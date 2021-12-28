Trump adviser reveals exactly how Republicans planned to overturn 2020 election

Donald Trump’s inner circle had a plan to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Just ask them and they’ll tell you all about it. Peter Navarro, Trump’s resident hype man in the White House and a guy who invented a fake source to quote in his own books, wrote in his recently published memoir that he and far-right figurehead Steve Bannon worked together with Republican members of Congress to launch an effort to prevent Joe Biden’s legitimate victory from being certified. They called the scheme the Green Bay Sweep, and they swear that they were close to executing it — if it weren’t for that gosh darn violent insurrection attempt carried out by Trump supporters.

Here’s how the Green Bay Sweep was supposed to go, according to Navarro, who had no problem laying out his attempt to undermine democracy in an interview with The Daily Beast: On Jan. 6, the day that the 2020 election was to be certified by Congress, more than 100 Republicans on Capitol Hill would object to the election results. Among them would be Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Sen.Ted Cruz of Texas. The objections wouldn’t actually overturn the 2020 election result, but Navarro said he and his cronies hoped to be able to buy some time before the result was certified and put pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to intervene.

The plan was to use the next 24 hours for a TV blitz, flooding airwaves with talking points put together by Navarro that supposedly supported election fraud conspiracies. They’d get the objectors in front of cameras, armed with Navarro’s 30-plus page report on election fraud that The Washington Post called “the most embarrassing document created by a White House staffer” and the right-leaning Washington Examiner said was “riddled with dubious claims.” That’s what they were planning on running with, with the ultimate goal of sending the election results of six states back to the statehouses, where Republican-led legislatures were expected to overturn the results.

They did, in fact, end up with more than 100 Republicans objecting to the certification of the 2020 election. But the Green Bay Sweep was ultimately blown up in the backfield by Trump’s own supporters. Navarro claims that the attack on the U.S. Capitol ended up hurting their plan: The violence scared off Pence and other Republicans, he said, leading to the certification of the 2020 election.

Just so we’re clear: There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. No state has found any significant cases of it — not even Wisconsin’s bizarre Republican-led investigation nor Arizona’s scam of an audit that cost taxpayers millions of dollars only to discover that Biden actually won the state by more than initially thought. But that hasn’t stopped Navarro, who wrote a book detailing how he planned to undermine the election and is now giving interviews gleefully detailing the brilliance of his failed coup attempt. Seems like something that the Jan. 6 committee might want to investigate at some point.