One of the most important components of a smart home is taking control of the heating and cooling elements within. Walking across the freezing floor with bare feet in the middle of winter isn't pleasant for anyone, and sweltering while chilling out on the couch in summer because you're too hot to move isn't preferable, either. For anyone you know who's looking to make moves toward simplifying this game of "hot and cold" we play with ourselves as the seasons pass, a Nest thermostat and sensor bundle is a great way to save energy and make it simple to control air conditioning and heating.

It comes in an attractive frosted white color that’s paired with a temperature sensor that you can post up in any room to help prioritize certain areas in terms of maintaining a constant temperature. It begins to learn what kind of temperature you like based on your habits, and it can even be accessed via app. It can even turn itself down when you leave without input from you thanks to the temperature sensor you can place anywhere throughout the home. This helps to save on energy and money when you aren't around. For anyone looking for a smarter way to deal with the way they approach heating and cooling in their home, this is a great option.