75 cheap, clever gifts that are 10x more impressive than what you usually give

When it comes to gifting, it’s the thought that counts... but I’d be lying if I didn’t get a deep feeling of satisfaction when someone truly loves the thing I’ve picked out for them. Plus, coming up with clever, impressive gifts for your loved ones doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — so why not get them something they’ll really enjoy?

I’ve rounded up a ton of present ideas for every person in your life — family member, friend, co-worker, you name it. Know someone who’s a superstar in the kitchen? Give them this stainless steel wok pan to take their stir fry game to the next level. Or, for the person who’s always cold, I’ve included cozy gifts such as this ultra-soft fleece throw blanket and this fun-sized space heater. Below, you’ll find a bunch of cool, wallet-friendly gifts that are going to blow your friends and family away.

01 This cold brew coffee maker for the caffeine fan Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $12 See On Amazon Delivering four cups of smooth, robust cold brew coffee in as little as 12 hours, this glass carafe is the perfect gift for the caffeine enthusiast in your life. Simply pour the ground coffee and water into the stainless steel infuser, cover the pitcher with the lid, and place it in your refrigerator — that’s all there is to it. Pro tip: This coffee maker is also great for brewing iced tea. Available sizes: 20 ounces, 32 ounces, 40 ounces

02 This bath pillow that provides next-level support Amazon Bath Haven Bathtub Pillow $27 See On Amazon Want to make bath time even more luxurious for your loved one? This thick, supportive bathtub pillow does the trick. Designed with six suction cups that secure to the surface of your tub, the ergonomic pillow relieves pressure on their head, neck, and shoulders — so they can focus on relaxing. Simply hang the pillow to dry in between uses.

03 A space-saving charging station for up to 4 devices Amazon Poweroni USB Charging Dock $28 See On Amazon Perfect for multi-person households, this compact charging station allows you to power up to four phones and tablets at once. Compatible with both Apple and Android devices, the unit also comes equipped with four charging cables, so you can use it straight out of the box. Plus, a set of dividers keeps each device separated and organized while charging.

04 An island-inspired ring toss game you can set up anywhere Amazon Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game $9 See On Amazon Complete with all of the required mounting hardware, Tiki Toss can be set up anywhere in just five minutes. Simple yet obsession-worthy, the ring toss game makes a great addition to any patio or game room — and the surfboard-inspired shape creates a beachy vibe. “It's a perfect housewarming gift for someone with a new outdoor space like a pool or a deck,” wrote one reviewer. (But any basement or rec room will do fine, too.)

05 The water bottle with a built-in fruit infuser Amazon Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $14 See On Amazon This water bottle has a built-in infuser, so you can add fresh ingredients such as mint leaves, cucumber slices, strawberries, and more. The result? A refreshing drink that tastes just like the stuff they serve at a spa or fancy hotel. Carry this 32-ounce bottle anywhere, thanks to the leakproof, locking lid and the nonslip grips on the sides.

06 This DIY hand casting kit for making one-of-a-kind sculptures Amazon Discovering DIY Hand Casting Kit $20 See On Amazon For the crafty person in your life — or the sentimental one — consider getting a DIY hand casting kit. The set includes everything they need to create unique, one-of-a-kind sculptures — modeled after their very own hands. Once the cast is set, they can leave it white or paint it bronze with the included acrylic paint. Or, you can take matters into your own hands (ahem) and make a sculpture yourself to give to a loved one.

07 A mixing glass set for the craft cocktail connoisseur Amazon Mixology & Craft Cocktail Mixing Glass Set $35 See On Amazon Creating craft cocktails at home has never been easier, thanks to this mixing glass set. Complete with a crystal stirring glass, jigger, muddler, and ice mold — not to mention illustrated recipe cards for inspiration — the kit makes mixology easy, approachable, and most importantly, fun. “Very well made and packaged. This is a perfect gift for anyone who wants to get into cocktails,” shared one reviewer.

08 These packets that add colorful magic to your fire Amazon Magical Flames Fire Color Packets (12-Pack) $18 See On Amazon With these fire packets, anyone can add a little “magic” to their campfire, bonfire, or indoor fireplace. Simply toss the entire packet into the flames, sit back, and watch the hour-long display of mesmerizing colors. No, there’s no actual sorcery at play here — but anyone who witnesses the vibrant hues for themselves might be convinced otherwise.

09 Some multi-tool pens for the handiest person you know Amazon RAK Multitool Pens (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon When you give someone the gift of these multi-tool pens, you’re really giving them eight gifts in one. Each one serves as a functional LED flashlight, ruler, bottle opener, and screwdriver — not to mention as an actual ballpoint pen. “These things ROCK! I bought 3, one for myself. VERY glad I did because they have come in extreme handy!” raved one reviewer.

10 A stainless steel wok for deep frying & stir frying Amazon Willow & Everett Wok $31 See On Amazon Made of durable stainless steel, this wok pan is a total game-changer in the kitchen. It measures 13 inches wide, with high sides that allow you to stir fry veggies and meats with ease — it’s even perfect for deep frying. Not to mention, it’s nonstick and safe to go in the dishwasher, which is ideal for the busy cook who doesn’t have time to clean. A matching lid and spatula sweetens the deal even further.

11 This balance board for building core strength Amazon URBNFit Balance Board $40 See On Amazon This balance board is a fantastic entry-level piece of home workout equipment. For starters, it can help nearly anyone increase their core strength and balance, with plenty of exercise variations for different levels of experience. Crafted from solid wood, it’s small enough to stash under your bed or desk — and the included workout guide provides detailed instructions for beginners.

12 An introduction kit to the art of bonsai Amazon Plant Theatre Bonsai Kit $20 See On Amazon The practice of bonsai has been around for hundreds of years — now, your loved one can grow their own tiny potted trees with this all-inclusive kit. You get three different varieties of seed packets, six pots, and six peat pellets. With a bit of patience and attentive care, the trees will be growing in no time at all.

13 This Himalayan salt lamp that creates a soothing atmosphere Amazon Greenco Himalayan Salt Lamp $20 See On Amazon Handcrafted from real Himalayan salt crystals, this tabletop lamp emits a warm glow that creates a peaceful atmosphere in any room. Not to mention, the salt crystals are thought to promote feelings of calmness and peace, just like salty sea air. The power cable is designed with a built-in dimmer, so it’s easy to control the intensity of the light. Several reviewers raved over the lamp’s soothing effects — it makes a pretty piece of decor, as well.

14 A 14-karat gold choker necklace that’s subtle & timeless Amazon NUZON 14-Karat Gold Choker $11 See On Amazon When it comes to gifting jewelry, I always like to go simple but classic. This 14-karat gold choker is the perfect example — the subtle yet timeless design goes with so many different outfits. Whether your loved one wears it with jeans and a tee or pairs it with a cocktail dress, the choker adds just the right amount of low-key shine to any outfit. Available styles: 18

15 The portable car vacuum cleaner that’s so handy Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $32 See On Amazon This handheld vacuum cleaner is perfect for suctioning up all the little messes we find inside our cars — from chip crumbs to pet hair. Complete with three hose attachments and a 16-foot-long cord, the 12-volt vacuum allows you to clean every crack and crevice in your vehicle. When not in use, the unit fits neatly inside the included carrying case.

16 A beard grooming kit that conditions & softens Amazon Tame The Wild Beard Grooming Kit $35 See On Amazon Know someone who rocks a beard? They’ll definitely appreciate this grooming kit. The shea butter-based beard balm conditions and nourishes, while the horse hair brush and sandalwood comb make it easy to remove tangles. A few drops of moisturizing beard oil, and they’re all set.

17 This travel mug that brews pour-over coffee Amazon Coffee Gator Pour-Over Travel Mug $17 See On Amazon Those with jam-packed schedules may not have time to brew coffee every morning, but with this pour-over travel mug, they can still enjoy a hot cup of joe on the go. The insulated travel mug has a built-in stainless steel filter — just add coffee grounds and hot water. You can also use the same process to brew a hot mug of loose leaf tea. Available colors: 4

18 A cozy fleece blanket that comes in a wide array of hues Amazon Green Orange Fleece Blanket $25 See On Amazon Available in every color of the rainbow — as well as a palette of subtle neutrals — this fleece blanket adds a cozy touch to any couch, chair, or bedspread. The luxuriously soft microfiber material has a ribbed texture that feels wonderful against the skin. Not to mention, it’s safe to go in the washing machine, so keeping it clean is a breeze. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 22

19 The elegant decanter for whiskey & other spirits Amazon Paksh Novelty Whiskey Decanter $16 See On Amazon Made of diamond-cut glass, this sophisticated decanter looks a lot more expensive than it actually is. The Italian-crafted bottle is perfect for whiskey, brandy, and other distilled spirits — and it can even serve as a vessel for juice or water at brunch. An elegant piece of decor, the decanter instantly elevates the look of any bar cart or kitchen counter.

20 A brilliant way to make s’mores without the fire Amazon S'more to Love S'mores Maker $20 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love biting into a warm, gooey s’more on a summer evening? With this s’more-making tray, you can recreate that feeling anytime, anywhere — even indoors. The elevated tray has six compartments for assembling graham cracker sandwiches. Throw it in the oven or place it on the grill for chocolatey, gooey, delicious results. Best. Gift. Ever.

21 This makeup brush set that pulls out all the stops Amazon Luxe Premium Makeup Brush Set (14 Pieces) $19 See On Amazon Anyone who loves makeup will be grateful to receive this comprehensive set of 14 cosmetic brushes. Each one has a different shape and weight, ranging from a fluffy powder brush to a precise brow liner. In addition, you get a bottle of cleaning solution, so whoever you gift the brushes to can keep them in tip-top shape. “The synthetic material is wonderful and helps for that flawless finish,” one reviewer raved.

22 The yoga mat with poses illustrated right on top Amazon NewMe Yoga Mat $23 See On Amazon Ideal for the yogi who’s just starting out, this yoga mat features detailed illustrations of 70 different poses for you to try. The lightweight, cushioned PVC material supports your joints as you move from pose to pose, and easily rolls up when you’re finished. For those who like to express their personality through color, the mat comes in bright hues such as hot pink and teal. Available colors: 9

23 A cast iron skillet that will last for ages Amazon Fresh Australian Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Pan $26 See On Amazon When you gift someone this cast iron skillet, you’re giving them an heirloom piece they can use for years to come. The pre-seasoned pan will infuse food with flavor and provide precise results, whether you’re frying up an egg or searing a steak. It’s safe to cook with in the oven, on the stovetop, and even over the campfire. “I bought this as a gift for my mom and one for myself,” wrote one reviewer. “It is easy to use, easy to clean. Just perfect!!”

24 These initial stud earrings that make a great personalized gift Amazon PAVOI Initial Stud Earrings $14 See On Amazon I think that personalized gifts are so thoughtful, which is why I love these stud earrings with a single initial on them. Cubic zirconia studs are embedded along the 14-karat gold-plated base, and the nickel-free post is gentle on sensitive ears. Every letter of the alphabet is available in three different finishes — rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold. Available colors: rose gold, white gold, yellow gold

Available letters: 26

25 A spa set that pampers your face, feet & hands Amazon SpaLife Spa Set (10 Piece) $20 See On Amazon Treat someone you love to a spa day they can enjoy from the comfort of their own home. This spa set comes with moisturizing masks for your face, hands, feet, and cuticles. Hydrating cucumber and nourishing avocado are the star ingredients at play here, both of which are gentle on sensitive skin.

26 The waterproof Bluetooth speaker you can take in the shower Amazon INSMY Waterproof Shower Speaker $24 See On Amazon With an IPX7 waterproof rating, this Bluetooth speaker can survive more than a few splashes of water — it can even be fully submerged for up to 30 minutes — so it’s no surprise that it makes a great shower speaker. It even includes a suction cup that sticks to your bathroom wall, so you can easily adjust the volume of your music or podcast while you rinse off. Gift this to your friend who loves to sing in the shower. Available colors: 6

27 A trio of modern-looking candle holders made of iron Amazon Melt Candle Company Candle Holder $20 See On Amazon Suitable for pillar candles ranging from 2 inches to 4 inches in diameter, these sturdy iron holders add a modern touch to any bookcase, dining room table, or mantel — for a super wallet-friendly price. Minimalist and sleek, the matte black candle holders can be arranged together in a cluster or placed individually around your home.

28 These grill lights that illuminate your BBQ Amazon Benicci Grill Lights (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Designed with flexible goosenecks, these battery-powered lights are a must-have for anyone who likes to grill well into the evening. Each light has a powerful magnetic base that affixes to the hood of the grill, illuminating the space below. These portable lights also come in handy while camping or working on a DIY project in low light.

29 The pizza stone that helps you achieve perfectly crispy crust Amazon Heritage Pizza Stone $36 See On Amazon Anyone who’s tried their hand at making their own pizza knows that there’s a lot of trial and error involved, but this pizza stone ensures that your cheesy pie will turn out delicious every single time. Available in round and square shapes, it gets the bottom of the crust perfectly crispy, so every bite is a treat. The nonstick stone is easy to rinse off with a little soap and water.

30 A 3-D printing pen that feels totally high-tech Amazon SCRIB3D 3-D Printing Pen $30 See On Amazon Nowadays, 3-D printing isn’t some futuristic concept — you can even do it at home, with this pen set. Equipped with three colors of recyclable thermo-plastic filament and a book of stencils, the 3-D printing pen makes a wonderful gift for anyone with a curious, creative mind. Since it’s so easy to use, both kids and adults can give it a try.

31 The rechargeable hand warmer for the perpetually cold Amazon OCOOP Hand Warmer $28 See On Amazon For those who spend a lot of time in the cold (even if it’s just a cold office), this electronic hand warmer makes a great little present. The rechargeable device has three different temperature settings, which can be selected using the single-touch button on the front. It heats up in mere seconds, and lasts so much longer than its disposable alternatives. Available colors and patterns: 14

32 This milk frother that creates fluffy clouds of foam in seconds Amazon Café Casa Milk Frother $24 See On Amazon Give your coffee-loving friend or family member the gift of cafe-quality beverages with this handheld milk frother. Creating clouds of foam in just seconds, the tool makes it easy to whip up frothy lattes, cappuccinos, hot cocoas, and more. The battery-powered frother is completely cordless — no wires getting in the way while it works its magic.

33 An electronics organizer for the serious gadget owner Amazon BAGSMART Electronics Organzier $19 See On Amazon Anyone with a large collection of gadgets would benefit from this electronics organizer — it has tons of pockets for charging cables, batteries, SD cards, and more. Made from water-repellent nylon, the zippered case not only keeps your items tidy — it also protects them from spills, dust, and dirt. Available colors: B3

34 This set of sleek stainless steel kitchen utensils with a matching holder Amazon FineDine Kitchen Utensil Set $29 See On Amazon This stainless steel kitchen utensil set makes a brilliant housewarming gift — or holiday present for your favorite chef. The 10-piece set includes just about everything you need to cook with confidence. The entire collection, which includes a slotted spoon, ladle, whisk, and even a potato masher, is dishwasher-safe, making post-meal cleanup super easy. Plus, all of the pieces fit neatly inside the matching stainless steel holder when not in use. Available colors: 5

35 A gel mask that soothes headaches & tired eyes Amazon Perfecore Gel Eye Mask $10 See On Amazon We all could use a little more self-care time, and what better way to unwind than with a soothing gel mask for your face? This one is safe to go in both the microwave and the freezer, so you can decide which kind of therapy you’d like to receive — warm it up to soothe sinuses or tired eyes, or keep it in the fridge and use it to relieve headaches and decrease puffiness. The eye mask has a comfy elastic band that wraps around your head, staying snugly in place.

36 These color-changing lights for your porcelain throne Amazon Chunace Toilet Night Lights (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Want to get your loved one a gift they would never think to get? Try these color-changing night lights for their toilet bowl. Rotating between 16 vibrant shades, the motion-sensor lights automatically turn on when they detect movement within 5 feet. They’re a great way to light up the bathroom for middle-of-the-night trips.

37 A marble cutting board for cheese plates & pastry-making Amazon Thirteen Chefs Marble Pastry Board See On Amazon For the pastry maker or host, this marble board is virtually guaranteed to be a hit. It works beautifully as a cheese and charcuterie board, but since it stays cool to the touch, it’s also perfect for working with delicate pastries (i.e., any baker will appreciate it). On top of it all, it adds an elegant, sophisticated touch to any kitchen.

38 These adorable lip tints for the wine lover in your life Amazon MianYang Wine Lip Tints (Set of 6) $10 See On Amazon This collection of lip tints is the ultimate conversation starter — each color comes in a mini wine bottle. Featuring six highly pigmented, lustrous shades of red, pink, and purple, the set is perfect for gifting to the biggest wine lover you know. Or, you can use them individually as stocking stuffers (no shame if you end up keeping one for yourself).

39 The quesadilla maker that’s ridiculously easy to use Amazon Taco Tuesday Quesadilla Maker $30 See On Amazon Anyone would be lucky to add this quesadilla maker to their kitchen that’s great for preparing family meals, entertaining, or just whipping up a quick snack. It’s so ridiculously easy to use — simply add your tortillas and fillings, close the lid with the latch, and wait a few minutes. The device even perforates your quesadilla into six individual slices for convenient serving.

40 A purse holder that fits conveniently between your car seats Amazon Car Caché Purse Holder $14 See On Amazon We’ve all been there. You’re driving, you hit a bump, and boom — the contents of your purse spill everywhere. This purse holder keeps your bag safe and secure (but still within reach) while you’re in your car. A great gift for anyone with a daily commute, the pocketed holder keeps your vehicle tidy and clutter-free. Available colors: black, tan

41 This delicate gold ring with a criss-cross pattern Amazon PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Criss-Cross Ring $14 See On Amazon Cubic zirconia studs are embedded in this 14-karat gold-plated ring, giving it the perfect amount of sparkle. The criss-cross design is modern and elegant — it looks great on its own, or stacked with other rings. At such a wallet-friendly price, there’s no reason not to gift this little beauty to someone you love. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: rose gold, white gold, yellow gold

42 The silicone popcorn maker for the best movie nights Amazon POPCO Microwaveable Popcorn Popper $16 See On Amazon Make anyone’s movie night instantly better with this silicone bowl that cooks up to 15 cups of popcorn at once. You don’t even need any butter or oil — just add the kernels to the bowl, cover with the glass lid, and heat in the microwave. Even better, the bowl collapses when not in use, so it barely takes up any space in your cupboard. Available colors: 14

43 A set of moisturizing hand creams with gorgeous fragrances Amazon La Chatelaine Hand Creams (Set of 3) $27 See On Amazon Blended with moisturizing shea butter and argan oil, these hand creams will leave your skin feeling smooth and supple. But that’s not even the best part — each one is formulated with a lovely fragrance that lingers on your body after applying. This trio features cherry almond, wild fig, and winter flower, but there are several other sets to choose from as well. Available sets: 7

44 These charming kitchen canisters for coffee, tea, & sugar Amazon Home Acre Designs Kitchen Canisters (Set of 3) $42 See On Amazon These rustic kitchen canisters add a charming touch to any home. With designated coffee, tea, and sugar labels, anyone will know exactly what’s inside without having to lift the airtight lid. The stainless steel containers keep your dry food items fresh for longer, and you’ll always have them within arm’s reach. Available styles: 3

45 The memory foam knee pillow for side sleepers Amazon Abco Tech Memory Foam Knee Pillow $30 See On Amazon This contoured pillow slips right between the knees, and it’s a dream for anyone who sleeps on their side. Made from dense memory foam, the ergonomic design creates optimal spine and hip alignment, which can work wonders for someone who experiences joint tension or discomfort. “This little pillow changed my life! I can sleep again!” raved one reviewer.

46 A nifty compact mirror with a built-in LED light Amazon WOBANE Light-Up Compact Mirror $10 See On Amazon On the outside, this looks like any regular compact mirror. But once you open it, you discover that this nifty tool also has a built-in LED light and magnifying mirror. The battery-powered unit is small enough to slip into your purse or cosmetic bag, so you can use it for makeup touch-ups throughout the day.

47 This 2-quart air fryer for compact kitchens Amazon Chefman Compact Air Fryer $34 See On Amazon This is a fantastic gift idea for any home cook who’s tight on kitchen space. With a capacity of only 2 quarts, this air fryer is compact — yet effective. With a little practice, your loved one will be able to air fry all sorts of foods, from chicken wings to fries. It uses only a fraction of the oil used in traditional frying techniques, without sacrificing any of the flavor.

48 A ‘90s-inspired shoulder bag with a gathered design Amazon PS PETITE SIMONE Mini Purse $24 See On Amazon Know someone who loves incorporating retro trends into their outfits? They’l love this ’90s-inspired shoulder bag. It features a gathered design on both the strap and body of the purse for a fresh twist on the classic baguette-style purse. Made from faux leather, it comes in colors like lavender, black, and jungle green. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 6

49 This sturdy wooden stand for your cookbook Amazon Greenco Cookbook Stand $13 See On Amazon Any home chef knows that keeping the pages of your cookbook open can be a challenge — but this wooden stand holds them securely in place with the help of two rotating tabs in front. Designed with a sturdy base, the stand can be adjusted to four different angles depending on your needs. The versatile piece also functions as a sheet music stand and mini art easel.

50 These exfoliating masks for super smooth feet Amazon Soft Touch Foot Peel Masks (2 Pairs) $17 See On Amazon With these foot peel masks, your gift recipient can give their soles a little extra TLC. They slip over feet like a pair of socks, delivering a nutrient-rich blend of botanical extracts to dry, cracked skin. But the real benefits take a little extra time — after about a week, the outer skin layer peels away, revealing the smooth, supple skin beneath.

51 The personal blender with thousands of rave reviews Amazon Magic Bullet Blender $30 See On Amazon Over 63,000 buyers have given the Magic Bullet personal blender a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, with over 5,900 leaving rave reviews. It’s no secret why it’s so popular — the compact unit effortlessly grinds, chops, and mixes your ingredients into smoothies, dips, sauces, and more. The 11-piece kit includes multiple blending cups, to-go lids, and even a 10-second recipe guide.

52 Some ultra-comfy slippers with memory foam soles Amazon ZriEy Fluffy Slippers $21 See On Amazon Memory foam isn’t just for mattresses — it also makes for a ridiculously comfy slipper. Made from soft faux suede, these fluffy slides have memory foam insoles and faux fur lining for a plush, cushy feel. Not to mention, the durable rubber outsoles have plenty of traction for walking over smooth wood or tiled floors. What more could you want in a slipper? Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 5

53 This insulated can holder that keeps your drink ice cold Amazon YETI Rambler Can Insulator $25 See On Amazon From cult-favorite brand YETI, this can holder keeps your beer, soda, or sparkling water ice cold, thanks to the double-insulated walls and locking gasket. Great for tailgates, barbecues, camping, and other outdoor events, the steel holder comes in two dozen shades to suit every taste. Opt for a neutral gray or black, or go bold with hot pink, teal, or chartreuse. Available colors: 24

54 A foldable phone stand you can take anywhere Amazon Lamicall Adjustable Phone Stand $14 See On Amazon What’s especially great about this adjustable phone stand is that you can easily fold it up and pack it in your bag. Compatible with phones and tablets ranging from 4 inches to 8 inches, the stand is height- and angle-adjustable and cradles your device while you video chat, view a recipe, or watch your favorite show. It’s so useful, you’ll want to give one to everyone you know. Available colors: 6

55 The soft headband with built-in headphones Amazon PERYTON Bluetooth Sleep Headphones $20 See On Amazon Know someone who likes to fall asleep to music or a podcast? This soft headband with built-in Bluetooth headphones will be a welcome addition to their nightly routine. Stretchy and moisture-wicking, it’s comfortable to wear, and the control panel in front lets you play, pause, and adjust volume. Available colors: 15

56 This electronic word clock that’s a total conversation starter Amazon SHARPER IMAGE Light-Up Electronic Clock $27 See On Amazon For those who prefer words to numbers, here’s an electronic clock that clearly spells out the time in five-minute intervals. Available in copper and black finishes, the unique timepiece adds a cool vibe to any shelf, mantel, or coffee table. Warning: This clock is a total conversation starter — everyone will want to know where you got it. Available colors: copper, black

57 A compact griddle that makes the tastiest breakfast sandwiches Amazon Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $30 See On Amazon Why do I love this breakfast sandwich maker from Hamilton Beach? It feels like someone else is cooking your meal for you. All you have to do is layer the English muffin, cheese, meat, and egg, and the compact machine does the rest of the work. In just a few minutes flat, you’ll have a hot and tasty sandwich ready for devouring. Yep. Everyone needs one of these. Available colors: 5

58 This oversized blanket scarf with a rustic plaid print Amazon Dimore Blanket Scarf $14 See On Amazon This blanket scarf is such a cold-weather staple. You can wear it so many different ways — over the shoulders, wrapped around the neck, or down around your arms. The soft, cashmere-like fabric features an oversized plaid print that gives it a rustic, cozy vibe. Not to mention, it’s big enough to function as an actual blanket for naps and plane trips. Available colors and patterns: 13

59 The cupholder for fans of the shower beer Amazon SipCaddy Wine and Beer Holder $15 See On Amazon Drinking beer in the shower? Bring it on. The SipCaddy holder has an ultra-strong suction cup that sticks to your shower wall, allowing you to place your can of beer (or glass of wine) nearby while you lather up. If beverages in the shower aren’t someone’s thing, the SipCaddy can also be used to hold shampoo and conditioner bottles — although that’s not nearly as fun. Available colors and styles: 6

60 A batter dispenser for pancakes & muffins Amazon KPKitchen Batter Dispenser $24 See On Amazon Pancakes make any morning better, but spooning out all that batter can leave the kitchen in a messy state. That’s why this pancake batter dispenser is such a brilliant idea. It squeezes out just the right amount of batter onto your pan every single time. The dispenser also makes a great gift for avid bakers — you can use it for cupcakes, muffins, and crepes as well.

61 These high-waisted leggings with a warm fleece lining Amazon 90 Degree by Reflex Fleece-Lined Leggings $28 See On Amazon Perfect for chillier days, these high-waisted leggings have a fleece lining that keep your legs toasty warm. Available in dozens of shades, the stretchy pants can be worn while exercising, stretching, or simply lounging around the house. An added bonus? The deep side pocket that’s large enough to fit your phone. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 40

62 The lightsaber chopsticks that turn anyone into a Jedi Amazon ChopSabers Lightsaber Chopsticks $10 See On Amazon Transform anyone into a Jedi with these chopsticks shaped like lightsabers. Equipped with battery-powered LED lights, the eating utensils turn any mealtime into a battle against the dark side of the Force. At such a wallet-friendly price, there’s nothing stopping you from picking up a couple pairs for the whole family — think of all the lightsaber battles you could be having over noodles. Available colors: 8

63 A rotating remote control holder that’s simple & practical Amazon UnionBasic Remote Control Holder $25 See On Amazon Sometimes it’s the simplest gifts that end up being the most useful. Covered in chic linen, this rotating remote control holder has five compartments that can be turned a full 360 degrees, so you can easily access them from any angle. Now, you’ll never wonder where the various remotes have strayed off to — they’re all right in their designated place. Available colors & styles: 20

64 These artful bubble candles that are almost too pretty to light Amazon ACITHGL Bubble Candles (Set of 2) $15 See On Amazon These bubble candles are so pretty, your recipient just might hesitate to burn them. But they totally should, because when they do decide to light them up, they’ll be treated to a light floral scent. Artfully crafted, the cube-shaped candles are made of high-quality soy wax with cotton wicks, and they’re available in several colors.. Available multipacks: 5

65 The heat-conductive scoop for perfectly soft ice cream Amazon Zeroll Heat-Conductive Ice Cream Scoop $23 See On Amazon A conventional ice cream scoop may be no match for rock solid ice cream, but this heat-conductive scoop does things a little differently. Reacting to the natural warmth of your hand, the scoop reaches the perfect temperature for cutting into your frozen treat. There’s no complicated springs or levers — the ice cream slides out of the scoop on its own.

66 A wallet-friendly multipack of warm, fuzzy slipper socks Amazon EBMORE Fuzzy Socks (6 Pairs) $17 See On Amazon You get six pairs of fuzzy socks in this multipack, giving you the option of gifting each one individually or wrapping up the whole set for that special someone. Made of velvety soft microfiber, the socks are a wonderful alternative to slippers on chilly evenings. A pom-pom on the side of each sock adds an adorable touch. Available multipacks: 25

67 The reading light that fits around your neck Amazon Vekkia Neck Reading Light $17 See On Amazon A great gift for the bookworm who also happens to be a night owl, this reading light makes it possible to squeeze in a few more pages without waking up those around you. It hangs around your neck, leaving both your hands free to hold your book. Switch between three brightness levels and three temperature modes for a customized experience, then aim the flexible arms right at the page. Available colors: 3

68 The weighted blanket that feels like a warm hug Amazon joybest Weighted Blanket $42 See On Amazon Sleeping under this weighted blanket can be likened to the feeling of being wrapped in a warm hug — and the deep-touch stimulation may even help promote feelings of calmness and sleepiness. The soft cotton outer layer feels nice against your skin, while the hundreds of glass beads apply just the right amount of pressure to your body. There are several options available, ranging from 12 pounds to 30 pounds. Aim to get one that weighs about 10% of your recipient’s body weight. Available options: 9

69 An essential oil diffuser that adds a calming vibe to any space Amazon Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser $25 See On Amazon You can turn any living room, bedroom, or nursery into a calming sanctuary by setting up this essential oil diffuser. With a built-in color-changing night light, the diffuser gently releases scented mist for up to 10 hours on a single fill. Simply add your favorite scented oils, press the power button, and let the diffuser create a relaxing, aromatherapeutic atmosphere. Available colors: 7

70 These modern spoon rests that double as pot lid holders Amazon IYOOH Utensil Rests $11 See On Amazon Acting as a spoon rest and pot lid holder all in one, this mini storage rack is the unsung hero of a clean, tidy kitchen. Designed with five individual slots and a tall divider, the utensil rest provides the perfect stove-side spot for items such as spatulas, ladles, and tongs. You get two in a pack, so you can even keep one for yourself.

71 Some aromatherapy steamers for people who prefer showers to baths Amazon BodyRestore Shower Steamers (15 Count) $30 See On Amazon Think of these scented tablets as bath bombs for the shower. Just place one on your tub floor, and let the steam activate the soothing scent. The essential oils gradually dissipate, creating an aromatherapeutic atmosphere while you lather up. Choose from fragrances such as invigorating eucalyptus and mint or calming jasmine, chamomile and rose. Available scents: 5

72 A personal space heater for the person who’s always cold Amazon Amazon Essentials Personal Space Heater $21 See On Amazon We all know someone who’s always cold. This personal space heater can help them take the chill out of their office or bedroom, without having to lug around a big, clunky unit. Measuring just 6.3 inches tall, the heater barely takes up any space on a desk or bedside table. Available colors: 4

73 The cult-favorite lip mask that works while you sleep Amazon LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $24 See On Amazon Blended with murumuru seed and shea butter, this hydrating lip mask delivers intense moisture to your pout while you get some well-deserved rest — and it’s earned a 4.7-star overall rating after 18,000 reviews. The leave-on formula soaks into your skin overnight, so you’ll wake up with noticeably softer lips. There are seven different flavors to choose from, such as berry, peppermint, and vanilla — something for every taste. Available flavors: 7

74 These Bluetooth earbuds that give AirPods a run for their money Amazon TOZO T6 Bluetooth Earbuds $25 See On Amazon At just a fraction of the price of name-brand Bluetooth earbuds, these wireless buds deliver many of the same features — hours of play, hands-free calling, water resistance, and a charging case. Over 160,000 reviewers have given them a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, praising their high sound quality for the cost. Choose from colors like basic black or switch it up with champagne gold or sky blue. Available colors: 6