Slacker’s Syllabus: Extreme Weather

As the planet warms, we’re seeing more and more outlier weather events and storms — and they’re getting worse.

Record temperatures are pushing essential infrastructure to the brink. Hurricane and wildfire seasons are getting longer. Natural disasters are increasingly destructive, causing more than $210 billion in damages in 2020 alone. People are being forced to move from their homes to avoid these disasters.

This is projected to become the new norm if we continue failing to seriously address climate change.