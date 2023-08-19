Amazon's selling a ton of these strange things with near-perfect reviews

There’s nothing like indulging in a bit of online shopping after a long day, but it’s even better when you find something strange you’ve always wanted that’s backed with thousands of great reviews from customers just like you. When you get that green flag from multiple buyers, you’ll feel much more confident about your purchase.

Amazon’s got a ton of unique items with impressive reviews, making it a fantastic place to shop. Keep scrolling, and you’ll discover a myriad of amazing things that have already been fully vetted and approved.

01 These oven rack shields made of a heat-resistant, food-grade silicone Amazon LeeYean Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Use these oven rack shields to protect your hands from accidental burns and injuries for a much safer cooking process. Each shield is designed with a universal size that'll fit most ovens, toasters, and air fryers to create a shield against hot surfaces. If you need to customize their fit, you can cut them down to your desired size. They're made with a food-grade silicone material that's free of BPAs for maximum safety, and they're unbelievably easy to install; simply slide them onto the long side of the oven rack, and they'll slip securely into place.

02 This clip-on strainer that saves you time & space in the kitchen Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $20 See On Amazon Replace your clunky colander with this clip-on strainer, which takes up a fraction of the space and saves you time and energy in the kitchen. Its universal design snaps onto pots, pans, and bowls of every size, so you can pop it into place, strain out the unwanted liquid, and go; its compact design means it'll take up about a quarter of the space of your average colander or sieve. It's fully dishwasher safe for an easy clean, and it’s made of food-grade silicone that's heat resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit.

03 This super soft tablet stand that doubles as a cozy pillow for comfort & support Amazon UGREEN Tablet Pillow Stand $24 See On Amazon Use this super soft tablet stand to read a book or watch a show with hands-free convenience. When you’re finished, you can pop it behind your head for comfort and support. You can choose between three viewing angles for maximum convenience, no matter how you sit, stand, or lay down, and its deep groove ensures your tablet will stay securely in place during use. Its handy side pocket will store headphones, cell phones, charging cables, and any other knickknacks you'd like to keep close by.

04 This handheld watermelon slicer for easy access to your favorite fruit Amazon ZaH Melon Slicer $25 See On Amazon Watermelon is a top-tier fruit, but it can be difficult to access without essentially performing a surgical operation; make the whole process a little easier on your upper body muscles with this handheld watermelon slicer. Simply cut off the top of your watermelon and press the slicer into place; its sharp stainless steel blades will slice your melon into 12 delicious sections. Its portable design makes it a great choice for camping trips and backyard barbecues, and it's safe to use for older kids who'd like to practice cutting their own fruit.

05 This car tissue holder with a space-saving design that's easy to install Amazon Fredysu Car Tissue Holder $12 See On Amazon Clip this car tissue holder above your driver’s seat, and you’ll be able to blow your nose or wipe your face from behind the wheel with the utmost ease. With its genuine leather exterior, it looks absolutely stunning as an addition to your car, and its odorless material means it won't aggravate sensitive airways or skin. Its strong Velcro straps keep it securely in place, no matter how rough the road might get, and its versatile fit means it'll work well in vehicles of all shapes and sizes, whether you're the proud owner of a boat, a truck, or an RV.

06 This french fry & sauce holder to streamline your fast food experience Amazon SUADEN French Fry Holder $12 See On Amazon Use this french fry and sauce holder to snack securely in the car. Its versatile design will fit into most standard cup holders to hold fries, nuggets, and any of your other favorite car fare, and its built-in sauce tray prevents unsightly spills before they start. It's extremely easy to clean between road trips, and drive-through enthusiasts will love having a secure place to stash their favorite treats, so even if you’re behind the wheel for hours on end, you won’t be hungry for a moment of your expedition.

07 This waxed canvas lunch bag for a trendy update to a classic container Amazon CZYY Waxed Lunch Bag $18 See On Amazon This waxed canvas lunch bag is the grown-up equivalent of your old brown paper standby, except that it’s reusable, making it a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to its disposable counterpart. It's made of durable canvas material with built-in beeswax to repel food and liquids, keeping your lunch clean and dry all morning. It's large enough to fit a main course, a snack, a dessert, and even a water bottle, and it's much stronger than the paper and plastic you've used in years past, so you'll be able to use it for tons of lunches to come.

08 This gourmet meat tenderizer with 2 textured sides for versatility Amazon KitchenAid Gourmet Meat Tenderizer $17 See On Amazon Culinary carnivores will love this gourmet meat tenderizer, which comes equipped with two sides that let you customize your cooking experience. Its durable ergonomic handle makes it easy to hold and operate without straining your wrists or hands, and its convenient hole means you can hang it up for a storage option that saves you valuable kitchen space. Its textured side is useful with a variety of different meats, and its smooth side is great to pound and flatten cutlets of all shapes and sizes.

09 This universally-sized bib apron that’ll ensure a clean floor after your next shave Amazon Beard King Beard Bib Apron $14 See On Amazon If you can’t stand the cleanup process after you’ve finished shaving your face, invest in this universally sized bib apron to prevent that hairy mess at its source. Simply attach it to your bathroom mirror with its powerful suction cups and fasten it around your neck for a super simple setup, and you'll be able to store razors and other accessories within reach on its built-in tray table for convenience. The best part? It’s completely static-free, so the only shock you’ll feel is utter amazement at the smoothness of your face and the cleanliness of your bathroom sink.

10 This pickle & olive jar with a built-in sieve to separate food from liquid Amazon Sophico Pickle and Olives Jar Container with Strainer $11 See On Amazon Store your favorite briny snacks in this pickle and olive jar to separate the foods you love from the liquid you don’t (and keep it fresher for longer than ever before). Its double-compartment design allows you to pick up pickles and olives without getting your hands wet, and when you're finished snacking, you can simply flip it over and let it marinate for that delicious flavor you know and love. Each jar is made of BPA-free polypropylene and high-quality food-grade silicone, both of which are designed for long-lasting use, and it's completely leakproof to prevent unwanted spills.

11 These nonstick oven liners that stop drips & spills in their messy tracks Amazon ThreadNanny Nonstick Oven Liners (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Place these nonstick oven liners on the bottom rack, and you'll find a significantly easier cleaning process waiting for you when you've finished cooking. Their large universal size means you can trim them down to accommodate your oven with a custom fit, and you can reuse them over and over again, making them a smart, cost-effective alternative to disposable baking sheets and aluminum foil. Their durable construction means they'll last for years, whether you use yours in an electric or gas oven, a microwave, or even a grill. They're heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can cook even the hottest of foods successfully.

12 This hands-free phone holder to watch your favorite shows in the sky Amazon Perilogics Airplane Phone Holder Mount $11 See On Amazon If you’ve found yourself on a TV-free flight, invest in this hands-free phone holder for convenient viewing among the clouds. Since it’s your phone, you can download whatever you want before you board for complete creative control of your watch experience. Its compact size means you can tuck it in your pocket or purse and carry it on the go, and its strong clamp will attach easily to tables, luggage handles, and gym equipment to stay securely in place. You'll also appreciate its dual joints, which let you customize the angle at which you watch your latest TV obsession, and its adjustable design, which accommodates smartphones of all shapes and sizes.

13 These absurdly cute tea bag holders shaped like tiny Technicolor snails Amazon SOSUO Tea Bag Holders (10 Pieces) $7 See On Amazon If you can’t help but wish that your morning routine were just a little more... well, adorable, these absurdly cute tea bag holders might be exactly what you’re looking for. They'll slip securely over the rim of your glass and stay in place to keep your tea bag from falling into your favorite brew, and their diminutive size means they won't interfere with your sipping experience. The best part? They come in four cute colors that are sure to brighten up your next tea party, and when you buy, you'll receive 10 snails, so you'll have one for each of your beloved guests.

14 These funky wine stoppers shaped like beanies for a seasonal burst of joy Amazon Monkey Business Beanie Wine Stopper (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These funky wine stoppers may be especially on the nose in the fall and winter, but you’ll find yourself wanting to use them year-round for a bit of seasonal magic, whatever the weather may be. When you're halfway through a bottle of wine and you haven't saved the cork or it won't fit anymore, just pop one of these stoppers into place, and they'll prolong the lifespan of your favorite red, white, or rosé by creating an airtight and leakproof seal. Each stopper will fit a variety of bottle sizes. Even if you're not much of a drinker, you can still use these to preserve sauces, condiments, and non-alcoholic beverages.

15 This furniture-friendly pet hair remover you can reuse over & over again Amazon ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $25 See On Amazon Rid your couches, carpets, and chairs of unwanted fur with this furniture-friendly pet hair remover, which works quickly and efficiently to keep your surfaces clean as can be. All you have to do is roll it back and forth along any surface, and it'll trap lint and fur into its built-in receptacle, which you can then empty in the trash with the touch of a button. Because it requires no cords, plugs, or batteries, it's incredibly easy to use anywhere in your home, and unlike most traditional lint rollers, you can ditch the disposable adhesive sheets.

16 This bright LED backlight that reduces eye strain while you watch TV Amazon Power Practical USB Bias Lighting $21 See On Amazon Reduce eye strain while you watch your new favorite show with this bright LED backlight, which increases the ambient light in your living room to help your eyes adjust. Not only will this help prevent headaches, dryness, and discomfort for a better viewing experience, but it'll brighten the colors and increase the contrast on your screen to enhance each and every image. Each extra-large adhesive light strip stretches up to 157 inches long, so you can illuminate even the largest TVs or install them in kitchens and closets for better visibility anywhere in your home.

17 This waterproof Bluetooth speaker with a deceptively powerful sound Amazon INSMY Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $21 See On Amazon Don’t let the size of this waterproof Bluetooth speaker fool you — it'll deliver a powerfully immersive audio experience that keeps the pool party going for hours on end (at least 12 on a full charge). It's made of shock-absorbent materials that'll hold up through all different types of terrain and weather, whether you're hiking, camping, running, or exploring the outdoors in some other way. Simply plug it in for three hours and toss it in your bag, and you'll be ready to go. Of course, you could also choose to keep it in your bathroom as a beloved companion each time you step in the shower.

18 This compressible camping pillow made of the coziest memory foam Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow $25 See On Amazon Take comfort on the road with this compressible camping pillow, which is made of the coziest memory foam to give you a good night’s sleep, no matter where your next adventure takes you. You can remove and wash its soft microsuede cover anytime it's in need of a good clean, and when you're ready to take it on the road, simply stow it away in its waterproof pouch to compress it down to a packable size. When you're ready to hit the hay, you can fluff it back to its original size for a supportive, restful evening of stargazing. You can buy it in two sizes and five colors.

19 These powerful drill brush attachments to clean all sorts of surfaces in your home Amazon Holikme Drill Brush Scrubber Attachments (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Invest in these powerful drill brush attachments to take on a variety of cleaning projects with the utmost ease (and minimize the upper body strain that often comes with high-intensity scrubbing). Each color corresponds with a different texture and level of bristle softness, so you can choose the hue that best accommodates your cleaning needs, whether you're touching up your upholstery or scrubbing your shower. Plus, its extended reach attachment will help you navigate hard-to-reach spaces that might otherwise remain dirty, so you can achieve a deeper clean without the hassle.

20 These reusable Swedish dishcloths that pick up spills & splashes with the utmost ease Amazon Swedish Wholesale Reusable Dishcloths (10 Pack) $19 See On Amazon Replace your paper towels with these reusable Swedish dishcloths, and you won’t need to restock for a long while, since each cloth acts as the cleaning equivalent of 15 rolls. When they're dry, they're gritty and tough enough to scrub away stubborn food residue, and when they're wet, they're soft to the touch, so you can wipe down all your countertops and dishes. Each dishcloth will absorb up to 20 times its weight in liquid, and each one is fully biodegradable, making this pack an eco-friendly alternative to your old disposable paper products.

21 This hanging trash bin you can install in your car for a cleaner road trip experience Amazon Drive Auto Car Trash Can $16 See On Amazon Keep your vehicle clean during road trips with this hanging trash bin. You can attach it securely to your side door, headrest, or console (whichever is most convenient for you) and toss snack bags, soda cans, and various pieces of garbage while you drive; its waterproof material means you can throw out food and liquid waste without the spillage. When you buy, you'll receive 20 waterproof trash bags that are sized specifically to fit your new bin. If you're not in need of a garbage can, you can use it as a cooler to transport cold drinks on the road.

22 This rechargeable book light that’s scored 4.7 out of 5-stars on Amazon Amazon GearLight Rechargeable Book Light (2-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Remember the secret thrill of reading a beloved novel under the covers with a flashlight as a kid? This rechargeable book light will give you the same sense of excitement with a grown-up design, whether you’re cracking open your next bestseller in the car, on a plane, or in bed. It's equipped with three settings (white, daylight, and amber) that let you customize your reading experience and reduce eye strain; simply toss it in your bag or keep it tucked away in your bedside table for literary convenience anytime, anywhere. You can twist and turn its flexible neck to illuminate specific words and paragraphs, and it'll light up only what you're trying to read without bleeding beyond the pages.

23 This versatile snail mucin moisturizer with green tea & vitamin E for major hydration Amazon SeoulCeuticals 97.5% Snail Mucin Repair Cream $18 See On Amazon This versatile snail mucin moisturizer acts as a superhero for your skin, providing powerful hydration with soothing ingredients like vitamin E, vitamin B5, and green tea. The secret to its success? Actual snail mucin, which is harvested with absolutely zero harm to any of the snails involved and keeps skin feeling soft and smooth. Because it's non-comedogenic, you won't need to worry about clogged pores; regardless of your skin type, you'll notice a long-lasting glow that'll have strangers and friends complimenting you for weeks to come.

24 A rechargeable electric wine opener that removes corks with the touch of a button Amazon Chefman Electric Wine Opener $29 See On Amazon The next time you’re preparing for a dinner party, pack this rechargeable wine opener in your back to conveniently uncork each bottle with the touch of a button. It's equipped with a built-in battery that's powerful enough to open up to 30 bottles on a single charge, and its foil cutter helps it remove stubborn seals with just one twist. It's made of sleek stainless steel that'll hold up for years to come. When you're finished acting as a sommelier for your friends and family, you can pop it onto the charging base to ensure it has enough juice for your next use.

25 These self-watering pots that keep your plants hydrated for up to 15 days Amazon T4U Self Watering Pots (6-Pack) $24 See On Amazon If you’d love to keep a garden but you’re lacking in the green thumb department, invest in these self-watering pots, which will hydrate your plants for up to 15 days without your having to lift a finger. Each pot comes with an absorbent cotton rope that picks up water to keep the soil moist on its own, and their double-layer design keeps excess water stored at the bottom to keep plants from getting too dry or from drowning. You'll also appreciate their classic cream exterior and their durable material, which is fully free of formaldehyde and resists heat and cold to maintain the health of your plants in all conditions.

26 These reusable silicone lids you can store in the freezer or pop in the microwave Amazon Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (7-Piece Set) $16 See On Amazon Use these reusable silicone lids to keep your leftovers fresher for longer, and you’ll quickly discover that your old plastic wrap and aluminum foil pale in comparison. Simply stretch one of the lids over a bowl or storage container of any size, and it'll form an airtight, leakproof seal that keeps your food fresher for longer than ever before; in fact, they'll protect your leftovers so well that you can flip over your bowl without any spillage at all. When you buy a set, you'll receive lids of seven different sizes to accommodate all your storage containers. Their crystal-clear design lets you quickly and easily identify the foods you're looking for in the fridge or freezer.

27 This multipurpose strainer basket you can stretch over your kitchen sink Amazon BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Strainer Basket $18 See On Amazon Replace colanders and sieves with this popular multipurpose strainer basket, which you can stretch over your sink to rinse produce, prepare pasta, and make your kitchen routine more efficient than ever. Its adjustable design means you can stretch it from 14 to 19 inches, so you can be sure it'll fit your sink, and you can collapse it when it's not in use to save storage space in your cabinets and cupboards. It's heat-resistant up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, so it'll maintain its sturdy construction while you rinse or strain hot foods, and it's safe to clean on the top rack of your dishwasher.

28 This salon-strength callus remover with tea tree oil & a pleasant lemon scent Amazon Cacee Callus Remover for Feet $12 See On Amazon Skip the professional pedicure in favor of this salon-strength callus remover, which removes calluses, moisturizes cracked heels, and softens skin in a matter of minutes. It'll save you time and money spent in a salon chair with results that are just as powerful and effective; with moisturizing ingredients like tea tree oil and vegetable glycerin, it'll feel amazing on tired feet, so you'll want to make it a part of your regular pampering routine. “This was my first time using a product like this. It worked so fast,” wrote one reviewer.

29 These wireless LED puck lights to illuminate cabinets & closets Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Illuminate your cabinets and closets with these wireless LED puck lights, which cast your space in a warm white glow for better visibility. They come with a wireless remote that lets you adjust their brightness, set a timer, and turn them on and off, all at the touch of a button; they're also touch-sensitive, so you can operate them by tapping the lens. When you buy, you'll receive a packet of screws and enough heavy-duty adhesive tape for an easy installation process that takes minutes or less. They'll brighten your space with their 100-hour runtime.

30 This bacon grease container that can easily help you flavor other recipes Amazon Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container $16 See On Amazon Keep this bacon grease container on hand the next time you cook up your favorite breakfast foods, and you’ll be able to add a delicious bacon flavor to your pancakes, popcorn, and anything else you’d like to season. Simply fry your bacon and pour the excess fat through the strainer, which will separate out all the particles you don't want and preserve the grease you do; its sturdy lid fits perfectly over the canister to prevent spillage, and its curved handle gives you a comfortable grip. It'll hold up to five cups of bacon grease at a time, and currently has an impressive 4.6 score on Amazon.

31 This digital meat thermometer with a bright LCD screen that's easy to read Amazon Kizen Instant Read Meat Thermometer $14 See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer makes it easier than ever to take the temperature of the food you’re cooking, and it’ll work in two to three seconds, so you won’t have to hover over a hot stove waiting for your food to cool down. Because it's fully waterproof, you can use it to take the temperature of food and drinks alike. Its bright LCD screen makes it super easy to read, so you can move with purpose through the kitchen without sacrificing speed. You'll also appreciate its 240-degree rotating probe, which lets you operate from every angle, and its built-in bottle opener, which lets you crack open a beer or two while you barbecue.

32 This extra-large herb saver that keeps your greens fresher for longer Amazon NOVART XXL Herb Keeper $30 See On Amazon Have you ever taken home a haul from the farmer’s market, only to find that it’s wilted after just a couple of days? That’s where this extra-large herb saver comes in; it'll preserve herbs and greens for up to three weeks, whether you prefer parsley, sage, rosemary, or thyme. Its BPA-free cup allows airflow to your greens, and its stainless steel core is built to last for years to come; you'll also appreciate its ergonomic knob, which makes it super easy to open and close. Simply add water up to the fill line, place your herbs inside the inner cup, and keep your new device in your fridge. If you change the water every two to three days, your herbs will stay fresh for up to three weeks.

33 This durable cocktail shaker kit that turns your kitchen into the coolest bar around Amazon Nuvantee Cocktail Shaker Set $19 See On Amazon Instead of spending half your paycheck at the trendy new bar in your town, invest in this durable cocktail shaker kit and have your loved ones over for a fun night at home; you’ll save money and gain serious bartending creds among your friends. Its leakproof design ensures that all your ingredients will stay put while you shake them up, and because it's made of a durable stainless steel material, it won't rust or corrode over time. Plus, its built-in strainer makes it easier than ever to concoct fruit-based cocktails minus the pulp. When you buy, you'll also receive a handy e-book with recipes and tips to keep your drink game on point.

34 A convenient outlet shelf to charge devices with shorter cords more easily Amazon WALI Outlet Shelf $7 See On Amazon Everyone’s been there: you’re trying to charge a necessary electronic device, but its cable is so short that you find yourself squatting on the ground to check your email or send a text. That’s where this convenient outlet shelf shines: you can simply stash your smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and other chargeable devices on top to keep them within reach when they finally come back to life and turn on again. Its ergonomic design was specifically created to free up floor and countertop space, and it'll support up to 20 pounds at a time, so you can charge even the heaviest products without the hassle.

35 This flexible hair & scalp massager to thoroughly clean your roots when you shower Amazon Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon If the simple act of shampooing your hair doesn’t always make it feel clean, you might want to try this flexible hair and scalp massager, which penetrates further than your fingertips for a wash experience that feels way more thorough than ever before. Not only will it rid your scalp of dead skin and dandruff, but it'll increase blood flow to stimulate growth and promote thickness. It's made from durable silicone that's free of lead, phthalates, and BPA, and you can use it wet or dry for equally successful results (not to mention that it feels so good on your scalp, it'll help you achieve spa-level relaxation).

36 A chic cold brew coffee maker with a fine mesh filter & a leakproof lid Amazon Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker $30 See On Amazon Caffeine enthusiasts will adore this chic cold brew coffee maker, which comes equipped with all the tools you’ll need to brew a delicious batch of your favorite beverage. It's made of a durable borosilicate glass that's totally temperature resistant, so no matter how hot or cold your coffee may be, you know your new kit will hold up; plus, its ultra-fine mesh filter traps grounds to keep them out of your drink and promotes a strong, delicious flavor. When you buy, you'll also receive a scoop and a funnel, both of which are beautifully sized to help you measure the right amount of coffee and make sure it stays in your carafe (not on the counter).

37 This nylon meat & potato masher that’ll become your new favorite kitchen tool Amazon Farberware Meat/Potato Masher $10 See On Amazon If you’re diving into the world of at-home barbecue, you might want to pick up this nylon meat and potato masher, which helps you break up ground beef and prepare mashed potatoes in a fraction of the time it might otherwise take. Its efficient five-blade design makes chopping, mashing, and stirring an absolute breeze, and you'll be able to scrape down the sides of your pots and bowls while you work to ensure that no crumb goes unmashed. You'll also appreciate its comfortable handle, which lets you work with your wrists and hands, not against them, while you prepare a delicious dinner for yourself and your loved ones.

38 A leakproof fruit infuser water bottle that makes hydration feel like a breeze Amazon Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $13 See On Amazon Even those who aren’t fond of standard water will dig this leakproof fruit infuser water bottle, which helps you fulfill your daily H2O quota with a delicious taste you can switch up as often as you like. It's made of a high-quality plastic that's unlikely to shatter or break, and its leakproof flip-top lid lets you open it with the touch of a button for maximum convenience, whether you're at the gym, on the go, or curling up in bed with a good book. Whether you prefer a strawberry situation or a zesty lemon flavor, you’ll be able to customize your hydration experience every day with the fruits and herbs of your choosing.

39 This extendable magnetic pickup tool with a bright LED light for better visibility Amazon RAK Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool $21 See On Amazon If you’d like to expand your home improvement toolbox, look no further than this extendable magnetic pickup tool, which comes equipped with a bright LED light for better visibility while you work. With its flexible telescopic neck and its powerful magnetic head and base, it'll help you pick up dropped items from nuts and bolts to nails and screws without unnecessary hassle, and its bright LED light will allow you to work at night with the utmost precision. It's powered by batteries that come pre-installed, and it comes with spares for when you run out, so you can get back to your automotive repairs, plumbing maintenance, or camping tasks in no time flat.

40 This UV black light that helps you detect invisible stains for a better-smelling home Amazon GearLight UV Flashlight Black Light $12 See On Amazon This UV black light will help you detect long-forgotten stains and remove them at the source. It's equipped with powerful LED blacklight technology that reveals hidden stains, which might otherwise remain invisible to the naked eye, which helps you use your carpet cleaning and odor-eliminating products with maximum efficiency since you'll see the root of the problem for yourself. Plus, its capabilities extend far beyond pet-related stains; you can use this flashlight to detect bed bugs, leaks, and even counterfeit money for an increased sense of cleanliness and security in your home.

41 These reusable silicone baking mats with a nonstick surface for busy chefs Amazon HOTPOP Baking Mats (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon If you’re a particularly busy chef, you might not want to undertake the arduous cleanup process of scrubbing stubborn food residue away; that’s where these reusable silicone baking mats come in. Instead of lubricating your pan with butter or cooking oil, you can simply slide these mats below your meal. Each baking mat is made of high-quality silicone that maintains its durability for years to come, and each one will resist heat up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, so no matter how hot your next batch of cookies may be, you'll be covered.

42 This solar power bank with a waterproof silicone coating for protection Amazon BLAVOR Solar Power Bank $24 See On Amazon Outdoor explorers will adore this solar power bank since it’ll help you keep your devices charged, even when you’re making your way through the wilderness. It operates with a lithium cobalt battery and it comes with multiple USB outputs to accommodate your various cords and chargers. Its waterproof silicone material protects its internal structure, and its outer case is made of a flame-retardant material that keeps it safe, no matter where the road might take you. It currently has over 28,000 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon.

43 These heavy-duty storage straps to keep your cords & cables contained Amazon Wrap-It Heavy-Duty Storage Straps (6-Pack) $17 See On Amazon It can be incredibly easy to lose track of your cords and cables, but these heavy-duty storage straps can help by keeping them contained for your convenience. They're made of weatherproof polypropylene and have an industrial strength hook and loop built in, so you know they'll last for years, whether you use them indoors or outside. You'll also appreciate their stainless steel grommet, which resists rust and lets you hang them up with the rest of your cleaning or utility tools to save space and maximize convenience.

44 These ultra-thin webcam covers to protect your privacy while you browse Amazon CloudValley Webcam Cover (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Twitter memes about “your FBI agent” aside, these ultra-thin webcam covers are a smart buy for anyone who’d like to protect their privacy while they surf the web. Each webcam cover boasts a subtle design that'll blend right in with your computer, thanks to its minimalist shape and matte black color, and it's so thin that you can close your laptop all the way with it on. All you have to do is align it with your webcam and press firmly for 15 seconds, and you'll be protected from would-be spies (or the Photo Booth app, which you may have forgotten to close after a selfie session).

45 A quiet desktop vacuum cleaner that works on its own to keep your surfaces dust-free Amazon ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner $12 See On Amazon When your work life gets hectic, the last thing you want to do is dust off your office, which is where this quiet desktop vacuum cleaner comes in. Simply power it on, and it'll rotate 360 degrees to clean up the nooks and crannies that might be hard to reach with a larger vacuum; it'll pick up hair, dust, and debris with the utmost ease (and without the loud whirring sound). All you'll need to power it are two AA batteries. It's extremely easy for kids to operate, making it a great buy when you're teaching them to clean their rooms for the first time.

46 This sweet loose-leaf tea infuser shaped like Baby Nessie with a long neck Amazon OTOTO Baby Nessie Loose Leaf Tea Infuser $17 See On Amazon Whether or not you’ve historically been a tea person, this sweet loose-leaf tea infuser might just have you putting on a kettle and baking a batch of scones. Its adorable Baby Nessie design features a long neck that doubles as a useful handle, and it works beautifully with powdered tea, fine ground tea leaves, and herbal infusions for a delicious drink that's bursting with flavor. When you’re finished with your drink, simply toss the used leaves and rinse off Nessie in the sink or dishwasher for an easy clean that'll take the mystery out of hosting your next tea party.

47 This car seat gap organizer with a universal fit to keep your belongings safe Amazon Lusso Gear Car Seat Organizer (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon You can use this car seat gap organizer to keep phones, wallets, and accessories close at hand while you drive. With its vegan leather and Oxford cloth material, it makes a super stylish addition to any vehicle. It'll fit seat gaps of up to two inches wide and they come with adjustable spacers for a stable and secure fit between your car seats. As an added bonus, they'll catch loose items that tend to fall between the gaps.

48 These extra-thick reusable storage bags made of a leakproof silicone Amazon SPLF Reusable Storage Bags (10-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These extra-thick reusable storage bags will make you forget all about their disposable plastic counterparts, especially since they’ll save you money in the long run. Each bag is made of leakproof silicone that's free of BPA, PVC, and any other three-letter acronyms you'd rather keep far away from your food, and each bag is equipped with a user-friendly zipper for an easier open-and-close every time. They're roomy enough to hold larger amounts of food at a time, making it easy to preserve leftovers after a delicious dinner, and they'll prevent freezer burn to make reheating a breeze.

49 These multicolor baking cups you can reuse over & over Amazon Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups (12-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Cupcake enthusiasts will adore these multicolor baking cups since you can use them over and over to save money on their disposable paper counterparts (not to mention that they’re beyond cute). They're completely safe in the freezer, microwave, and oven, and they'll resist heat up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, so no matter how hot your next baking experiment gets, they'll be able to handle it. The best part? When you're ready to clean them off, they'll effortlessly release food residue without any additional cooking spray or grease, so no part of your cupcake will stick to the wrapper, enabling you to eat the whole thing.