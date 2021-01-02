If there's anything we've learned, it's that life can get rough fast. But hopefully we've also learned that finding things that make you feel better — and look better too — should be a priority, whether you're looking to finally start some version of a skin care routine, or just trying to unwind with a shiatsu massager that'll undo all the knots in your shoulders.

As far as good, old-fashioned comfort goes, it doesn't get any better than these unisex memory foam slippers. They're designed with a soft-to-the-touch lining and a nonslip outsoles that can be worn indoors and outdoors. And at less than $30, they're a steal — especially considering you'll get plenty of use out them while hanging at home.

If you're aiming to get a few more nutrients into your life (i.e., fruits and vegetables), you'll want to check out this compact juicer with an extra-large chute that can fit whole vegetables and fruits, so you don't have to bother with chopping beforehand. It works in a matter of minutes, and it'll save you big bucks since you can do it all in your own kitchen. Ahead, I've rounded up more than 40 more items that will make you look and feel a lot better.... because we could all use a little pick-me-up.

01 A big, comfy heating pad with 3 heat settings Amazon Mighty Bliss Electric Heating Pad Moist or Dry Heat $30 See On Amazon This oversized heating pad can be worn over your shoulders, on your back, or on your stomach and it has three heat settings so you can dial in the relaxing warmth you need. It’s made from a soft microfiber that feels soft on your skin and can go right in the wash. An auto-shutoff function means you can relax without worrying about falling asleep and you can apply dry or moist heat to suit the treatment you need.

02 An exfoliating peel for smoother feet Amazon Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel $25 See On Amazon Give your feet some overdue attention with this exfoliating foot peel that does away with rough skin. The disposable foot wraps are soaked in natural ingredients like tea plant, orange, chamomile, and watercress extracts that slowly strip away dry, cracked skin within a week of application. By week two, your feet will be significantly smoother.

03 The portable white noise machine with 36 soothing sounds Amazon Serene Evolution 36 Sound Portable White Noise Machine $21 See On Amazon Lull yourself to sleep with this white noise machine on your bedside table. It’s so small you can take it along when you travel or to your desk to mute the loud interruptions. You can choose between 36 soothing sounds, like ocean waves, thunderstorm, and traditional white, brown, or pink noises. You can leave it on all night or set it to turn off automatically at 30, 60, or 120 minutes.

04 An exfoliating body scrubber for rough skin Amazon Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Scrubber Mitt $20 See On Amazon Similar to the scrubbing mitt used in Korean spas, this deep exfoliation mitt works to remove layers of dry skin while helping to stimulate blood circulation and prevent razor bumps. The result is smoother post-shower skin. The best part? You can use it with just water.

05 A foot roller that relieves sore feet Amazon HealPT Foot Roller $9 See On Amazon Use this wooden foot roller anytime you need to relieve sore, achey, and tired feet. Especially helpful for runners or anyone dealing with plantar fasciitis, the curved roller stretches tense muscles while the ridges offer a deep-tissue massage. And since it's so compact, so you can take it with you when you're on the go.

06 A percussion massager with a soothing heat feature Amazon HoMedics Percussion Action Massager with Heat $40 See On Amazon If you're dealing with tight, sore muscles, this percussion massager will apply concentrated pressure to work out knots. With four speeds and a heat function that soothes and loosens muscles, it features dual pivoting massage heads and has an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to reach those aching spots.

07 The vibrating massager hangs over your shoulders Amazon Comfier Shiatsu Massager $40 See on Amazon Looking to relieve neck and back pain without using your hands? Try this shiatsu massager on for size. It drapes over your shoulders and features two hand straps, so you don't have to actively hold it in place while the eight 3-D massage nodes work out tension. You can also switch the direction of the massage rotation and use the heating mode to warm up muscles.

08 A Magic Bullet blender that lives up to its name Amazon Magic Bullet Blender $25 See On Amazon Slim and compact, this Magic Bullet blender takes up minimal space but still packs a punch, working to mix, chop, grind, and mince. The 11-piece kit includes small and large blending jars, a to-go cup with a flip-top lid, and a recipe book. Use this to whip up smoothies, soups, sauces, guacamole, and more. (No wonder thousands of reviewers can't get enough of this thing.)

09 This all-natural brown sugar scrub Amazon Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub $11 See On Amazon This exfoliating and moisturizing brown sugar scrub can be used on your body and face, and it's made with all-natural ingredients like jojoba oil, peppermint extract, orange oil, and of course, brown sugar. The formula is gentle enough to be used on all skin types and leaves skin soft and smooth. One reviewer says, "This stuff is absolutely amazing,. We use it in the shower as a face & lip scrub. It smells absolutely heavenly, like warm cookies."

10 A vibrating foam roller that mimics parts of the hand Amazon Zyllion Vibrating Foam Roller $70 See On Amazon Use this vibrating foam roller to warm up muscles before working out or to ease tension and work out knots. The rechargeable roller features four vibration intensity settings and is designed with three zones that mimic the fingers of a massage therapist: a finger-pressure zone, a palm-pressure zone, and a fingertip and thumb-pressure zone.

11 A compact juicer with a wide chute for whole fruits and veggies Amazon Mueller Austria Juicer $70 See On Amazon Boasting an 1,100-watt motor, this Mueller juicer is compact, effective, and comes at a fraction of the cost of bulkier models. It's designed with 3-inch feeding chute, so you don't have to chop beforehand, and two speed settings: one for softer fruits and another for harder vegetables likes carrots and beets. One reviewer says, "Easy to use! Juices whole fruits and veggies in seconds. Easy to take apart and clean!"

12 An exfoliating foot file with a cult following Amazon Rikans Foot File $10 See On Amazon Even if you've never had a pedicure, you'll appreciate the way this foot file gives you pedicure-worthy results. The stainless steel surface gently exfoliates cracked, dry heels, leaving behind smoother skin. It's an affordable way to keep your feet in good shape, and more than 32,000 Amazon reviewers have given it a five-star rating.

13 The unisex memory foam slippers you can wear indoors & out Amazon UBFEN Memory Foam Slippers $25 See On Amazon These unisex slippers are designed with high-density memory foam that offers comfort with every step, plush sherpa lining, and nonslip rubber soles that can be worn indoors and outdoors. The breathable uppers keep feet from overheating, and the slip-on design means you can roll out of bed and step right into them. Available sizes: men's 3 - 13, women's 5 - 16

14 This sleep headband with built-in speakers Amazon CozyPhones Sleep Headphones $17 See On Amazon Lightweight and comfortable, these sleep headphones let you to get a solid night's rest while drifting off to your favorite tunes, white noise, or podcast. It's designed with a cool mesh lining that keeps the speakers in place, and the contoured shape ensures a comfortable fit. An added perk: It's machine-washable — simply remove the speakers and throw the headband in the wash.

15 A portable water flosser that's ideal for both home & travel Amazon Aquasonic Rechargeable Water Flosser with 4 Tips $37 See On Amazon This water flosser is an easy way to floss thoroughly while massaging your gums and removing plaque. It shoots a precise .6 mm spray that gets between teeth and has a built-in two-minute timer to help you stay at it longer. There are three modes, it’s great for cleaning around braces, it holds 150ml of water so you won’t run dry, and it comes with four flossing tips.

16 The whitening toothpaste that uses activated charcoal and coconut Amazon Cali White Activated Charcoal & Coconut Whitening Toothpaste $8 See On Amazon Brighten your smile with this activated charcoal and organic coconut oil toothpaste. Formulated without fluoride, hydrogen peroxide, or triclosan, it is gentle and uses the remineralizing properties of baking soda, diatomaceous earth, and tea tree oil to whiten your teeth up to 7.7 shades whiter. It is infused with mint for fresh breath and a delicious taste.

17 An essential-oil diffusing humidifier that’s also a speaker and alarm clock Amazon artnaturals Essential Oil Diffuser & Humidifier $25 See On Amazon Soothe sinuses and breathe easy with this essential oil diffuser and cool-mist humidifier. Then connect it to your phone to listen to some calming music as you fall asleep in the soft colored glow emitted by its built-in lights. Don’t worry that you will oversleep because it is also a digital clock and alarm clock. You can set a timer so the mist turns off automatically or let it run till it runs dry and shuts off.

18 An ab roller to help build core strength Amazon Vinsguir Ab Roller $17 See On Amazon Constructed with a soft but durable rubber wheel, stainless steel shafts, and a nonslip handle, this ab roller challenges you to maintain your balance while strengthening your core. It's easy to assemble, safe to use on all floor surfaces, and can support a weight of up to 440 pounds. "Set up was extremely easy and literally takes less than 10s seconds to do," shared one reviewer.

19 A water painting board that'll help you relax & let go Amazon Buddha Board Water Painting $35 See On Amazon The Buddha board is a great way to practice the art of letting go. Just use the bamboo brushes to create inky strokes and images with just water, and if you notice your artwork disappearing shortly after painting, don't worry, that's the point. So go ahead, get zen, and live in the moment.

20 These pushup stands that rotate for a more challenging workout Amazon Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup $30 See On Amazon These pushup stands rotate slightly to engage more muscles, so you work out your abs, arms, shoulders, and back, all at the same time. The stands feature ergonomic grips that evenly distribute weight and reduce pressure on the joints while you work out, and the treads on the bottom keep them firmly in place on the floor.

21 An art book that helps you flex your creative skills and get unstuck Amazon 365 Days of Art: A Creative Exercise for Every Day of the Year $16 Se on Amazon 365 Days of Art will help you harness your creativity with a wide selection of prompts that challenge you to get artistic through simple tasks like drawing and doodling. It's a great way to get a creative spark going whenever you’re feeling stuck (which happens to the best of us), and with 365 activities of inspiration, you’ll be all set for an entire year.

22 A gym kit that offers get your blood pumping Amazon Bodygym Core System Portable Home Gym $43 See on Amazon Make the most of limited at-home workout space with this portable gym kit. Compact and lightweight, the all-in-one kit includes a bar and a resistance band, which together allow you to perform upwards of 18 strength-building exercises, like bicep curls, core twists, shoulder presses, squats, and lunges. The kit stores compactly in a pouch, so you can stash it out of the way when you're done.

23 These mindfulness cards that bring calm to everyday life Amazon Mindfulness Cards: Simple Practices for Everyday Life $15 See On Amazon Allow these mindfulness cards to help you rebalance your life in times of stress. The deck includes more than 50 cards, and each one features an inspiring phrase on the front with a mindfulness exercise on the back. The exercises are fast and easy to wrap your mind around, making this a foolproof way to bring a bit of calm and confidence to everyday life.

24 The bathtub caddy tray that expands Amazon ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray $50 See On Amazon Take a relaxing bath to the next level with this extendable bathtub tray. The caddy has non-slip grips that keeps it in place, and it's outfitted with compartments for all the necessities, like a washcloth, soap, snacks, and even a hearty glass of cabernet. Bonus: It comes in seven colors, like white, black, and natural wood.

25 A Bluetooth-enabled karaoke microphone with LED lights Amazon BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone $34 See On Amazon Bring karaoke night home with this wireless Bluetooth microphone that syncs to your smartphone, tablet, or computer, so you can sing your heart out without any wires. The microphone boasts 48 LED lighting options, and can also be used as a speaker and recorder. The rechargeable mic is available in a slew of colors, including gold, silver, red, and space gray.

26 A mindfulness game that's perfect for adults & kids Amazon Mindfulness Therapy Games $20 See On Amazon If you're a fan of the everyday mindfulness cards, extend the good vibes to the whole fam with this mindfulness therapy game. The deck of cards aims to hone communication skills and encourage self care, while helping everyone learn how to find a sense of calm through intentional activities. Inquisitive children will also love this game, and it'll even help them build social skills.

27 The vitamin C serum that hydrates the skin Amazon Tree of Life Vitamin C Serum $10 See On Amazon This vitamin C serum proves that effective skin care doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. At a price that won't put a dent in your wallet, this formula comes packed with ingredients like vitamin E and jojoba oil to moisturize dry skin, along with vitamin C to protect skin from the elements.

28 A pillow spray that helps you fall asleep faster Amazon This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray $29 See On Amazon If you're having trouble falling asleep at night, you'll want to give this pillow spray a try. Boasting more than 5,000 five-star Amazon reviews, it's formulated with three natural sleep aids — lavender, vetiver, and chamomile — to promote restfulness and lull you into a deep slumber. A spritz or two a night before laying your head down should do the trick.

29 An essential oil diffuser that’s also a Himalayan salt lamp Amazon Pure Enrichment Himalayan Salt Lamp & Essential Oil Diffuser $60 See On Amazon This combination Himalayan salt lamp and essential oil diffuser is like a complete relaxation center for your home. Fill the water tank and add your favorite essential oil to infuse the room with an aromatherapy treatment to help you find the mood you want. And turn on the salt lamp to neutralize the positive ions being emitted by electronics and make a healthier — and more beautiful — environment.

30 A selfie stick & tripod duo with a detachable Bluetooth remote Amazon ATUMTEK Bluetooth Selfie Stick and Tripod $26 See On Amazon Set yourself up for better photos and video calls with this selfie stick and tripod duo. Both the selfie stick and tripod are extendable and angle-adjustable, and the set comes with a Bluetooth remote that syncs to your phone, so you can snap a photo or roll camera from up to 33 feet away.

31 The ring light that'll upgrade your Zoom calls Amazon IUNUSI Selfie Ring Light $27 See On Amazon If you're spending a lot more time on Zoom or FaceTime, you might want to upgrade your lighting setup with this ring light and tripod that'll help do away with any weird shadows in the frame. The light is designed with 10 brightness levels and three tones — warm white, cool white, and natural white — and it comes with a Bluetooth remote for taking photos.

32 A half-gallon water bottle for all-day hydration Amazon H2O Half-Gallon Water Bottle $25 See On Amazon If staying hydrated is a goal that eludes you, this half-gallon water bottle can help keep you on track. With an 8-cup capacity, the extra-large bottle is made from BPA-free Tritan and comes with an insulating sleeve and carrying strap. It's dishwasher-safe and comes in eight colors and designs.

33 An acupressure eye massager with built-in heating pads Amazon RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat $70 See On Amazon Give tired, aching eyes some relief with this exceptionally relaxing acupressure eye massager. With strategically placed acupressure points, it operates on your choice of compression or vibration mode, and there are built-in heating pads that warm up between 104 and 107 degrees Fahrenheit. The massager also has Bluetooth speakers, so you can listen to white noise, a podcast, or music while you relax.

34 A workbook that helps foster self compassion Amazon The Self-Compassion Workbook $11 See On Amazon In stressful times, we can all do with a little less self criticism, and the The Self-Compassion Workbook can help streamline the process. The book is categorized by thoughts, emotions, and behaviors, so you can take address whatever mental obstacle you're facing in the moment, and there are writing and drawing prompts, along with technique tips like mindful breathing.

35 A zen garden with a sense of humor Amazon Zen Garden Litter Box: A Little Piece of Mindfulness $10 See On Amazon Practice mindfulness and have a laugh while you're at it with this zen garden that looks like a cat litter box. The set includes a (fake) litter box tray, sand, two cats, five decorative rocks, a small rake, a 32-page book on the art of zen and, um, litter box maintenance. One reviewer says, "Got one for me and two for friends. It’s useful [...] and hilarious!"

36 The essential oil-packed soap bar that helps soothe skin Amazon Remedy Natural Tea Tree Oil Soap Bar (2-pack) $15 See On Amazon This 2-pack of tea tree soap bars is a great way to deodorize and refresh skin (and the senses). Loaded with tea tree, eucalyptus & peppermint oils, this bar promises to be a powerful ally when it comes to acne and foot and body odor. It’s strong enough for post-gym scrub downs, yet is gentle enough to use every day.

37 An highly-rated hemp seed lotion that moisturizes for 24 hours Amazon Hempz Triple Moisture Body Crème $15 See On Amazon Made from natural hemp seed oil, this body lotion locks in moisture for up to 24 hours, so you won't have to apply and reapply again. Additional ingredients like shea butter, aloe, and Cogon grass work to protect and refresh skin, so it feels soft, not dry. With nearly 12,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating, this winning formula has officially ascended to cult status.

38 This shaving template that assists with edge-ups Amazon EdgUp Neckline Shaving Template $20 See On Amazon If you can't make it to the barber as often as you'd like, this neckline shaving template can help you trim at home. Made from flexible silicone with adjustable straps, the template stays put while you're doing your edge-up. Simply slide it into place, secure the straps, and use a razor, clippers, or scissors to trim and clean up the neckline.

39 A facial cleansing brush to prevent razor bumps & breakouts Amazon UMICKOO Facial Cleansing Brush $40 See On Amazon A facial cleansing brush is a pain-free way to exfoliate your skin to prevent razor bumps and breakouts, and this one has earned thousands of five-star ratings. The battery-operated device features a spinning brush that sloughs away the top layer of skin, eliminating oil and preventing in-grown hairs.

40 The fan-favorite daily moisturizer Amazon Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer $13 See On Amazon If you need straightforward skin hydration, this facial moisturizer is it. The hypoallergenic formula has racked up over 22,000 reviews, with users saying it absorbs quickly without leaving skin oily. The SPF-15 moisturizer also guards against harmful UV rays, and since it's non-comedogenic, it won't cause breakouts.

41 The vibrating heating pad for your lower back Amazon Comfier Heating Pad $43 See On Amazon This vibrating heating pad can be strapped around your core to deliver warm, massaging relief to your lower back. It pulls out all the stops, too, with three massage modes, two vibration intensity settings, and two heat levels. It also has an auto-shutoff function that kicks in to prevent overheating.

42 An automatic can opener that works hands free Amazon Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $29 See On Amazon This automatic can opener cuts 360 degrees around the lid all on its own, so you don't have to use your hands at all. Even better, the compact design means you can stash it in a drawer (unlike countertop electric openers). The battery-operated device leaves smooth edges behind and is especially helpful for anyone with stiff fingers or carpal tunnel.