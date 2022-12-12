Adele says she went to therapy 5 times a day during her divorce

File this under reason no. 432 to love Adele: The legend goes to therapy. On Saturday, Adele revealed to concertgoers at her Las Vegas residency show that she went to therapy five times per week amid her 2019 split from ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares son Angelo.

“I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start,” she told the audience, per a video shared on Twitter. “Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was basically doing five therapy sessions a day.” The move, Adele said, stemmed from her desire to hold herself accountable for things she would say.

The Grammy-winning singer spoke candidly about the split in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. "I've been obsessed with a nuclear family because I never came from one,” she told Winfrey at the time. “I take marriage very seriously. It seems like, I don't know, almost like I disrespected it by getting married and divorced so quickly. I’m just embarrassed that I didn’t make my marriage work. [...] I’m still not fully over it; me choosing to dismantle my child’s life for my own makes me very uncomfortable."

Adele now goes to therapy on a weekly basis, where she says she talks about how performing at large-scale events “terrifies me and fills me with dread.” She told her audience on Saturday: “Now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything.”

In recent years, celebrities have been increasingly open about their mental health struggles and the importance of seeking professional help. Some have even put their journeys on full display, as we’ve seen with Selena Gomez’s My Mind & Me, Jonah Hill’s Stutz, and J. Balvin’s The Boy from Medellin, among others. These kinds of candid discussions about the issues that plague our minds play an important role in destigmatizing mental health issues like anxiety and depression, as well as the various treatment methods that help us cope. Consider this my thank you to Adele for picking up the baton — for the sake of both her own growth and others alike.