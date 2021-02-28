44 genius things under $35 that make you feel way more comfortable

When I first started working from home, I had good intentions about having an office area that felt put together, but that idea quickly went by the wayside in favor of just one key concept: comfort. It turns out the cozier I feel, the more productive I am. Hence, the idea behind digging up these genius things under $35 that make you more comfortable.

Personally, I love nothing more than wrapping up in something like this wearable blanket that feels a lot like an oversized sweatshirt. You can lounge on the couch with it, and then — when you're ready for a snack — you can just get up and walk to the kitchen while still wearing it. And as far as foot comfort, goes, these moccasins take the cake: They have memory foam insoles that cradle your feet with every step, and the durable rubber outsoles are hardy enough for outdoor use, so you can take your coffee on the back porch.

And let me just point out one last thing: this T-shirt that's custom-made to your measurements (really) for an everyday piece of clothing that feels like luxury, but at an affordable price. Can you say "Add to Cart"? Settle in and enjoy all these picks designed for comfort.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 This memory foam pillow that supports your knees and hips Amazon Contour Leg and Knee Foam Support Pillow $20 See On Amazon This memory foam knee pillow offer contoured support that aligns your knees and hips while you're sleeping on your side. The ergonomic design relieves pressure points, so you can sleep in comfort, and the memory foam is ventilated for breathability. Plus, you can remove the cover and throw it in the washing machine.

02 An electric blanket for your car Amazon Stalwart Electric Blanket $20 See On Amazon Available in six colors and styles, this electric blanket is a great way to stay warm while you wait for the car to heat up. Big enough to keep a couple people toasty, it plugs into your car's 12-volt outlet, and it even works for back seat passengers — the cord is plenty long enough to reach.

03 These massaging gel insoles for all-day comfort Amazon Dr. Scholl’s Massaging Gel Insoles $11 See On Amazon From trusted brand Dr. Scholl's, these gel insoles feature responsive wave cushioning to massage your feet as you walk. Designed to absorb shock, the insoles also provide arch and heel support to keep feet happy, and they can be trimmed down to the perfect fit. Available sizes: men's 8 — 14, women's 6 — 10

04 These joggers that come in 36 colors Amazon Southpole Joggers $15 See On Amazon Available in more than 30 colors, these joggers are made from soft fabric with a brushed interior that make them the perfect choice for lounging, exercising, and working from home. They feature ribbed ankles and an elastic waist with an adjustable tie closure, and come in a range of sizes, so you can find exactly the fit you need. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 36, including olive, navy, and burgundy

05 A microfiber comforter that's a great all-weather weight Amazon Bedsure Queen Comforter $27 See On Amazon There's nothing quite like sleeping under a billowing comforter for a good night's rest, and this one is the perfect choice for all-weather burrowing. Made with soft microfiber and down-alternative filling, it's hypoallergenic and has earned a 4.7-star overall rating after 14,000 Amazon reviews. The baffle-box stitching keeps it fluffy, and since it's machine-washable, it's easy to clean up after a movie night spill.

06 This T-shirt you can get custom-made on Amazon Amazon Made for You Custom T-shirt $25 See On Amazon It used to be that custom tailoring was beyond the reach of mere mortals, but now you can get a made-to-fit T-shirt tailored to your exact specifications. What could be more luxurious? Just take your measurements and choose your color, fit, sleeve length, and neckline preferences. You can even opt between classic 100% Pima cotton or a super soft Pima cotton, modal, and elastane blend.

07 The seat cushion that turns any chair into a throne Amazon ComfiLife Gel-Enhanced Seat Cushion $30 See On Amazon With a cooling gel core and a premium memory foam layer, this seat cushion gives you two top-notch comfort materials to keep you feeling good. Ergonomically designed to relieve pressure on your tailbone, it's the perfect cushion for long hours at your computer, but it's also great for road trips, sports games, or commutes.

08 This mattress pad that's like sleeping on a cool cloud Amazon MATBEBY Quilted Mattress Pad $27 See On Amazon This soft mattress pad is made with fluffy 3-D microfiber filling that makes it feel like you're sleeping on a cloud. The quilted design keeps everything evenly distributed, and the deep elastic pockets ensure it stays put on your mattress. It's machine-washable and friendly to anyone with allergies. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, king, California king

09 This massaging seat cushion with a heat therapy option Amazon Conair Body Benefits Heated Massaging Seat Cushion $35 See On Amazon Enjoy a tension-reducing massage while you work with this massaging seat cushion. It has four powerful motors to provide stimulation to your upper back, lower back, and thighs, and the cushion also offers optional heat therapy to soothe and relax tense muscles. It has straps that you can loop around any chair, and you can operate the massager via an easy-to-use handheld remote.

10 A standing mat that relieves joint pressure Amazon Amazon Basics Anti-Fatigue Mat $30 See On Amazon Made from cushiony foam, this mat absorbs shock and takes the pressure off your feet and joints, which makes working at standing desks and doing the dishes much more comfortable. With a nonslip base that won't budge, it's easy to wipe clean too. Choose from black and brown.

11 This pillow that turns any tub into a spa experience Amazon AEROiVi Bath Pillow $31 See On Amazon With a full 3 inches of cushioned foam, this bath pillow upgrades the relaxation factor when you're in the tub. It features a cushion for your upper back and shoulders and a bolster for neck support, as well as six suction cups that keep it firmly in place. The waterproof, ventilated mesh fabric dries quickly once you get out.

12 A hand warmer that's rechargeable Amazon OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer $28 See On Amazon This rechargeable hand warmer is made from aircraft-grade aluminum for the ultimate in durability. It feels like a smooth, lightweight stone in your hand and has three levels of warmth that you can adjust as needed. As a bonus, it also serves as a backup battery charger for your smartphone or tablet.

13 These covers that make your seatbelts more comfortable Amazon Amooca Seat Belt Covers (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Sometimes seatbelts can dig into your shoulder in the most aggravating way, but these covers make them so much more comfortable. Made with soft cotton and a little padding, they're available in six colors and attach and detach easily with Velcro. You can also put them on the shoulder straps of weekender bags and golf bags.

14 This foot rest that keeps you comfortable while you're working Amazon Everlasting Comfort Foot Rest $35 See On Amazon With its unique shape, this memory foam footrest supports your feet in the most comfortable way while you work. The elevation can help relieve pressure while also encouraging better posture, and the cushion features a nonslip bottom, so it won't move around while in place. The cover is washable for easy care.

15 These mask extenders that minimize ear discomfort Amazon FCXJTU Mask Strap Extenders (6-Pack) $6 See On Amazon If you struggle with aching ears when you're wearing your mask, these mask extenders are for you. The flexible extenders give ear loops three different places to hook onto, so you can tighten or loosen the fit of masks as needed. Plus, the inside of the extenders have an anti-slip design for a secure fit.

16 The cushiony socks that make every step soft Amazon CelerSport Athletic Socks (6-Pack) $16 See On Amazon I think socks are really the make-or-break item of every WFH outfit, and these highly rated socks are super cushiony and have shock absorption and arch compression woven right in. Made from soft combed cotton, they're breathable and moisture-wicking, and come in colors like black, white, and gray. Available sizes: Medium — X-large

17 This bath mat that lets you step out of the tub straight into comfort Amazon Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $13 See On Amazon Like setting foot on a mountain of clouds, this memory foam bath mat guarantees a luxe experience once you get out of the shower. It's covered with super-absorbent microfiber that keeps the water off of your bathroom floor, and it's available in 21 colors and a handful of sizes. It's even machine-washable for easy care.

18 A lumbar pillow that makes any seat more comfortable Amazon Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow $30 See On Amazon Made from memory foam, this lumbar cushion uses your body heat to mold to your back for customized comfort. Ideal for anyone who has to spend all day in front of a computer, it supports your lower spine and relieves pressure. The breathable mesh cover is removable and machine-washable for easy cleaning.

19 These pillows that stay super fluffy Amazon Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillows (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Enjoy sleeping in when you have these pillows that are constructed with gussets for maximum fluffiness. They're filled with a plush polyester-cotton blend, and while they're soft, reviewers report they offer great support to the head and neck. With more than 42,000 ratings and a 4.5-star score, they're a fan favorite Available sizes: queen, king

20 A classic hoodie you'll wear every day Amazon Amazon Essentials Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt $19 See On Amazon What could be better than slipping on this comfortable hoodie on a cold morning? The classic design features wide cuffs, a kangaroo pocket, and a drawstring neckline. Boasting more than 17,000 five-star reviews, it's likely to become your new lounging-around-the-house staple. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 27, including light blue, gray, and nutmeg

21 This throw blanket that's perfect for napping Amazon Everlasting Comfort Faux Fur Throw $27 See On Amazon With faux fur on both sides, this plush throw blanket is the ultimate in nap time and movie night luxury. Available in eight colors like ivory, gray, and arctic blue, it's machine-washable and dryer-safe, so you don't have to stress about spills.

22 These disposable masks that are lightweight & breathable Amazon Wanwane Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Offering three layers of protection, these disposable masks are great on their own but can also be worn under cloth face coverings for extra protection. Available in a few different colors, they feature comfortable elastic ear loops and metal nose strips that you can form to a snug fit. The best part — reviewers say they're breathable.

23 An elbow rest for your car Amazon Elbow Friend Car Elbow Rests (Set of 2) $23 See On Amazon You won't have those red marks on your elbows after long car rides anymore once you install these elbow cushions on the armrests of your car doors. Available in five colors, they attach with easily removable Velcro, and the fluffy comfort elevates your forearm and removes pressure from your elbow.

24 This Bluetooth headband you can wear while you sleep Amazon WINOLY Bluetooth Headband $23 See On Amazon If you're done dealing with the poking and prodding of hard headphones or earbuds while you sleep, you'll love this Bluetooth headband. Soft and lightweight, it's wired with Bluetooth speakers that produce HD sound, so you can listen to music, white noise, or podcasts while you doze off.

25 The laptop stand that helps prevent neck discomfort Amazon Soundance Laptop Stand $27 See On Amazon Elevate your laptop to eye level with this stand, and you can fend off the hunching that leads to headaches and neck and shoulder tension. And since the stand helps promote airflow, it can also keep your computer from overheating. It's made from sturdy but lightweight aluminum alloy with edges to keep your laptop from sliding off.

26 This exercise ball that also makes for a great office chair Amazon Trideer Exercise Ball $27 See On Amazon Although it's perfect for dedicated ab workouts, this exercise ball can also double as a desk chair that challenges you to engage your core while you work. And if you're looking to improve posture, sitting on this ball also encourages you not to slouch. Available in six colors and five sizes, it comes with a pump for blowing it up.

27 A textured bathmat that's like a loofah on your feet Amazon Asvin Soft Textured Bath Mat $15 See On Amazon This unique bath mat is a modern, upgraded twist to your standard bath mat. It offers a little cushion on the floor of your shower, and the loofah-like surface offers gentle, massaging exfoliation. It won't scratch the finish of your tub and stays in place to provide nonslip support while move around and get clean.

28 This cushiony keyboard wrist rest made from memory foam Amazon Gimars Gel Memory Foam Keyboard and Mouse Rest $15 See On Amazon If you're on the computer all day like I am, you'll truly appreciate this wrist rest set that supports your forearm while you type and use your mouse. Made from memory foam, both the mouse rest and keyboard rest offer contoured cushioning, and each one features a non-skid base to keep it secure on your desk.

29 The "shark fin" mouse that's more ergonomic Amazon Anker Ergonomic Mouse $28 See On Amazon Shaped like a shark fin, this ergonomic mouse is intended to place your hand in a neutral position to help relieve pressure and strain while you work at the computer. It features sensitive optical tracking technology and has convenient next and previous buttons that are built right in.

30 These small silicone rings that help your glasses stay in place Amazon MOLDERP Silicone Eyeglasses Temple Tips (10-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Add these small silicone rings to the arms of your glasses (just behind your ears) to keep them from sliding down your nose again and again. (There's nothing more exasperating than constantly having to push them up.) Made from soft and skin-friendly silicone, these rings won't feel annoying on your ears, and they come in two colors: black and clear.

31 This heating & cooling pad that soothes tense muscles Amazon CAREX Heating and Cooling Pad $12 See On Amazon Filled with organic grains and herbs, this heating and cooling wrap is the answer to soothing muscle knots and tension. The wrap can be warmed in the microwave for heat therapy, or kept in the fridge or freezer to help bring down swelling. Plus, the flexible design means you can use it on any part of your body.

32 These luxe sheets with a fan following Amazon Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set (4-Pieces) $20 See On Amazon Available in more than three dozen styles, this sheet set boasts more than 200,000 reviews and an impressive 4.6-star overall rating. They're crafted from soft microfiber, so you'll feel like you're sleeping in hotel quality sheets, but they're machine-washable for easy upkeep. Best of all? They're super affordable. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, standard, queen, king, California king

Available colors and styles: 44, including taupe, light blue, and pinstripes

33 The body balm that stops chafing Amazon Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm $10 See On Amazon Put an end to annoying chafing with this body balm. Perfect for sports like biking or hiking, as well as everyday relief in hot weather, it's made with plant-derived ingredients that are hypoallergenic and won't irritate skin. Plus, it glides on easily and won't leave messy residue behind.

34 A "bed of nails" that provides the ultimate in acupressure relaxation Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow $22 See On Amazon An Amazon favorite, this acupressure mat is (lovingly) referred to as a "bed of nails" by several reviewers, thanks to the hundreds of spiky acupressure points. These acupresssure points work to stimulate circulation, which can help release muscle tension, relieve headaches, decrease stress, and even help promote a good night's sleep.

35 This foot cream that repairs dry, cracked heels Amazon O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream $15 See On Amazon Made with deeply moisturizing ingredients, this cream is formulated to repair dry, cracked heels, and reviewers say it's a "miracle in a tub" that "really works." Designed to deliver results in just a few days, it penetrates rough skin to deliver hydration and forms a protective layer on the surface of feet to lock in moisture.

36 The smart bulbs that let you customize your lighting Amazon NITEBIRD Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Make your house a home by lighting it according your exact specifications with these smart bulbs. You can control them via an app on your smartphone, or sync them to your Google Home or Alexa to utilize voice commands. Set them to turn on slowly as you wake you up in the morning, or turn the lights on from your phone so that the house is lit up when you return from work.

37 The gym shorts you'll live in Amazon MaaMgic Elastic Gym Shorts $25 See On Amazon Perfect for knocking around the house in supreme comfort, these gym shorts are made from a soft, breathable terry blend, and they feature a flexible elastic waistband. The side pockets are deep and finished with zippers so your stuff won't fall out. The long-lasting fabric will stand up wash after wash, and it'll only get more comfortable over time. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13, including ginger, gray, and army green

38 These door stoppers that eliminate drafts Amazon Suptikes Door Draft Stoppers (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Stay warm and keep your energy bills in check with these door draft stoppers that seal in gaps to keep your temperature stable indoors. Made from flexible silicone, the stoppers are adjustable and trimmable, and they come in four colors: black, brown, white, and gray.

39 These moccasins with plush memory foam insoles Amazon Jessica Simpson Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper $25 See On Amazon Your feet will think they're on vacation when they sink into the memory foam insoles of these moccasins that conform to your feet to offer supportive comfort. Available in 10 colors, they're finished with textured outsoles for both indoor and outdoor wear. Dirty? No problem — these slippers can even go in the washing machine. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 10, including brown, tan, and navy

40 A memory foam travel pillow that's curved for support Amazon MLVOC Travel Pillow $21 See On Amazon When you're on the go, you can rest your head on this memory foam travel pillow that's built with curves to keep your neck in a neutral position, which can help prevent muscle tension. The pillow features a soft, breathable, and sweat-resistant cover that's washable for easy upkeep, and it comes with an eye mask, ear plugs, and a convenient carrying bag.

41 The blanket that wears like a sweatshirt Amazon EHEYCIGA Wearable Blanket $33 See On Amazon Make sure you're completely cozy when you're lying on the couch watching Netflix with this wearable blanket. Just like a sweatshirt, it has sleeves and a hood, and it even features front pockets for your phone and the remote. Made from soft fleece with a sherpa lining, it's available in four sizes.

42 This rug pad that adds plush cushioning Amazon RUGPADUSA Nonslip Rug Pads $32 See On Amazon Improve the feel of a throw rug with this rug pad that provides soft cushioning underfoot. Made from felt, the pad is backed with nonslip rubber, so it'll stay firmly in place, even in high-traffic areas. Choose from a wide range of sizes and shapes.

43 A robe for post-shower & lounging Amazon Pinzon Terry Bathrobe $29 See On Amazon Whether you're getting out of the shower or just hanging around the house, reach for this robe whenever you want a little extra comfort. The kimono-style robe is made from a waffle-knit cotton that's both absorbent and breathable, and it has a sharp, tailored look for classic style. Available sizes: Medium/Large — X-Large/XX-Large

Available colors: 4, including black, navy, and white