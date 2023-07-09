Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to spend a fortune to stay up to date with the latest and coolest stuff. Ahead, you’ll find amazing products ranging from kitchen gadgets to beauty buys, organizing tools, and everything in between. Not only is everything on this list super affordable, but some of these items will actually save you money in the long run.

Keep scrolling to shop 65 Amazing finds on Amazon that are insanely cheap. Your home will thank you.

This electric coffee grinder that works for spices & herbs
This coffee grinder has so many versatile uses and can hold up to 3.5 ounces. From espresso beans to herbs, spices, and nuts, the electric design quickly and efficiently grinds in bulk. The transparent lid allows you to watch the grinding process and the compact design won't take up much space on your counter.

This glass carafe set that'll add some fanciness to your next dinner party
Whether you're hosting a dinner party or are looking for a convenient way to store mixed drinks, this glass carafe set is sleek and practical. It can hold 33 ounces of liquids and is totally dishwasher safe. The best part? Both carafes in the set come with convenient spill-resistant lids that are perfect for transporting and carrying drinks safely.

This bathroom mirror that'll let you shave without worrying about fog
Instead of wasting time in the morning and waiting for your mirror to defog, this bathroom fogless mirror is a genius solution. The glass is made from shatterproof modern glass that you'll be able to see no matter how much steam fills up your bathroom. You can even hang it in your shower so you can shave without having your hair fill up your sink. It even comes with a mini squeegee and travel bag for added convenience.

A gorgeous charcuterie board set that makes the perfect gift
Whether you're looking for the perfect housewarming gift or you're the one doing the hosting, this charcuterie board set is an easy way to create a perfectly presented cheese board for your next party. It's crafted from 100% bamboo that is easy to clean and scratch and odor resistant. There's also a built-in sliding drawer that comes with four stainless steel knives, so you'll be all set. With thousands of positive reviews, this set earned itself 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon.

This shoe deodorizer that can also help nourish your feet after a trip to the gym
This shoe deodorizer is the solution you've most likely been looking for when it comes to refreshing your favorite pair of kicks. It has a peppermint scent that is formulated with essential oils, herbs, aloe vera, and coconut that all work together to eliminate odor and freshen up your gym sneakers. You can spray it right on your shoes or directly on your feet for a cool sensation that'll also help soothe your skin.

This grill scraper tool to replace your old grill brush
This brass BBQ grill scraper tool might be a better match for you during barbecue season. It's crafted from durable brass that features grooves to get into round and V-shaped grates and comes with a hook so you can easily store it away. It's bristle-free, making it a safer solution, and can also be attached to a handle for better leverage and control.

An exfoliating body scrub brush that has over 14,000 5-star reviews on Amazon
This exfoliating brush comes highly recommended by thousands of Amazon customers who think it's easy to hold in the shower and helps reveal ultra-smooth skin. The flexible bristles are designed to prevent painful ingrown hairs and reduce razor bumps caused by shaving. It's best suited for your legs, underarms, neck, and bikini line, and can be used either wet or dry.

This viral beard bib to keep your sink clean during shaving
It doesn't get more genius than this beard bib that is designed to keep your sink free from hair during shaving. The unique design simply catches all of your trimmings and loose hair so you can dispose of it without the trail. It's crafted from a lightweight and waterproof fabric that is incredibly easy to clean. Over 17,000 customers have given it five stars, with many noting that it's also made a great gift.

This super affordable scalp massager that promotes hair growth
The benefits are endless with this hair scalp massager that is backed by an impressive 4.4-star rating. For starters, it helps to promote hair thickness by increasing blood flow. Next, it works to remove dead skin cells ultimately getting rid of unwanted dandruff. And lastly, you can use it on wet or dry hair. It's an easy way to add a little boost of self-care to your routine.

These packing cubes that will help you maximize your suitcase space
These packing cubes are a must for your next vacation so you can maximize space and organize your suitcase with ease. It comes in a set of four different sizes that nearly store everything from undergarments to apparel. There's also a laundry bag included so you can separate out your dirty clothes. You can get these in 9 different color options, including bright colors like lime green and hot pink.

These popular pimple patches that have over 93,000 5-star reviews
These translucent acne patches are packed with hydrocolloids that help to reduce redness and minimize your zits in just up to eight hours. The patches cover your pimple which prevents you from popping your pimple and causing further irritation. Each box comes with 36 dots, so you'll always be prepared the next time a breakout occurs.

This teeth whitening kit that will save you so much money
Instead of spending upwards of hundreds of dollars on treatments, give this at-home teeth whitening kit a try first. It comes with whitening strips, peroxide gel, and an LED light that you can leave on for just 30 minutes while watching TV. The product is enamel-safe and dentist-approved. You'll be amazed at the results within just one week.

These drill brush scrubbers that make cleaning the bathroom so much easier
Cleaning your bathroom is no easy feat, but luckily, this drill brush scrubber set makes it so much easier. It comes with three different-shaped attachments that fit into most popular cordless drills. From efficiently cleaning your shower or tub to grout, tiles, and toilets, your chore time will be cut in half — just ask the 46,000 customers who depend on them to get the job done. While the drill isn't included, these attachments will be a game-changer for people who already have one at home.

A food chopper that will save you a ton of time during dinner prep
This food chopper is about to be your new best friend when it comes to meal prep. The set includes three dicer blades that make chopping up veggies or fruit a breeze. The container can hold eight cups of food so you can conveniently store leftovers in the fridge for the next day. "This chopper is good looking, requires minimal storage space, and is so easy to modify and to use. I love that it is not electric. I love how easy it is to switch between different-size chops. I got it to make it easier and faster to make salads for myself for lunch," one five-star reviewer raved.

This best-selling vacuum cleaner to keep your car clean
Keep your car clean and crumb-free with this portable vacuum cleaner that is designed to clean all of the nooks and crannies that are otherwise hard to reach. It comes with three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush nozzle), and includes a spare filter for extra convenience. With a 16-foot cord that makes it easy to clean trunks and back seats, this vacuum has an ergonomic design that makes cleaning a bit more enjoyable.

This bidet that will save you so much money on toilet paper
If you have yet to invest in a bidet, take this as your sign. With a 4.5-star rating and over 13,000 five-star reviews, this bidet attachment features an adjustable jet spray water pressure that will leave you feeling cleaner than toilet paper alone. The installation process is incredibly simple and doesn't require plumbing. Not only will it save you money on toilet paper, but you'll be left wondering how you survived without it for so many years.

This callus remover that gives you soft feet in under 5 minutes
This callus remover will leave your feet feeling incredibly soft in under five minutes. Whether you suffer from cracked skin or frequently get calluses, this formula works wonders. It's made from 100% natural, cruelty-free ingredients like vegetable glycerin and tea tree oil that will make you feel extra-pampered during your next at-home pedicure.

A handy jar opener for under the cabinet
This EZ Off jar opener works wonders for removing any lid with total ease and convenience. It's suited for most jar sizes up to five inches wide, and it only requires one hand, so you can easily multitask. The opener is somewhat discreet, as it mounts underneath your cabinet and takes just minutes to install.

A burger press that'll help you create the perfect at-home burger easily
The handles on this burger press make it so easy to create perfectly-shaped hamburgers or cook delicious smash burgers. It's designed from aluminum which is super easy to clean and is totally dishwasher safe. Even better, the press comes with 200 non-stick parchment papers to help you best prep for your next BBQ. "Best burger press I've ever owned!" said one reviewer. "Lasts long and presses consistent excellent-sized burgers. Not cheap quality like others I've owned in the past."

This under-the-bed shoe organizer that will maximize your storage space
Make the most out of your space with this shoe organizer that easily slides underneath your bed freeing up room in your closet. The narrow design can neatly store up to 16 pairs of shoes and four pairs of boots. It features a clear top which makes it easy to see what you have, and a strong zipper to keep everything where it needs to be.

A 3-pack of LED lights that can help make your staircase a little safer at night
This pack of LED stair lights is an affordable and easy solution to brighten up your home. The light strips have an adhesive on the back so you can install it in just seconds. The lights will automatically turn on when detecting movement up to 10 feet away and turn off to conserve battery life. While they're great to add to staircases for a little extra light, they also work wonderfully underneath cabinets or inside of your closet.

This battery organizer & tester that one reviewer called "One of my best purchases, ever"
Who can't relate to finding a spare battery when you need it most? Thankfully, this battery organizer is a convenient way to keep your organized neatly together in one place. It stores up to 93 batteries of all different sizes and even features a removable battery tester so you don't waste space on dead ones. It's designed to mount to your wall or you can store it in your desk drawer. "One of my best purchases, ever!" said one reviewer. "I wish I'd had one of these decades ago."

A running belt to hold all of your essentials
This running belt features a variety of compartments to store everything from a smartphone, cards, and cash — plus, it can even hold your water bottle. It's crafted from moisture-wicking and lightweight material and has a reflective strip on the front for extra safety during nighttime workouts. You can buy it in one of six colors.

A black-light flashlight that'll help you better detect invisible stains
Pet owners love this UV black light flashlight for detecting urine stains on carpets and other messes that are otherwise invisible to the eye. It features 100 LED blacklight technology that also works for detecting bed bugs or for checking counterfeit money. Over 6,000 shoppers rated it five stars, with one reviewer explaining "I've tried other lights, but they didn't work. I just tried this light in broad daylight, and it still lit up the problem areas like a Christmas tree. This is a must for any pet owner. Definitely worth it."

This digital meat thermometer that can also be used for soups & stews
With a 4.7 star rating and nearly 60,000 five-star reviews, this digital meat thermometer is a kitchen essential for anyone who cooks meat regularly. It's used to check the temperature of steaks and chicken and also works for baking bread or cakes. Since it's waterproof, you can even use it to check the temperature of a homemade soup. The backlit LED screen makes it super easy to read the temperature. The best part? it's magnetic to stick to your fridge or above the stove for easy storage.

This glass container designed to store your herbs & keep them fresher for longer
This herb-saver storage container has an air-tight lid, making it the best way to preserve your herbs and keep them fresh for up to 3 weeks longer than they would have if stored differently. You can use it for a variety of herbs and greens like kale, asparagus, mint, and more. With this in your fridge, you'll be able to rest a little easier next time you need to shop for groceries.

A snap-on strainer that easily attaches to most pots & pans to save valuable kitchen space
This best-selling snap-on pot strainer makes it incredibly easy to drain pasta water or wash fruit and veggies, especially if you're living with minimal kitchen space. The silicone strainer easily attaches to pots and pants of any size and has two clips on each side for a secure fit. This is a great gadget to replace bulky and oversized colander bowls. It comes in five colors: lime green, orange, red, purple, and gray.

This magnetic wristband that's shockingly more efficient than your toolbox
This magnetic wristband holds small screws, nuts, bolts, and nails so that you don't have to worry about dropping them on the floor while working on at-home DIY projects. It's designed with 10 powerful magnets and has an adjustable strap for a comfortable fit that fits most size wrists. It's great for handymen and construction workers as well, helping make sure they have quick access to everything they need for an efficient job.

This leakproof trash can that will help keep your car spotless
Keep your car spotless with this auto trash can that attaches to your back seat, glove box, or console. It's designed with a magnetic lid to keep your trash in one place in case you hit a bumpy road. The lining is waterproof lining and machine washable, but it also comes with extra disposable liners.

This highly-rated knife sharpener that'll make it easy to restore dull blades
Restore your dull knives with this highly-rated knife sharpener that requires no electricity. Just simply draw your knife through the slot up to four times and your blade will look and feel brand new. The base features a powerful grip that safely secures to any surface and won't slide around. You can get it

31 A rechargeable lighter with a super long-lasting battery Amazon Power Practical Electric Candle Lighter $21 See On Amazon Take it from me — this electric lighter is one of the most handy items in my apartment. I love the extra-long wand design for lighting candles without having to worry about burning my finger. The battery is super long-lasting and it comes with a USB plug to easily recharge it. It’s even useful to use outdoors, as the lithium power can withstand strong winds and rain.

32 A set of markers to restore your wood furniture without breaking the bank Amazon Katzco Wooden Furniture Repair Kit (13-Piece Set) $9 See On Amazon Restore your wood furniture without costly repairs thanks to this pack of wood repair markers. Each pack comes with six different colors — maple, oak, cherry, walnut, and mahogany — that will easily mask scratches and knicks in your wood. It also includes wax sticks, as well as a wax stick sharpener to make sure every area is properly covered the way you want.

33 This Bluetooth tracker that has over 21,000 5-star reviews Amazon Tile Bluetooth Tracker $24 See On Amazon Never misplace your phone, keys, or wallet again thanks to this Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker that has over 21,000 enthusiastic five-star reviews. Simply attach it by a keychain and download the accompanying app to easily track the location of your items, saving you both time and patience. It works up to 250 feet and is water-resistant.

34 These electric salt & pepper grinders that sit pretty on your counter Amazon Sweet Alice Electric Salt and Pepper Grinders $30 See On Amazon Season your food quickly and easily thanks to these electric salt and pepper grinders. You can use these grinders with a single hand so you can keep your dish sturdy with the other. Once you flip them over, they will automatically begin grinding the spices without having to press a button. The screw-off top makes them incredibly easy to refill.

35 This broom holder that mounts to your wall & organizes your tools Amazon Berry Ave Wall Mount Broom Holder $15 See On Amazon Not only does this wall-mounted broom holder help to maximize your space, but it’s also the perfect solution for organizing all of your cleaning tools. It features five slots that can hold everything from brooms, rakes, mops, and so much more. It also has six hooks across the front to hang gloves, dish clothes, and anything else you may need. It comes in four colors, so you can find the one that best matches your home decor.

36 A portable charger that’s a lifesaver at concerts Amazon LOVELEDI Portable Power Bank (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon If you’re always on the go, this set of portable chargers is a no-brainer to keep in your purse or work tote. It can fully recharge your phone battery in less than five hours and has two USB ports so you can charge more than one device at a time. “They charge very quickly. Used them at a concert went to and [they] charged two phones and still had two bars left. Think it's going work out very nice in Disney because you use your phone so much,” one reviewer raved.

37 This pack of taco stands for taco Tuesday with the whole family Amazon ARTTHOME. Taco Holders (4-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Making sure you’re equipped with all of the necessary utensils when Taco Tuesday rolls around is key, and these stainless steel taco holders are a must. They make building your taco mess-free by keeping them upright, which also helps create a great presentation for Instagram-worthy pictures. The pack comes with a set of four holders that are 100% dishwasher safe.

38 This innovative laundry tool that’ll make it hard to lose socks Amazon SockDock Sock Laundry Tool $20 See On Amazon Mismatched socks will become a thing of the past thanks to this unique SockDock laundry tool. It can hold up to nine pairs of socks together and will save you so much time sorting or matching your socks. It also works wonders as an organized — you can keep them stored on the bungee and hang them directly in your closet to free up some room in your drawer.

39 This cold-brew coffee maker that can be stored directly in the fridge Amazon Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker $28 See On Amazon Instead of spending a ton of money on coffee, easily make your own right at home with this cold brew coffee maker. It can hold one quart of coffee and comes with a leakproof lid to keep your coffee fresh for up to two weeks. The design also works as a pitcher that you can store in your fridge, making it easy to have chilled coffee any time of the day.

40 These light bulbs that you can control remotely from a phone app Amazon DAYBETTER Smart Light Bulbs (6-Pack) $32 See On Amazon Enhance your home on a budget with these Smart light bulbs that use Alexa or Google Home voice control to help you easily turn on and off the lights. These bulbs have a color-changing feature so you can alternate between soft warm colors or set the vibe with fun bright hues. The accompanying app allows you to set a timer so you can control the lights from anywhere in your home straight from your phone, making them especially useful during vacations away.

41 This electric fabric shaver that will give your favorite sweater new life Amazon BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver $12 See On Amazon Before you get rid of your favorite old sweater, give this fabric shaver and lint remover a try. It features two speeds and comes with two blades that work to remove pilling, lint, fluff, and fuzz, and will truly make your knits look brand new. It even works for blankets, betting, and upholstered furniture. The 74,000 five-star reviews give this gadget a guaranteed stamp of approval.

42 This extremely popular electric can opener that works in just seconds Amazon Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $30 See On Amazon This electric can opener is made with a built-in magnet to help keep the lid in place as the stainless steel blade opens the can, making lunch and dinner prep that much easier. It’s battery-operated and will open the can in just seconds with the simple press of a button. The ergonomic design sits comfortably in your hand and the gadget is compact enough to neatly store away in a drawer.

43 These slim pants hangers that will maximize your space in a classy way Amazon MORALVE Pants Hangers (2-Pack) $26 See On Amazon It might be time to ditch the plastic and invest in these beech wood pants hangers, which are designed to hold five pairs of pants but also work great for storing scarves, belts, and other accessories. Available in a pack of two, the slim design frees up so much room in your closet. The hooks can rotate 360 degrees and feature a nonslip coating to prevent your clothes from falling on the floor.

44 An automatic soap dispenser that will prevent you from wasting soap Amazon Everlasting Comfort Automatic Soap Dispenser $28 See On Amazon This automatic soap dispenser is a game-changer for hands-free washing. It holds up to 17 ounces of liquid soup and lets you wash your hands up to 1,400 times without having to refill it. This dispenser can sense when you need it, with the help of infrared motion sensor technology. There are five different control settings, so you can monitor the amount of soap being dispensed.

45 A reusable notebook that you can sync to the iCloud so that you never lose work Amazon Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $20 See On Amazon Instead of spending money on fresh new notebooks, this smart notebook is totally reusable and allows you to upload your notes to Google Drive or iCloud so you can save them forever. Great for writers, students, and artists, it features 36 lined pages that you can easily write on, scan, and then erase with the included microfiber cloth for a fresh clean page.

46 This portable neck fan that’ll help keep you cool during outdoor events Amazon JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan $24 See On Amazon Whether you love to hike or are going to an outdoor music festival, this portable neck fan will keep you cool any time and any place. It comes in five sleek colors and has three different speed settings that work for up to 16 hours. The fan itself is quiet enough as to not interrupt your event, except for when friends ask you “Where’d you get that?”

47 These satin pillowcases that are so beneficial for your skin & hair Amazon YANIBEST Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Swap out your cotton pillowcases for this satin pillowcase that helps keep your skin hydrated and reduces hair breakage. It’s made from a super soft and cooling material that doesn't absorb natural moisture as other materials often do. Whether you want to prevent frizzy morning hair or are looking for a super comfortable night’s rest, give these pillow cases try. Plus, they come in a wider range of colors.

48 This beard brush that grooms & shapes your facial hair in just seconds Amazon Wild Willies Beard Straightener $28 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an easy way to tame your beard, this two-in-one heated beard straightener has three temperature settings that are designed to eliminate frizz. It heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and features an anti-static coating that helps shape your beard in just seconds. The LED screen allows you to easily read the temperature setting and battery mode.

49 This deep-tissue massager costs that’s so affordable compared to most on the market Amazon Elefor Deep Tissue Massage Gun $30 See On Amazon This deep-tissue massager from Amazon is incredibly affordable and works just as well as the expensive competitors on the market. It features 20 different speed settings and comes with 10 massage attachments that each cater to different muscles. Some of the key benefits include relieving muscle tension and promoting blood circulation. It’s also relatively silent, so you can bring it to work or the gym without interrupting anyone.

50 This portable Bluetooth speaker that’ll make sing-alongs in the shower much easier Amazon iFox Creations Bluetooth Shower Speaker $30 See On Amazon This sleek Bluetooth speaker has a compact design making it great for traveling with or keeping in your beach bag. It’s made from waterproof material, making it easier than ever to listen to your favorite tunes from the shower. There’s also a phone button feature so you can easily take calls without having to be near your cell phone once connected to Bluetooth.

51 A best-selling beer mug that keeps your drink cold for up to 5 hours Amazon Stanley Insulated Beer Stein $25 See On Amazon This insulated beer mug keeps your drink cold for up to five hours and keeps drinks hot for one hour. It comes in seven sleek colors and can hold up to 24 ounces of liquids. Whether you’re sitting by a bonfire with friends, going to a tailgate, or a beach party, there's a durable handle that’ll make this mug easy to carry anywhere. Grab it in one of eight colors.

52 This tablet holder that’ll change your at-home movie-watching experience forever Amazon Tryone Gooseneck Tablet Holder $18 See On Amazon This tablet holder features a flexible stand that measures 12 inches long, making hands-free viewing so easy and convenient. Best for reading or watching content on a streaming service, the base can securely clamp to your desk, dashboard, or table It’s suitable for most tablets, including iPad, Galaxy, and Kindle devices. You can buy it in black or white.

53 This dish drying rack that rolls up to save counter space Amazon Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $8 See On Amazon This dish-drying rack is a great solution for freeing up counter space. It’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel and comes in six different measurements ranging from 17 inches to 20 inches long. It simply hangs over your sink and can be rolled up when you’re not using it. Some reviewers even admit to using it as a colander to drain pasta or wash produce.

54 This pack of mess-free laundry detergent sheets that replace liquid soap Amazon Sheets Laundry Club Laundry Detergent Sheets (50-Pack) $17 See On Amazon After going viral on Shark Tank, these laundry detergent sheets developed a cult following for an easier and less-messy way to do your laundry. It replaced traditional liquid soap and works to reduce wrinkles, eliminate odors, and soften the fabric. The package is totally biodegradable and each sustainable sheet is formulated without dyes or artificial brighteners, making it a product you can feel good about.

55 An ice pack mask to help reduce your migraine symptoms Amazon TheraICE Rx Ice Pack Mask $30 See On Amazon This ice pack mask is about to become your best friend after a long night out. Simply keep it in your freezer and take it out when you’re lucking to soothe your eyes, or if you need some headache relief. Great for migraines or general aches, you can also stick it in the microwave for 10 seconds to quickly turn it into a heating pad.

56 A magnetic key rack that’ll make it much harder to lose your keys Amazon Savvy Home Magnetic Key Rack (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more clever than this magnetic key rack that will prevent you from misplacing your keys and making you late in the morning. All you have to do is replace the screws in your light switch plate with these magnets, and your key rings will easily attach and never be out of site. It comes in a pack of two, four, or six, and has an impressive 4.6-star rating. You can also use it for dog leashes, lanyards, or anything else that needs a permanent home.

57 This stainless steel bottle opener that makes opening beer much more fun Amazon TaZa Pop-the-Top Beer Bottle Opener $10 See On Amazon You’ll be the talk of the party with this Pop-The-Top bottle opener that makes opening beer so much more fun. Just set the bottle down on a flat surface, push the device over the top of the bottle and the cap will pop off in just seconds. Keep it on your bar cart for a flawless way to open bottles, and consider buying an extra for the next time you need a clever housewarming present that’ll be a guaranteed hit.

58 This quick-drying towel that’s scored a 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon Amazon Rainleaf Microfiber Towel $21 See On Amazon Available in 12 bright colors, this popular microfiber towel is crafted from a quick-drying material that is incredibly absorbent. It’s perfect for traveling, the beach, and the gym, and is also great for drying your hair in half the time. Shoppers are impressed with how well the lightweight fabrication has held up after multiple washes, with one reviewer noting that they “[...] wash them in the washer and dryer as I do with the rest of the towels at home and so far after two years, [it’s] still looking [the same] as the first day.”

59 This foam roller that can help aid muscle recovery after a long workout at the gym Amazon 321 STRONG Foam Roller $33 See On Amazon Designed for muscle recovery post-workout, this foam roller has 3D massage zones that are dense enough to relieve soreness but is also lightweight, making it great for beginners. It comes in 12 fun colors including a tie-dye print and measures a little over 12 inches long. It can even be used as part of your nighttime routine, as one reviewer recommended. “Rolling my calves and thighs before bed really relaxes my legs, which helps me fall asleep much faster and wake up without soreness,” they said.

60 This convenient cleaning gel that easily cleans dusty vents & crevices in your car Amazon PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel $7 See On Amazon This car cleaning gel is one of the most unique items on this list. The solid gel formula easily sticks into vents, cup holders, and other hard-to-clean areas without leaving a sticky residue to trap crumbs, dirt, and dust. It also has a lightly scented fragrance that isn’t overwhelming. You can also use it to clean your keyboard or computer screen.

61 A breakfast sandwich maker that will whip up the best egg & cheese in minutes Amazon Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $27 See On Amazon It only takes minutes to make a delicious breakfast thanks to this highly-rated breakfast sandwich maker by Hamilton Beach. It features four non-stick tiers to fry your egg, toast your bread and cook your bacon all at once. The compartments are removable, making it easy to throw in the dishwasher for an easy cleanup. It’s also great to bring with you on vacation to help save money on breakfasts.

62 This easy plug-in insect trap that captures flies & gnats in an instant Amazon Safer Brand Indoor Plug-In Fly Trap $18 See On Amazon When it comes to indoor pests, I can personally attest to how well these plug-in fly traps work — and, over 4,000 Amazon customers are also in agreement. After just one week, the fruit fly problem in my kitchen was solved for good. Once you plug this trap in, the UV LED light attracts insects to the sticky adhesive card on the back for easy disposal. The device covers up to 400 square feet of space.

63 This car seat organizer that prevents your phone from falling through the seat Amazon Lusso Gear Car Seat Gap Organizer (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Few things are more annoying than dropping your phone and other items in between the seats — but luckily, there’s a way to banish this problem for good. This car seat gap organizer is designed to fit directly into the cracks of the car and helps declutter your space. The faux-leather material comes in five shades that will perfectly blend in with your seats, so other passengers won’t even know it’s there.

64 A kid-friendly magnetic screen door to keep the bugs out Amazon AUGO Magnetic Screen Door $23 See On Amazon This magnetic screen door is designed with magnets and a velcro strip to effectively keep insects from coming inside. Great for outdoor parties that require a lot of moves from the kitchen to the outdoors, the screen itself is crafted from a heavy-duty mesh material that is easy to glide through. It can also withstand strong winds but is still breathable enough to allow in fresh air. “This was super easy to install and works perfectly for our kids to come in and out of our sliding door. Great quality and amazing price point,” one five-star reviewer raved.