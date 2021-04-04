Ever feel like you’ve only seen about 3% of what Amazon has to offer? Same here. With its wide range of inventory, it's easy to miss gems without doing a little digging. Lucky for you, I’ve done all the hard work: finding affordable and practical products that you’ll love. Check out the 70 cheapest, most useful things on Amazon.

There are two things I never have enough of: time and money. That’s why products that make a task easier or get the job done with less money are lifesavers. The products on this list are highly reviewed and rated, praised for their function and their price. Products like a teeth-whitening pen that’s a fraction of the cost of professional whitening treatments – but works just as well, according to reviewers.

Most of these products cost less than $40 and significantly cut down on the amount of time it takes to complete a task. From a flexible tripod that makes recording videos a breeze to a cordless water flosser that will run for 10 days before needing a charge, this list is packed with the most practical and thrifty products for your home, car, grooming routine, and life.

Browse this list for useful products that have regret-proof price tags and fool-proof results.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 A flexible, remote-controlled tripod for your phone Amazon UBeesize Flexible Phone Tripod $13 See On Amazon This mini tripod for your phone makes taking selfies and videos effortless. It has flexible legs that stand up on their own or can be bent to attach to anything. It safely holds your phone horizontally or vertically and even comes with a wireless remote control that works up to 30 feet away. The price is hard to beat, plus it has more than 17,000 reviews. It’s available in black and pink.

02 A pet grooming brush to get rid of excess fur Amazon Bodhi Dog New Grooming Pet Shampoo Brush $9 See On Amazon Turn bath time into spa-time for you and your four-legged with this durable pet brush. It has soft, rubber tips that scrub away dirt, dead skin and loose fur while relaxing and massaging your pet. Use it with shampoo for a deeper clean that Fido won't mind one bit. Or use it while your pet is dry to get rid of excess fur to curb shedding. The brush works best on short-haired animals and can restore healthy skin and shiny fur.

03 A snowflake-shaped multi-tool for your keychain that has 18 uses Amazon Aitsite 18-in-1 Snowflake Multi Tool $8 See On Amazon This may just look like a snowflake, but it's really a super helpful 18 in one multi-tool. Hook this snowflake onto your backpack, car keys, or camping gear to always have it nearby. It has both a Phillips and flat head screwdriver, bottle opener, box cutter, twine knife, and a variety of different sized hexagon wrenches. It's made of polished stainless steel that's resistant to corrosion and won't rust easily. Not only is it compact and easy to use on the go, but it's only $8 — a steal of a deal considering just how much you can do with it.

04 A cordless dehumidifier that you don't have to charge for a month Amazon Eva-Dry Wireless Mini Dehumidifier $15 See On Amazon This mini dehumidifier makes it much simpler to keep moist spots, like under the bathroom sink, dry. It's nontoxic and won't cause a mess or any spills. Just hang or place it in your car, bathroom, and even your gym bag to keep these spaces dry and odor-free. The best part about this dehumidifier is that it's cordless, battery-free, rechargeable, and lasts up to four weeks on one charge. It can absorb up to 6 ounces of moisture in areas up to 333 square feet. The color indicator turns orange when it's working and green when it's full.

05 These organizers for the gap between your car seats that come in a two-pack Amazon Lusso Gear 2-In-1 Car Seat Gap Organizer $17 See On Amazon These car seat gap organizers solve two of life's annoying problems for just $17. The pack of two adds storage to your car, right where you need it — within the driver's reach, plus it blocks the gaps between car seats to catch coins, keys, phones, or anything you might accidentally drop down there. They're made of leather so they're stylish and long-lasting. They comfortably fit in a seat gap between 0.5-inch and 2-inches wide and even come with dividers so you can create your own compartments to stay organized. Keep your eyes on the road and stop worrying about losing your phone between the seats with this affordable and useful solution.

06 This affordable bedside caddy that keeps your belongings organized Amazon WantuSee Bedside Caddy $17 See On Amazon Keep all your bedtime favorites nearby in this convenient bedside caddy. It holds a ton of stuff like your TV remote, phone, favorite book, tablet, or water bottle, and it's just $17. It has two large pockets, one drinking bottle pocket, two exterior pockets, and a hole for your USB charging cables or headphones. The caddy is made of soft, yet durable felt that holds it shape and can support up to 20 pounds at a time. It's ideal for keeping on the side of your bed, your couch, even in the baby's room. Slide it between the couch cushions or under your mattress, or use the velcro to secure it anywhere. It's available in black, gray, and blue.

07 A professional-grade callus remover that gives you smooth feet Amazon Cacee Extra Strength Callus Remover $10 See On Amazon This extra-strength callus remover gives you spa-worthy smooth feet in less than five minutes. It's made with natural ingredients like tea tree oil and lemon to soften and heal dry feet in three to five minutes. One reviewer cited how much she loved being able to do it at home. "This stuff worked great! I didn't even let my feet soak as long as they do in a salon, just a couple of minutes, really. And, I didn't even put a lot on, but after a few minutes, it was ready and my calluses came right off with the grater. Really good stuff and works very well. It only took 15 minutes overall to do my own feet!"

08 A pair of shredding claws for making BBQ sandwiches Amazon Culinary Couture Meat Shredding Claws (2 Pack) $13 See On Amazon These bear claws make shredding meat for a BBQ so easy — they'll pay for themselves in one use. They have a solid, comfortable handle that has plenty of knuckle room so you never burn your hands. They’re dishwasher safe and can be used to hold meat in place while you shred or carry it off the grill. Use it to make pulled pork sandwiches, quesadillas, tacos, and more.

09 A travel mug that won't spill even if you knock it over Amazon Mighty Mug No-Spill Travel Mug $20 See On Amazon It is impossible to knock over your coffee with this no-spill travel mug. It is made using innovative Smartgrip technology which secures the mug to any flat surface without using magnets or suction cups. The BPA-free travel mug holds 11 ounces of your favorite beverage and fits easily in any cup holder. The lid is dishwasher safe, but be sure to hand wash the cup itself. One reviewer noted, "Bought this for my accident prone co-worker. It has already saved us from cleaning up a mess when her purse slid off the desk while looped around this coffee mug...Very impressed and totally worth the money!"

10 A foot rocker for stretching your feet, ankles, and calf muscles Amazon Vive Foot Rocker for Stretching $19 See On Amazon Easily stretch your calves and relieve pain with this foot rocker that's compact, cheap, and easy-to-use. The ergonomic unit secures your foot while the non-slip bottom keeps everything sturdy. Rocking your foot back and forth can stretch sore calf muscles and improve circulation — and you can even do it while you're on a phone or Zoom call. It may also help to increase flexibility in heels, ankles, feet, and legs. With a price tag of less than $20, you won't regret giving it a try.

11 A toilet paper holder with a shelf for your phone Amazon VAEHOLD Self Adhesive Toilet Paper Holder with Phone Shelf $18 See On Amazon This toilet paper holder is designed with an attached top shelf so you can easily set your phone down or store additional toilet paper nearby. If you're a renter, you'll love the self-adhesive that mounts it without commitment, but if you want more stability it also comes with an option to drill it into the wall. It attaches to any smooth surface, such as wooden, ceramic tiles, marble, stone, metal, or glass and is made of stainless steel, which is resistant to rust and corrosion.

12 The reusable straw that collapses to half its size to fit in your bag Amazon Eco-Pals Collapsible Travel Straw $7 See On Amazon The Earth will thank you for skipping the plastic straw at lunch and instead using this reusable straw. The stainless steel straw is about 9.25 inches long — perfect for tumblers, glasses, or bottles; but it can be collapsed down to just 4 inches, making it ideal for carrying in your purse or backpack. This set includes a cleaning brush that also collapses and a lightweight traveling case to keep it clean between uses. Think of how many straws you are saving with this $7 purchase. And since it's so compact and convenient, you'll always have one when you need it.

13 A large outdoor blanket that folds into a compact carrying bag Amazon HZJOYUE Outdoor Pocket Blanket $17 See On Amazon Enjoy spending time outside without having to lug around a heavy and cumbersome blanket or bag. This compact outdoor blanket measures 71-by-51 inches, but folds down into a 4-by-6 inch bundle that fits in your travel bag. This blanket is perfect for picnics, festivals, hiking, camping, and even the beach. It’s made of a soft, waterproof material and even has corner loops and four included yellow stakes to secure it to the ground. In each corner, there are convenient pockets to keep valuables like your phone safe from water, sand, or dirt. The drawstring travel bag includes a carabiner so you can strap it to your hiking bag. It’s available in five colors and patterns.

14 An electric razor that comes with three interchangeable heads Amazon Wahl Pure Confidence Rechargeable Electric Razor $24 See On Amazon This three-in-one electric razor is designed to make hair removal easier for women — without dropping your entire paycheck on a wax. It comes with three interchangeable heads: a detail head for your eyebrows, a rotary facial shaver, and a trimming head. It’s made of sturdy stainless steel, comes with a charger, and will run continuously for an hour before it needs another charge. A return customer noted, “Love this mini trimmer. [...] The first ones battery started losing battery life/charge after 6 years of owning it. Definitely worth the small investment.”

15 A water flosser that is cordless and lasts for 10 days on one charge Amazon Hangsun Cordless Water Flosser $22 See On Amazon Following your dentist's orders just got a lot simpler with this cordless, rechargeable water flosser. It shoots a stream of water in between teeth and along your gum line to remove food and plaque without pain. One charge allows you to use the device for up to 10 days before recharging it again. It has three cleaning modes: gentle, normal, and pulse, plus it comes with four interchangeable heads so the whole family can use it. This $22 investment may just save you a lot of money in dental fees.

16 These blue-light-blocking glasses that come in stylish colors and patterns Amazon livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2 Pairs) $16 See On Amazon Even if you don't need prescription glasses, these blue-light-blocking glasses are useful if you spend all day looking at your phone or computer. As their name suggests, they create a barrier between your eyes and the blue light from your tech devices, which can cause eye strain and headaches. Plus, you finally have the perfect excuse to rock a pair of stylish glasses. These are lightweight and reasonably priced, with over 58,000 five-star ratings. They come in packs of two with a number of color options like black, clean, and leopard.

17 A headband with built-in Bluetooth headphones that will lull you to sleep Amazon Fulext Bluetooth Sleep Headphones $20 See On Amazon This comfortable headband has built-in headphones so you can listen to music as you fall asleep or workout. The sports headband is soft, breathable, and connects to your phone to play your favorite tunes or podcast. The rechargeable Bluetooth device will play for up to 10 hours on a full charge, which usually takes two hours. You’ll hear true HD HIFI sounds in your ears and at this price, you’ll buy one for everyone in your family. You can remove the Bluetooth speaker and wash the headband between uses.

18 An acupressure mat to help boost circulation and relieve soreness Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $22 See On Amazon Find relief from muscle aches and pain without a colossal charge on your card with this acupressure mat and pillow set. The spiky bed activates pressure points to stimulate nerves and improve circulation while soothing achy muscles. It can ease soreness from your last workout or stiffness from sitting at your desk all day. Each mat features more than 6,000 acupressure points, however it's lined with cotton and uses a plant-based foam filling so you feel like you're laying on a bed of clouds. This set comes in 14 colors.

19 This anti-fog cloth that cleans and protects your glasses Amazon LifeArt Anti Fog Cloth for Eyeglasses $19 See On Amazon Remove stubborn dust, oils, and fingerprints from your glasses with this anti-fog cloth. It’s made of lint-free microfiber and cleans your lenses while creating an anti-fog layer that lasts up to 48 hours. You can reuse it up to 700 times and feel confident it will never scratch your lens or leave streaks. This pack of five has earned more than 20,000 reviews, including one from a five-star customer who noted, “I got these to use because my glasses were fogging up when wearing a medical face mask. These did the trick with very minimal effort.”

20 A caffeine eye serum to reduce puffiness Amazon The Ordinary Caffeine Solution For Eyes $13 See On Amazon Much of the world relies on coffee to wake their minds in the morning, so why wouldn't you use caffeine to invigorate your skin? This affordable eye serum is made with 5% caffeine that comes from green tea leaves. It can help reduce puffiness under your eyes, while also brightening skin. It's vegan and does not include alcohol, oils, silicone, nuts, soy, or gluten. One reviewer noted, "For best results, I use it for my morning and night routine, a little goes a long way so you don’t have to restock often at all!"

21 An affordable soft cooler that holds an entire six pack of beer Amazon Athletico Golf Cooler Bag $20 See On Amazon This soft-sided cooler can hold up to six 12-ounce cans of beer or soft drinks or two bottles of wine. It has a slim, tall design that stacks the cans vertically with a leak-resistant liner and a water-resistant fabric case so it resists condensation. Bring it to the beach, golf trip, camping, and any other adventure that awaits you.

22 This comfy pair of slip-on foam shoes for indoors or outdoors Amazon Glway Shower Sandal Slippers $18 See On Amazon You don’t have to pay a fortune for comfortable slip-on shoes— this pair is affordable and made with massaging EVA foam that feels like walking on clouds. These shoes have a thick sole with nonslip material on the bottom that absorbs shock and gives you just a little height. They’re available in 11 colors, including olive green, black, and orange, and can be worn to the pool or to the mall. They come in sizes 4.5 to 12 and are built to last.

23 These adjustable bed risers customize your furniture on a budget Amazon Utopia Bedding Adjustable Bed Risers (8 Pack) $18 See On Amazon Adjust the height of your bed or couch with this economical set of furniture risers. The eight-piece set includes four base pieces that you can combine or use individually to elevate furniture to 3, 5, or 8 inches. They’re made of heavy-duty plastic and can hold up to 1,300 pounds. This set has earned more than 17,000 reviews and a 4.5-star review and comes in black, gray, and brown to match your home decor.

24 A roll-up dish drying rack with a built-in utensil caddy Amazon MEYONER Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $19 See On Amazon This roll-up dish drying rack has a built-in utensil caddy so you can dry all of your dishes at once while staying under budget. It fits across your sink, making clean-up after dinner simple, plus it doesn't take up any counter space the way most traditional racks do. It is designed to promote extra airflow, drying utensils and dishes fast. Once they're dry, roll up the mat into a narrow cylinder so it's easy to store. The non-slip rack is durable and resistant to rust and heat. It fits most standard sinks, but you may want to measure to be sure.

25 A 5-blade potato masher that makes cooking dinner easier for just $10 Amazon Faberware Heat Resistant Potato Masher $10 See On Amazon This potato masher has five nylon blades that make it easy and quick to chop, mix, blend, mash, and smash. It’s heat-resistant so you can use it to mash food right out of the oven, up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It's ideal for breaking up soft foods like potatoes, yams, pumpkin, squash, and bananas, and you can also use it to separate chopped meat before or after it is cooked. It's also dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning so simple.

26 A pack of collapsible food containers that keep leftovers fresh Amazon SuperDee Corp Collapsible Food Storage Containers (Set of 4) $17 See On Amazon Saving leftovers just got a lot easier with this set of four food containers. They’re made of BPA-free silicone, which is non-toxic, odorless, tasteless, and non-stick. This set includes four different sizes: small, medium, large, and extra large to accommodate everything from small snacks for the kids to larger meals for the rest of the week. They’re lightweight and have airtight lids that snap into place. These containers are safe to put in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. When you’re not using them, they collapse to lay flat, making storage a breeze.

27 This 8-piece drill brush attachment set for power cleaning Amazon Holikme 8 Piece Drill Brush Attachment Set $10 See On Amazon Scrubbing a dirty bathroom can be a major workout, but this drill brush attachment set makes the job a little easier. It comes with three brush heads of varying diameters that attach to your drill to clean your bathtub, grout, floor, and carpet. It also includes four scouring pads: two stiff and two moderate pads, which work well on tile, stainless steel, cookware, and pans with mineral deposits. The all-purpose cleaning set is designed to quickly and easily remove dirt and grime without breaking a sweat.

28 The clip-on colander that makes straining pasta easier Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Clip-On Strainer $16 See On Amazon This clip-on pasta strainer snaps onto the side of your pot to make draining easier — so easy, in fact, you can do it with one hand. The flexible strainer fits any pot or bowl, even lipped bowls, and snaps onto the side, freeing up your hands. It is compact enough to store between uses and can even be put in the dishwasher. It comes in four colors and has earned more than 12,000 reviews and 4.5-star rating.

29 A cooling memory foam pillow with ventilation holes Amazon Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow $30 See On Amazon If you overheat at night, you might find this cooling pillow helpful for staying comfortable and improving your quality of sleep. The unique pillow is designed with ventilating holes for better airflow and infused with gel to keep your body temperature regulated. The memory foam is soft, yet supportive to cradle your head while you drift away. Plus it's easy to clean — the zippered pillowcase is removable and machine washable.

30 A wine aerator with three streams for mess-free pouring Amazon TRIBELLA Handmade Wine Aerator $20 See On Amazon This wine aerator enhances the flavor of your favorite red wine without messing up your counters. The revolutionary design features three engineered exit pipes to pour wine without making a mess. The multiple streams keep the experience drip-free while “opening up” the wine, which will enhance the flavor and aroma of your vino. It fits snuggly into the top of your wine bottle.

31 An affordable foot scrubber that sticks to shower floors Amazon Allstar Innovations Fresh Feet Foot Scrubber $15 See On Amazon Scrub off the grime of the day with this shower foot scrubber that deep cleans with minimal work. It has suction cups on the bottom of the scrubber that safely attach to the shower to bathtub floor and more than 11,000 bristles that clean and massage your tired feet. The back of the scrubber even features an attached pumice stone that exfoliates cracked heels. When you’re done, hang the scrubber by the cord loop to allow it to fully dry. One reviewer cited that it was perfect for her elderly mother, “Love this scrubber!! Easy to use snd my feet feel great!! Got one for my mom to use too!! She likes how it make her feet feel and she doesn’t have to bend over to wash her feet!! [Should] have gotten this long ago!!”

32 These shower steamers that help you relax while clearing your sinuses Amazon Body Restore Essential Oil Shower Steamers (15 Pack) $30 See On Amazon These essential oil shower steamers offer an affordable spa-like experience right at home. Add them to your next shower to refresh and rejuvenate your body and mind. You get all the benefits of nourishing essential oils in your shower with this pack of five, which is made with mint and eucalyptus. These tablets can help to open up your sinuses or relieve congestion. Just place the steamers in the shower and allow the hot water to draw out its oils, filling your shower with a cool and minty mist.

33 This outlet extender with a built-in shelf for charging several devices Amazon CFMASTER Outlet Extender with Shelf $20 See On Amazon This outlet extender and shelf turns any ordinary plug into a convenient stand and quadruples its capacity. The extender has six AC ports and two USB ports so you can charge more of your devices at once. The included shelf sits above the outlet, providing a flat storage area for your device. This wall plug works with your existing grounded three-prong, dual outlet. For just $20, you can simplify your charging station and cut down on the time it takes to charge your devices.

34 An adhesive door draft stopper with a thrifty price tag Amazon Suptikes Door Draft Stopper (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These adhesive door draft stoppers provide an inexpensive way to cut down your utility bills. These draft stoppers keep out sound and light, while also regulating a room's temperature. The weather stripping material traps heat in or out, depending on the season, while blocking light, sound, and moisture. Installing the strips is simple: cut it to size, peel back the adhesive tape, and stick it onto your door. You can use it on glass and wood to close gaps in garages, basements, beds, or even cabinets.

35 These magnetic cable clips that painlessly organize annoying cords and chargers Amazon SUNFICON Magnetic Cable Organizing Clips (6 Pack) $10 See On Amazon With all of our devices come lots and lots of messy, tangled cords, but these magnetic cable clips make it easy to organize that mess (as well as other messes around the house). These silicone cables have built-in magnets that connect to lock cords into place without damaging them. You can also use them as bookmarks, fridge magnets, or even to keep your headphones in place while you workout. Unlike other cord clips, these are easy to remove or adjust since they don’t rely on Velcro or enclose the entire cord. Just pull the magnets apart and readjust as needed.

36 A light therapy lamp to boost your mood without harmful UV light Amazon Cube Tech Light Therapy Lamp $22 See On Amazon Harness the power of the sun by adding this to your cart. This light therapy lamp mimics natural daylight without the harmful effects of UV light — which can come in handy during the colder and darker months of the year. It uses 10,000 Lux LEDs that help to boost your mood and give you similar effects as the sun without the burn, and you can choose among various levels of brightness. Its compact size makes it ideal for your home office, kitchen, or workout room.

37 This microwave popcorn popper for making your favorite movie treat at home Amazon Ecolution Original Microwave Popcorn Popper $13 See On Amazon Make gourmet popcorn in a snap at home with this popcorn popper that costs about the same as that movie theater popcorn you love so much. The kettle-shaped popper is made of sturdy, heat-resistant borosilicate glass and makes a snack-size amount of popcorn. Just measure your kernels, add them to the popper and place it in the microwave. It comes in six vibrant colors, three sizes, and has more than 25,000 reviews. It can be tossed in the dishwasher when you’re done.

38 The thrifty set of furniture leg covers that protect your floors Amazon Ezportekt Furniture Leg Covers (24 Pack) $17 See On Amazon These stretchy, polyester furniture leg covers provide an easy way to protect your floors from scratches — which will save you money in the long run. Each cover has a felt furniture pad on the bottom, as well as a flexible 2.5-inch sleeve that hugs the leg. The set includes 24 covers that can stretch over a variety of leg shapes to keep your home looking brand new. They're available in six colors to either blend in with your furniture or add a decorative flare. Paying $17 now to protect your floors could save you thousands in repairs.

39 A luxurious satin pillow that helps prevent bedhead Amazon Kitsch Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin $23 See On Amazon Did you know that a satin pillowcase does more than just feel luxurious under your head? This pillowcase creates less friction between your head and the pillow, which can protect against hair breakage and prevent annoying morning bedhead. It can also help lock in moisture from skincare products. These cooling cases are soft to the touch, breathable, and machine washable.

40 The universal lid that'll fit on all your cookware Amazon Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Universal Lid $19 See On Amazon Reduce clutter in the kitchen with this universal lid for pots and pans. The tempered glass lid has a steam vent and stainless steel ring and fits on cookware between 7 and 12 inches wide. Plus, it's oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher safe.

41 These twinkling string lights to brighten up any space Amazon Twinkle Star Curtain String Lights $18 See On Amazon Brighten up a space on a budget with these twinkle lights that can be attached to window frames and curtains. It has 300 LED twinkle lights that can be set on one of eight modes including waves, slow fade, and chasing. Just plug them in and set the mood. These magical lights have more than 52,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. They’re also waterproof, so you can use them outside in your garden or on your patio. They’re available in warm white and multi-color bulbs.

42 These silicone trays to make your cocktails feel fancy without the bar price tag Amazon Adoric Sphere Ice Cube Trays (2 Pack) $13 See On Amazon Play mixologist at home with these cult favorite ice cube trays that take your cocktails to the next level. Make a statement with these silicone trays, which have earned more than 14,000 reviews and churn out spherical or large cubed ice. Or you can even fill the BPA-free trays with your favorite craft cocktail, cold brew coffee, or other concoction to create ice that won’t dilute your drink. These trays can withstand temperatures between -104 and 446 degrees Fahrenheit and are safe in the fridge, freezer, dishwasher, microwave, and oven.

43 These LED flashlight gloves for working in dark spaces Amazon Mylivell LED Flashlight Gloves $16 See On Amazon Fishing enthusiasts and DIY'ers alike love these LED flashlight gloves that fit over your thumb and index finger and feature two lights that are bright enough to illuminate your fishing line or are helpful if you’re working in dark spaces like an attic, basement, or crawl space. Made from breathable cotton with a adjustable wrist strap, these battery-powered gloves come with two batteries that will last about 30 hours before they need to be replaced. They have a single on/off switch on the gloves that make it easy to control your lighting. They’ve earned nearly 8,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

44 This cheap mat that quickly defrosts meat and veggies Amazon Evelots Meat Defrosting Tray $16 See On Amazon Your dinner plans don't have to come to a screeching halt just because you forgot to defrost meat or veggies — this $16 defrosting mat will do the trick. It uses naturally generated heat to thaw and defrost meat, fish, or veggies so much faster than just sitting them out. The charcoal tray has red silicone edges to catch any juices or water from the defrosting process and it is dishwasher-safe. It has more than 1,900 reviews and a 4.2-star rating.

45 A complete beard grooming kit for professional-quality facial hair care under $25 Amazon FULLLIGHT TECH Beard Grooming Kit $23 See On Amazon Tame an unruly beard at home with this complete grooming set that can help grow and shape your facial hair. This pack comes with shampoo, balm, oil, a comb, a boar hairbrush, stainless steel scissors, a storage bag, and an e-book with tips to help you grow the beard of your dreams. The shampoo, oil, and balm are made with vitamin-rich ingredients like shea butter and argan and jojoba oils. This professional quality kit provides similar services you’d get at the barber shop, but with a price you’ll love. Of the more than 25,000 reviews, one customer noted, “[What] an awesome deal! This kit has everything you need to expertly groom your beard. And the price is very affordable! Perfect!”

46 The multitasking adjustable lamp with a wireless charging pad Amazon HDTIME Wireless Desk Lamp with Charging Port $27 See On Amazon Make studying or working easier with the right light, at the right price. For the price of a decorative lamp, you can get this multitasking adjustable desk lamp that doubles as a charging station for your devices. It saves space and money, plus it includes a wireless charging pad and a USB port. It has LED lights that can be adjusted to one of three color modes: study, relax, and sleep and you can even toggle among five brightness levels that range from 30% to 100%. This desk lamp has a 180-degree foldable head and a 90-degree foldable arm so you can customize it to your preferences in your space.

47 A $25 pet hair remover that is reusable to save you money Amazon ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $25 See On Amazon This pet hair remover makes it possible to keep a fur-free home, earning it a cult following of more than 60,000 reviews. The high-quality roller brush is reusable and easily captures hair from couches, beds, blankets, and car seats. All the hair and lint is caught in a waste compartment that’s easy to empty between uses. No need for batteries or plugs, this roller's power is in its high-quality brush. Just quickly move the brush back and forth to pick up unwanted hair.

48 This 50-pack of disposable masks made with three layers Amazon ZTANPS Disposable Face Masks (50 Pack) $8 See On Amazon Keep this value pack of 50 disposable face masks at home or in your car so you're never without one. These are made with a three-layer fabric for added protection, plus they have comfy, elastic ear loops for a snug fit. These masks have earned more than 40,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. They're available in black or a variety of colors, and at $8 a pack, they’re a great bargain.

49 These convenient lint bins to attach to your washer or dryer Amazon Seven Days Home Magnetic Lint Bin $26 See On Amazon It seems like there is never enough laundry storage, but this adorable and affordable two-piece set can be used to collect lint and dryer sheets, store laundry pods, and temporarily place keys and change and whatever else you find in pants pockets. This set comes with a large and a small bin, each with a magnet on the back to secure them to your washing machine or dryer. The set is available in a variety of sizes, colors, and styles, including Farmhouse-inspired font with cute laundry phrases.

50 An inexpensive magnetic knife bar to clear off your kitchen counters Amazon Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar $18 See On Amazon Free up some counter space without spending a ton with this magnetic knife bar. It replaces bulky knife butcher blocks that used to take up so much counter space and keeps your knives safe and clean. It’s easy to install — just stick the strong adhesive to the wall and attach the bar. It measures 16 inches long and is made of stainless steel to securely hold knives, tools, or crafts of various sizes, thanks to its ultra-strong magnet.

51 These bathtub drain stoppers that save you money by protecting your pipes Amazon StopShroom Bathtub Drain Stopper (2 Pack) $13 See On Amazon Save that money you usually spend on a plumber and order this set of two bathtub drain stoppers. Unlike catchers that sit on top of your drain (and can easily come loose), this pick nestles inside your drain and captures everything from loose hair to debris, without blocking water. This stopper is made from BPA-free silicone, shaped like a mushroom, and has a rounded top that makes it easy to remove.

52 A universal socket tool that fits on your drill Amazon Kusonkey Universal Socket Tool $15 See On Amazon Turn your drill into a socket driver with this universal socket that costs less than $10. The stainless steel attachment has 54 individual spring pins that retracts to make room for hex, cap, square, nut, eye, or hook sockets. Whether you’re just making a few simple fixes around the house or are knee-deep in your latest DIY project, this cheap gadget will save you time and money and the headache of having to find just the right tool. The included power drill adapter makes it easy to add this universal socket to any ratchet or electric drill you have at home.

53 The long shower head hose for easy pet baths Amazon Rinseroo Showerhead Hose Attachment $26 See On Amazon Make bathtub for your pet less stressful with this surprisingly inexpensive shower hose. It attaches to most sinks and shower heads, up to 6 inches in diameter, to turn any faucet into the perfect place to rinse off. The hose measures 5 feet and stretches 10 times its original size to create a leakproof seal around the spout. It’s easy to install and, in addition to giving your pooch an easier cleaning session, is ideal for rinsing off shoes, bathing when you’re injured, watering your plants, or even rinsing out your shower. It’s lightweight and coils easily to store in small spaces, like under your sink.

54 A therapeutic rock salt nightlight at an amazing price Amazon Kingwin Salt Lamp Night Light $12 See On Amazon Add some more light to dark corners of your home, while reaping all the benefits of a full size salt lamp with this Himalayan rock salt nightlight. It’s made from high-quality salt crystals that have a warm, orange glow when lit. Some of the benefits of salt lamps can include alleviating allergies and improving your sleep. The nightlight plugs into any outlet to add ambience and healing to any room.

55 The phone screen magnifier that costs the same as a movie ticket Amazon dizaul Phone Screen Magnifier $18 See On Amazon This screen magnifier makes watching movies on your phone so much more enjoyable. It works like a projector screen to play movies from your phone at a magnified level onto another screen. It’s compatible with an iPhone, Android, or Nintendo Switch and is lightweight and portable. You can even use it for gaming — just add a Bluetooth keyboard. For just $18, you'll stay entertained no matter where you are.

56 An egg separator for mess-free food prep Amazon Ytuomzi Stainless Steel Egg Separator $9 See On Amazon Whether your following a recipe or trying to eat healthier, this mess-free egg separator is a kitchen must-have. Just crack an egg into the stainless steel separator and allow three seconds for the yolk and whites to separate, leaving just the yolk in the gadget. It has a long handle and lip that allows you to set it over a bowl, glass, or pan. It’s easy to clean too — just toss it in the dishwasher.

57 This electric can opener that requires zero effort or strength Amazon Amazon Basics Electric Can Opener $18 See On Amazon An automatic can opener is one of the most useful appliances to keep on your kitchen counter. This option has more than 7,800 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. It safely opens standard-sized cans using a stainless steel blade. The opener has a wide, non-slip base that holds it in place and a magnetic lid holder that secures the can’s lid after it’s been opened. It will automatically stop once the can has spun 360-degrees, so all you have to do is set it up, push the button, and get back to your recipe.

58 This mess-free pancake batter mixer that makes the perfect breakfast Amazon Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer $15 See On Amazon Make the perfect Saturday morning breakfast or brunch with the help of this pancake batter mixer. The mixer has a wired "Blender Ball" whisk inside to thoroughly mix the ingredients as you shake the bottom — easily making smooth and bubble-free hot cakes. The container itself also has a wide mouth, so filling it with ingredients is simple and less messy. Plus, the easy-pour spout makes round pancakes with a simple squeeze.

59 An affordable and reusable oil sprayer for cooking Amazon PUZMUG Oil Sprayer for Cooking $14 See On Amazon This refillable oil sprayer is one of those fancy and useful things that you probably think costs more than it actually does. This $14 set comes with two sprayers that you can fill with olive oil, vinegar, and any other ingredient you rely on for cooking and prepping food. It mists like a traditional aerosol sprayer, allowing you to more precisely add the amount of oil you need to your pan or foods. But this sprayer can also be washed and reused, making it more environmentally friendly. The refillable sprayer is designed with sturdy stainless steel and quality food-grade glass, so expect it to last a long time.

60 A teeth-whitening pen that rivals expensive dental treatments Amazon VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen $15 See On Amazon This teeth whitening pen is effective yet affordable. It removes years of stains from coffee, wine, smoking, or soda and it only takes one minute a day to get teeth four to eight shades whiter. Each pen has at least 20 uses in it, yet it is still small and compact enough to carry on the go. It's easy to use and comfortable even for the most sensitive teeth.

61 The chair balance disc to engage your ab muscles while you work Amazon Gaiam Balance Wobble Disc $22 See On Amazon No time to workout? No problem. This wobble cushion is your core strengthener at the office, at home, or while you meditate. The disc adds an element of instability so you have to actively engage your core muscles and improve your posture to stay upright. You can also use it in tandem with floor exercises to increase their difficulty and it can be inflated or deflated with an included inflation needle to a comfortable cushion based on your preferences. It’s earned more than 8,400 reviews, including one that noted, “OMG! This is amazing! I am at a desk job from 8-10 hours a day. My back and hip just ached by the time the day was over. I have been using this for 5 days and I can’t tell you how much better I feel! This was the best $20 I have spent.”

62 A magnetic stove shelf that adds storage for a low price Amazon StoveShelf Magnetic Stove Top Shelf $40 See On Amazon Add a little storage to your cooking space and keep must-have ingredients within arm's reach with this magnetic stove shelf. It attaches to the top of your stove with zero installation time. The large magnet stays put and creates a usable, flat shelf space to store spices or decor. It comes in three colors and three sizes and fits both flat and curved stovetops.

63 These knee straps for support and stabilization Amazon IPOW Knee Pain Relief Straps (2 Pack) $14 See On Amazon Knee pain can keep you from doing some of the fun stuff you love like hiking, playing with the kids, or hitting the gym. These knee straps offer an inexpensive way to help with the pain. The straps contour to your knee, stabilizing it and absorbing any shock from jumping, running on hard pavement, or playing sports. They’re adjustable and are made with a soft ventilated fabric that stays in place while you train. Don’t worry about getting a little sweaty, you can machine wash these braces between adventures. They’ve earned nearly 15,000 reviews and are recommended for anyone suffering from patellar tendonitis, jumper's knee, or runner's knee.

64 An outdoor smart outlet that can be controlled by your phone or voice Amazon BN-LINK Smart WiFi Outdoor Outlet $20 See On Amazon Adding lighting, or outlets for lighting to your outdoor space can be a pricy undertaking, but this smart outdoor outlet triples your capabilities for just $20. It plugs into any outlet and offers three grounded outlets that can be controlled by your voice or an app. You don’t have to have a smart home device for this outlet to work, but if you do – sync it with your app to use voice control to turn on and off the lights. Use the smart schedule feature to program lights to come on at dusk or turn off at a certain time. This outlet is simple to install and can save you a ton of money on your electric bill.

65 This battery organizer with a tester that holds 96 batteries Amazon The Battery Organizer Storage Case $19 See On Amazon It seems like there’s never an easy to way to store batteries, and if they’re not organized, you’re likely to buy unnecessary duplicates. This battery organizer has room for 93 batteries of varying sizes and even comes with a battery tester. The durable plastic case has a hinged cover that closes flat, so you can hang it on the wall or store it in a drawer or closet. It will hold AA, AAA, 9-volt, C, D, and flat batteries. The lightweight and compact organizer makes it easy to see what batteries you have and even test if they’re working — all in one spot. Get rid of that drawer clutter and get yourself one of these affordable storage solutions.

66 An anti-fatigue mat for standing in comfort Amazon SONGZIMING Anti Fatigue Kitchen Mat $18 See On Amazon If you’re standing in the same spot for long periods of time, this anti-fatigue mat can help make it more comfortable. It can reduce stress on your knees, muscles, and joints and is made of an anti-slip soft foam core with beveled edges to prevent tripping. It’s easy to clean with soap and water and can provide major comfort for your back and feet while you stand at a desk, wash dishes at the sink, or while working out.

67 These motion-activated stick-on night lights to guide your path Amazon Searik Motion Sensor Night Lights $14 See On Amazon Make the walk to the fridge at 2 a.m. a little safer with these motion-activated LED lights. This pack of three includes small, warm white lights that put out 20 lumens each — the perfect amount of light to guide you in the dark, without waking anyone else up. They’re battery powered and have a built-in magnet that adheres to metal surfaces, as well as three double-sided adhesives so you can stick them anywhere. The lights will turn on when motion is detected within 10 feet and will stay on for 15 seconds unless motion is still detected. Since these aren’t meant to be primary lights, you can expect them to last for up to 5000 hours or almost a year.

68 This portable egg bites maker that you can take anywhere Amazon Dash Sous Vide Egg Bite Maker $25 See On Amazon Make delicious eggs quickly — even if you're on a camping trip — with this portable, plug-in egg bite maker. Just crack and whisk a few eggs, pour them into the silicone molds, and let them cook. It makes four, 2-inch egg bites, which are perfect for eating on the go. The device weighs just 2 pounds, is simple to store in smaller kitchens, and has an auto shut-off function for safety. Choose among three colors: aqua, black, or red.

69 This grooming tool that gently removes shedding pet hair Amazon SleekEZ Deshedding Grooming Tool $22 See On Amazon Remove shedding hair, dander, and dirt from your pet's coat with this easy-to-use grooming tool. Made from sturdy wood with tiny stainless steel teeth, the tool features a wave pattern that gently extracts pet hair while you brush. It's great for dogs, cats, and horses, and you can choose from small, medium and large sizes.