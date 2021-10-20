42 things that dramatically improve your dog's life for under $25

If you’re reading this, there’s a pretty good chance your dog is your best friend. Unfortunately, your pup won’t appreciate a “Best Friends” necklace or a shared secret fort quite the way your fourth-grade best friend did, so I’ve gone to the work of finding things that dramatically improve your dog’s life in ways they can really understand. The best part? They’re all under $25 (so you can get a whole bunch and really spoil your pup).

This list is jam-packed with canine favorites, like chew toys that dispense treats one at a time, plush squeakers that bring tons of comfort and fun, and an obedience-training leash that’s extra long, so your dog can explore the great outdoors and learn to respond when you call them back. And there are finds that’ll make your life better, too — think: these pre-moistened wipes that reduce dander and freshen up smelly dogs between bath days, and these fan-favorite pill pocket treats that make it so much easier to give your dog medicine.

Your dog probably already has an idea of just how much you care, but it doesn’t hurt to remind them now and then. After all, you just might get some enthusiastic tail wags out of it.

01 These clickers that help you train your dog Amazon OYEFLY Dog-Training Clickers (4-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Pretty much anything that helps your pup get on their best behavior is worth a few bucks, and that includes this four-pack of training clickers. The button on each one creates a clicking sound that gets your dog’s attention, and — when they get used to it — will indicate a job well done (try following up with a treat to drive that fact home, though). Plus, the wrist strap means you don’t have to hold it in your hand on walks.

02 The flirt pole your dog will love to chase Amazon Jalousie Flirt Pole Set (4 Pieces) $25 See On Amazon One-on-one play time with your pup just got more fun, thanks to this flirt pole set. Just attach one of the three plush squeaky toys to the rope at the end of the pole, then use it as a lure for your dog to chase. Both the rope and toys are durable, so they’ll stand up to particularly active dogs.

03 A calming spray that helps reduce stress Amazon ThunderEase Dog Calming Pheromone Spray $25 See On Amazon If thunder and fireworks are your pup’s mortal enemies, allow me to introduce you to this calming spray. Also great for moving, travel, and trips to the vet, the drug-free formula mimics natural pheromones that help ease stress and promote feelings of calmness. Just spray directly on a kennel, pet bed, or in the car, and repeat every four to five hours until your dog unwinds.

04 This cult-favorite ball launcher for next-level fetch Amazon ChuckIt! Sport Ball Launcher $7 See On Amazon Got a dog that loves to play fetch? You’ll love this fan-favorite ball launcher. Boasting a near-perfect 4.8-star rating after 37,000 reviews, the launcher automatically gives you the arm of a pro baseball player, so you can throw faster and farther. It comes with a ball, and the convenient scoop end means you can pick it up without ever having to make contact with slobber.

05 An ultrasonic squeaky toy that’s silent to human ears Amazon TrustyPup Ultrasonic Silent Squeak Toy $8 See On Amazon If your dog loves squeaky toys, but you — well, not so much — this ultrasonic pet toy is for you. It’s totally silent to human ears, but creates a dog-friendly squeak that canines love. This plush penguin is also designed with anti-chew technology, so it’s perfect for enthusiastic dogs.

06 This pet bed made from soft faux sherpa Amazon Amazon Basics Faux Sherpa Padded Bolster Pet Bed $15 See On Amazon Ideal for crates, kennels, and sleeping areas, this faux sherpa bed is perfect for curling up on. The cozy surface is soft to the touch, and the raised sides enhance feelings of security while giving your dog a place to lay their head. It’s machine-washable and available in four sizes. Available sizes: 4

07 A 7-day pill organizer that manages medication routines Amazon SE7EN-DAY Weekly Pill Organizer $8 See On Amazon If you have an older dog, or one that deals with chronic health challenges, this weekly pill organizer can help streamline the medication routine. The organizer features seven individual pill holders with compartments for morning, midday, and night. Plus, you can remove each daily holder and take it on the go — perfect if you and your pup are headed out on a weekend trip.

08 The “crunchy” chew toy that makes a crackling sound Amazon Petstages Crunchcore Chew Toy $4 See On Amazon Some dogs love the crunchy sound of chewing on a water bottle, but this chew toy is a safer option that won’t collapse or splinter. It recreates the same satisfying crackling sound and texture, so it’ll keep your dog happy and occupied. Choose from four sizes and three styles, including a spicy-looking chili pepper.

09 A slow feeder bowl that helps with digestion Amazon Outward Hound Fun Feeder $12 See On Amazon Slowing down your dog’s mealtimes can help prevent indigestion and related health issues, and this slow feeder bowl is an easy way to do it. The multiple ridges inside the bowl slow down eating by up to 10 times, giving your pup proper time to digest. The best part? It makes dinner a fun challenge for dogs.

10 The tug toy that also flosses your dog’s teeth Amazon Mammoth Flossy Chews Color Rope Tug $8 See On Amazon You and your dog can play some good old-fashioned tug of war with this rope tug toy that’s designed for lots of wear and tear. Ultra-durable, it’s safe on your pet’s teeth and the floss-like fibers will even promote good oral health. One reviewer wrote, “Works wonders on your dog's teeth and keeps them super clean.”

11 This durable toy designed for aggressive chewers Amazon Nylabone Power Chew Toy $7 See On Amazon A great option for aggressive chewers, the highly rated Nylabone Power chew toy is designed for durability. The wishbone design means there are three textured ends, so your dog can chew from any angle (yep, it’s ergonomic). To get your pup interested (and to discourage destructive chewing), get a flavored option, like chicken or bison.

12 The book that helps you read your dog’s body language Amazon Doggie Language: A Dog Lover's Guide to Understanding Your Best Friend $11 See On Amazon Whether you’ve adopted a rescue, are raising a rambunctious puppy, or simply want to understand your best friend a little bit more, this Doggie Language book can help. It’s packed with illustrations that help you interpret your dog’s body language and facial expressions, so you can understand just what your pup is trying to communicate. It’s a must for new pet parents, but any dog lover can benefit.

13 These wholesome treats that support cognitive development Amazon Blue Buffalo Blue Bits Natural Soft-Moist Training Dog Treats $14 See On Amazon Made with real beef, these bite-sized dog training treats are a delicious way to reward your dog for being good. The highly rated treats are free of artificial preservatives and common allergens, so you can feel good about what’s going in your pup’s body. The best part? They’re enhanced with DHA to support cognitive development.

14 The all-natural freeze-dried beef liver treats Amazon Stewart Freeze Dried Dog Treats $23 See On Amazon Another tasty snack, these freeze-dried dog treats are made from 100% USDA beef liver, and your pup is guaranteed to gobble them right up. Packed with protein, it’s way less messy than feeding your pup raw meat, but offers the same nutrition and flavor satisfaction.

15 This chew toy that can be filled with food Amazon KONG Classic Dog Toy $11 See On Amazon The Kong chew toy is classic for good reason — dogs love the challenge it offers. The durable rubber toy is hollow inside, and can be stuffed with food (try peanut butter or kibble), which creates a tasty puzzle game for your pup. It’s also great for teeth, and the bounciness makes for even more fun.

16 A treat puzzle toy contoured for paws Amazon WEST PAW Zogoflex Qwizl toy $17 See On Amazon An other intellectually stimulating puzzle treat toy, this one is contoured so that it’s easy to grasp with paws. Ideal for tough chewers, it has an opening, so you can insert treats and tempt your pup to a challenge. The toy is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

17 The treat-dispensing ball that bounces & floats Amazon Starmark Treat Dispensing Chew Ball $12 See On Amazon This treat-dispensing ball rolls, bounces, and even floats in water, making it a versatile toy that’ll keep your dog entertained for hours. An opening lets you add kibble, giving your pup even more motivation to play. It’s super durable and dishwasher-safe.

18 The tug toy that stretches to 2x its length Amazon WEST PAW Zogoflex Squishy Chewy Toy $18 See On Amazon Whether you use it to play fetch or tug of war, this flexible toy is a fun pick that’s ideal for gentle chewers. The S-shaped toy stretches to twice its length, making for a particularly fun game. Just as good? It also floats and is 100% recyclable.

19 These plush squeaky toys that are stuffing-free Amazon ZippyPaws Skinny Peltz No-Stuffing Squeaky Toys (3-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Plush toys are fun until your dog rips them apart, leaving stuffing all over your living room (for you to pick up). These squeaky plush toys are stuffing-free, so even if your pup does get excited, you won’t have to deal with a big mess. The pack includes three woodland creatures in your choice of small or large sizes.

20 This lick mat that helps reduce stress Amazon LickiMat Classic Soother $8 See On Amazon The LickiMat is a unique and effective way to soothe stressed dogs since licking helps release calming endorphins. Just place wet food, yogurt, peanut butter, or raw meat on top, and let your pup go to town. The textured surface also helps promote fresh breath and healthier teeth and gums. Use this at meal time or before stressful situations like car rides and vet visits.

21 A treat puzzle for dogs who are up to the challenge Amazon Nina Ottosson By Outward Hound Interactive Puzzle Game Dog Toy $24 See On Amazon Is your pup a genius? Keep them mentally engaged with this interactive treat puzzle. Just insert treats into the individual cavities, then turn the spinner to hide them. Your dog will have to use their paws, nose, and problem-solving skills to nudge them out.

22 An extra-long leash for outdoor adventures & obedience training Amazon Hi Kiss Recall Training Leash $9 See On Amazon Give your dog the feeling of being off leash (without the risk) with this extra-long recall leash. It’s ideal for letting your pup explore while hiking and camping, but it’s also helpful for training — you can allow your pet to wander, while ensuring they learn to obey your command to come. Choose from a range of lengths and colors. Available lengths: 15 feet, 20 feet, 30 feet, 50 feet, 100 feet

23 This snuffle mat that stimulates natural foraging behavior Amazon YINXUE Pet Snuffle Mat $22 See On Amazon Bring your dog’s natural foraging instinct to life with this snuffle mat. Just hide food under the many flaps, and your dog will spend time and mental energy searching them out — great for bored dogs or those that eat too quickly. The nonslip bottom keeps it in place while your pup forages, and it’s machine-washable for easy cleaning. Choose from seven colors.

24 The hip & joint chews that support mobility Amazon Active Chews Hip and Joint Supplement (90 Count) $23 See On Amazon Helpful for older pups dealing with stiffness and mobility issues, this hip and joint supplement has earned a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 1,600 reviews. The chews are formulated with glucosamine and chondroitin to lubricate and cushion joints, and organic turmeric that may relieve inflammation. They’re delicious, soft, and easy to chew.

25 A squeaky toy that’s tear-resistant Amazon goDog Furballz Plush Squeaker Toy with Chew Guard Technology $9 See On Amazon Constantly buying new furry toys because they get torn up? Try this plush squeaky toy that’s made with “Chew Guard” technology. Soft and floppy (just like dogs love), it’s fabricated with a heavy-duty, tear-resistant liner and reinforced seams for long-lasting durability. The company even guarantees their toys will last longer than standard plush toys.

26 This reflective rain slicker that upgrades visibility Amazon HDE Dog Raincoat $18 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 10,000 reviews, this rain slicker will keep your dog dry — and visible — in stormy, low-light conditions. Available in 16 colors and designs, the waterproof jacket is made with highly reflective material (with a reflective strip), and features an adjustable belly strap for a secure fit. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 16

27 These bath wipes that reduce dirt, smells & dander Amazon Nature's Miracle Deodorizing Bath Wipes (100 Count) $11 See On Amazon These deodorizing bath wipes are an easy way to freshen up your dog between baths, but they also reduce dander — helpful for pet owners with allergies. With just a few swipes, you can get rid of dirt, odors, and flakes. The alcohol-free formula is gentle enough for daily use, and the inclusion of moisturizing conditioners works to soften skin and coats.

28 This on-the-go pouch with a built-in bag dispenser Amazon Paw Lifestyles Training Pouch $16 See On Amazon With this convenient pouch, you can keep everything you need at the ready when you head out on a walk or to the dog park. It has space for dog treats, toys, car keys, and your phone, and there’s even a dispenser for waste bags. There are three ways to wear it: over your shoulder, attached to your belt loop with a metal clip, or around your waist with the adjustable 48-inch band.

29 A dental hygiene kit with beef-flavored toothpaste Amazon Arm & Hammer Teeth Cleaning Kit $7 See On Amazon Taking care of your dog’s oral health needs has never been easier, thanks to this Arm & Hammer dental hygiene kit. It comes with a toothbrush specifically designed for dogs, a finger brush for hard-to-reach areas, and an enzymatic toothpaste that helps reduce tartar — it tastes like beef, but smells like mint (lucky for both you and your pup).

30 The paw balm that protects from asphalt, ice & salt Amazon Natural Dog Company PawTection Dog Paw Balm $18 See On Amazon Protect your pup’s paws from the elements with this paw balm that shields against hot surfaces in the summer, like asphalt and gravel, as well as ice, salt and snow in the winter. Formulated with organic botanicals like mango butter, rosemary, and lavender, it’s vegan, gentle, and fragrance-free.

31 An elevated bed that promotes airflow on hot days Amazon Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed $22 See On Amazon Hot days can be hard on dogs, but this elevated pet bed keeps them cool and comfy. Made from breathable mesh, it sits 7 inches off the ground, allowing for plenty of airflow. Available in five sizes, the mesh can easily be taken off and rinsed clean. Plus, this is a fan-favorite that’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 37,000 reviews. Available sizes: 5

32 This “wood” chew toy that’s safer than sticks & branches Amazon Petstages Alternative Wood Chew Toy $8 See On Amazon Got a dog that likes to chew on sticks? This alternative wood chew toy is a safer option. Made with a blend of synthetic materials and natural wood, it won’t splinter and cause oral or digestive damage. Still — it smells, tastes, and feels like the real thing, so your pup will love it.

33 The squeaky toy that’s nearly indestructible Amazon VANFINE Indestructible Chew Toy $11 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that this squeaky toy “is definitely for the ultimate aggressive chewer,” and another: “I bought this squeaky toy for my full grown German Shepherd because he loves the squeaky noise but always manages to destroy every toy I get him. This squeaky toy has managed to last...” Made from durable and eco-friendly material, it tastes and smells just like beef.

34 This 11-pack of rope toys for endless fun Amazon Pacific Pups Products Rope Toys (11-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Your dog will never run out of something to do with this 11-pack of rope toys, and each purchase helps support the non-profit Pacific Pups Rescue. Along with traditional rope toys, the set includes a giraffe and carrot with fibers that are designed to floss teeth, so you’ll be promoting good oral health through playtime.

35 A 3-pack of fleece pet blankets that protect your couch Amazon Luciphia Fleece Pet Blankets (3-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Keep your pup cozy — and protect your sofa from scratches and fur — with this three-pack of fleece pet blankets. The soft material is just the kind of thing pets love to curl up on, and since they’re machine-washable, keeping them fresh and clean is a breeze. Choose from three sizes and three colors: black, beige, and gray.

36 These leash sleeves with 8 message options Amazon Max and Neo Leash Sleeves $11 See On Amazon Taking a dog for a walk can result in tons of attention from strangers — if you want to send a message in order to keep your pup calm, these leash sleeves are super helpful. They attach to your existing leash with Velcro and feature phrases like “needs space,” “friendly,” “in training,” and “adopt me” (perfect for foster pups). For each sleeve sold, the company donates an identical sleeve to a dog rescue.

37 A bouncy chew toy made from natural rubber Amazon EASTBLUE Indestructible Natural Rubber Chew Toy $7 See On Amazon Made from 100% natural rubber, this chew toy tastes like beef and will help prevent destructive chewing. Designed for medium to large dogs, the ring design bounces and rolls unpredictably, providing lots of entertainment and opportunity to expend some pent-up energy. Plus, the textured surface massages gums and helps reduce tooth pressure.

38 The bully stick holder that promotes safe chewing Amazon Bow Wow Labs Bully Buddy $28 See On Amazon This bully stick holder keeps a bully stick upright, making it easier for your dog to gnaw on, but it also helps prevent the risk of choking on that last little bit of stick. Made from tough nylon, the ergonomically designed holder comes in six sizes, so you can get the right fit, whether you’ve got a teacup poodle or a German shepherd. Available sizes: 6

39 These balls that bounce unpredictably Amazon ChuckIt! Erratic Ball Dog Toys (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These unique ball toys from cult-favorite brand ChuckIt! have squared-off corners that make them bounce unpredictably and erratically, keeping your dog on their toes while they play. They’re made from durable rubber to withstand tough chewing, and are compatible with the ChuckIt! ball launcher.

40 The treats with built-in pockets for pills Amazon GREENIES Pill Pockets( (60 Count) $15 See On Amazon Giving a dog a pill is no walk in the park, but the Greenies pill pockets make it a pretty streamlined affair. These soft and chewy treats are hollow in the center — simply insert a pill, then pinch the edges together to secure closed. They taste like chicken, so your dog will actually look forward to their daily medicine.

41 This treat-dispensing toy that spins & bobs Amazon StarMark Bob-A-Lot Interactive Dog Toy $13 See On Amazon The Bob-A-Lot toy is a fun way for your dog to win treats, and — if you opt for the bigger version — your pup can even eat whole meals in this playful manner. It’s weighted on the bottom, and when your dog nudges the top half, it spins and bobs, releasing kibble from the small opening on the side.