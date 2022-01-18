If you’re going to make New Year’s resolutions, you might as well make them really count.
The start of a new year is a great time to take stock of your life and your actions and resolve to make a change. And any time is a great time to start minimizing your impact on the planet.
Wanting to live more sustainably is a noble and worthwhile goal. But it can be hard to know where to start — and ideas like “zero waste” and “net-zero” can feel overwhelming and hard to reach.
You don’t have to do it all at once. Here are a few simple changes you can make to take steps toward a sustainable lifestyle.
Plastic bottles and paper coffee cups are among the most common types of waste that gets thrown out. Even though they are often recyclable, the production of these cups requires cutting down trees, burning fossil fuels, and wasting lots of water.
Pick out a reusable bottle and mug that you like. Bring it with you to the cafe and keep it on you throughout the day. You’ll save the planet in style — and you’ll be more likely to stay hydrated, too.