There are so many variables that affect how quickly you fall asleep, the quality of that sleep, and how you feel when you wake up. Things like stress, noise, and pain commonly rob me of my sleep and if you know me, you know I love my sleep. So I scoured the pages of Amazon to take back control. Check out these 30 ways to get better sleep that you’ll wish you’d known about sooner.

Let’s start with your bedroom. Is it comfortable? Do you get too hot or maybe too cold? Whatever the issue, the solution is on this list. I’ve added bed sheets and pillowcases, pillows and mattress toppers, blankets and blackout curtains to help you set yourself up for success. Creating an oasis that relaxes you and makes you feel comfortable is the first step to a restful night’s sleep.

Now that you’re comfortable, how about some natural sleep aids to help calm your mind? Some of my favorite ways to relax are on this list, like Sleepytime tea and a steam face mask. Give these products a try within an hour of heading to bed to improve your chances of getting some quality shut-eye.

Getting good sleep is crucial, but so many factors in our lives make this simple task much more difficult. Whatever the culprit, you’ll find a solution that’s just a click (and two-day shipping) away.

01 These cooling pillowcases that are made from bamboo Amazon Bedsure Bamboo Pillowcases (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon These cooling pillowcases will keep you comfortable all night long. They’re made of viscose derived from bamboo so not only are they buttery soft, but they regulate your temperature. The breathable material wicks moisture to dry quickly. These silky pillowcases have more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, plus they come in 12 colors and three sizes.

02 A door seal that stops drafts and can save you money Amazon Suptikes Door Draft Stopper (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon This door seal is made with three layers of silicone to do an even better job of blocking sound, light, or insulating rooms so that you can rest easier. It attaches to your door with an easy-to-use adhesive and fits most doors to help keep a room cool in the summer and warm in the winter. It’s available in four colors to match your door and might just save you money on your electric bill.

03 These melatonin supplements that also help reduce caffeine Amazon Genius Sleep AID $20 See On Amazon These supplements — which provide .5 milligrams of melatonin per serving — are made to help you fall asleep easier. In addition to melatonin, they also use rutaecarpine (which can help reduce the amount of caffeine in your system), along with different amino acids to help reduce the feeling of stress while helping you achieve a more restful slumber.

04 This knee pillow that supports your spine Amazon ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $20 See On Amazon This orthopedic knee pillow can help relief pain and make you feel more comfortable while you sleep. Its ergonomic design supports your legs to improve spinal alignment and keep you pain-free all night. The pillow is made of memory foam that conforms to your body and has a breathable cover that’s removable and machine washable.

05 A two-pack of light bulbs that connect to your smart devices Amazon LUMIMAN Smart Light Bulb (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These smart light bulbs communicate with your smart home devices so you can control them with your voice. They’re easy to install — just like any other lightbulb. Turn lights on or off or adjust the brightness or color without moving from your seat. You can even set up routines or schedules so the lights come on at the same time every day. They connect to an app on your phone for convenience.

06 The cooling blanket that absorbs your heat Amazon Elegear Cooling Blanket $43 See On Amazon If you get overheated in the middle of the night, this cooling blanket is for you. It absorbs heat to keep you cool whether you’re napping on a plane, camping outdoors, or just sharing a bed with a partner who runs hot. This double-sided blanket has a cooling nylon and polyethylene top side and a breathable 100% cotton bottom side. It's also low-maintenance: just toss it in the washing machine when it needs to be cleaned.

07 A motion-activated LED light strip for under your bed Amazon Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $18 See On Amazon Stop stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night — this motion-activated LED night light strip will keep you safe and guide your path. Install the strip of lights anywhere you need extra light, like under your bed or inside cabinets. The lights have a built-in motion activator that turns them on when you're within the same vicinity. They give off a warm glow and will last for more than 100,000 hours.

08 The noise machine that has more than 36,000 reviews Amazon Homedics White Noise Sound Machine $20 See On Amazon This noise machine drowns out any noise that may keep you up at night. Choose from a wide variety of sounds to soothe you including white noise, ocean, rain, and summer night. It has a timer function so it will turn off at either 15, 30, or 60 minutes. It has a 4.6-star rating and more than 36,000 reviews.

09 A gel-infused mattress topper made of memory foam Amazon Linenspa Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper $40 See On Amazon This two-inch mattress topper will make your bed a haven for sleep. It’s made of memory foam and adds a plush cushion to any hard mattress. The memory foam evenly distributes weight to align your spine for the best sleep possible. It’s also infused with temperature-regulating gel to keep you cool. It’s available in a three-inch option, as well as eight mattress sizes.

10 A bluetooth eye mask that plays music as you fall asleep Amazon LC-dolida Bluetooth Eye Mask $25 See On Amazon This Bluetooth sleep mask makes it easier to relax and fall asleep. It has deep eye cups that block out light without applying pressure to your eyes and connects to your phone to play soothing music or an audiobook while you fall asleep. It takes about two hours to charge and will play continuously for eight hours. It has an adjustable strap for the perfect fit and many reviewers noted that it's soft enough to wear throughout the night.

11 A set of blackout curtains that insulate heat Amazon BGment Blackout Curtains $24 See On Amazon These blackout curtains keep your room dark and cool so you can sleep comfortably. They are made of three layers of fabric that block up to 99% of light. Plus they’re thermal insulated so they keep your room a comfortable temperature no matter the weather outside. When they get dirty, just toss them in the washing machine on a gentle cycle. They’re available in 23 colors and 10 sizes.

12 An alarm clock that simulates the sunrise Amazon Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock $40 See On Amazon Wake up to the sunrise with this alarm clock, which boasts nearly 13,000 reviews. You can set it to simulate sunrise or sunset for a tranquil beginning or end to your day. You can also program it to be a soft night light, or choose among seven fun colors. And it's so much more than just an alarm clock: it has seven natural sounds like birds singing and piano music and features an FM radio.

13 This Valerian root tea that will help you fall asleep Amazon Celestial Sleeptime Extra Tea (6-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Pour yourself a glass of this Sleeptime tea before bed to help you wind down. It’s made with chamomile and valerian root, plus it’s free of caffeine and gluten and made without artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Steep the tea bag for four to six minutes. This pack of six boxes comes with 20 tea bags per box. This tea earned more than 4,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. This tea is recommended for adults only. If you're taking prescription medication, pregnant, or breastfeeding, talk to your doctor before using.

14 These silicone noise-reducing ear plugs Amazon ANBOW Reusable Silicone Ear Plugs (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These noise-reducing earplugs can be used while sleeping, swimming, or even at concerts. They’re made of silicone and are ultra soft and designed to conform to your ear and protect them from high-pitched sounds. They’re reusable and come in a three-pack, and each pair has its own container for storage and portability.

15 A steam eye mask that smells like lavender Amazon MegRhythm Gentle Steam Eye Mask (5-Pack) $12 See On Amazon This steam eye mask is gentle and relaxes you after a long day. It’s lightweight and moisturizes your eyes while soothing your mind. It’s made with lavender, heats up to about 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and lasts for 20 minutes. The same mask is available in a citrus scent as well as an unscented mask.

16 An essential oil diffuser made of handblown glass Amazon Porseme Essential Oil Diffuser $40 See On Amazon If you love essential oils, you’ll love this sculpture-like diffuser. It’s made of stunning handblown glass and has four timer modes so you can set it to run for 30 minutes, 1, 2, or 3 hours. It automatically turns off when the 100ml tank is empty — which can typically run for four hours. Reviewers gave it 4.5 stars and it comes in two beautiful colors: blue and rose gold.

17 A weighted blanket to lull you to sleep Amazon AN Cooling Weighted Blanket $30 See On Amazon This weighted blanket comes in 10 weights that range from 3 to 30 pounds. It's made of 100% cotton so it’s lightweight, hypoallergenic and soft and is filled with non-toxic glass beads and sewn into a seven-layer construction that prevents beads from shifting and keeps them intact. The blanket has earned 6,200 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, and many reviewers noted that it helps relax them at bedtime.

18 This high-density foam roller for sore muscles Amazon Amazon Basics High-Density Foam Roller $15 See On Amazon Recover from your workout faster with this high-density foam roller. It’s lightweight and comes in four different sizes: 12, 18, 24, and 36 inches, as well as seven colors. It’s made of molded polypropylene so it holds its firmness. Use it for flexibility or rehab after the gym and before bed for a soothing massage that relaxes you.

19 A gel memory foam pillow with built-in ventilation Amazon WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow $30 See On Amazon This ventilated pillow will keep you comfortable even in the heat of summer. It’s designed with small holes to optimize air circulation and is made with memory foam, so it’s firm yet soft. The foam is infused with temperature-regulating gel that prevents overheating. It has a removable cover that is machine washable and, with more than 16,000 reviews, a solid cult following.

20 A down-alternative comforter that has more than 77,000 reviews Amazon Linenspa Quilted Down Alternative Comforter $30 See On Amazon This down alternative quilted comforter is a great hypoallergenic alternative to down blankets. It has more than 77,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. It’s made of polyester, with a 300 GSM fill weight, so it’s considered heavyweight, offering coziness without the high-maintenance of down. You can even machine wash this comforter, as long as you do it in cold water on a gentle cycle. It’s available in a variety of mattress sizes and 12 styles including stripes and pinch pleats.

21 These blue-light-blocking glasses that protect your eyes Amazon FEIYOLD Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon These blue-light-blocking glasses protect your eyes while also looking stylish. They block harmful blue lights from your computer, phone, or TV — which can help you sleep better, have less headaches, and improve your vision. The vintage-style glasses are available in six colors and in packs of two. They’ve earned more than 28,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

22 An air purifier that eliminates pet dander and allergens Amazon TOPPIN HEPA Air Purifier With Fragrance Sponge $50 See On Amazon Improving your air quality can give you peace of mind and help you sleep better. Luckily, this TOPPIN air purifier comes at a great price point. This purifier, which comes in three colors, clears out around 95% of 0.3-micron airborne contaminants while also reducing smoke and other odors. You can breathe easily with a product like this.

23 An acupressure mat that reduces muscle pain Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat $22 See On Amazon This acupressure pillow and mat set will naturally reduce muscle and head aches just by laying on it. It boasts thousands of pressure points that work to stimulate nerves and improve circulation so your body can heal itself. Just lay on the mat for 10 to 30 minutes a day to help with relaxation and releasing tight muscles. It has a 4.3-star rating and more than 28,000 reviews.

24 This essential oil pillow spray that helps you fall asleep Amazon thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray $29 See On Amazon This pillow spray is a natural sleep aid that will help you fall asleep and wake up without the groggy side effects of pills. It’s made with lavender, chamomile, and vetivert and can calm your mind and body so you can drift off to sleep. Just spritz it onto your pillow or linens before bed. The cruelty-free formula is made without GMOs, sulphates, petrolatum, phthalates or synthetic colors.

25 A toilet night light that changes colors Amazon ToiLight Toilet Night Light $14 See On Amazon This toilet night light is a snap to install onto your toilet and will guide you in the middle of the night so that there's no need to turn on other bright lights. It's easy to install and has a motion-activated sensor. The battery-powered light can be adjusted to one of 16 colors and you can also choose among five brightness levels. Each set comes with two night lights.

26 The shiatsu massager with 3D nodes and heat Amazon Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $55 See On Amazon If you have sore muscles, this 3D shiatsu massager can help. It works to relax overused or tight muscles through heat and massage. It’s designed to feel like a small pillow that fits behind your neck and body so you can massage your shoulders, lower or upper back, abs, calves, and even thighs. It’s covered in vegan leather that’s soft and easy to clean and has four nodes that relieve aches, knots and tension by changing directions every minute.

27 These adjustable bed sheet holders that keep sheets in place Amazon Raytour Bed Sheet Holder (4-Pieces) $10 See On Amazon There’s nothing more annoying than waking up in the middle of the night to a fitted sheet wrapped around you. These bed sheet straps fasten to your sheets to hold them in place, no matter how much you toss and turn. They have a stable triangle design that offers triple protection and are adjustable to your sheet and mattress size. They cost less than $10 — but boast more than 18,000 reviews.

28 A stick-on wall caddy for extra storage Amazon OKOMATCH Adhesive Bedside Shelf $13 See On Amazon Need to keep your phone nearby but don’t have room for a side table? Try this stick-on wall caddy. It’s made of plastic and comes with four double-sided adhesive stickers to fix it to the wall. It's perfect for any room in your house where you could use a little organization. Buy multiples to use together for even more storage.