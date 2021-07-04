Contrary to what you might think, making some upgrades doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. In fact, for some quick and easy life improvement, all you need is a little pocket change and a quick visit to Amazon to stock up on products that seem expensive but which are — in reality — cheap as hell.

Want something that'll make your backyard or camping trip a little bit better? Try an inflatable lounger. Not only can you sleep on this versatile invention, but you can also use it as a float in the pool or on the lake. The best part: It deflates to a compact size when you're done, so you can stash it in the back of your car for easy transport.

I've also included useful products that make it seem like you're spending way more money than you are. For example, to make it look like you're getting your vehicle detailed on the reg, pick up this flexible cleaning gel that sinks into the grooves of your car interior, where it picks up dust, dirt, crumbs, and other debris. Voilà — no need to spend extra money at the car wash. There are many more ingenious things on this list that will truly make a difference the minute they arrive at your home. Best of all, they don't come with a high price tag.

01 The Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof Amazon INSMY Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $21 See On Amazon Whether you're in the shower, at the pool, or spending a day at the lake, this Bluetooth speaker makes a great companion since it's IPX7 waterproof — which means it can be submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. Available in seven colors, it offers up to 12 hours of clear sound on just one charge, and there's even a built-in mic for making and taking calls.

02 These cordless earbuds that won't break the bank Amazon kurdene Wireless Earbuds $23 See On Amazon Enjoy cordless stereo sound while exercising or working at your desk with these Bluetooth earbuds that cost a fraction of the price of other brands. The earbuds offer six hours of play on a full charge, with an additional 24 when stored in the charging case. Inline touch controls enable you to switch tracks, end calls, and more, and since they're waterproof, you can even wear them in the rain.

03 A charging station that organizes your devices Amazon Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Charging Station $30 See On Amazon Made from sleek bamboo, this charging stand corrals all your electronics and powers them up in one place. It has space for smartphones and tablets, plus a specially designed section for earbuds and a smart watch. It comes with five short cords so you don't have to worry about long cords lying around, and you can pair it with a charging hub for easy use.

04 The wall-mounted toothbrush holder & toothpaste dispenser Amazon Boperzi Toothbrush Holder and Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser $12 See On Amazon Sure, this wall-mounted toothbrush holder frees up surface space, but it also totally restores harmony to your bathroom by doubling as an automatic toothpaste dispenser. In other words, no more wondering who left the cap off or who's not squeezing from the bottom of the tube. It installs easily with non-marking adhesive tape and has space for four brushes.

05 The travel pillow that surrounds you in memory foam comfort Amazon Phixnozar Memory Foam Travel Pillow $19 See On Amazon There's no chin bobbing forward with this travel pillow that surrounds your entire neck in the luxe comfort of 360-degree memory foam that’s contoured to fit the curves of your body, and has a rope lock to keep adjustments in place. It comes in two colors, the cover is machine washable, too.

06 The tower of power for all your devices Amazon TESSAN Power Strip Tower $29 See On Amazon Whether you're working, playing video games, or setting up your entertainment center, you can plug everything into this power strip tower that includes eight standard outlets and four USB ports. It's surge-protected, has a 10-foot cord, and the unique 360-degree design means you can plug in from any direction.

07 This blender that doubles as a to-go cup Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $19 See On Amazon Forget paying big bucks for a pricey juice or protein drink — make your own with this personal-sized blender. I use mine to make smoothies all the time, and though it's small, it's mighty enough to crush ice with no problem. Best of all, the canister detaches for use as a travel mug, so you can take it on the go.

08 The wallet that keeps digital theft at bay Amazon Buffway Slim RFID Blocking Leather Wallet $13 See On Amazon Protect your digital identity from interlopers' prying eyes with this wallet that blocks RFID signals. The wallet is slim enough to fit in your front pocket and features eight card slots, plus a hidden pocket for cash, receipts, and the like. Available in a veritable rainbow of colors, it's crafted from 100% leather.

09 This inflatable lounger that's so versatile Amazon Mockins Inflatable Lounger $23 See On Amazon Use it as a float in the pool, as a bed when you're camping, or as a relaxation spot for napping in the backyard. This inflatable lounger has so many uses, you'll end up on it all the time. Available in six colors, it inflates easily and even includes three pockets for all the items you need while you're taking it easy, like your drink, phone, and reading materials.

10 These no-tie shoelaces that turn any sneakers into slip-ons Amazon HOMAR No-Tie Shoelaces $9 See On Amazon Made from stretchy elastic, these no-tie shoelaces turn any pair of sneakers into slip-ons. Even better, they stay "tied" once they're placed, unlike traditional laces that are constantly coming undone... which means no more stopping mid-run to retie. Choose from lots of colors, like sky blue, red, and black.

11 This fabric shaver that keeps clothes looking good as new Amazon BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover $13 See On Amazon Keep clothes and even your upholstered furniture looking as good as the day you bought them with this fabric shaver that removes pills and threads. Featuring replaceable stainless steel blades, it effortlessly trims extraneous material and is suitable for use on a wide range of fabrics, and even furniture, bedding, toys, and more.

12 This goo that removes dust from nooks & crannies Amazon TICARVE Cleaning Gel $7 See On Amazon Keep your ride in pristine condition with this moldable cleaning gel that removes dust, dirt, and crumbs from tiny spaces, like your car air vents. It's also safe for use on computer equipment, keyboards, sensitive electronics, and cameras, and it doesn't leave any residue behind — only a subtle magnolia scent. You'll get so many uses out of it, as you can just keep folding it over until it turns black.

13 The magnifier that turns your phone screen into a big screen Amazon Fanlory 14-InchScreen Magnifier $21 See On Amazon Now your friends can gather 'round for a FaceTime or to check out a funny YouTube video, thanks to this screen magnifier that enlarges your small screen up to four times. Suitable for use with all smartphones, it has a phone rest behind the screen, and folds up for storage when you're not using it.

14 These smart plugs you can control with your voice Amazon Kasa Smart Plug $13 See On Amazon Tell your lamp to turn off from across the room with these smart plugs that are Alexa- and Google Home-compatible. But you don't need a smart hub to operate them — they have an accompanying app, so you can set schedules for your appliances or operate them from anywhere in the world. This could even be a great way to deter potential intruders — set the timer to turn the radio on, and it'll seem like you're home.

15 These car lights that add atmosphere to the interior Amazon YiLaie LED Interior Car Lights $17 See On Amazon Add some soothing lighting to your commute — or get the party started on Friday night — with these LED lights that are designed to adhere to the underside of your dash. These lights plug into your USB outlet and offer more than 450 colors and 29 different patterns. They can even sync to the beat of your music, whether you're jamming to Celine Dion, The Beatles, or DaBaby.

16 These glasses that block blue light for better sleep Amazon Gaoye Blue Light Blocking Glasses (3-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Whether you're at the computer all day, looking at your smartphone, or watching TV at night, your eyes are absorbing a lot of blue light from digital devices. The possible result? Eyestrain and disrupted sleep cycles. These stylish glasses block that light, helping to prevent those scenarios. The three-pack ensures you always have a pair on hand, and you can choose from lots of frame combos.

17 A ring light kit that brightens Zooms Amazon UBeesize Selfie Ring Light With Tripod Stand & Cell Phone Holder $34 See On Amazon Ideal for use during Zoom calls and FaceTimes, this ring light kit has everything you need to improve the lighting of your space. It features three lighting modes — light, cool white, and daylight — and 11 brightness levels, all of which are controllable via the remote control.

18 This frother for barista-quality coffee drinks Amazon SIMPLETaste Milk Frother $10 See On Amazon Skip the pricey coffee drink and make your own cappucino right at home with this battery-powered milk frother. It's easy to operate, and you can use it to whip up lattes, matcha, protein drinks, and even frothy refreshments. The whisk is made from durable stainless steel and comes with a convenient stand.

19 This mini waffle maker that's great for small kitchens Amazon Nostalgia MyMini Waffle Maker $15 See On Amazon Even if you have a small kitchen, you can enjoy delicious homemade waffles with this mini waffle maker that works in just minutes. This machine features nonstick cooking surfaces, a cool-touch handle, and power and preheat indicator lights. You can also use it for quesadillas, grilled cheese, and more.

20 The steamer that keeps your clothes spiffy at home or on the road Amazon Magictec Portable Travel Garment Steamer $21 See On Amazon Whether you're at home or on the road, this portable garment steamer makes it look like your clothes came straight from the dry cleaners. Much easier to use than an iron, it heats up quickly, and the non-drip design ensures no wet patches will be left behind.

21 A fire bowl that's cooler than a candle Amazon Danya B. Portable Tabletop Fire Pit $45 See On Amazon A modern way to add light and ambiance to your table, this fire bowl makes for an interesting alternative to a candle. It's designed for both indoor and outdoor use, but according to a reviewer, the instructions state that indoor spaces must be at least 700 square feet in size. It runs on bio ethanol, which can be purchased on Amazon, and it can give you approximately one hour of burn time per use, as noted by reviewers.

22 The water flosser that gets your teeth pro-level clean Amazon Hangsun Professional Cordless Water Flosser $30 See On Amazon Take the hassle out of flossing with this cordless water flosser that directs a powerful stream of water between your teeth to whisk away food particles and plaque. It operates on three modes: normal, soft for sensitive teeth, and pulse to massage gums. The rechargeable flosser comes with four tips, which means everyone in the family can use it.

23 A smart dimmer that works with voice control to set the mood Amazon Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch $17 See On Amazon This smart dimmer doesn't just allow you to set the exact brightness of any light you connect it to, but it also gives you the power to set schedules and even utilize voice commands (it's Alexa- and Google Home-compatible). It also works with an app, so you can make adjustments from your phone when you're away from home. The best part? Installation doesn't require an electrician.

24 These smart bulbs with millions of color options Amazon LUMIMAN Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Whether you're looking to set the vibe for a party, or trying to create the perfect mood for your morning meditation, these smart bulbs will get the job done by putting more than 16 million colors at your fingertips. They can also be used with voice commands (if you have a smart home assistant), and work in concert with an app for operation when you're away from home.

25 A magnetic tool bar that mounts to the wall Amazon Modern Innovations Magnetic Tool Bar $15 See On Amazon Keep your blades where they're handy for grab-and-go use with this magnetic tool bar. Crafted from stainless steel, it gets your knives out of the drawer or off the counter, freeing up valuable kitchen space. The bar installs easily with the included hardware, and can also be used to store tools in the garage or shed.

26 This soft duvet cover set with sky-high ratings Amazon BBANGD Duvet Covers $33 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.9-star overall rating after 3,000 reviews and counting, this duvet cover is made from incredibly soft microfiber that feels so cozy and luxurious. With a hidden zipper closure and four corner ties, it's easy to keep your comforter in place so it doesn't ball up. Two pillow shams complete the set, and you can choose from 10 colors.

27 The wireless charger with a slim profile Amazon TOZO Thin Aviation Wireless Charger $12 See On Amazon This wireless charger could easily be something out of Mission Impossible. It's crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum, and the ultra-slim profile takes up minimal space in your bag. It has protection against overheating and short circuiting, and it's available in 14 colors. And fans swear by it — it has a 4.4-star overall rating after 58,000 reviews.

28 This pour-over coffee maker that's as beautiful as it is functional Amazon COSORI Pour-Over Coffee Maker $24 See On Amazon Crafted from shatterproof borosilicate glass, this coffee maker makes a terrific cup of joe, but also has such great lines that is looks almost like a sculpture on your breakfast table. With a 34-ounce capacity, it comes with a double-layered fine mesh stainless steel filter that delivers a smooth, non-bitter brew that allows the coffee oils to shine.

29 This laptop stand with a built-in phone holder Amazon Olmaster Muti-Angle Adjustable Laptop Stand $25 See On Amazon Working at a computer all day can leave you with an achey neck, but this laptop stand is height- and angle-adjustable, so you can find a comfortable viewing position that won't cause strain. But there's more: It has a built-in phone holder, so you can keep an eye on both devices at once.

30 A phone holder that attaches to your laptop Amazon DK177 Laptop Phone Holder $12 See On Amazon If you already have a laptop stand, you can add this bonus holder to replicate the convenience of the above option. The holding arm attaches to the back of your laptop, and has a small magnetic circle — attach the second magnetic circle to the back of your phone and you can secure them together at will. Plus, the arm swivels, so you can store it flush against your computer when you stick it in your laptop bag.

31 This dual timer that lets you set schedules for 2 appliances Amazon GE 24-Hour Heavy-Duty Indoor Plug-In Timer $8 See On Amazon If you want to set different schedules for multiple appliances, you can do it with this dual timer. It has space to plug in two lamps (or other items), and the dial lets you set each one on an individual schedule. It's affordable, easy to operate, and boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 9,000 reviews.

32 This water bottle with a fruit infuser Amazon Hydracy Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $16 See On Amazon Staying hydrated just got a lot more delicious, thanks to this fruit infuser water bottle. Just place up cut-up fruit in the interior chamber to add a pop of flavor. There's even a timeline on the side of the bottle to track your hydration throughout the day. Available in two sizes and multiple colors, the BPA-free water bottle comes with a leakproof lid and a neoprene sleeve to prevent condensation.

33 A reusable notebook that syncs with the cloud Amazon Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook $32 See On Amazon Never worry about misplacing your meeting notes again: This digital notebook has QR codes that allow you to send them straight to the cloud, whether that's Google Drive, Evernote, Dropbox, or any other service. Plus, it's endlessly reusable; just wipe each page clean with a damp cloth and start again.

34 The night light that brings the galaxy inside Amazon BRIGHTWORLD Moon Lamp $21 See On Amazon Bring the galaxy into your room with this night light. The 3-D moon lamp offers 16 radiant colors, and it can be controlled via a button directly on the base or using the included remote. It can also add a fun vibe to parties or make the perfect gift for anyone who's still in touch with their inner child.

35 These spice containers that will help update your kitchen Amazon Estilo Premium Bamboo Salt and Pepper Bowls (2-Piece) $13 See On Amazon Kitchen upgrades can be expensive, which is why it’s important to look at small changes you can make throughout the year — like these tiny spice jars. Perfect for all of your most frequently used spices, these little containers will class up your kitchen. You get two bamboo jars per purchase (although you can also opt to buy a single jar), both of which have a magnetic lid to help ensure your spices are sealed tight.

36 This bedside lamp with built-in USB ports Amazon Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp $29 See On Amazon I love those hotel lamps that have built-in USB ports, so I was happy to stumble upon this lamp that offers the same space-saving convenience at home. A great way to cut down on nightstand clutter, the lamp features an attractive wood base and a flax shade that adds a touch of natural style to any room.

37 This magnetic cloud that gives your keys a home Amazon Meyerascal Magnetic Key Holder $6 See On Amazon Mount this magnetic cloud key holder, and you'll never have to waste precious time searching for them again. Available in three colors, the quirky holder attaches to any smooth surface with ultra-strong adhesive, and the magnet is plenty powerful to hold a full set of keys.

38 A car seat gap organizer that’ll make you wonder how you lived without Amazon Lusso Gear Car Seat Gap Organizer $22 See On Amazon You might not have even realized that a product like a car seat gap organizer existed — but it does, and it’s great for keeping organized during long road trips. With a universal fit, this organizer takes the dreadful gap, which was once a trap for crumbs and dust, and turns it into a useful pocket to store more items. It’s available in five colors, so you can find the perfect match for your car’s interior.

39 This bed tray table that makes mornings more luxurious Amazon Greenco Rectangle Butler Serving Tray $11 See On Amazon This serving tray makes “breakfast in bed” a reality, and not just a dream. This rectangular bamboo tray is lightweight, water-resistant, and a great way to keep crumbs out of your sheets. It can make you feel luxurious on a Saturday night, or just serve as a breath of fresh air during an unexpected sick day. It’s versatile and easy to clean and makes a great gift for anyone who needs to treat themselves.

40 A set of 11 lenses for your smartphone camera Amazon Mocalaca 11-in-1 Phone Lens Kit $28 See On Amazon Add variety to your smartphone photography with this set of 11 lenses that easily clip on. Suitable for use with most smartphones and tablets, this set includes everything from a wide-angle lens, to a fisheye lens, a telephoto lens, and much more. Just like that, you're a Spielberg-adjacent Director of Photography, and you can carry your kit in the protective case.

41 The Himalayan salt night light that purifies the air Amazon Syntus Himalayan Salt Night Light $14 See On Amazon You don't have to spend big bucks at a luxury spa to get some soothing vibes, thanks to this Himalayan salt night light. It plugs right into the wall where it helps purify the air while emitting negative ions that can promote peaceful, calm feelings. Plus, the amber glow is a cozy addition to any space.