13 BIPOC-owned vintage and secondhand stores to shop at this holiday season

Holiday shopping doesn’t have to fill you with existential dread. As many of us try to reorient our relationship to capitalism, shopping at vintage or secondhand stores is a win-win-win: It’s better for the environment, an easy way to support small businesses, and a chance to get your loved ones truly meaningful and unique gifts.

Instead of resorting to generic presents from Amazon, do your holiday shopping at these BIPOC-owned vintage and secondhand stores. Most of these are local businesses, but many sell online (or via Instagram) and ship nationwide.