk and drink water while you're wearing them, and people say they're so much easier than clunky trays or professional whitening services.

27 The satin pillowcases that help pamper skin & hair Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Sleeping on regular cotton pillowcases causes friction against your hair and skin— so tons of people have switched to these satin pillowcases instead. They're softer and help to evenly distribute natural oils, so buyers say their complexion looks clearer and their hairstyle is better preserved come morning. Get them in three sizes and over a dozen colors.

28 A miniature waffle maker that also makes paninis & hash browns Amazon Nostalgia MyMini Personal Waffle Maker, $15 See On Amazon Of course, you can use this cult-favorite miniature waffle maker to bake delicious waffles — but it can also handle paninis, hash browns, or even biscuit and brownies. It only takes a few minutes to heat up, and since it weighs around one pounds and has a 5-inch cooking surface, it's perfect for cramped kitchens, college dorms, or even RVs. Best of all, it’s a cute vintage aqua color and is only 15 bucks.

29 This toilet spray that eliminates unwanted odors before they hit the air Amazon Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray $8 See On Amazon Simply spray it into the bowl before you "go," and this spray will eliminate unwanted bathroom odors before they even have a chance to hit the air. It's formulated with lavender and vanilla essential oils, which float on the surface to trap smells underneath, and each 1.4-ounce bottle lasts for about 70 sprays — though you can get bottles as large as 16 ounces.

30 A weighted blanket that buyers swear by Amazon ZonLi Weighted Blanket $70 See On Amazon You'd expect a weighted blanket to feel hot and stuffy, but this one is made from 100% breathable cotton to help keep you cool at night. The box stitching ensures that the glass beads are evenly distributed throughout, and it's available in 14 different gorgeous colors. Most importantly, reviewers say that it's the "best decision [they've] made in recent memory" because the added weight helps them to de-stress, calm their mind, and fall asleep faster.

31 An inexpensive smart watch that doubles as a fitness tracker Amazon Donerton Fitness Tracker Smart Watch $40 See On Amazon Whether you want to track your fitness, send messages, control your music, or figure out what hour of the day it is, this smart watch from Donerton has you covered. Use the watch to monitor your sleep quality and heart rate, or figure out how many steps you've taken and calories you've burned. However you plan to use it, the watch makes it easy to stay on top of your health — and everything else in your life.

32 These car diffusers that clip right onto your air vents Amazon Home-Cloud Car Diffusers (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Since these Home-Cloud air fresheners have cylindrical inserts that absorb and diffuse your favorite essential oils, they're an easy way to boost the air quality and relax in traffic. They clip directly onto your car's air vents (but can also be used over bathroom fans and heating vents), and each color option comes with a free pack of refill sticks.

33 A foam roller that's both effective and durable Amazon Trigger Point Performance Foam Roller $13 See On Amazon Whereas hollow rollers will eventually flatten over time, this solid-core foam roller is made from super-durable EVA foam that helps it maintain its shape. The raised-grid pattern stimulates pressure points and alleviates soreness from aching muscles, and it's small enough that you can easily take it with you to the gym.

34 This award-winning board game that has buyers "obsessed" Amazon Catan Board Game $36 See On Amazon Looking for an addictive game that the whole family can enjoy? Then make sure you grab Catan. Players work to expand their territory across the board, and whoever collects the most points wins. Each game only takes about an hour to play, and it's great for anyone aged 10 and up. "Could not love this game more," one reviewer wrote. "Our family is obsessed!"

35 A drain protector that helps keep your pipes clear Amazon TubShroom Drain Protector $13 See On Amazon Instead of relying on chemical drain cleaners, use this TubShroom to prevent hair and debris from ever making their way down your pipes in the first place. Thanks to its revolutionary 3-D shape, it collects hair around the base without impeding the flow of water, and it's designed to work with any standard bathtub drain. Last but not least, the flexible silicone material easily wipes clean in between showers.

36 The activated charcoal powder that helps whiten your teeth Amazon Active Wow Whitening Charcoal $20 See On Amazon You only need to brush your teeth with it for about two minutes, and this activated charcoal powder will gently remove stains from coffee, tea, and more. A little goes a long way which helps you save money over time, and there are zero artificial colors or flavors in the formula. "Best teeth whitening product ever," buyers rave.

37 A collapsible straw made from rust-resistant stainless steel Aamzon Doboli Reusable Straws (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to become more eco-friendly, start using these reusable straws. They're made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the travel case conveniently clips onto your keychain so that you always have it with you.

38 A memory foam leg pillow for better sleeping posture Amazon Ebung Leg Elevation Pillow $40 See On Amazon For those who need a little more support while they sleep, this ergonomic pillow makes it comfortable and effortless to elevate your legs while you sleep, watch TV, or just hang out. According to Ebung, it's a great tool to use whether you're treating hip, knee, or back pain, searching for better comfort while pregnant, recovering from surgery, or just generally trying to improve circulation and reduce leg swelling. The pillow is made from high-density foam and has a removable cover for easy cleaning.

39 The winter gloves that are compatible with touchscreens Amazon Achiou Winter Touchscreen Gloves $12 See On Amazon If you're tired of taking your gloves off in order to use your phone's touchscreen, start wearing these touchscreen gloves instead. The thumb, forefinger, and middle finger let you scroll and click on your phone, plus the palm is coated in nonslip material that makes it easier to grab objects. Available sizes: Medium - X-Large

40 A pack of eco-friendly food wraps made with genius ingredients Amazon Bee's Wrap Reusable Food Wraps (3-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Instead of using wasteful plastic wrap and foil to store your food, use these eco-friendly reusable food wraps. They're made from organic cotton, beeswax, and jojoba oil, plus they're washable as well as biodegradable so that you won't have to worry about their footprint when you finally toss them.

41 A 2-in-1 outlet-extender and night light Amazon POWRUI Wall Charger $20 See On Amazon This wall charger features two USB ports and six outlets — but the LED lights around the edges also allow it to work as a night light. The built-in dusk-to-dawn sensor saves energy by switching on only when the room is dark, and it screws in directly over your existing outlet for a hassle-free installation. "I don't take the time to review as many products as I should on Amazon, but I had to stop and insert a review on this one," one buyer wrote. "This product is fantastic."

42 These bags of activated charcoal that can purify & deodorize your home Amazon WGCC Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (8-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Freshen up your air and get rid of unwanted smells with these bags of activated bamboo charcoal, which absorb and trap dust, odors, and moisture. Place them (or use the included hooks to hang them) anywhere you need — in your closet, a stinky pair of shoes, your car, or any room in the house. Each set comes with eight bags.

43 These sporty Bluetooth earbuds with magnetic cable management Amazon SoundPEATS Bluetooth Neckband Earbuds $40 See On Amazon You could go and spend a fortune on expensive AirPods, or you can grab these wireless earbuds at a fraction of the price. They're waterproof so that you won't have to worry about ruining them at the gym, and they provide clear sound for calls and music. Conveniently, the earbuds have magnetic bases so they neatly click together when not in ears.

44 A wireless pad that can charge your phone through its case Amazon mophie Wireless Charging Pad $20 See On Amazon Designed to charge your iPhone up to 50% faster than competing chargers, this wireless charging pad also has a non-slip coating to prevent your phone from sliding off. It's able to charge devices through their cases so that you don't have to take them off, plus it's compatible with the iPhone 8 and newer.

45 The gel that gently exfoliates your skin without relying on harsh chemicals Amazon Natural Aqua Gel Cure $38 See On Amazon Unlike most chemical exfoliators that leave your skin feeling irritated, this gel relies on a water-based, hydrogen-activated formula that gently lifts away flakes and dull skin. You can also use it all over your body, including your elbows, heels, and neck, plus it's completely free from any preservatives. "I have terrible, sensitive skin, and Cure takes away so much dead skin from my face without any burning or damage to my skin!" one buyer raved.

46 A pair of pillows filled with shredded memory foam Amazon PLX Memory Foam Pillows (2-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Not only do you get two pillows for the price of one, but these memory foam pillows are also made with a washable, hypoallergenic bamboo pillowcase. The memory foam on the inside is shredded so that it easily adjusts to movement and various sleeping positions, and both pillows are exceptionally breathable for a cool night's sleep.

47 These paracord bracelets that can help you survive in the wilderness Amazon A2S Protection Paracord Bracelet (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Perfect for any emergency preparedness kit, these paracord bracelets unravel so that you can use the paracord as rope in a variety of situations. The embedded compass helps you navigate your way if your GPS isn't working, plus each one also has a built-in flint fire starter, a knife, and an emergency whistle.

48 A set of resistance bands for working out at home Amazon Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (Set of 5) $11 See On Amazon Work out at home with this set of five resistance bands, each of which offers a different level of resistance. You can even pair the bands together, so it's easy to find your perfect challenge. The heavy duty bands are made from soft latex that's durable enough to last through lots of reps. They come with an instruction guide so you know how to use them, plus a portable carrying case.

49 This extra-large scarf made from extremely soft cotton Amazon Wander Agio Lattice Scarf $7 See On Amazon When I say that this scarf is extra-large, I mean it — some opt to wear it as a shawl, while others wrote things like: "It's like having a light blanket with me." The multicolor plaid print is available in 11 shades and adds a pop of color to any outfit, plus it's made from super-soft cotton that resists pilling and fading.

50 A miniature Baby Yoda figurine that's perfect for any 'Star Wars' fan Amazon Funko Baby Yoda $14 See On Amazon Even if you haven't seen The Mandalorian, you can still appreciate this Baby Yoda figurine for its huge, adorable eyes and its mid-force-using pose. He's an easy way to show your love for Star Wars at the office or in your home, and his head even bobbles for added fun.

51 The Fire TV stick that lets you stream all your favorite apps Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $50 See On Amazon If you don't have a smart television, you can still stream Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and more by plugging this fire TV stick into your television's HDMI port. It also grants you access to tons of games, apps, and 4K ultra HD content, and you can use voice commands to search through catalogues.

52 A mat that helps you shape your dough perfectly when you bake Amazon GREENRAIN Silicone Pastry Mat $19 See On Amazon If you've ever wished it was easier to roll out pie dough that fits your pan just right, shape a perfectly round pizza, or cut your homemade pasta to a uniform size, you need this handy silicone mat. The mat is printed with rings covering a range of sizes that you can use as a guide when you're rolling out dough, and notched measurements in centimeters and inches around the rim of the mat help you measure your dough as you cut or form it. The mat is slip-resistant, stick-resistant, and top rack dishwasher safe for the ultimate convenience. It comes in a few sizes and colors.

53 The bamboo pajama set that's available in 25 different colors Amazon Joyaria Women's Pajama Set $43 See On Amazon Made from eco-friendly bamboo threads, this pajama set has buyers thrilled: "These are probably THE most comfy and soft pajamas I have ever purchased!" They're also ideal for hot sleepers since the fabric is moisture-wicking, and one Amazon reviewer even wrote, "somehow when I'm hot at night they stay cool." Choose from 25 different colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

54 A warm winter jacket filled with 90% duck down Amazon Orolay Down Jacket $150 See On Amazon Available in seven fashionable colors, this jacket has thousands upon thousands of reviews for a reason: It's filled with 90% duck down that keeps you warm when temperatures are frosty, and the hood is lined with extra-soft fleece for added comfort. It also has tons of zippered pockets to hold all your essentials. Available sizes: XX-Small - 5X

55 This $8 ring grip that doubles as a stand Amazon Lamicall Phone Ring Stand $8 See On Amazon If you have trouble typing on your phone or taking selfies using just one hand, grab this ring stand — no pun intended. It rotates a full 360 degrees so that you can find the angle that feels most comfortable, plus it's made from a blend of high-quality zinc alloy and rust-resistant stainless steel that can prop up your phone while you're watching videos.