Bougie things on Amazon you'll love if you're cheap AF

If your personal aesthetic can be summed up to “bougie on a budget,” you’ll be happy to hear that there are a ton of wallet-friendly products on Amazon that seem way more expensive than they actually are. I’m talking voice-activated light bulbs, luxuriously soft satin pillowcases, and even a lightweight bamboo tray that can accompany you in the bath. Living the good life doesn’t have to take a major toll on your bank account, and these clever home products prove it to be true — over and over again.

01 This aromatherapeutic pillow mist that helps you wind down Amazon Muse Apothecary Pillow Ritual Mist $10 See On Amazon Infused with all-natural essential oils, this lightly scented aromatherapy mist will quickly become a highlight of your nightly routine. Simply add a few spritzes to your pillowcase and sheets — the heavenly lavender fragrance will lull you into a state of deep relaxation. For those who prefer a more woodsy scent, try warm cedar or amber cashmere. Available scents: 4

02 An organizing case that protects your sunglasses collection Amazon CO-Z Leather Sunglasses Organizer $20 See On Amazon With eight compartments for individual pairs of sunglasses, this lockable organizer box keeps your eyewear protected from dust, moisture, and scratches. The faux leather exterior lends the organizer a sophisticated look — you even won’t mind leaving it out on display. A transparent panel on the lid allows you to conveniently view all of your eyewear at once.

03 These self-adhesive under-cabinet lights you can stick anywhere Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Controllable wirelessly with the included remote, these LED puck lights allow you to illuminate any spot in your home — whether that’s under the kitchen cabinets, along the staircase, or in your closet. The battery-powered lights have a self-adhesive backing that sticks to nearly any smooth, flat surface, or you can use the included screws for a more secure installation.

04 A stainless steel & bamboo butter dish that’s so charming Amazon Home Acre Designs Butter Dish $25 See On Amazon This stainless steel butter dish is fitted with a sturdy bamboo lid, ensuring your butter stays fresh whether it’s on the counter or in the fridge. Complete with a label in a charming, handwritten font, the dish perfectly complements farmhouse-chic decor. It’s large enough to keep up to two sticks of butter chilled — and looks so much nicer than regular store wrapping.

05 The loft-adjustable memory foam pillow with a cooling bamboo cover Amazon EnerPlex Memory Foam Pillow $23 See On Amazon Filled with shredded memory foam, this ultra-soft pillow cradles your head and neck, ensuring you sleep comfortably all night long. The bamboo viscose cover is lightweight and temperature-regulating, with a cooling effect that wicks away moisture. You can even add or remove the foam filling to achieve your desired amount of support.

06 This water flosser that’s so much more fun than using string floss Amazon H2ofloss Water Flosser $29 See On Amazon If traditional string flossing is becoming a chore, you may want to try this water flosser. Equipped with six interchangeable heads and five pressure modes, the rechargeable unit effectively removes bits of food and plaque from in between your teeth. Not to mention, the waterproof gadget can be used in the shower, and since it’s rechargeable, it’s easy to take on trips.

07 A wine aerator that elevates the taste of every glass Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer and Wine Stopper $14 See On Amazon Even if you’re not a wine connoisseur, you may be curious about how you can get your wine to taste even better. This aerator attachment fits into the neck of the bottle and infuses your wine with just the right amount of oxygen as you pour, bringing out more nuanced flavors and aromas for a more enjoyable sipping experience. It also comes with a silicone stopper that preserves your bottle’s freshness in between pours. Available colors: 4

08 This rainfall showerhead that comes in design-forward finishes Amazon SparkPod Rain Showerhead $35 See On Amazon Available in finishes like gold, chrome, and matte black, this rainfall showerhead is an instant way to give your bathroom an upmarket aesthetic. Plus, it increases the feeling of water pressure while regulating overall usage — so it’s an eco-friendly pick. The silicone nozzles resist calcium and lime buildup as well, making maintenance a breeze. Available colors and styles: 24

09 A marble turntable that upgrades your appetizer display Amazon Greenco White Marble Lazy Susan $27 See On Amazon Handcrafted from white marble, this lazy Susan turntable makes an elegant addition to your kitchen, dining room, or breakfast nook. Measuring 12 inches across, it has plenty of space for appetizers, cheese and crackers, or condiments — gently spin to rotate everything a full 360 degrees. You can even use this piece as a cake stand, allowing you to easily turn the cake as you add the icing.

10 These stunning candle holders made of real Himalayan salt crystals Amazon Greenco Himalayan Tealight Candle Holder (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These genuine Himalayan salt candle holders add a natural touch anywhere you put them, whether it’s on the dining room table or next to the bathtub. When you add a tea light to the center, they create a soothing amber glow that adds cozy vibes to your space. When heated by the flame, these crystals also emit negative ions, which can help purify the air and promote a general sense of calm.

11 The moisturizing lip scrub made with Hawaiian botanicals Amazon Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub $17 See On Amazon Hydrating kukui nut oil, rich shea butter, and Maui sugar cane crystals are blended together to create this exfoliating lip scrub. Not only does it work to buff away dead skin cells, but it also replenishes your skin’s moisture barrier — so your lips will feel soft and smooth. Use it to remedy chapping, or before applying your lipstick to create a smooth base.

12 This string of mirror lights that add classic glamour to your bathroom Amazon LPHUMEX Vanity Mirror Lights $17 See On Amazon Give your bathroom a Hollywood-style upgrade with these self-adhesive vanity lights that line the perimeter of your mirror to create an illuminating border. Whether you’re applying makeup or tweezing your eyebrows, you’ll appreciate the extra visibility. The plug-in lights are designed with an in-line dimmer button, so you can easily adjust the brightness to suit your needs.

13 A set of elegant glass jars for your spices & dry goods Amazon Estilo Glass Canisters (Set of 8) $36 See On Amazon Complete with airtight stainless steel lids, this set of glass jars unifies the look of your pantry. The canisters come in five different sizes, holding everything from spices to beans to pasta. Thanks to the clean, streamlined design, you can even display them directly on your countertop without making your kitchen look cluttered.

14 These 24-karat gold eye masks that minimize dark circles Amazon DERMORA Gold Eye Masks (15 Pairs) $14 These under-eye masks are infused with 24-karat gold (seriously) and they’re a shortcut to faking a full eight hours of sleep. Moisturizing and brightening, they work to reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. Just stick a pair in the fridge to chill, then place under your eyes for 20 minutes.

15 The extendable bamboo tray that makes bath time even better Amazon Homemaid Living Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Tray $33 See On Amazon With space for your beverage, tablet, scented candles, and more, this bamboo tray extends to fit over your bathtub — so you can keep your essentials within arm’s reach while you soak. Lightweight and water-resistant, the caddy tray provides plenty of space for your belongings without being too cumbersome or bulky. Besides this natural brown shade, the tray also comes in dark brown, black, and white. Available colors: 4

16 These granite whiskey stones that chill beverages without diluting them Amazon Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones (Set of 6) $8 See On Amazon Unlike traditional ice cubes, these granite stones won’t dilute the taste of your whiskey as they cool your drink. The six stones can be stored in the included wooden holder that can go directly in the freezer — just chill them for at least four hours before you place them inside your glass. Available colors: 4

17 Some brushed metal hooks that elevate the look of your bathroom Amazon DELITON Adhesive Towel Hooks (4-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Available in three brushed finishes — black, gold, and silver — these towel hooks are an elegant way to add extra storage to your bathroom. Each one is sturdy enough to hold a washcloth, shower loofah, or even a full-size bath towel. Made from durable stainless steel, they couldn’t be any easier to install — just use the self-adhesive backing to stick them onto your bathroom wall. Available colors: 3

18 This trio of flameless candles in contemporary glass holders Amazon Eywamage Flameless Candles (3-Pack) $25 See On Amazon These flameless candles offer all the moody ambience of their wick-burning counterparts, without any of the smoke or melting wax. Each battery-powered candle is designed to create a realistic flickering effect — simply use the included remote to customize the brightness or set the light on a timer. The sleek glass holders give the candles a modern, sophisticated edge. Available colors: 5

19 A pair of elegant glass kitchen bottles with easy-pour spouts Amazon FineDine Oil & Vinegar Dispenser Bottle Set $10 See On Amazon With stainless steel spout attachments for easy pouring and drizzling, these glass olive oil and vinegar bottles instantly make your kitchen feel so much nicer. The slim vessels hold up to 17 ounces each, and a small funnel attachment is included for convenient refilling. Choose from three shades: green, amber, or clear glass. Available colors: 3

20 This invigorating body scrub made with coffee beans & sea salt Amazon Brooklyn Botany Dead Sea Salt and Arabica Coffee Body Scrub $10 See On Amazon Give your skin its morning pick-me-up by exfoliating with this body scrub formulated with sea salt and real Arabica coffee beans. The addition of sunflower oil helps leave skin feeling fresh and moisturized. Not a coffee fan? This scrub also comes in other scents like matcha green tea, watermelon, and coconut milk. Available scents: 7

21 The satin pillowcase that’s gentle on your skin & hair Amazon Kitsch Satin Pillowcase $19 See On Amazon This silky satin pillowcase isn’t just luxuriously soft — it’s also much more gentle on your hair and skin than cotton alternatives. The silky fabric is smooth and non-absorbent, which helps your face retain its moisture overnight while preventing pillow creases. Likewise, it won’t dry out hair and is less likely to cause breakage when you toss and turn. Kitsch offers a dozen unique shades and patterns to choose from, including a sunset-colored tie-dye and a retro terrazzo print. Available colors and patterns: 12

22 This shower curtain rod that comes in upmarket finishes Amazon Ivilon Tension Curtain Rod $25 See On Amazon Ditch your chrome shower curtain rod and opt for this curtain rod that comes in design-forward finishes like matte black and warm gold. Available in multiple sizes, it’s rust-resistant for long-lasting durability. The the tension spring makes it easy to install just by rotating — no tools required. Available sizes: 4

23 A cold brew coffee maker with a simple, sophisticated design Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $15 See On Amazon In as little as 12 hours, you can enjoy a refreshing glass of chilled coffee, thanks to this sleek cold brew maker. Just fill the inner stainless steel filter with your favorite coffee grounds, add the right amount of water with the help of the measurement markings on the side, and chill in the refrigerator. An airtight lid and spout ensure maximum freshness when it’s time to pour.

24 This luxe bath pillow that supports your neck & shoulders while you soak Amazon Bath Haven Bathtub Pillow $40 See On Amazon Forget about fancy bath salts and scented candles — the real way to upgrade your next soak is by using this quilted bath pillow. Covered in a breathable, fast-drying mesh fabric, the pillow supports your neck, shoulders and head while you relax. A set of six strong suction cups keeps the cushion securely in place, while a hook at the top allows you to hang it to dry between uses.

25 A stainless steel cocktail set that will make you feel like a mixology pro Amazon Mixology Cocktail Shaker Set (8 Pieces) $18 See On Amazon This stainless steel cocktail shaker set includes everything you need to start making bar-quality drinks at home, including a muddler, mixing spoon, jigger, and two bottle-spout attachments. Looking for a little inspiration? You also get a set of illustrated cocktail recipe cards that will sharpen your mixology skills in no time at all. Choose from two finishes that’ll look great on any bar cart: silver and copper. Available colors: 2

26 The muslin throw blanket with a light, gauzy feel Amazon EMME Muslin Throw Blanket $32 See On Amazon Perfect for draping over your couch, chair, or bed, this lightweight throw blanket offers a thin yet cozy layer of warmth wherever you happen to be relaxing. The 100% muslin cotton fabric has an airy feel, and the waffle weave gives it a bit of texture. It comes in both neutral shades and bright pops of color, as well as a unique chevron-inspired pattern. Available colors and patterns: 14

27 This USB-powered TV backlight that upgrades your home entertainment setup Amazon Power Practical Luminoodle USB Bias Lighting For TVs $24.99 See On Amazon These white LED accent lights adhere to the back of your TV set, illuminating the space around your screen. The result? A more vivid picture that’s less likely to cause eyestrain. Available in five different sizes — as well as a multi-colored option — these dimmable lights are a wallet-friendly way to instantly upgrade your home entertainment setup. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 An under-cabinet shelf that stores & displays your wine glasses Amazon FOMANSH Under-Cabinet Wine Glass Holder $22 See On Amazon If kitchen space is at a premium, you’ll love that this metal wine glass rack can be installed directly underneath your cabinet. Holding up to six stemmed glasses at once, the minimalist rack displays your collection while keeping it within arm’s reach. It comes in metallic gold and bronze finishes as well as matte black and white options. Available colors and styles: 8

29 This cushioned mat that reduces muscle & joint tension Amazon Sky Solutions Oasis Anti-Fatigue Mat $22 See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time on your feet — whether you’re washing dishes at the sink or working at your standing desk — this anti-fatigue mat can help reduce tension in your muscles and joints. The soft foam core supports your soles from the ground up, so you can take a more comfortable stance. A nonslip layer on the bottom ensures the mat doesn’t slip around your floor, and beveled edges help prevent tripping. Available colors: 6

30 The whisper-quiet diffuser that comes with 10 different essential oils Amazon Pure Daily Care Essential Oil Diffuser $36 See On Amazon Compact and whisper quiet, this essential oil diffuser fills the air with a light, relaxing fragrance that’ll turn any room into a spa-like space. Don’t have any essential oils on hand? The unit comes with a collection of 10 vials, including lemongrass, eucalyptus, and lavender. Not only does it provide up to eight hours of mist on a single tank fill, it also creates a soothing ambience with its color-changing LED light.

31 A durable glass pitcher for iced tea & batch cocktails Amazon Bormioli Rocco Glass Pitcher $40 See On Amazon Made from thick, durable glass, this large pitcher is a great way to serve lemonade, iced tea, or batch cocktails at your next get-together. The locking lid creates an airtight seal, preserving the freshness of your beverage. While it holds up to a half-gallon, the carafe is designed to fit neatly in your refrigerator door.

32 The skin-brightening sheet masks made with real pearl extract Amazon LAPCOS Pearl Sheet Masks (5-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Luxurious white flower and skin-brightening pearl extract come together in these relaxing sheet masks, which help promote an even, smooth complexion. Just apply the cooling Tencel mask to your face for 10 to 20 minutes to reap the nourishing formula’s benefits. Besides brightening pearl, you can also opt for formulas like purifying seaweed, moisturizing milk, or regenerating cica. Available options: 13

33 These absorbent cotton dish towels with farmhouse-chic stripes Amazon Big Red House Kitchen Towels (6-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Featuring farmhouse-chic stripes, these kitchen towels are as nice-looking as they are functional. They’re made of 100% cotton to quickly absorb the moisture from your washed dishes and cups, so you can cut down on your paper towel usage — a win for your wallet and the environment. The dish towels are also machine-washable, making regular cleaning as easy as can be. Available colors: 6

34 This rustic cheese board made from natural acacia wood Amazon Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Cheese Board $11 See On Amazon This rustic serving board made from natural acacia instantly elevates your cheese and cracker spread. Sturdy enough to stand up to slicing and sticky ingredients like honey, it’s designed with a rounded handle for easy transport from the counter to the table. Choose from six different sizes, ranging from 17 inches to 23 inches in length. Available sizes: 6

35 A matte black soap dispenser with a clean, angular lines Amazon Yew Design Black Soap Dispenser $20 See On Amazon Even something as simple as your soap dispenser can boost your kitchen or bathroom’s sophistication factor. This one has an angular design and a matte black finish, adding a contemporary edge to your sink area — but you can also choose versions with finishes like gold, marble, or frosted glass. Available colors and styles: 7

36 The diamond-cut decanter that adds vintage style to your bar cart Amazon Paksh Whiskey Decanter See On Amazon Handcrafted in Italy, this diamond-cut glass decanter has a vintage vibe that makes for a stunning addition to any bar cart or liquor shelf. It has a fluted stopper that creates a tight, leakproof seal. You can fill the elegant vessel with your favorite bourbon or scotch, or you can even use it to serve orange juice at brunch.

37 This abstract throw pillow that’s shaped like a knot Amazon Sioloc Soft Knot Ball Pillow $27 See On Amazon Part throw pillow and part abstract art, this plush knot is the kind of living room accent piece that’s sure to spark conversation. Measuring just over 10 inches, the cushion looks great nestled into the corner of your couch or on your favorite armchair. There are 13 hues available, ranging from subtle neutral tones to vibrant pops of color. Available colors: 13

38 A ceramic utensil holder with copper accents Amazon Home Acre Designs Kitchen Utensil Holder $15 See On Amazon Made from textured ceramic, this utensil holder is a chic way to store your cooking tools on the counter. The copper accent adds a sheen that’s modern but elevated. Besides using this for spatulas, whisks, and tongs, you can also put this to work as a vase for flowers.

39 This design-minded organizer that corrals sink clutter Amazon ODesign Kitchen Sink Organizer $24 See On Amazon A little bit of organization can go a long way in making your space feel calmer and more luxurious — and this stainless steel sink caddy is a design-minded way to go about it. It declutters the space around your kitchen or bathroom sink, providing a designated space for your hand soap, dish soap, sponges, brushes, and more. A removable plastic tray at the bottom catches drips and splashes, keeping your countertop nice and clean. Available colors: 2

40 These modern-looking candle holders with elliptical stems Amazon Melt Candle Company Metal Base Candle Holders (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Standing at three different heights, this trio of iron candle holders can be used to create a stunning centerpiece — or you can display each one on its own. The elliptical stem has a modern look to it, blending in effortlessly with contemporary decor. Each matte black holder is compatible with both wax pillar candles and flameless LED candles.

41 The peel & stick tiles that are ridiculously easy to install Amazon FloorPops Peel-and-Stick Tiles (10-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Want to switch up the look of your floors without shelling out for an entire remodel? These peel-and-stick tiles make it possible. Simply remove the adhesive backing and place each vinyl panel directly onto your floor — no grout needed. Featuring an elegant print, the water-resistant tiles are a wallet-friendly way to upgrade your kitchen, bathroom, or laundry room. Available colors: 2

42 A rotating makeup organizer with 8 adjustable shelves Amazon AMEITECH Rotating Makeup Organizer $28 See On Amazon With enough capacity to handle your entire cosmetics collection, this rotating organizer keeps all of your favorite beauty products at the ready. The sturdy plastic unit has eight height-adjustable tiers, providing plenty of space for your belongings. The top tray is divided into several individual compartments that are ideal for organizing small items like nail polish and lipstick.

43 The glass food storage containers that are an upgrade from plastic Amazon Superior Glass Food Storage Containers (3-Pack) $26.99 See On Amazon An upgrade from standard plastic, these glass food storage containers resist stains and odors, so you can use them for years to come. (Not to mention — the material is more eco-sustainable.) Holding up to 32 ounces each, they’re topped with leakproof, locking lids. They’re mega-versatile, too — they’re dishwasher- and freezer-safe, and without the lids, they can be heated in the microwave or oven.

44 These smart light bulbs that you can control with your voice Amazon Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon There’s something about voice-activated technology that just feels so luxurious — it’s like having your own invisible assistant helping you throughout your day. These smart light bulbs can be controlled via voice command or mobile app, with plenty of customizable features such as timers, brightness levels, and even changing colors. You can even track the bulbs’ energy usage on your phone.

45 A pair of vintage-inspired lanterns that are solar powered Amazon Outdoor Lights & Living Hanging Solar Lights (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Don’t let their charming antique appearance fool you — these LED lanterns are actually solar powered. Since their bases are made out of plastic — not metal — they’re incredibly lightweight and resistant to rain, frost, and heat. When the sun goes down, the hanging lanterns automatically illuminate your back patio or front porch.

46 This wall-mounted shower dispenser that cuts down on clutter Amazon Better Living Products Shower Dispense $33 See On Amazon Keep your shampoo, conditioner, and soap within arm’s reach by installing this wall-mounted dispenser in your shower. With three separate chambers that release liquid at the push of a button, the streamlined unit also keeps your tub free of bottles and containers. You can install it in minutes without any tools — just use the included silicone glue and double-sided tape. Available colors: 2

47 The space-saving charging dock that powers up to 6 devices at once Amazon Poweroni USB Charging Dock $40 See On Amazon With six USB ports for powering up your various electronic devices, this charging dock is much more streamlined and eye-pleasing than a bulky power strip. It has adjustable dividers that keep phones and tablets neatly separated, making it a particularly great investment for a multi-person household. The charging dock comes equipped with seven short power cables, so you can plug in your devices right away. Available colors: 3

48 A natural rope basket that adds stylish storage anywhere Amazon homdiy Cotton Rope Basket $27 See On Amazon Made of natural cotton rope, this spacious basket offers a bit of extra storage anywhere in your home. Got some extra throw blankets? Throw ‘em in. How about dog toys? Check. Dirty laundry? You betcha. A pair of sleek faux leather handles makes it easy to tote the basket from room to room. Available colors: 15

49 This faux leather tissue box cover that looks so much nicer than cardboard Amazon Carrotez Modern Tissue Box Cover $15 See On Amazon When your room is decorated to the nines, a cardboard tissue box can end up looking out of place. This faux leather cover gives your box of tissues a modern, monochromatic look, so it more readily blends in with the rest of your decor. Choose from over a dozen subdued shades, such as pastel gray, camel brown, and soft lavender. Available colors: 13