An absolute beginner’s guide to worm composting

That food waste piles up in landfills faster than it can decompose, releasing methane, a greenhouse gas that’s 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide and becomes acidic enough to release potentially harmful chemicals from plastics, metals, and other trash that’s piling up alongside it.

If we just disposed of food waste in a more effective manner, it could instead be a good thing, which is the entire principle behind composting. Composted food waste has the potential to be utilized as fertilizer while also not contributing to landfill overflow.