The start of a new year is a great time to take stock of your life and your actions and resolve to make a change. And any time is a great time to start minimizing your impact on the planet.

Wanting to live more sustainably is a noble and worthwhile goal. But it can be hard to know where to start — and ideas like “zero waste” and “net-zero” can feel overwhelming and hard to reach.

You don’t have to do it all at once. Here are a few simple changes you can make to take steps toward a sustainable lifestyle.