To keep your underarms dry, the best antiperspirant deodorants for men (and everyone else) contain aluminum-based compounds to block sweat glands and body odor. Most antiperspirant deodorants are also scented to help mask unwanted smells, but you can forgo the fragrance if you’re sensitive. Plus, they’re available in sticks, gels, and other formulas, so you can choose your preferred application.

The active ingredients in antiperspirants are aluminum-based compounds that help prevent glands from releasing sweat, and they’re included in each of the products below. Despite speculation about aluminum being linked to cancer, there isn’t enough scientific evidence to link aluminum-based deodorants with negative health effects, and the concentrations used in antiperspirants are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

If your skin is sensitive, however, opt for antiperspirant that’s free from synthetic fragrances. You might also want to avoid deodorants that contain alcohol, which can dry out sensitive skin.

Though what makes the best antiperspirant deodorant often comes down to personal preferences, below you’ll find options in a variety of formulas that’ll help prevent sweaty pits and body odor — including ones that go on clear to avoid deodorant marks on your clothes.

01 The moisturizing one Amazon Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Deodorant (4-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Designed to moisturize and protect against irritation, this Dove antiperspirant deodorant is formulated with vitamin E to keep skin hydrated and is alcohol- and paraben-free, too. The stick deodorant offers 48 hours of protection and has a bright citrus scent. With a 4.8-star overall rating, this Dove deodorant is also popular with Amazon shoppers. One reviewer wrote: “This is the best antiperspirant that i have ever used. It is very gentle, and i've not had any rashes or irritation using this product.”

02 The gel one Amazon Gillette Antiperspirant Deodorant (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon The gel formula of this Gillette antiperspirant goes on clear and stays clear once it dries, offering invisible protection for up to 48 hours. The antiperspirant also has a fade-resistant, fresh scent that many Amazon reviewers enjoy. What’s more, the deodorant has earned a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviewers weighed in. One reviewer wrote: “This gel deodorant is clear so I never worry about white transfer marks on clothes. The consistency of the gel is nice- not gloppy and not runny either. Good for quick applications in the morning and have no issues getting me through a work out.”

03 The one for sensitive skin Amazon Vanicream Anti-Perspirant Deodorant $10 See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin, try this clinical-strength antiperspirant that’s free of common irritants like dyes, fragrances, ethyl alcohol, parabens, and lanolin. It’s also dermatologist-tested. The antiperspirant claims to offer 24 hours of sweat protection and has earned more than 4,000 five-star ratings from fans on Amazon, too. One reviewer wrote: “My armpits hate everything. Even the ‘sensitive’ formulas of deodorants made them itch and break out in a rash [...] FINALLY, this brand was the only one that has successfully been powerful but also hasn’t upset my skin.”

04 The spray one Amazon Degree Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray (3-Pack) $14 See On Amazon If you prefer a spray-on deodorant, this Degree antiperspirant spray is a popular choice with a 4.7-star overall rating. The antiperspirant goes on clear to prevent white marks on clothing and has a woody and amber scent. The alcohol-free formula offers up to 48 hours of protection. One reviewer wrote: “Great antiperspirant. I'm a heavy sweater and spraying this on my chest and rib cage and underarms and a little bit on my back keeps me very dry [...] I'm a professional mover no more wet T-shirts.”

05 The one you apply once a week Amazon SweatBlock Clinical Strength Antiperspirant Wipes (10 Count) $20 See On Amazon For ultra-long-lasting sweat protection, opt for these clinical-strength antiperspirant wipes. First-time users will want to apply them nightly for four days; after that, you can apply once a week (or as needed) at bedtime. The powerful antiperspirant has earned more than 10,000 five-star ratings. There’s no specific scent listed, but these wipes contain synthetic fragrance and clove oil. One reviewer wrote: “Sweatblock left me completely dry for 5 days after the first use with still decreased sweat for the next few days. After a few weeks of use I have to apply it slightly more often to get the same degree of effect, but even once a week is enough.”

06 The one with matcha and arrowroot Amazon Art of Sport Antiperspirant Deodorant (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of botanical ingredients, this Art of Sport antiperspirant contains moisture-wicking arrowroot and energizing matcha. Its formula offers serious protection without the use of parabens, phthalates, or talc. The solid stick is also stain-free and comes in three scents: citrus and green pear, eucalyptus, and cedar and vanilla. One reviewer wrote: “This deodorant is light, but lasts all day. Other antiperspirants leave me with a heavy feeling on the skin, and this beats all others at keeping me dry. The scent isn’t overpowering either, but refreshing going on.”