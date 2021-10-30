Amazon keeps selling out of these 40 dog products with near-perfect reviews

My pup Ziggy helps me write and edit most of my columns, and he recently pointed out that it was way past time to do a review of dog products. While I’m happy to oblige, when he and I started researching today’s roundup, we noticed a trend — Amazon keeps selling out of these reviewer-favorite dog products. So here’s a word of advice from Ziggy and me to you: If you like one of these products, go ahead and buy it now while it’s still on the shelves.

There are so many amazing things on this list in categories that run the gamut from feeding to grooming to toys to treating and everything in between. One of my favorites, though, is this paw cleaner that is absolutely ingenious. Completely portable, you just add a little water to the container, put one of your pup’s paws inside, then twist to rinse and remove dirt. It’s so simple and makes it really easy to keep those muddy footprints out of everything from your car to your front hall.

Another favorite is this doorbell that’s designed so that your pupper can ring it when he needs to go outside. It’s battery-powered and installs in seconds without wiring of any kind, and has a receiver that plugs into any standard electrical outlet. The bell also comes with training instructions, so you and your furry friend can come to a more civilized arrangement when nature calls.

I wish I could highlight more of the fantastic doggie items on this list, but I’m off to place my own order for Ziggy.

01 This toothpaste that makes dental hygiene tasty Amazon Petrodex Advanced Dental Care Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste $6 See On Amazon Formulated with a poultry flavor that your pup will enjoy, this enzymatic dog toothpaste reduces both plaque and tartar on your pet’s teeth, while also freshening breath. The toothpaste is non-foaming and doesn’t require rinsing, which makes dental upkeep a breeze.

02 A portable washer to keep Fido’s paws clean Amazon Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer $10 See On Amazon Taking a pup on the road with you is one of the great pleasures of life, but if they get into something when you’re out and about, it can make a big mess out of your vehicle. This paw washer, available in three sizes and six colors, is so handy for use both at home and on the go to keep mud and debris to a minimum — just add a little water to the container, insert a paw, twist the gadget around, and repeat.

03 The toy that occupies your pup & slows down fast eaters Amazon DR CATCH Dog Puzzle Toys $12 See On Amazon This feeding toy is ideal for pups who eat too fast or those who spend time alone during the day, challenging them to find the treats you hide inside the compartments. It’s a great way for a dog to exercise their brain and have some fun while they use their nose or paws to move the sliders.

04 An elevated bed that keeps your pet cool & comfortable Amazon K&H Pet Products Elevated Dog Bed $38 See On Amazon Designed to give your puppo a respite from hot temperatures, this elevated bed is a great way to keep your dog cool. Excellent for both indoor and outdoor use, it’s structured to hold up to 200 pounds and features a mesh cover that allows for maximum air circulation. Available colors: 4

05 This spray that removes stains & odors Amazon ANGRY ORANGE Enzyme Stain Cleaner & Pet Odor Eliminator $20 See On Amazon Formulated with enzymes that eliminate odor-causing bacteria while breaking up stains, this spray is a must-have if your pup is prone to accidents. Free of harsh ingredients, it has a pleasant citrus scent, and is suitable for use on hard floors, carpet, and upholstery.

06 A bell that lets your dog signal when she’s ready to go out Amazon Mighty Paw Smart Bell $30 See On Amazon With one of these doorbells, you can train your furry friend to just ring when she’s ready to go out or come back in. It features a press mechanism that allows her to trigger the bell with just a tap of her nose or paw. The battery-operated bell installs simply with adhesive, and you get a receiver that plugs into any standard wall outlet, as well as training instructions.

07 This treat pack that cleans teeth & freshens breath Amazon Pedigree DENTASTIX Treats for Large Dogs (51 Count) $20 See On Amazon From trusted brand Pedigree comes this triple-flavor pack of 51 treats for keeping your pet’s teeth clean and breath fresh. Included are a selection of flavor favorites: chicken, beef, and fresh mint. Your dog will love these, and it’s also something any dog parent would be happy to get on any gift-giving occasion.

08 These steps that give your dog a boost Amazon Best Pet Supplies Foldable Pet Steps $50 See On Amazon Whether your doggo is on the smaller end of the spectrum or you have a best friend who isn’t as agile as she used to be, these stairs are the perfect solution for helping your pet get onto the couch, bed, or into a car. Made with mattress-quality foam, these stairs cushion your pup’s steps and can be folded away for easy storage when not in use. Available sizes: 4

09 A squeaky chew toy that’ll distract your dog from gnawing your shoes Amazon PETIZER Squeaky Dog Ball Toy for Aggressive Chewers $12 See On Amazon Crafted from ultra-durable rubber, this ball may just be the solution you’ve been looking for if you have a dog who just loves to chew. It features soft rubbery spikes on the outside to stimulate gums, plus a squeaker on the inside to keep him interested. It even smells like meat, which will really make your pup happy.

10 This comb that makes it easy to keep your pupper groomed Amazon Pat Your Pet Grooming Tool $18 See On Amazon This grooming tool is indispensable to keeping your pet looking his best, with two sides that detangle and thin out a thick coat to cut down on shedding. The rounded teeth are gentle but effective, which makes grooming a pleasant experience for your dog. Plus, it features a nonslip handle, so you can keep a firm grip while working.

11 These seat belts for safer car rides Amazon SlowTon Dog Seat Belt (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Ensuring my dog’s safety in the car is always a top priority, and these seat belts are a great help. Made from sturdy nylon, they work with the car’s headrests to help restrain the dog, and feature strong, all-metal hardware, and adjustable quick-release buckles. Dogs can sit, stand, and lie down comfortably, all while ensuring your pup won’t be a distraction while you drive.

12 This ball launcher that’s a classic for fetch Amazon ChuckIt! Sport Ball Launcher $7 See On Amazon If your four-legged friend loves a game of fetch to the point that your arm gets tired, you need this toy that kicks that game into overdrive. The ChuckIt! ball launcher is the gold standard for increasing the speed and distance of your throw, which gives your pup a great challenge. Available in multiple sizes, it comes with a ball but is also compatible with standard tennis balls.

13 These No-Stuffing Plush Toys That Eliminate Messes Amazon ZippyPaws No-Stuffing Squeaky Plush Toys (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon If your dog loves plush toys — but you don’t like picking up all the stuffing after they’ve (inevitably) chewed one to pieces — this three-pack of stuffing-free toys is for you. Ringing up at a budget-friendly price, they’re just the kinds of things pups love to cuddle up with, and they squeak for entertainment.

14 A fountain that provides a continuous stream of fresh water Amazon Comsmart LED Pet Fountain $28 See On Amazon For the discerning dog who enjoys fresh water with his chow, this pet fountain provides a fresh stream from its BPA-free pump at all times. With a stainless steel dish and a blue LED light (so your loved one can locate the fountain after dark), it holds more than 2 liters and offers three different flow modes. Available colors: 5

15 The gadget that turns any bottle into a shower for your furry friend Amazon Kurgo Portable Outdoor Shower $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re coming back from the great outdoors, or your pup has simply gotten into something in your own backyard, this portable shower gadget is indispensable. It screws onto any bottle from 16 ounces to 2 liters, so you can quickly rinse your dog off outdoors. There’s no need to turn your bathroom into a mess when you can just use this before coming back inside.

16 This bottle that keeps your dog fed & watered on the go Amazon Misthis Dog Travel Water Bottle $13 See On Amazon Traveling with your pupper is so convenient with this bottle that makes it so easy to give him both food and hydration on the go. The bottle stores water, and when you squeeze it, you can dispense it into the top that doubles as a drinking bowl. At the other end, there’s a screw-off food container that lets you bring along a snack for your pal. Available colors: 3

17 These pill pocket treats that help the medicine go down Amazon GREENIES Pill Pockets for Dogs (60 Count) $15 See On Amazon Made with natural ingredients and finished with a hickory smoke flavor that your pup just won’t be able to resist, these tasty pill pocket bites are a genius way to give your pup medicine. The chicken-flavored treats are hollow inside, and the soft texture means you can pinch them closed to hold medication.

18 A dog hair remover with thousands of perfect ratings Amazon ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover $25 See On Amazon If you’ve ever gotten that knowing look from someone while you’re out and about and they smile and say, “You must have a dog,” chances are you have fur all over your clothes. This roller will clean you up in a hurry — and it’s almost infinitely reusable, since it doesn’t rely on tape or adhesives. The velvet brush pulls hair off of clothes and upholstery and whisks it into an easy-to-empty receptacle. Plus, it’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 86,000 reviews.

19 A car seat protector for your four-legged passenger Amazon VIEWPETS Bench Car Seat Cover Protector $36 See On Amazon Crafted from a heavy-duty material that’s both waterproof and scratch-proof, this quilted seat cover is the perfect thing to protect your vehicle when your dog’s along for the ride. Available in four colors, it attaches to your headrests and leaves your seat belts accessible for both your four- and your two-legged passengers. Cleanup is easy: Just throw it in the washing machine. Available colors: 4

20 The balms that protect paws from salt, ice & heat Amazon Natural Dog Company PAWDICURE Paw Soother + PawTection Dog Paw Balms $33 See On Amazon When your pupper’s paws are dry and cracked from the effects of salt, ice, and snow in the winter, or hot asphalt in the summer, these balms are the natural way to relieve pain and protect against further damage. Made from plant-based ingredients, the set comes with two balms: The Paw Soother relieves irritation caused by the elements, while PawTection slathers on a protective barrier.

21 These parsley & baking soda chew sticks that freshen breath Amazon Dingo Tartar and Breath Dental Sticks (48 Count) $8 See On Amazon Made with time-honored natural breath fresheners like parsley and baking soda, these chew sticks give your dog a thorough gum massage while banishing plaque and tartar (and all the while your pup will think she’s just enjoying a delicious treat). Suitable for dogs of all sizes, these sticks are made with real chicken and make for a great daily treat.

22 A bowl & mat set that prevents food messes Amazon the wesen Collapsible Dog Bowl with No-Spill Non-Skid Silicone Mat $17 See On Amazon With raised edges all the way around its sides and “collars” surrounding the stainless steel food bowls, this feeding set is thoughtfully designed to eliminate messes. The mat is crafted from heat-resistant, BPA-free silicone, so it can be put in the dishwasher along with the bowls. This set even comes with a collapsible travel bowl. Available sizes: 3

23 The nail trimmer that makes claw upkeep easy on you both Amazon GHG LED Lighting 3-Speed Rechargeable Pet Nail Trimmer $22 See On Amazon Trimming your dog’s nails is such a delicate chore, but this diamond-bit nail clipper set makes it easy for both of you. The rechargeable trimmer has a lighted grinding tool that lets you see the bloodline to prevent over-grinding. It features three speeds and two sizes of ports to accommodate dogs of all sizes. The set also comes with nail scissors.

24 An ergonomic chew toy for puppies & adult dogs Amazon Nylabone X-Shaped Dog Bone Chew Toy $7 See On Amazon This X-shaped chew toy is easy for your dog to hold, and the four multi-textured ends offer plenty of interesting surfaces to gnaw on. Fun and ultra-durable, the toy will help distract your dog away from destructive chewing. It’s beef-flavored, and comes in sizes for both puppies & adults.

25 This dewormer that’s chewable for your pup Amazon Bayer Chewable Quad Dewormer (2 Count) $47 See On Amazon A common problem for our four-legged friends, worms are not only annoying, but also not great for health. Get them under control quickly with this over-the-counter dewormer that treats four of the most common species in just one dose. Most dogs will enjoy this chewable as if it were a treat, and then you’ll both be done with those pests.

26 The bowl that slows down fast eaters for better digestion Amazon Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl $8 See On Amazon For our doggos, eating fast can be a bad thing, leading to everything from upchucking to conditions like bloating. This feeder makes him slow down and hunt a bit for his food, which gives your dog time to properly digest. Suitable for both wet and dry diets, the bowl is dishwasher-safe.

27 This paw wax that protects your dog’s feet from the elements Amazon Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax $25 See On Amazon When properly applied, this paw wax will give your pup a set of “invisible boots” to protect her against outdoor conditions like heat, moisture, sand, cold, and much more — that means both you and your pup can both enjoy your time in nature. A secret formulation concocted by Canadian sled dog mushers, it’s crafted with natural waxes and oils.

28 A cuddle toy with a heartbeat to soothe your pup Amazon SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Stuffed Toy $40 See On Amazon Whether you’re crate training a puppy or have a dog that stays home alone for stretches, this cuddly buddy with a heartbeat can make alone time more palatable for your furry friend. Available in five styles, the simulated heartbeat has two modes to help alleviate stress, and there are included heat packs for even more comfort while snuggling. Available styles: 5

29 This mat that keeps water & food off the floor when it’s chow time Amazon AUDWUD Silicone Waterproof Pet Feeding Mats $12 See On Amazon Does your dog leave more food on the floor after he’s done scarfing down his dinner than what ends up in his belly? Then you need this silicone mat that will protect your floors from the mess left behind. Available in a bevy of colors, the mat won’t slip around underneath your dog’s dishes while he’s eating, and it’s dishwasher-safe for cleaning. Available sizes: 3

30 This little gadget that makes carrying poop bags just a little easier Amazon Okydoky Dog Poop Bag Holder $5 See On Amazon There are some things that are so simple and genius that you just wish you’d invented them yourself, and this poop bag holder is one of them. It wraps around your dog’s leash, bicycle handlebars, or stroller, and grips your dog’s waste bag on your way home, so you don’t have to. It’s made from ultra-strong rubber that’s non-toxic in case your dog gets a hold of it, too. Available sizes: 2

31 These bells so you’re dog can tell you when he needs to go out Amazon Athenas Dog Bells for Potty Training $5 See On Amazon Cheaper than just one coffee drink, this strap with bells on it gives you a simple and easy way to train your dog to signal when it’s time to go outside. With seven bells, this strong nylon strap hangs from any door handle or knob, and it’s height-adjustable. The strap comes with a link to a training e-book that will help you teach your dog this trick.

32 A microfiber towel to get her coat dry after bathing Amazon KinHwa Dog Towel $14 See On Amazon To get your pupper’s coat dry quickly and thoroughly after a bath or a dip in the lake, rely on this microfiber towel. Made from plush microfiber that’s both super absorbent and fast-drying, this towel draws moisture away from her coat and helps dry her off in minimal time. Available in seven colors, it’s also soft and cozy for your pet to cuddle up with. Available colors: 7

33 This treat bag that’s especially handy while you’re training Amazon PetAmi Dog Treat Pouch $14 See On Amazon Ideal for use while you’re working with your dog on new behaviors, out for a hike or a long walk, or really just anytime you’re hanging with your dog, this treat bag can be worn around your waist, over your shoulder, or clipped to a belt loop. Available in a range of colors, it has room for treats and your personal items, as well as a separate pouch for waste bags. Available styles: 13

34 These treats that add calcium to your pup’s diet Amazon Milk-Bone MaroSnacks Dog Treats $10 See On Amazon From trusted brand Milk-Bone come these treats that deliver a boost of calcium that’s good for your pup’s bones and teeth. The treats have real bone marrow at the center, providing a blend of textures and flavors that are sure to make your furry friend’s mouth water. These little nibbles are suitable for dogs of all sizes and make for a tasty way to show him how much you care.

35 A poop scooper set that makes cleaning the yard easy Amazon Arm & Hammer Swivel Bin & Rake Pooper Scooper $10 See On Amazon Made like a broom and dustpan that you’d use to sweep up the floor, this pooper scooper set lets you clean up solid waste in your yard without bending over. Use the rake to direct your dog’s waste into the hinged pan, then simply empty it out, all with minimal effort.

36 This collar that keeps fleas & ticks away Amazon Seresto Flea and Tick Collar $60 See On Amazon Fleas and ticks will be on the run when you get this collar for your dog that provides up to eight months of protection from these unwelcome pests. (After all, they’re not just annoying, but can pose serious health implications, too.) Odorless and residue-free, this collar begins fending off fleas and ticks immediately.

37 These wipes that clean & soothe ears Amazon Pet MD Dog Ear Cleaner Wipes (100 Count) $13 See On Amazon Ear health is an important part of your pupper’s overall well-being, and some pets — typically those with floppy ears — have an especially difficult time with mites or yeast. Alcohol-free, these wipes make it so much easier to keep ears clean with the soothing aloe and eucalyptus formula.

38 This pet tag that makes your best friend’s name & details known Amazon Providence Engraving Pet ID Tags $4 See On Amazon Any pet parent’s worst-case scenario is having their furry family member get lost, and this ID tag can help ensure a happy reunion. Remarkably budget-friendly, it holds up to four lines of text and 32 characters. Choose from nine colors. Available colors: 9

39 A poop bag holder that frees up your hands Amazon Tuff Mutt Poop Bag Holder $13 See On Amazon This poop bag holder attaches around your waist, the leash, or a dog harness, and has a dispenser that makes it easy to grab a bag with just one hand. With enough room for your keys as well, it’s lightweight and has a secure Velcro attachment. Plus, you’ll get a roll of bags with your purchase.