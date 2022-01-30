Whether you’re storing dry goods at home or need a storage solution while traveling, the best smell-proof containers create an airtight seal to stop odors from escaping. They also come in a variety of materials, sizes, and styles to keep products fresh for longer. Each material has its own pros and cons, and one might work better for your needs (and your budget) than others.

When shopping for smell-proof containers, plastic is often the most affordable choice — though, because it’s somewhat porous, it may absorb stains and smells more easily than some other materials. Aluminum containers are lightweight, moisture-resistant, and long-lasting, though they’re also pliable and may be dented if dropped. Stainless steel is durable and nonporous, so it won’t trap food particles or odors, but it’s a heavier material and often more expensive than plastic or aluminum. Finally, glass and ceramic containers are incredibly odor- and stain-resistant, but they’re also heavier and more fragile than their metal and plastic counterparts. For additional protection, you can opt for a waterproof polyester or nylon container that will hold an odor-proof plastic bag and look for containers with odor-neutralizing activated carbon.

With that in mind, scroll on for the best smell-proof containers in a range of materials and sizes — some even come in sets or have built-in locks to meet all your storage needs.

01 The fan favorite Amazon Tightpac America, Inc. Airtight Container $12 See On Amazon More than 5,000 Amazon customers have given this airtight container a five-star rating. The plastic canister is NSF-tested and -certified for food safety and can hold up to 6 ounces of herbs, coffee, and more. The container’s closure creates a vacuum seal that extends the freshness of dry goods, too. Cleaning instructions aren’t mentioned, so you may want to hand wash this option to prevent damage. Choose from seven colors and designs. One reviewer wrote: “Can’t go wrong. It keeps things fresh and the room odor free.”

02 The glass container Amazon Prepara Evak Airless Canister $23 See On Amazon Made from durable, nonporous borosilicate glass with a stainless steel lid, this smell-proof container has a capacity of 24 ounces. Pressing down on the lid creates an airtight seal, and it’s adjustable to store different amounts of food and other items. The glass container is also dishwasher-safe, though you’ll need to hand wash the lid. It’s available in small, medium, and large sizes. One reviewer wrote: “Nice, simple mechanism for air-tight storage. Keeps the onion smell inside the container.”

03 The durable box with a combination lock Amazon Kulbi The Blackbox Smell Proof Stash Box $41 See On Amazon This smell-proof box has a durable ballistic nylon exterior that’s waterproof and shock-resistant, and it has a built-in combination lock to keep items secure. Inside, there are three customizable storage compartments and a three-layer filtration system with activated carbon and foam to absorb smells. The overall dimensions are 8.86 by 7.09 by 3.94 inches and you can choose from black, gray, and green. One reviewer wrote: “Great little box! It really keeps the smell hidden, even when I open it, there isn't a strong smell wafting out. I like the lock mechanism, it was easy to set and I like how both zippers are locked in place.”

04 The mini aluminum set Amazon OZCHIN Smell Proof Container (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Just 3.5 inches tall, these aluminum containers have a capacity of 2.7 ounces each. With this set, you’ll get one black and one silver jar, and both have screw-on lids that are airtight. You’ll want to hand wash these, as aluminum can be discolored by the dishwasher’s hot water. One reviewer wrote: “These do exactly what they say they do, and they do it well. The top fits nice and tight and there is NO smell until you open the container.”

05 The ceramic container Amazon SWEEJAR Ceramic Food Storage Jar $15 See On Amazon This porcelain storage jar has an airtight wooden lid with a rubberized component to prevent smells from escaping and keep your dry goods fresh. This version can hold up to 16 ounces, but the container is also available in 28-, 39-, and 58-ounce sizes. The porcelain canister is dishwasher safe, but the lid should be hand washed. There are seven colors to choose from, including black, gray, and jade. One reviewer wrote: “I love it! It's smell-proof. The wood lid is a little bit loose than I was expecting, but it works just fine.”

06 The reusable bags Amazon Smelly Proof Reusable Odor-Proof Storage Bags (10-Pack) $9 See On Amazon These BPA-free reusable bags have airtight, double-zipper closures that seal in odors and keep moisture out, preserving the contents at peak freshness. Though they’re lightweight compared to the other containers on this list, they’re also leakproof, tear-resistant, and dishwasher-safe. This 10-pack includes 4-by-6-inch bags (though the storage capacity isn’t listed), and they’re also available in five other sizes ranging from extra-extra-small to extra-large. One reviewer wrote: “They really do keep the smells inside. So amazed at the amount of odor kept. Was overwhelmed by the smell when I opened the bag. Great buy. I’ve reused a bag about a 100 times.”

07 The stainless steel set Amazon ENLOY Stainless Steel Airtight Canister Set (Set of 4) $29 See On Amazon If you are looking for a variety of containers, this set of stainless steel canisters includes four different sizes with capacities ranging from 28 to 65 ounces. Each container has a rubberized airtight seal that makes it smell-proof, and they’re BPA-free. The containers are also dishwasher-safe, though the brand recommends hand-washing to protect the metallic finish. The set featured here includes small containers, or you can opt for extra-small, medium, and large sets. One reviewer wrote: “It has a completely airtight seal and all of the odor stays inside. Easy clean up for next use.”

08 The waterproof bag Amazon Enjoy Native Smell Proof Bag $22 See On Amazon Not only is this sleek storage bag smell-proof, but it’s also waterproof and durable. It measures 11 by 7 inches and is made with five layers, including activated carbon, which works at eliminating odors. There’s also a silicone waterproof zipper and an optional triple-digit steel lock to keep items secure. Inside, you’ll find two mesh pockets, and five small resealable bags are included. Plus, the bag is easy to hand wash as needed. One reviewer wrote: “Awesome bag! Odors are very well contained. My wife and son have super-sniffers and neither can [smell] a thing. It's very roomy, yet not too bulky.”