When you want to go hands-free, a fanny pack is a great option — and when it comes with a water bottle holder for hydration on the go, that’s even better. The best fanny packs with water bottle holders are adjustable to fit your waist and have enough pockets to organize what you need without adding bulk you don’t. Some are water-resistant, have a foldable water bottle holder, or come with their own bottle (or bottles), so consider which features would make it the most convenient for you.

What to look for in a fanny pack with a water bottle holder

A fanny pack typically sits on your waist, and if you don’t want it to feel constricting or bounce around too much, it’s important to get one that fits. All of the fanny packs below list their sizes and feature adjustable buckles or hook-and-loop closures so you can customize the fit.

You’ll also want to make sure your fanny pack can hold your water bottle of choice. Water bottles are typically kept in place by elastic bands, straps, or pockets, so think about the size and shape of your bottle and how you want to secure it. Some fanny packs even come with one or two water bottles, which can be extra convenient.

Finally, you’ll want your fanny pack to have enough pockets for your necessities, and things like zippered pockets can provide some peace of mind that nothing will fall out. You can also look for dividers in the pockets that can keep items organized and easily accessible. Of course, more pockets mean you can carry more things, and more things lead to a heavier fanny pack, so consider how much you’re going to be carrying and how low-profile you’d like your fanny pack to be, especially for higher-impact activities like jogs or hikes, which could cause extra bounce.

Whether you’re hiking for the day, heading to a festival, or just taking a stroll around the block, these are some of the best fanny packs with water bottle holders on Amazon.

1. The fan favorite

Pros:

Over 6,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Available in 14 colors

Can be worn as a crossbody bag

Cons:

Water bottle not included

For an easy option that has been well vetted by reviewers, this fanny pack is made of water-resistant nylon that can hold up to moisture and light rain. It has a breathable mesh pad in the back that rests against the body, helping to keep you cool. Plus, there are reflective strips to make you more visible at night.

The waistband is adjustable, features a buckle closure, and can be extended and worn as a crossbody bag. There are two zippered pockets, which can fit a phone up to 6.1 inches, and a small, unzippered front pocket for any last-minute items. The water bottle holder is 5.5 inches tall and fits bottles up to 3.1 inches in diameter, and there’s an elastic rope to keep the water bottle stable. Featured here is the red color, but there are 13 other colors available, from sapphire blue to camouflage black, so you’re sure to find one that fits your style.

According to a reviewer: “I need water when I hike as well as somewhere to put my keys and phone. Back packs were too bulky and made me sweatier. This has been amazing! Water is easy to grab and put back without stopping or needing to unzip anything. I can keep little extra things like tissue, chapstick etc. I turn it around to rest on my lower back and honestly I forget it’s there. I’m glad Fanny packs are coming back from the 80’s cause I’m tempted to wear this all the time.”

Belt Fit Range: 12 to 46 inches | Water Bottle Size: Up to 3.1 inches in diameter or 15 ounces | Number Of Zippered Pockets: 2 | Water-Resistant: Yes | Water Bottle Included: No

2. The sleek one

Pros:

Over 3,900 reviews and an overall 4.3-star rating

Hook-and-loop closure on the waistband for great customizability

Sleek design that offers less bounce during movement

Cons:

Water bottle not included

Only available in four colors

This sleek fanny pack holds your water bottle at a 45-degree angle, contouring your body and giving you stability and comfort when you’re on the move, making it a great choice for higher-impact activities. The pack is made of water-resistant nylon with an IPX3 rating, meaning it can take sprays of water, and it features a hook-and-loop closure on the waistband that can be further trimmed for the best fit.

The holder has a reflective strip and fits bottles up to 3.2 inches in diameter, which are secured in place with an elastic loop. There are two stretchy, zippered pockets (one big and one small) with inner layers for organizing your necessities. The big pocket can fit a phone up to 6.6 inches and has a clip for your keys, and outside the smaller pocket is a bungee band to attach any extra gear. There’s also an earphone outlet for easy access to your wired headphones.

According to a reviewer: “Running one or two marathons a year I have many long runs in my training plan. Can't go an hour without carrying hydration. When I saw the AiRun Tech belt I was hopeful that I would finally find a belt that was light, didn't slip and would hold a regular water bottle. This belt delivered! So light you don't know it is even on. Bottle full or empty it stayed over my right hip just the way I like it. Easy to wash down and dry after a 2 hour sweaty run. All my other belts have been retired . . . this is the go to!”

Belt Fit Range: 20 to 49 inches | Water Bottle Size: Up to 3.2 inches in diameter or 33.8 ounces | Number Of Zippered Pockets: 2 | Water-Resistant: Yes | Water Bottle Included: No

3. The one that comes with a water bottle & mud cap

Pros:

Includes a 21-ounce, BPA-free squeeze bottle

Sturdy water bottle holder

Available in six colors

Lots of padding for extra comfort

Cons:

Most expensive option on this list

Water resistance not specified

The CamelBack fanny pack is designed for mountain biking but is also great for hiking, running, walking, and more. The exact material isn’t specified, but the brand describes it as easy to clean, and it has a reflective strip and includes a 21-ounce, BPA-free squeeze bottle with a mud cap that keeps dirt out. A sturdy elastic pocket keeps the bottle in place.

The pack features one large zippered pocket, about which one reviewer raved: “Perfect sized pocket for a large cell phone, tools, & snack. Very light & secure on your back.” There’s also a smaller zippered pocket that another reviewer reported is “perfect for holding cash, cards, etc.” The waistband is adjustable and has a buckle closure. Plus, there’s a thick layer of padding on the back for extra comfort against your body.

According to a reviewer: “Nice, minimalist design w enough capacity for some tools, a tube, ur phone, keys. I’m even able to fit my mini pump in it diagonally. No longer need to carry anything in my pockets or on my bike. Included water bottle works great, excellent design w/ the dust cap. Just buy it, great for quick tips around the local trails.”

Belt Fit Range: 28 to 46 inches | Water Bottle Size: 21 ounces | Number Of Zippered Pockets: 2 | Water-Resistant: Not specified | Water Bottle Included: Yes

4. The one that comes with 2 mini water bottles

Pros:

Over 5,500 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Includes two 10-ounce BPA-free water bottles, allowing for better balance

Comes in three sizes and eight colors

Cons:

Only one pocket

The best part about the G-Run fanny pack is that it includes two 10-ounce BPA-free water bottles, so it’s easy to balance yourself out whether you’re walking, biking, or running. The bottles are kept in place with elastic ropes, and one reviewer reported, “the bottles give excellent feedback when squeezing water.” There’s also a loop on either side to store energy gels for longer runs. It’s available in three waistband sizes that are adjustable and feature a buckle closure, plus eight color options.

There’s only one zippered pocket (that can fit a phone up to 6.9 inches), but that pocket has two inner layers, so items are organized when they’re in there. The pack is made from neoprene that’s water-resistant, soft, and breathable, and it will stay in place comfortably every step of the way. It also features a reflective strip and a wired headphone outlet.

According to a reviewer: “I very rarely write reviews, but after completing a ten mile run yesterday while wearing this belt, I had to compliment this awesome product! Not only was the belt lightweight (I barely noticed it while running) but it is super convenient - it has a pouch for your keys/cash, etc. and comes with two bottles of water! The water bottles store just enough water to hydrate during a long run but also aren’t big enough to weigh you down! Knowing I had water with me gave me the confidence to go all out during my long workout.”

Belt Fit Range: 15 to 25 inches (small), 25 to 33 inches (medium), 34 to 50 inches (large) | Water Bottle Size: 2 x 10 ounces | Number Of Zippered Pockets: 1 | Water-Resistant: Yes | Water Bottles Included: Yes

5. The one with deep pockets

Pros:

Available in eight colors

Can fit a 27-ounce water bottle

Cons:

Water bottle not included

With a back zippered pocket measuring 2 inches deep, 7 inches wide, and almost 7 inches tall (according to a reviewer), the YUOTO fanny pack with a water bottle holder can carry a lot without being too bulky. There’s also a smaller zippered pocket, an unzippered pocket, and bungees on the front for tucking in stray items. It’s available in eight colors, with one featuring a more streamlined design.

The pack is made from nylon, the belt loop is 3M reflective and adjustable, and it locks into place with sturdy buckles. You can fit a 27-ounce water bottle in the holder and secure it in place with an elastic rope. One reviewer reported, “I was worried the water bottle would bounce around, but it sits in snugly and is easy to get in/out.”

According to a reviewer: “It’s really hard to find the perfect fanny pack with a slot for a water bottle, but here it is, and it’s very affordable. This pack is a good size for carrying my phone, keys, lip balm, doggy bags, and so forth. There are two interior compartments and one exterior one. There’s also the water bottle holder (bottle not included) and mesh for attaching a bandana or whatever to the outside of the pack. The hikes I do with my dog are generally 5-6 miles, so I don’t need to carry a lot of stuff and don’t need a lumbar pack or full backpack. This is just enough and not too much. Perfect for a day hike.”

Belt Fit Range: 25 to 50 inches | Water Bottle Size: 27 ounces | Number Of Zippered Pockets: 2 | Water-Resistant: Yes | Water Bottle Included: No

6. The one that can convert to a sling bag

Pros:

Over 3,500 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Available in 12 colors

Can convert into a sling bag

Three zippered pockets

Can hold two water bottles

Generous padding around the waist

Cons:

Bottles not included

If you’re looking for extra versatility, this fanny pack with a water bottle holder converts to a sling bag to be worn over your shoulder. Made of water-resistant nylon with a reflective strip, it features lots of breathable pads near the body for comfort and ventilation, a thick waistband, and sturdy buckles. There are three zippered pockets with inner compartments that can fit a phone up to 6 inches, a 7.9-inch tablet, and more, plus a clip for your keys. In the side mesh pockets, you can hold two water bottles with a 2.7-inch diameter and strap them in with the side buckles.

According to a reviewer: “The pack is the perfect size - not too big, not too small - and my small water bottle fits in the little side pockets. It has three nice compartments for organizing things, and it's great for day hikes as well. The pack sits nicely on my hips to prevent back pain, and adjusting it is easy. Overall, I love this little pack and feel it's a good bargain for the money!”

Belt Fit Range: 22 to 52 inches | Water Bottle Size: 2.7 inches in diameter | Number Of Zippered Pockets: 3 | Water-Resistant: Yes | Water Bottles Included: No

7. The one that holds your water bottle horizontally

Pros:

Budget-friendly

Foldable water bottle holder

Holds the water bottle horizontally

Cons:

Water bottle not included

The MYCARBON fanny pack rests your water bottle horizontally, so it doesn’t weigh down one side, and an elastic rope keeps the bottle stable. It can fit a water bottle up to 9.84 inches tall and 3.14 inches in diameter, and for the times you’re not carrying a water bottle, the holder folds up to a more compact design. The pack is made of water-resistant nylon with waterproof zippers, plus reflective strips on the front, and the back is breathable and cushioned for comfort against your body.

The adjustable waistband is made of thick cotton and buckles for a secure fit. There are two main zippered pockets with inner compartments for organizing your stuff (you can even fit a phone up to 6 inches), plus a front zippered pocket and a wired headphone outlet. One reviewer summed it up as “spacious yet the perfect size to fit a lot and yet not be too big.”

According to a reviewer: “Very good for jogging, very comfortable, it fits my water bottle(has elastic band to hold it and not fall in one side), fits my iPhone 11 Pro Max and has small pockets for key or money of anything else that’s small! Adjustable band for the waist, doesn’t move around when you run.”

Belt Fit Range: 19.7 to 51.2 inches | Water Bottle Size: 9.84 x 3.14 inches (length x diameter) | Number Of Zippered Pockets: 3 | Water-Resistant: Yes | Water Bottle Included: No