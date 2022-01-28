Organic socks made with natural fibers are a sustainable and gentle option for your feet. The best organic socks have a proper fit, are itch-free, and hold their shape after multiple wears. You can choose to take a brand at its word, but the only way to be positive that socks are made with organic materials is to look for certification by a third party like the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). In absence of that, you may want to look for certification by OEKO-TEX, which ensures that the socks are free of harmful chemicals.

Some socks that are advertised as being made with organic fibers may still be blended with synthetics like polyamide or elastane for added benefits like stretch, compression, and arch padding. Whether you want 100% organic socks or a pair made from a blend of materials is a matter of personal preference, so I’ve included both options on this list.

When it comes to the type of material, organic cotton is a great fabric for sensitive skin, as it’s both breathable and soft. Wool is another top choice for its insulating, moisture-wicking, and antibacterial properties. For extra comfort, look for socks labeled as being made from virgin wool, which is either wool from a lamb’s first shearing, or unprocessed wool from adult sheep. Those who prefer a lightweight, barely there feel might want to consider socks made from linen or bamboo.

Finally, consider the style of socks you want. Dress socks have a thinner design that hits at the mid-calf, while ankle socks have a low-profile cut that works well with sneakers. And durable performance socks are a must for more rugged activities like hiking.

Read on to learn more about the best organic socks that you can buy on Amazon right now.

The ribbed cotton socks Amazon Cottonique Men’s Elastic-Free Organic Cotton Socks (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the best organic cotton socks, this pair is a great choice for everyday wear. They’re GOTS-certified and made of 100% chemical-free, organic cotton in a comfortable ribbed knit. They hit just above the ankle and come in both black and white. These are also elastic-free and machine washable. One reviewer wrote: “It's very hard to find all cotton socks with no elastic--these are great; there is a sort of binding cotton thread at the cuff to hold their shape instead of an elastic. The knit is very stretchy (not in a sloppy, saggy way) [...] The seam is comfortable and doesn't rub your toes wrong. Excellent socks!” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Amazon Tittimitti 100% Organic Cotton Women's Socks $12 See On Amazon Tittimitti's ribbed socks are made with 100% GOTS-certified organic combed cotton for an ultra-soft feel. The adjustable cuffs means you can fold them for an ankle-length sock or wear them turned up to hit around the mid-calf. Multiple Amazon reviewers mentioned that the socks do a great job of staying in place and maintaining their shape after machine washing. These socks also come in a ton of colors to match any shoe or outfit. One reviewer wrote: “I wear socks with sandals nearly every day, so I have hundreds of pairs in colors to go with every outfit. These are wonderful. [...] They are a fine, soft cotton and fit perfectly. [...] They stay up, but do not bind! I will probably buy one of each color because they feel so good on my feet. They are worth every penny.” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 6-7.5 — 8-9.5

The thick wool socks Amazon Maggie's Organics Unisex Wool Mountain Hiker Socks $23 See On Amazon These thick wool socks by Maggie's Organics are designed for hiking, but you may find yourself slipping them on your feet whenever you want to feel extra cozy. They're made from 70% organic merino wool and 29% nylon, with 1% spandex for added stretch. The non-itchy material is designed to wick moisture, and the construction — which includes a cushioned sole and flexible ankle support — makes them comfortable to wear. The socks are also GOTS-certified and given a patented anti-felt treatment that allows them to be machine washed without shrinking. One reviewer wrote: “They are soft, cushy, thick, supportive, warm in winter, great for hiking all year, wash like a dream, great colors ... and not tight in the toes, which I love. They are also more durable that their competitors have been in recent years [...] These Maggie's are holding up!” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Medium — Large

The breathable linen socks Amazon FlaxSox Men's Organic Linen Socks (5-Pack) $25 See On Amazon These FlaxSox ankle socks are constructed with 100% linen, making them comfortable and moisture-wicking. While they don’t boast an official organic certification, they are described by the brand as being “made of organic linen cultivated with no herbicides nor pesticides.” The material is thin and woven in a special diamond pattern for breathability. While these socks are ideal for working out in hot and humid weather, one reviewer noted that they also make a great layer under heavier socks on cold days. For easy care, these socks are machine washable. One reviewer wrote: “Love these socks, they are breathable next to the skin. I will wear them as a liner for heavier socks in the winter, or when out walking to exercise in the summer. They fit great.” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 6-7 — 11-13

Amazon FlaxSox Thin Breathable Organic Linen Socks for Women (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon FlaxSox's three-pack of linen socks are made for those who prefer the barely there feeling of thin socks. While they don’t have a third-party certification, the socks are described by the brand as being made from 100% organic linen. The lightweight material absorbs moisture, while the delicate weave provides extra breathability. One satisfied Amazon reviewer noted, “I wear a pair every single night. It is so nice to be able to sleep with socks and not get too hot.” While the brand doesn’t cite the care instructions, reviewers noted that these socks held up to machine washing. One reviewer wrote: “Not too snug or too loose. They are very comfortable. The linen yarn is very soft and breathable. I bought these because I have pretty bad eczema around my ankles and have found that linen material is much gentler on my skin and allows my skin to breathe and not break out as bad. These will definitely help with that!” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

The low-cut cotton socks Amazon Maggie's Organic Cotton Cushion Footie Socks $10 See On Amazon Maggie’s Organics unisex footie socks are ideal for pairing with sneakers and other low-cut shoes. They’re made with 81.6% organic cotton that’s both GOTS- and OEKO-TEX-certified, plus 16.4% nylon and 2% spandex. The full-foot padding is soft on the soles and Y-heel stitching keeps the socks from bunching up inside your shoes. They can be washed and dried in the machine for effortless care. One reviewer wrote: “These are just what I was looking for. If you like looser padded socks, these are great. These are also more ethically made than most any socks you can buy.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Medium — Large

The bamboo dress socks Amazon Anatolian Unisex Natural Bamboo Socks (4-Pack) $18 See On Amazon These low-calf socks are made from 100% organic bamboo that’s OEKO-TEX 100-certified for a soft, gentle feel that won’t irritate your skin. Reinforced heels and flat-seam toes make these socks extra comfortable, and the bamboo fabric also wicks moisture up to 60% better than cotton socks, according to the brand. These machine-washable socks come in one size (described by the brand as men’s size 7 to 12 and women’s size 7.5 and up) and a variety of colors. One reviewer wrote: “I got these for my husband for christmas as semi-dress socks (if that's a thing). I was looking for something natural fiber to reduce the sweaty stink / feeling and these hit the mark. I never expected them to be so dang soft! I absolutely LOVE these socks (so does my husband). [...] I mean, socks are socks and usually they're not anything to think about once they're in the rotation.. but we've both actually MENTIONED and TALKED about these socks and how cool they are.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: One size

The 4-pack of performance socks Amazon Merino Protect Men's Merino Wool Socks (4-Pack) $24 See On Amazon These wool-blend socks offer the thermoregulating properties of wool with the durability and stretch of synthetic fibers. They're made from a blend of 53% merino wool that’s uncertified but labeled organic by the brand, along with 25% nylon, 17% polyester, and 5% spandex, so they’re soft, lightweight, and stretchy. The material keeps your feet warm in freezing temperatures and cool in hot weather, but they're also sturdy enough to be machine washed. The socks also have built-in arch compression and a full-cushion foot for extra support — perfect for long days in the outdoors. One reviewer wrote: “I have waited to review these until I could go through multiple wear/wash cycles. Having done so, I remain very pleased with the product. They hold their shape, nap and strength. [...] They look great, feel great, work great and endure. Highly recommended.” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 6-12 — 12-16

Amazon Merino Protect Women's Organic Merino Wool Socks (4-Pack) $24 See On Amazon The women’s version of Merino Protect’s organic wool socks are similar to the men's version, but sized for smaller feet. Although the socks are not certified by a third party, the material is labeled as 53% organic merino wool harvested from Australian and New Zealand sheep, plus a blend of 25% nylon, 17% polyester, and 5% spandex. They're designed to be breathable to control sweat and thermoregulating to keep your feet properly insulated. Light compression and a cushioned foot provide extra support during hikes and other physical activities. The socks come in one size (equivalent to women’s 8 to 12), and they can be machine washed in cold water and hang-dried. One reviewer wrote: “I love the feel of these socks and how warm they keep my feet. I am able to use them with shoes and slippers as well as hiking boots. They washed well.” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: One size

The cotton-blend crew socks Amazon Conscious Step Men's Organic Cotton Crew Socks $15 See On Amazon These organic cotton crew socks from Conscious Step will add a touch of flair to any outfit. They hit at the mid-calf and are made from a soft and stretchy blend of GOTS-certified organic cotton, along with polyester and elastane. The machine-washable socks come in two ocean-themed patterns, and proceeds from every purchase go toward ocean conservation. Note that they only come in one size, which fits men’s sizes 8.5 to 13. One reviewer wrote: “I bought these for my husband and he loves them. He says they are comfortable to wear, made out of really soft, organic cotton. [...] I really like this company Conscious Step's mission. They are making a difference, and I love buying products that can support that. I would definitely buy these again.” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: One size