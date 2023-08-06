45 aggravating, common problems you didn't realize have cheap, easy solutions

Solution: this fur remover that you can keep reusing over and over

If your furniture, clothes, or anything else is covered in fur, this reusable pet hair remover is here to save the day — and it’s earned a legion of fans. It harnesses the power of static cling to trap hair — simply roll it across any surface, and the red velveteen pad will attract fur like a magnet. When you’re done, press the button to release the catch chamber and throw the hair in the trash.