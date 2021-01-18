48 ways to upgrade your life for under $35 on amazon

When an affordable product comes along that actually makes your life better, it feels like hitting the jackpot. Well, here's something to keep in mind: You can find more than a few budget-friendly items on Amazon that'll improve your day-to-day, and I've gathered some of my favorites below. This list is packed with ways to upgrade your life, and best of all, nothing costs more than $35.

The products you'll find here cover a range of categories, so you can find ways to improve just about every part of your life. For example, you can start by making your bedroom more comfortable with height-adjustable memory foam pillows and motion-activated under-bed lights so you can find your way in the dark. And if you're working remotely, you can level up your work-from-home with an iPad stylus pen that's earned more than 33,000 reviews and a faux leather desk protector that guards against spills and stains. From there, you can move on to the kitchen, bathroom, living room, and even your car — you get the picture.

From the latest gadgets to home organization to lighting, read on for some of the best ways to upgrade your life without putting a dent in your wallet.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. An electric wine opener that removes corks at the touch of a button Secura Electric Wine Opener Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Opening a new bottle of vino is a breeze, thanks to this electric wine opener. The seven-piece set includes a foil cutter and a rechargeable opener that removes the cork at the press of a button, along with a vacuum pump and two stoppers to keep your wine fresh for days after opening.

2. A Bluetooth car speaker for hands-free phone calls NETVIP Bluetooth Car Speaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon This Bluetooth car speaker makes it easy to play music, answer calls, and send texts hands free while driving. The speaker clips onto the visor and connects with up to two Bluetooth-enabled phones at the same time. It's voice control-capable with Siri and Google Assistant, and reviewers note it's easy to set up and offers excellent sound quality.

3. A USB wall charger & outlet with a built-in night light POWRUI USB Outlet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon This USB wall charger and outlet extender packs a lot of functionality into its compact size. The charger fits into standard outlets and has six AC outlets with surge protection, two USB ports, and an optional smart night light that automatically turns on after dark. Plus, the night light has a touch sensor that lets you toggle between three brightness levels.

4. A stylish lamp with built-in storage and a charging outlet KAYBELE Multifunctional Beside Desk Lamp Amazon $33 See On Amazon Keep your nightstand or desk organized with this multifunctional bedside desk lamp. The stylish lamp includes a wooden base with two storage compartments, and there's a built-in AC outlet, so you can charge your phone and other devices. The lamp is topped off with a sleek fabric shade and pull-chain switch.

5. A single-serve coffeemaker with a stainless steel travel mug BLACK+DECKER Brew 'n Go Coffee Maker Amazon $19 See On Amazon The popular Brew 'n Go coffee maker makes it easy to grab a fresh cup of joe before heading out the door. At the touch of a button, the single-serve machine brews into the included stainless steel travel mug, and it automatically turns off after brewing. Also great: There's an easy-to-clean permanent filter that works with ground coffee and soft pods, so you never have to stock up on paper filters.

6. An aluminum tablet stand with a 4.8-star rating KABCON Quality Tablet Stand Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you're looking for a hands-free way to use your tablet, this aluminum tablet stand boasts a 4.8-star rating with over 4,000 Amazon reviews. The lightweight stand offers adjustable height and angles for comfortable viewing, and when not in use, it folds down to a compact size for easy portability. Choose from silver and space gray.

7. These affordable memory foam pillows that are height adjustable Oaskys Memory Foam Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon This affordable two-pack of memory foam pillows can instantly make your bed feel comfier than ever. The pillows are filled with shredded memory foam that contours to the head and neck to relieve pressure, and the bamboo-polyester covers are breathable and removable for washing. Plus, the foam is CertiPUR-US-certified, so it's free from potentially harmful substances, and it's easy to add or remove foam to get your desired pillow height.

8. The best-selling book that takes a refreshing approach to self help The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck Amazon $12 See On Amazon In the wildly popular The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, author Mark Manson takes a refreshing approach to self-help. Instead of recommending you stay positive all the time, he argues that learning and accepting your limitations can empower you. Over 30,000 Amazon reviewers have given it a five-star rating, and the book also boasts a #1 spot on the New York Times Best Seller list.

9. A fan-favorite sheet set that's super affordable Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon This wildly popular sheet set has over 180,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating, proving you don't have to spend a lot to upgrade your bedding. The sheets are made from durable and wrinkle-resistant 100% polyester microfiber, and reviewers report they're exceptionally soft. Plus, there's a wide range of colors and styles to choose from. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors and styles: 44, including dark gray, aqua fern, and gingham plaid

10. A mirror decal to remind you of just how good you look Tiukiu 'You Look Good' Decal Amazon $16 See On Amazon Do your best GQ pose and get ready to take on the day with this motivational mirror decal. It sticks easily onto smooth, flat surfaces, so you can put it on any mirror or even the front door, so you head out feeling just as good as you look.

11. A neoprene wine cooler you can take on the go Ofeily Neoprene Wine Tote Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep wine chilled and (and the bottle protected) with this wine bottle cooler bag. Perfect for dinner parties and picnics, the tote is made from stretchy, insulated neoprene that has just a bit of cushion, and the soft-grip handle makes for convenient carrying.

12. The highly rated Bluetooth tracker that keeps tabs on your keys, bags, & more Tile Pro Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $33 See On Amazon The classic Tile Pro Bluetooth tracker allows you to keep tabs on your keys, bags, and more. Just attach the tracker to your item and use the free finder app on your smartphone to make the Tile Pro ring when it's within 400 feet. And when your item is out of Bluetooth range, you can view its most recent location and use the network of other Tile users to help track it down.

13. A microwave pressure cooker for quick & easy meals Handy Gourmet Micromaster Pressure Cooker Amazon $15 See On Amazon This microwave pressure cooker provides an easy way to make hearty meals with rice, veggies, and more, in just a few minutes. The 2.5-quart pot has a ventilated lid to lock in moisture and heat food evenly, and a recipe book and measuring cup are included. Also great: The bright red shade adds a pop of color to your kitchen.

14. A sleek desk organizer made from pine MissionMax Pine Desk Organizer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made from natural pine with a durable clear finish, this wooden desk organizer has compartments that are sized perfectly for pens, pencils, notepads, and other essentials. The clean, minimalist aesthetic will look good in any office, and reviewers love how it eliminates desk clutter.

15. A bedside caddy that instantly adds storage space HAKACC Bedside Caddy Amazon $8 See On Amazon Need some storage space by the bed or couch? This bedside caddy has got you covered with three mesh compartments and a large pocket. The caddy is made from durable Oxford fabric and faux leather, and it's easy to slip under the mattress or a couch cushion for instant organization. Choose from black and brown.

16. This rechargeable LED light for closets & under cabinets Light Biz LED Closet Light Amazon $29 See On Amazon To brighten up the closet or under-cabinet areas, add this bright rechargeable LED closet light. It's easy to install with the included magnetic strip (you can also just stick it to anything magnetic), and the light can automatically turn on after dark and when motion is detected. The light also has settings for always on and off. Choose from silver and space gray.

17. A digital photo frame that creates a slideshow of your favorite pics Aluratek LCD Digital Photo Frame (7-Inch) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Want to display your current favorite photos? This LCD digital photo frame makes it easy to showcase and swap out pics. Just load your favorite snapshots onto a USB flash drive or SD card and connect it to the frame to see a high-quality digital slideshow. The faux wood frame comes in four sizes (some sizes also have built-in memory) and it's adjustable for vertical and horizontal orientation. Available sizes: 7-inch, 8-inch, 10-inch, 15-inch

18. An electric callus remover that gets rid of rough skin on your feet IWEEL Electric Callus Remover Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you've got rough, cracked feet, this reviewer-approved electric callus remover is a great way to deal with it. The rechargeable pedicure tool comes with fine, regular, and coarse roller heads, and it has two speed settings that quickly exfoliate rough, dry skin on your feet. Plus, the callus remover is water-resistant, so it's easy to rinse clean when you're done.

19. An iPad stylus pen with 33,000+ reviews JAMJAKE Stylus Pen for iPad Amazon $34 See On Amazon Use this iPad stylus pen to write and draw on your tablet with precise, smooth lines. The rechargeable stylus is made from durable aluminum with a 1.5-millimeter pen tip, and it turns on and off at the touch of a button with no Bluetooth required. Best of all, it has palm rejection, so you can rest your hand on the tablet while writing, without making unwanted marks.

20. A corner shower caddy that's easy to install Command Corner Caddy Amazon $12 See On Amazon Organize your bath products in no time with this easy-to-install corner shower caddy that holds up to 7.5 pounds. The mounting base sticks to the shower wall with the included water-resistant strips, and the clear frosted caddy can be removed from the mounting base for easy cleaning.

21. These reusable mesh produce bags that cut down on plastic waste Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 15) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you want to avoid using single-use plastic bags at the grocery store, bring these reusable mesh produce bags on your next shopping trip. The set includes lightweight bags of various sizes, and they're made from durable mesh polyester, so the cashier can easily see what's inside during checkout. Also great: The bags are easy to rinse clean as needed.

22. An easy-to-install TV wall bracket with adjustable viewing angles Pipishell TV Wall Bracket Amazon $26 See On Amazon Set your television at the perfect viewing angle with this TV wall bracket. The universal wall mount is compatible with most TVs between 13 and 55 inches, and you can tilt and swivel the screen, so it's directed where you want it. What's more, the sturdy stainless steel bracket is easy to install and comes with the necessary hardware.

23. A sunrise alarm clock that can help you feel less groggy in the morning LBell Wake Up Light Alarm Clock Amazon $30 See On Amazon Do you repeatedly smash the snooze button every morning?This wake-up light alarm clock simulates the sunrise with soft, natural light that brightens gradually, which may help you feel less sleepy when it's time to get up. And in the evening, it mimics the sunset to help you prepare for bed. Other features include a snooze function, seven night light color options with adjustable brightness levels, and six alarm sounds and FM radio.

24. A car phone mount with a telescopic arm for the perfect view VICSEED Car Phone Mount Amazon $23 See On Amazon This universal car phone mount can be placed on the dashboard, windshield, or vent, and it has a telescopic arm with adjustable viewing angles, so your screen is always easy to see. The sturdy, easy-to-install mount is phone case-friendly, and it releases your phone at the touch of a button, so you can park, grab your cell, and be on your way.

25. An affordable outdoor security camera that streams to your smartphone Conico Outdoor Security Camera Amazon $33 See On Amazon Keep an eye on your house no matter where you are with this affordable outdoor security camera that streams to your smartphone. It's equipped with motion, sound, and face detection, and the camera starts recording and sends alerts when it's triggered. The waterproof camera also has a built-in alarm, crisp night vision, and two-way audio that allows you to hear and speak to guests.

26. A personal space heater that fits on desks & tables AmazonBasics 500-Watt Mini Heater Amazon $25 See On Amazon For some extra warmth, this mini space heater is perfectly sized for desks and tabletops. Measuring just 6 by 6 inches, it features ceramic coils that warm up quickly, and for safety, the heater automatically turns off if it gets tipped over. Choose from four colors: black, blue, pink, and white.

27. A Wi-Fi extender that boosts the signal in dead zones around your house TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon If the Wi-Fi coverage is spotty in certain areas of your home, this Wi-Fi extender can give the signal a boost. A breeze to set up, the extender is compatible with any router, and it boasts two external antennas that extend Wi-Fi signals to those dead zones around the house.

28. These organic wool dryer balls that soften fabric & reduce drying time Budieggs Organic Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you're looking for a natural, eco-friendly way to get fluffier laundry and shorten drying time, these organic wool dryer balls have an excellent 4.7-star overall rating from Amazon reviewers. The hypoallergenic dryer balls are made from 100% New Zealand wool that softens fabric and reduces wrinkles, and they'll last through over 1,000 loads of laundry. Plus, you can even add a few drops of essential oil to the dryer balls for naturally scented laundry.

29. These flameless LED candles with a remote control Furora LED Flameless Candles (Set of 8) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Create relaxing candlelit vibes with these LED flameless candles. The set includes tall, medium, and votive candles with pre-installed batteries, and each one emits warm amber light with flickering faux flames. Plus, there's a remote control to set timers, turn the flickering on and off, and adjust brightness levels.

30. A flash drive that plugs directly into your iPhone nuiflash Flash Drive Photo Stick for iPhone Amazon $23 See On Amazon For an easy way to backup your phone and transfer media between devices, this iPhone flash drive plugs directly into the lightning port on your smartphone or tablet and the USB 3.0 port on your laptop. The durable flash drive has 256GB of storage space, and it's easy to add to your keychain so you can take it everywhere.

31. A silicone toilet brush that's a little more hygienic ENIBON Silicone Toilet Brush and Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon This silicone toilet brush has soft, flexible bristles that gently clean under the rim and reach every area of the toilet bowl, and best of all, it's more germ-resistant than traditional bristled brushes and rinses clean when you're done. Also great: The brush sits in a ventilated holder with a detachable, washable base, so it dries quickly and water won't accumulate in the tray.

32. These clip-on LED safety lights that come in 5 colors Apace Vision Clip On LED Safety Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you're going for a run or walking your dog at night, these clip-on LED safety lights can keep you visible to passing cars. Sold in a two-pack, the compact and weather-resistant lights offer three modes: steady, slow flash, and fast flash. Plus, the lights come with extra batteries and three hook-and-loop straps so you can wear one on your body and attach the other to your dog's collar.

33. A lens kit that'll help you take professional quality photos with your phone CoPedvic Phone Camera Lens Kit Amazon $35 See On Amazon This highly rated phone camera lens kit allows you to capture professional quality photos and videos with your smartphone. The kit includes telephoto, fisheye, super wide angle, and macro lenses, and the universal clip works on both front- and rear-facing phone cameras. An extendable tripod, phone mount, and travel case are also included.

34. The Echo Dot smart speaker with over 72,000 reviews Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon $30 See On Amazon The popular Echo Dot smart speaker has Alexa built in, so you can use your voice to control your smart home appliances, play music, set alarms, check the weather, and more. The compact speaker is easy to set up on your existing Wi-Fi network and comes in three stylish shades: charcoal, glacier white, and twilight blue.

35. These magnetic webcam covers for better privacy CloudValley Magnetic Webcam Covers (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon To ensure privacy, use these magnetic webcam covers to block your laptop's camera when it's not in use. Sold in a set of six, the slim stainless steel covers secure instantly and are compatible with most computers, so you can still fully close the laptop as needed.

36. A fitness tracker that won't break the bank Lintelek Fitness Tracker Amazon $26 See On Amazon Keep tabs on your fitness goals with this affordable fitness tracker that monitors your heart rate, activity, sleep, and more. The USB-rechargeable tracker also has 14 sport modes to record various exercises, and you can get text message and app notifications directly on your wrist. Choose from 14 colors, including blue, black, and forest green.

37. A phone holder ring that doubles as a kickstand Lamicall Phone Ring and Kickstand Amazon $8 See On Amazon This phone ring holder gives you a secure grip on your smartphone, and it also works as a kickstand for hands-free viewing. The durable ring holder is compatible with all smartphones 4 to 8 inches wide, and it rotates and flips, so you can find the most comfortable angle. There are five color options, including black, rose gold, and silver.

38. These moisture sensors that let you know if your plants need watering Dr. Meter Hygrometer Moisture Sensors (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon With these moisture sensors, it's easy to tell when your plants need watering. To use, place a sensor in the soil and check the color-coded dial to see if your plant is moist, dry, or wet. Best of all, there's no battery or electricity required — just insert into the soil and check on your plants at a glance.

39. The Roku streaming media player with 74,000+ reviews Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player Amazon $29 See On Amazon The Roku Express streaming media player is extremely popular on Amazon with over 74,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating. Setup is quick an easy, and the compact device gives you access to tons of free, live, and premium content from your favorite streaming services, like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu.

40. An organic coconut charcoal powder that gently whitens teeth Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder Natural Amazon $16 See On Amazon This teeth-whitening powder uses organic coconut activated charcoal to gently polish away stains caused by coffee, wine, and more. The peroxide-free powder is gentle enough to use every day, and since you only need a small amount, one jar can last through 100 uses. Choose from natural and spearmint flavors.

41. These motion-activated under-bed lights that turn on when you get up Vansky Motion-Activated Bed Light Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only do these motion-activated bed lights help you see in the dark, but they also make your room feel futuristic. The adhesive LED strip lights are easy to install under the bed frame and have an auto-shutoff timer that can be adjusted from 30 seconds to 10 minutes. They're also great for anywhere else you need extra light, like stairwells, under cabinets, and inside closets.

42. A waterproof faux leather desk protector pad BUBM Desk Protector Pad Amazon $21 See On Amazon Protect your desktop from spills, ink, scratches, and daily wear and tear with this soft-to-the-touch faux leather desk protector pad. Available in three sizes and 11 dual-sided colors — including white, light blue, and black — the waterproof protector is easy to wipe clean as needed.

43. This cable concealer kit that hides messy cords EVEO Cable Cord Hider Amazon $20 See On Amazon Hide messy cords with this sleek cable organizer kit. The cable concealer comes in white (and it's easy to paint to match your walls) and holds various cable sizes, so each cord is covered and runs neatly along the wall — you can even fit the concealer around corners. Plus, the organizer comes with all the necessary installation hardware.

44. These highly rated Bluetooth earbuds that are easy on the wallet ERUN Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon $22 See On Amazon These Bluetooth earbuds boast a 4.5-star rating from reviewers, and they're surprisingly affordable, too. The wireless earbuds pair with your Bluetooth-enabled device and offer high-quality sound and a comfortable fit. You'll get up to six hours of playtime on one charge, and a portable charging case is included.

45. An easy-to-install filter shower head that softens hard water PRUGNA Filter Shower Head Amazon $0 See On Amazon This easy-to-install shower head has built-in filtration beads that soften and purify hard water. The shower head features three water spray settings for a spa-like shower experience, and the micro-nozzle can help save water without reducing water pressure. Best of all, it connects to any standard shower arm with no tools required.

46. These flexible solar-powered lights that are great for outdoor evenings AMIR Upgraded Solar Powered String Lights Amazon $10 See On Amazon Create some backyard ambiance with these solar-powered string lights that feature bright LEDs on flexible copper wire that's easy to wrap around your porch and other outdoor fixtures. The water-resistant lights automatically turn on at dusk and offer two light modes: steady on or flashing. Choose from seven colors, including white, warm white, and blue.

47. The wine saver that keeps bottles fresh with a vacuum pump The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your vino fresh and flavorful until the last sip with this reviewer-approved Vacu Vin wine saver. The stainless steel wine saver comes with a pump that removes oxygen from the bottle, along with two tight-sealing stoppers to create a tight seal that slows down the oxidation process. Two aerator spouts are included to bring out the flavor and aroma of your wine.