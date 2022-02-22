8 actually affordable cities for creative people

Picture yourself living in one of these special spots.
Being stuck in cramped apartments in big cities has made some long for nature. Other folks feel liberated by remote work and are looking for new creative places to explore. But for anyone on a budget, cities touted as the most creative or progressive — a.k.a. San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles — are off the proverbial map.
For art lovers, Beacon, NY is an actual beacon. It’s home to much loved art space, Dia: Beacon, and very close to the Storm King sculpture garden. Nestled in the Hudson River Valley, it’s got all the green space you could ask for and it’s less that a 90 minute train from NYC in case you start craving smog or real pizza.