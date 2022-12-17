50 bestselling gifts under $35 on Amazon that will arrive before Christmas

The holiday season is upon us, so it’s time to start making a list and checking it twice. If you’re already scrambling together last-minute gifts, don’t stress. Mic has got you covered with an incredible list of gifts that will show up on your doorstep before Christmas — thanks to Amazon Prime, of course.

Ahead, read on for the ultimate holiday gift guide with an array of ideas for everyone on your list. From co-workers to gal pals and family, this list has it all.

01 This super cozy throw blanket that’s reversible Amazon Genteele Sherpa Blanket $17 See On Amazon Anyone on your gift list will love this super soft sherpa blanket. Made from soft plush and faux sheepskin on one side and microfiber cashmere on the other, there’s no shortage of coziness with this warm throw. Take your pick of eight different colors to choose from, like blue, red, or yellow.

02 This gardening tool set that’s ranked a No.1 best-seller Amazon Scuddles Gardening Tools $27 See On Amazon For the homemaker, this gardening tool set is a no-brainer. It comes with everything you need to maintain your garden, including a rake, a weeder, spray mister, gloves, and more. It’s also racked up a 4.6-star rating and is deemed a No.1 best-seller. Need we say more?

03 A bartending kit for all of your hosting needs Amazon Mixology Bartender Kit $30 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star rating, this mixology bartender kit is the best gift for the hostess with the mostest. It includes 14 different gadgets (cocktail shaker, a muddler, ice tongs, strainers), so you can whip up the most delicious cocktail. The set already comes in a chic gift box, so you can skip the gift-wrapping part. You’ll probably want to add a second one to the cart for yourself.

04 This Magnetic Pickup Tool That Doubles As a Flashlight Amazon RAK Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool $25 See On Amazon This magnetic pickup tool is perfect for anyone that owns a home, tinkers in a garage, or just like to be prepared. Not only does it double as a flashlight, but it has a strong magnetic head making it easy to grab dropped screws, nuts, and bolts that are otherwise hard to pick up. One five-star reviewer said, “I received as gift and immediately loved it. I carry a flashlight at all times. The extendable arm and flexible head is fantastic, a real handy tool.”

05 A sewing kit that comes with over 100 different tools Amazon Artika Sewing Kit $19 See On Amazon Gifting the creative in your life can be a struggle, but this sewing kit makes it easy no matter the age. From kids to adults, anyone with a passion for fashion will love this beginner's kit that comes with over 100 sewing tools. Every item such as the thimble, threader, and scissors has its own place thanks to the organized pouch that zips shut. This also makes a great gift for travelers.

06 A white noise machine that comes with six different soothing sounds Amazon White Noise Sleep Sound Machine for Adults $24 See On Amazon There’s truly no better gift than a good night’s rest. This white noise sound machine has six different sounds that will soothe you to sleep. Choose between rain, ocean, brook, thunder, white noise, or summer nights. It features an automatic timer and compact design, making it easy to bring on the go. With over 21,000 five-star reviews, this little gadget will not disappoint.

07 This magnetic dry erase board for easy reminders Amazon Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Bundle $20 See On Amazon From important dates to notes and recipes, this magnetic dry-erase board set will help the whole family stay on track. The bundle comes with a monthly, weekly, and daily calendar, as well as an eraser and fine-tip dry marker in an assortment of colors. It’s perfect for hanging on the refrigerator or in the office.

08 This bamboo breakfast table that’s ideal for breakfast in bed Amazon Greenco Bamboo Foldable Breakfast Table $19 See On Amazon This foldable breakfast table is the key to a successful breakfast in bed. It’s designed from bamboo wood and has handles on both sides for easy transportation. It also makes an excellent WFH desk for anyone looking to spend a little extra time in bed. Zoom camera off, of course.

09 This cult-favorite board game perfect for family game night Amazon Beat That! - The Bonkers Battle of Wacky Challenges $18 See On Amazon From kids to adults, Beat That! is a fun board game for the entire family, no matter their age. Filled with fun challenges that will put your skills to your test, trust me when I say your night will end in laughter. One reviewer said, “ Fun for the whole family! Even the adults really enjoyed this game.” Another person said, “This game is fun for the whole family especially for competitive people since you are tasked with completing various strategy tasks that can be performed around the house.”

10 A set of reusable straws that will make your drink look pretty Amazon 10 Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws $10 See On Amazon Available in a set of eight to twenty, these silicone straws have garnered over 19,000 total ratings and an impressive 4.7-star rating, making them some of the most popular straws on Amazon. Reviewers note that they’re flexible, soft, and super easy to clean, thanks to the included cleaning brush. Plus, they come in plenty of great colors that are begging to be featured on Instagram.

11 This acrylic organizer to store all of your lipsticks Amazon FAJ Lip Gloss Holder Organizer $17 See On Amazon Everyone has a beauty guru in their life, and this acrylic organizer would make the perfect gift for them. It’s the best solution for neatly storing and displaying all your essentials, such as lipstick, mascaras, creams, concealers, and more. In total, it has 27 different compartments, so everything can have its own home.

12 A pizza board that also doubles as a cutting board Amazon Kitchen Zone Bamboo Pizza Peel $30 See On Amazon Any kitchen gadget that has multiple uses is a total win. This pizza board, crafted from sturdy bamboo wood, doubles as a cutting board and can also act as a serving tray to display charcuterie. The flat design features a beveled edge so your pizza can slide right off, while the contoured handle makes for a secure and comfortable grip.

13 This set of cutting boards that will change the way you prep meals Amazon HOMWE Cutting Boards for Kitchen $20 See On Amazon This set of cutting boards is a must for anyone who loves spending time in the kitchen. The set includes three sizes of plastic boards that are super versatile for all of your chopping and meal prepping needs. They even include grooves to make sure juices don’t run onto your countertop while in use. These dishwasher-safe boards are available in five different colors.

14 This coffee scale that any barista would love Amazon Coffee Gator Coffee Scale $18 See On Amazon Perfect for any at-home barista, this innovative coffee scale has an LED screen that’ll make sure you get the richest cup every time. Great for both weighing and timing, this gift is bound to be a hit for any caffeine lover in your life. You can also use it as a standard food scale to make sure your measurements are always on-point.

15 A stainless steel water bottle that has triple insulation Amazon Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $16 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star rating and over 22,000 five-star reviews, this triple-insulated water bottle is built from durable stainless steel. Your drink will stay cold for up to 24 hours and kept hot for 12 hours. It’s available in four sizes — ranging from 25 to 64 ounces — and comes in 16 colors including blue, green, and fun tie-dye shades.

16 A sleek wine opener that’s available in 18 colors Amazon Hicoup Wine Opener $14 See On Amazon A high-quality wine opener is a gift any amateur sommelier would love. This one comes highly recommended by thousands of Amazon shoppers for its ergonomic handle and easy-to-use-design. The opposite end has a bottle opener and a serrated knife that makes removing any cork or cap a breeze. Choose from 18 assorted colors.

17 This herb garden starter kit that makes a unique housewarming gift Amazon Indoor Herb Garden Seed Starter Kit $30 See On Amazon This indoor garden starter kit is a great gift, either for the holidays or for a housewarming party. It includes four seed packets, four burlap grow bags, four bamboo plant markers, gardening shears, and a lined wood box that doubles as a planter. Instead of heading to the grocery store for fresh herbs, all you need is a little water and sun.

18 A set of gorgeous Italian-crafted wine glasses Amazon Paksh Novelty Italian White Wine Glasses $18 See On Amazon It’s always a good idea to make sure you have plenty of wine glasses in stock before the holidays. They also make a popular gift, especially for someone who enjoys throwing parties. You can choose to buy this Italian-made set in 15 ounces or 18 ounces. Perfect for white wine, reviews can’t get over how sturdy they are.

19 A chic plant hanger that’s budget-friendly Amazon Mkono Macrame Plant Hanger $10 See On Amazon This plant hanger makes for chic decor and is also a wonderful gift for the person you’re just not sure what to give. The neutral design is great for hanging in an office and comes in four different colors. You can also snag it in a set of two.

20 This bestselling trunk organizer for your car Amazon FORTEM Car Trunk Organizer $25 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.7-star rating, this trunk organizer is great for storing all your belongings in one place while on the road. It has nonslip strips so it will stay in place while the car is in motion. It’s also adjustable and can be resized to fit large or small spaces. You can get it in one of three colors.

21 This smart plug that works with Alexa voice control Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $25 See On Amazon With more than 430,000 five-star reviews, this smart plug is one of Amazon’s most beloved products. It works with Alexa voice control, so you can adjust the lights, air, and electronics in your home. But most importantly, it’s very easy to set up — even for people who don’t consider themselves to be technologically savvy.

22 A portable charger so you’ll never have to worry about a dead phone Amazon Anker Portable Charger $22 See On Amazon Everyone can appreciate a portable charger. It comes in black and white, and works to power up most devices including Samsung, iPhones, Pixels, iPads and more. The slim, compact design is great for storing in your work tote or keeping an extra in your car.

23 A cheeseboard made from high-quality bamboo wood Amazon Unique Bamboo Cheese Board $20 See On Amazon This cheeseboard, crafted from sustainable bamboo wood, is bound to please. Designed to display your meats and cheese or to be used as a serving tray, any host would love this gift — especially when it comes to holiday dinner parties. It’s available in two different sizes — 15.5 inches by 10 inches, and 18 inches by 12 inches.

24 An essential oil spray that works wonders for your sinuses Amazon Breathe Blend Essential Oil Sinus Spray $14 See On Amazon Winter is usually synonymous with cold and flu season, so this essential oil spray might just be the gift that keeps on giving for your sinuses. It’s formulated from natural ingredients, including rosemary, juniper, clove, and eucalyptus, that all work together to fight congestion and sinus pressure. Most shoppers say the relief is almost instant, with one stating that they were “able to breathe within minutes (if not seconds) after applying the oil to my forehead and temples”.

25 This USB power strip that is the perfect travel gadget Amazon Ceptics USB Power Strip $15 See On Amazon This USB power strip makes an ideal gift for the jet-setter. It has three USB ports, three grounded inputs, and one USB-C port, so you can charge all of your devices in one compact space. “We need power for multiple devices when we travel and this is great because it contains all the adapters we need and can power everything that needs to be charged,” one reviewer wrote.

26 A set of reusable door stoppers that can prevent wall damage Amazon Strongest Wall Door Handle Stopper $10 See On Amazon These rubber door stoppers are the unsung hero to any home. For starters, they easily prevent wall damage due to slammed doors and cabinets. The thick and durable rubber also acts a cushion to reduce noise. They can be used on most types of surfaces including wood, marble, tiles, glass, and stainless steel.

27 This 6-in-1 keyring of various charging cables Amazon inCharge 6 The Six-in-One Swiss Army Knife of Cables $20 See On Amazon This six-in-one Swiss Army knife of cables is a dream gift for a techie. It features four different cable charging ports, a keyring cable so you can easily attach your keys, and it has the ability to sync data from various devices. “I bought one for everyone in our household. It's a must have when on the go and not looking to lug cables around, or if your friend conveniently needs to borrow a cable,” one person wrote.

28 A pack of LED wireless lights for your stairs Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon This pack of wireless LED lights is genius for brightening up your stairs, cabinets, sink, or hallways in the middle of the night. It’s powered by a motion sensor and will automatically turn off if there’s no movement after 30 seconds. The set comes with everything you need for easy installation, including screws or adhesive tape.

29 This organizer that mounts to the wall to store your tools Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder & Wall Mount Garden Tool Organizer $15 See On Amazon If you’re tired of misplaced and disorganized tools, give this broom holder and garden tool organizer a try. Perfect for storing tools in your garage or cleaning supplies, this handy organizer can easily hang on the wall, in your garage, or be mounted to the inside of a hall closet. It features five hooks and slots, and makes for the perfect gift for anyone who needs a little organization in their life.

30 This simple hoodie with over 79,000 five-star reviews Amazon Gildan Men's Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt $16 See On Amazon This comfortable fleece hoodie comes in over 40 colors and can be worn no matter the time of year. It’s basic enough to match up with your favorite pair of jeans and still look put-together. Plus, it comes in a wide range of sizing up to 5XL. The black is your best goes-with-anything bet, but there’s an array of bright hues to choose from.

31 This super soft throw blanket that will spruce up any sofa Amazon Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket $27 See On Amazon Cozy up to this super soft throw blanket all winter long. It comes in 11 colors, including orange, pink, and an assortment of neutral shades. It will instantly add warmth to your sofa or bed, and it’s also available in a twin or queen size. One reviewer even called it “the softest, most luxurious piece of heaven.” I’d have to agree.

32 A Roku Express that turns any TV into a smart TV for unlimited streaming Amazon Roku Express 4K+ 2021 Streaming Media Player $30 See On Amazon Give the gift of unlimited streaming with the Roku Express. Including HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu and more, this handy device will make sure you never have to fall behind on episodes of The White Lotus again. It easily plugs into any TV with a standard HDMI cable and voila! It also comes with a remote that powers the TV and controls the brightness and volume all in one.

33 A color-changing light strip that will add a fun vibe to any space Amazon dalattin Color Changing Led Strip Lights $20 See On Amazon This LED light strip can be wrapped around your entire bedroom or basement to create a fun, groovy vibe. With an adhesive strip, these lights are easy to install. You can even use Alexa to control the colors. “You can customize the color, fade, brightness, and location of this LED strip with ease,” one five-star reviewer explained. “For me, it was a cheap investment for greatly enhancing the decor of my home office.”

34 This vibrating foot spa that’s perfect for tired feet Amazon Conair Pedicure Foot Spa with Soothing Vibration Massage $32 See On Amazon An at-home foot massage is the ultimate gift of luxury. This foot spa bath has incredible features including bubbles, jets, and vibration massage with different settings to soothe and relax your feet. Who wouldn’t want to come home to this after a long day of work? All you have to do is fill it with warm water and turn it. You can buy it in one of three colors.

35 This ultra-strong foam roller for muscle relief Amazon 321 STRONG Foam Roller $33 See On Amazon The exercise fanatic in your life will absolutely love this foam roller. It has a medium density, making it strong enough to soothe joint and muscle pains, while also being soft enough to use in case of back injury. One reviewer wrote, “I've found it to be very sturdy but not so hard that you can't relax.” Another person said, “This is a great massager that can be used almost anywhere. It is small enough to bring along to the gym or travel. It is very easy to use and really helps relieve those tight muscles.”

36 A universal socket grip adapter for your drill Amazon LEBERNA Universal Socket Grip Adapter $18 See On Amazon The handy person in your life will be impressed with this universal socket grip adapter. It can easily be attached to any tool or drill in order to grip screws, nuts, hooks, eye and lag screws, bolt heads, and more. Reviewers love this because it allows them to carry fewer tools.

37 This microwaveable popcorn bowl the whole family will love Amazon The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper with Handles $16 See On Amazon Making popcorn has never been easier thanks to this microwavable popper bowl. It comes with a lid to avoid loose kernels, as well as built-in handles so you won’t burn yourself when taking it out of the microwave. Each bowl holds up to 15 cups of popcorn, so it’s the perfect companion when you’ve got a long movie to watch. Choose from 14 fun colors.

38 This wallet on a chain that’s perfect for keeping cash secure Amazon Dickies Trifold Chain Wallet with Id Window and Credit Card Pockets $14 See On Amazon This chain wallet makes an excellent gift for anyone who’s often out and about. Made from 100% coated leather, it comes in seven colors such as dark brown and black. It has six slots for credit cards, one clear slot for your license, and two pockets for keeping cash, coins, photos, and more.

39 A relaxing pillow for your eyes that smells like lavender Amazon Blissful Being Lavender Eye Pillow $15 See On Amazon This luxurious eye pillow can be used two different ways. First, it can be heated in the microwave to be used as a hot compress for soothing and pain relief. Secondly, you can chill it to create a cold compress, which can help you feel revived after a long day. No matter how you use it, you won’t be disappointed. Did I mention that it’s scented in relaxing lavender?

40 This light switch plate with a built-in night light Amazon SnapPower SwitchLight $23 See On Amazon This light switch plate will instantly brighten up the hallways or dark corners of any home. It features a built-in adjustable LED night light that has a toggle for dimming. One reviewer raved, “Absolutely love having this nightlight feature! We have one of these light switches in our bathroom and also in our nursery! They work great and we will most likely be installing more throughout the house.”

41 This set of glass jars that make organizing your pantry a breeze Amazon EZOWare Wooden Glass Jar Set (10-Piece) $25 See On Amazon This glass jar set makes organizing your kitchen, vanity, and bathroom a breeze. These make for a handy storage solution for spices, snacks, and other household items. The jars come in a set of 10 and have airtight lids made from bamboo wood. Bonus: They are totally dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

42 These Bluetooth wireless earbuds that come with a waterproof charging case Amazon TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds $23 See On Amazon For the tech-lover in your life, these Bluetooth wireless earbuds are an impressive gadget and make an even better gift. The charging case has a special coating making it sweat and waterproof for up to one meter deep in water. You can listen to up to 10 hours of music per charge, while the case adds an additional 45 hours of playing time.

43 A pair of pillow slippers that will make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud Amazon rosyclo Pillow Slides Slippers $18 See On Amazon Available in 19 eye-catching colors, you’ll feel like you’re walking on a cloud in these memory foam slippers. The slides are ergonomically designed to make every step more comfortable than the next. The sole has an anti-slip texture, so if you choose to make these your shower shoes, you won’t have to worry.

44 This portable massager tool that easily relieves muscle aches Amazon GoFit Roll On Massager Tool $16 See On Amazon This roll-on massager tool is a great gift option if you’re looking for something cool that won’t break the bank. It’s compact and portable, so you can easily relieve muscle aches and joint pains on the go. One shopper wrote, “It’s great for if you want to massage yourself but can't get the right pressure, and it's great to do to other people as well. I bought one for me and my boyfriend and he loves it just as much.”

45 This long-sleeve shirt that thousands of people love Amazon Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt $25 See On Amazon Simply put, Amazon reviewers love this long-sleeve shirt. With more than 32,000 five-star reviews and a 4.7-star rating, customers agree that this style makes a great layer for the colder season and is super comfortable. The cotton shirt comes in 26 solid color options and features a crewneck fit. It even has a small pocket on the left side of the chest.

46 An ultrasonic humidifier that’s ideal for small spaces Amazon Pure Enrichment MistAire Studio Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $30 See On Amazon A humidifier is a worthwhile thing to have around. This version is small yet mighty, making it perfect for nurseries and home offices. Covering a total room area of 175 square feet, this model has an automatic shut-off, making it a favorite among households. It’s also on the quiet side, so it won’t disturb your sleep at night.

47 A bamboo sushi-making kit for DIY sushi night Amazon Delamu Bamboo Sushi Making Kit $12 See On Amazon This bamboo sushi-making set includes everything you need to have the perfect DIY sushi night — two rolling mats, a rice spreader, a rice paddle, and multiple pairs of chopsticks. It’s racked up over 10,000 five-star reviews and has a 4.7-star rating. If you’re looking for an at-home date night idea or a fun activity with your friends, give this kit a try.

48 This set of silk pillowcases that is great for sensitive skin Amazon Jocoku 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcases Set of 2 $29 See On Amazon For the price, you'd be hard-pressed to find a higher-quality set of silk pillowcases. Available in three different sizes (standard, queen, and king), these stunning pillowcases are made from 100% mulberry silk that keeps cool all night long. The smooth material works to keep your hair and skin soft, not to mention it’s especially good for sensitive skin. Choose from pastel hues like pink, blue, or purple.

49 This jade roller that’s so easy to use Amazon FACEMADE Gua Sha and Jade Roller $12 See On Amazon There are plenty of benefits to using a jade roller. For one, they’re a helpful tool to feel refreshed while traveling. All you need to do is slip it in your purse for round-the-clock pampering. This particular version has two sides — a larger roller for areas like your cheeks and neck, and a smaller roller that’s meant to help relieve the skin around your eyes. This popular tool is also a great way to promote better circulation.