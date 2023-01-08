Cheap, clever things that make your home look 10x better than it usually does

Discolored grout. Sagging sofa cushions. Kitchen cupboard doors that look so tired and worn, it almost keeps you from going back for another Oreo. (Almost.) If it feels like all these eyesores would take considerable effort and a big budget to address, well, guess what — you’re wrong. (Sorry!) In fact, there are plenty of cheap home upgrades that can elevate your space, and they don’t require a thick wallet or the know-how of an experienced DIYer.

From cleaning tools that’ll make every surface sparkle to foolproof hacks that’ll make it look like you’ve just completed a home renovation, these are the products you need if you want to seriously level up your home.

01 These sheer curtains that dress up your windows Amazon NICETOWN Semi-Sheer Linen Curtains $20 See On Amazon Crafted from a flax linen blend, these sheer curtains add tailored texture to any room, and can make your windows seem much more finished — even if you already have blinds. They come in soft shades, and the semi-sheer design allows light to filter through. The curtains stay wrinkle-free, even through a cleaning in your home washer and dryer. Available sizes: 14

Available colors: 24

02 This TV backlighting that adds to your home theater experience Amazon Luminoodle USB Bias Lighting $12 See On Amazon Made with more than nine dozen bright white USB lights, this bias lighting strip illuminates the back of your TV or monitor to give you a real home theater experience right at home. Besides making the colors on your screen pop, they can also relieve eyestrain, whether you’re watching your favorite series or streaming a new blockbuster. They’re dimmable and plug right into a USB port for power. Available sizes: 5

Available styles: 2

03 The adhesive corners that keep area rugs tacked down Amazon NeverCurl Rug Grippers (4 Count) $15 See On Amazon Backed with super-strong adhesive, these rug grippers are designed to keep the corners of your area rugs from doing that annoying thing where they curl up. The adhesive attaches to the rug, not the floor, so you can use them even on your delicate hardwoods. And since they’re waterproof, you can use them either indoors or out.

04 These shower caddies that reduce clutter Amazon STEUGO Black Corner Shower Caddy (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Designed to make the most of your space — even in small showers — these corner caddies attach to your shower wall with adhesive-backed strips. The caddies are made from stainless steel, so they won’t rust, and each can hold up to 15 pounds — that means they’ll accommodate all your shampoo, conditioner, and body wash bottles. The included hooks are a helpful bonus for loofahs and razors. Available colors: 6

05 This rotating holder for all your cookng utensils Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder $21 See On Amazon Made from stainless steel with a fingerprint-resistant matte finish, this utensil holder is ultra-durable and looks great on your countertop. It has a weighted base to keep it firmly in place, and rotates 360 degrees, so you can quickly and easily reach what you need with just one hand. Use the included dividers to organize your utensils by type. Available colors: 6

06 The power scrubber that cleans small surfaces Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $19 See On Amazon Get the tile and grout in your bathroom sparkling clean with this power scrubber that features a rotating head that spins 60 times per second. Also ideal for fixtures and even grill grates, it’s battery-operated, cordless, and waterproof for ease of use in wet areas like the shower or in sinks.

07 These ceramic toothbrush holders that are modern & minimalist Amazom Airmoon Mini Ceramics Toothbrush Holder (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Designed to hold your toothbrushes in a freestanding, upright position, these ceramic toothbrush holders could almost pass for small pieces of modern art. Available in neutrals as well as fun colors, they take up minimal space, so you can even use them on a pedestal sink. Besides toothbrushes, use them to hold razors, or — on your desk — pens and pencils. Available colors: 7

08 The cosmetics organizer that wrangles all your makeup Amazon Greenco Cosmetics Organizer $25 See On Amazon Made from clear acrylic, this cosmetics organizer is ideal for holding all your makeup supplies. It’s designed with compartments what are wide enough to accommodate compacts and eyeshadow palettes, as well as narrow compartments that hold tubes, pencils, and makeup brushes upright. This is an easy way to declutter any packed drawers, and makes everything clearly visible.

09 These wireless accent lights you can install anywhere Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Touch Lights (2-pack) $10 See On Amazon It used to be time-consuming and expensive to install indoor accent lighting, requiring lots of costly wiring. Now, with these battery-operated touch lights, you can illuminate dark areas without a lot of money or effort. The lights can be installed with either adhesive or the included screws — use them to light up your kitchen counter, bookshelves, closets, and more. They’re easy to control, too — all you have to do is press them and they turn on.

10 This stylish pillow with a knot design Amazon Sioloc Knot Ball Pillow $28 See On Amazon Covered in soft, plush fabric, this knot pillow adds such a fun design element to your couch or bed. It comes in low-key colors like blush, sage, and gray, as well as pop art shades like sunshine yellow and red. It’s machine-washable and dryer-safe for easy care. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 13

11 A polish & conditioner that restores wood surfaces Amazon Howard Products Wood Polish & Conditioner $10 See On Amazon Keep your wood furniture, cabinets, and trim looking like new with this wood polish and conditioner. Made with a blend of carnauba wax, beeswax, and orange oil, this formula adds hydration to prevent cracking over time. Highly rated, it also brings out the natural grain of your wood, leaving behind a sheen that makes any piece look like it’s just been restored.

12 This toilet paper stand with a sleek design Amazon mDesign Toilet Paper Organizer Stand $20 See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant metal, this toilet paper organizer keeps up to three extra rolls conveniently at hand for you and your guests. Available in finishes like bronze, gold, and white, it’s slim enough to squeeze between the toilet and the wall. This good-looking storage unit also has feet that keep it up and off the floor so that random water doesn’t come into contact with the paper. Available finishes: 8

13 The hard water stain remover that leaves your fixtures sparkling Amazon Bio-Clean Products Eco-Friendly Hard Water Stain Remover $20 See On Amazon This hard water stain remover is a professional-strength formulation that does away with limescale, phosphorous, calcium, iron, and soap scum — and it’s so much more effective than trying to use a scrub brush and some elbow grease. Ideal for your tub, shower door, and fixtures, it has a paste-like consistency that makes it easy to apply and use.

14 This sponge holder that declutters your sink area Amazon Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder $10 See On Amazon Don’t leave your sponge in the bottom of the sink where it can get moldy and mildewy — get this sponge holder that elevates it for faster drying. Just as good, since the embossed ceramic holder gives your sponge a dedicated home, it helps clean up the area around your sink for a much more elegant look. Available designs: 2

15 A wall garland that shows the phases of the moon Amazon Vellax Moon Phase Wall Decor Hanging Garland $11 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a unique decoration piece that will serve as a conversation-starter in any room, this moon phase garland is the perfect choice. The hanging charms are made from hand-hammered metal and depict the phases of the celestial body. Available in gold and silver finishes, the moons are strung on a matching chain so that the whole thing has a warm, galactic glow. Available finishes: 2

16 These “magic” sponges that tackle hard-to-clean messes Amazon STK Extra Thick Magic Melamine Cleaning Pads (20-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These extra-thick magic cleaning pads are ideal for removing difficult stains and messes all over the house, whether you’re dealing with grease on your kitchen stove or scuffs on your living room walls. The secret “ingredient” is melamine, which lifts grimes and stains like magic, without being harsh on surfaces. Each pack comes with 20 sponges, so you can go on a cleaning spree around the house.

17 A fleece blanket that adds texture to any space Amazon Green Orange Fleece Throw Blanket $30 See On Amazon Textured pieces like this fleece blanket are an easy way to add dimension to your sofa, easy chair, or bed. Of course, the more obvious benefit is that it keeps you cozy and warm while you’re curled up taking a nap. Super soft, it features one side made with ribbed microfiber and another made from fuzzy sherpa fleece. Available sizes: 2

Available color: 23

18 These Edison bulbs that give off a warm vintage glow Amazon HUDSON BULB CO. Vintage Edison LED Light Bulbs (6-Pack) $25 See On Amazon With their exposed filaments and classic shape, these Edison bulbs add a designer-grade element to any room you put them in. Available in a cool and warm white options, the LED bulbs manage to be energy-saving as well. They’re ideal for exposed light fixtures, including pendant lights and sconces. Available styles: cool white, warm white, and daylight

Available wattages: 5

19 A kit that makes it easy to clean your glass stovetop Amazon Cerama Bryte Combo Kit (6 Pieces) $14 See On Amazon Glass stovetops look great when they’re clean but they show dirt like crazy and can be very challenging to scrub. This cleaning kit makes it quick and easy to remove stains and polish your glass cooktop. The kit includes a non-abrasive cleaning solution, plus a scraper, three sponges, and a tool that gives lots of scrubbing leverage.

20 The hand-poured candles that add ambience every night of the week Amazon Melt Candle Company Pillar Candles (Set of 3) $26.99 See On Amazon Candles add so much ambience, whether you’re hosting guests for a nice evening or simply having takeout at the kitchen table. These pillar candles are hand-poured, long-burning, and unscented, so they work for a variety of occasions. The set includes three candles in different sizes — group them together or scatter them around the room. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 12

21 These storage canisters that neaten up your pantry or kitchen counter Amazon EatNeat Glass Kitchen Canisters (4 Pieces) $23 See On Amazon Doing away with store packaging — and opting for upgraded storage solutions — is an easy way to make your pantry look more streamlined. Made from shatterproof glass, these storage canisters are crystal clear so you can see your stock levels as you use up your staples. They’re topped with airtight stainless steel lids that keep pasta, rice, and snacks as fresh as the day you took them out of the bag.

22 An easy-to-use mop & bucket combo that will save your back Amazon O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop $35 See On Amazon Nothing will make your home look better than floors that sparkle, but mopping can be hard work that’s hard on your back. With this mop and bucket set, though, you’ll be dancing as you clean your floors. The mop features thirsty microfiber threads and an angular head that reaches into corners for thorough cleaning. Then, the bucket features a foot pedal on the side that wrings your mop after you soak it — there’s no stooping whatsoever.

23 A rustic wire basket for storage in any room Amazon Spectrum Diversified Wire Basket $13 See On Amazon Made from sturdy wire, this basket is a versatile storage piece that adds a farmhouse-industrial element to your space. It works well for everything from snack storage on your countertop to office supplies in your home office to cleaning tools in your laundry room. It comes in finishes like gray, copper, and satin nickel. Available sizes: 2

Available finishes: 5

24 A water-tight seal for your frameless shower door Amazon Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal $25 See On Amazon This frameless shower door seal is for anyone who opens the shower door after sudsing up only to find a puddle of water on the bathroom floor. Designed for frameless doors, it’s crafted from a combination of hard and soft PVC to create a water-tight seal. It can be trimmed to size and installs just by sliding it onto the bottom of the door.

25 This marble cutting board that’s perfect for pastry & charcuterie Amazon Greenco Marble Cutting Board $20 See On Amazon Made from real white marble, this cutting board looks so elegant on your countertop and is finished with rubber feet so it won’t slip around while you’re using it. It’s the perfect surface for working with pastry since you can just throw it in the fridge and chill it, but also works great as a display for cheese, charcuterie, and hors d’oeuvres. Available sizes: 2

26 A litter trapper mat that keeps your floors crunch-free Amazon iPrimio Litter Trapper Mat $38 See On Amazon Nothing can downgrade the look of your floors like random flakes of cat litter here and there. Keep the litter contained with this clever litter trapper mat. The two-layer mat has a perforated top surface — litter will fall through as your cat steps across it, and the bottom layer will trap it until you’re ready to shake it back into the box. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 2

27 A cleaning kit that keeps stainless steel gleaming Amazon Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit $20 See On Amazon Stainless steel appliances aren’t magnetic — unless you count the fact that they seem to attract fingerprints like magnets. This cleaner kit keeps your stainless steel appliances and surfaces shiny and free of dirt, oil, smudges, and those aforementioned fingerprints. The kit includes a cleaning spray and a microfiber cloth for application and buffing, as well as a can of wipes for quick cleanups.

28 These kitchen towels with classic bistro style Amazon Big Red House Kitchen Towels (6-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Boasting a traditional French bistro design, these kitchen towels have timeless, understated appeal. Made from 100% cotton, they’re super absorbent, so they’re perfect for drying dishes and drying hands. In fact, you’ll also love them as oversized napkins for casual dinners. Available colors: 6

29 The magnetic dry-erase board that’s more streamlined than sticky notes Amazon kedudes Magnetic Dry-Erase Board $17 See On Amazon If you have an array of sticky note reminders covering every surface, it might be time to streamline things with this dry-erase board. It consolidates tasks and reminders in a neat and tidy way, and the adhesive magnets let you hang it on the fridge or a filing cabinet. It comes with colored markers, so you can get started with it right away.

30 This fabric shower curtain that has a dressier look Amazon BTTN Fabric Shower Curtain $19 See On Amazon For a more finished look in your bathroom, get this woven fabric shower curtain. The linen-textured curtain has a more dressed-up aesthetic than plastic, replete with fabric-covered grommets and a weighted hem to keep it in place. Designed to dry quickly, it’s fade-resistant and machine-washable for ease of care. Available sizes: 14

Available colors: 9

31 The microfiber duster that stretches to reach high places Amazon TUKUOS Microfiber Duster $8 See On Amazon With a handle that extends from 10 inches all the way out to 29 inches, this duster is perfect for cleaning areas you couldn’t otherwise reach (unless you’re willing to haul out the ladder). The duster head is packed with microfiber loops that pick up dust and grime and trap it until you shake it off over the trash. Great for both wet and dry cleaning, it comes with a backup head, and both are machine-washable for easy cleaning. Available colors: 5

32 This buffalo plaid rug looks great outside or in Amazon VUDECO Buffalo Plaid Rug $21 See On Amazon Add a homey touch indoors or out with this buffalo plaid rug that’s equal parts modern and cozy. You can use it as an area rug under a coffee table or in the front entryway, or place it under a coir doormat on your front stoop. Crafted from a durable poly-cotton blend, it’s comfy underneath your feet and machine washes like a charm. Available colors: 2

33 The pumice stone that deep-cleans your toilet Amazon Powerstone Pumice Cleaner $18 See On Amazon If — no matter how hard you scrub your toilet — you’re still left with rings and rust stains, you’ll be happy to know this pumice cleaner exists. Safe to use on porcelain and ceramic, it powers through mineral stains with ease. The best part? It’s non-toxic, unscented, and eco-friendly.

34 These stick-on vanity lights that apply with just adhesive Amazon Brightown Vanity Mirror Lights Kit $19 See On Amazon Give your bathroom a glamorous twist with these stick-on vanity lights. Installation is a cinch: Just peel away the adhesive backing, stick on, then plug the cord into a wall outlet. Besides upgrading the look of your bathroom, the brightness-adjustable lights are also practical, helping to illuminate your face whether you’re plucking hairs or applying eyeliner. Available sizes: 2

35 A paper towel holder with vintage appeal Amazon Home Acre Designs Paper Towel Holder $23 See On Amazon This paper towel holder somehow manages to be charming, thanks to its vintage farmhouse design. It’s powder-coated with hand-painted accents for an aesthetic that looks like it came straight from an antique market. Along with a nonslip base, it has an internal rod for a paper towel roll and a cutout in front that lets you tear off a sheet with just one hand.

36 This narrow cleaning brush that reaches into tight areas Amazon Trycooling Hand-held Groove Gap Cleaning Tool $6 See On Amazon When it comes to housecleaning, this gap-cleaning brush makes it easy to tackle the details. The narrow profile reaches into tight spaces — think: window tracks, air vents, stovetops, and other little corners that have been collecting dust and grime. The ergonomically designed handle is well out of the way of the bristles, giving you plenty of clearance to clean spots where your hands could never fit.

37 These stackable organizers for wine & water bottles Amazon ClearSpace Water Bottle Organizer (4-Pack) $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a space-efficient way to store bottles of wine, these stackable organizers are it. Each organizer holds up to two bottles sideways (which keeps the corks from drying out), so you can maximize vertical space. You can also separate the organizers and use them on their own — whatever works for you. The organizers are equally great if you have a collection of water bottles you need to store.

38 A storage drawer for your collection of K-cups Amazon DecoBros K-Cup Storage Drawer $23 See On Amazon A kitchen cupboard that’s jam-packed with K-cups can be an unnecessary frustration when you’re making your morning coffee. Streamline things with this K-cup storage drawer that makes it easy to see all your coffee pods. Set it up on your kitchen counter, then place your single-serve machine on top and notice how much more streamlined your morning coffee routine is.

39 This durable doormat that helps keep your entryway squeaky clean Amazon SlipToGrip Universal Doormat $29 See On Amazon One foolproof way to keep your home looking nice? Make sure dirt doesn’t get tracked into your entryway. This universal doormat is made with a tough material that traps moisture and grime before it makes its way inside, and the nonslip bottom keeps it firmly in place on your floor or front stoop. It’s a breeze to clean: Vacuum it, hose it down, or throw it in your washing machine. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 7

40 The cushion insert that revives the look of a saggy sofa Amazon SagsAway Cushion Insert $37 See On Amazon If you’ve had your sofa for a while, there’s a decent chance the seat cushions are starting to sag. Instead of investing in an entirely new piece of furniture, give this cushion insert a shot. Made from sturdy (but comfortable) foam, it props up your existing couch cushion so that it no longer looks lumpy or indented. Just unzip the cushion cover and slip inside.

41 This rainfall showerhead that comes in gorgeous finishes Amazon SparkPod Showerhead $35 See On Amazon A showerhead is just a showerhead — until you realize a nice one can make all the difference in the way your bathroom looks. This showerhead comes in upmarket finishes like antique brass and matte black, and although it’s relatively budget-friendly, it’ll add a luxe touch to your space. To boot, the rainfall design offers a spa-like feel, but won’t waste water. Available styles: 15

42 The versatile cleaning paste that can handle any task Amazon Stardrops The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste $6 See On Amazon The Pink Stuff is a versatile cleaning paste that can make just about any surface clean as a whistle; use it on your stove, sink, kitchen floors, oven, bathtub, glass shower door, and even wood cabinets. Just apply, rub in with a sponge, and wipe or rinse clean. Rely on this little tub, and you can ditch your big (and expensive) collection of cleaning supplies.

43 A 2-tier storage organizer that fits under your sink Amazon SOLEJAZZ Under-Sink Organizer $13 See On Amazon Whether you use it for toiletries or cleaning supplies, this under-sink organizer is an ingenious way to get a little extra space back, thanks to its double-decker design. The narrow profile means it can fit into tight spaces — helpful when a pipe is usually in the way — and the removable dividers and hanging storage cup means you can configure it to your needs, whatever they are. Available colors: 2

44 These wooden hooks that give you hanging space wherever you need it Amazon Felidio Wood Wall Hooks (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon With these wooden wall hooks, it’s easy to get a little extra hanging space just about anywhere. Made from solid beech wood, they install with the included hardware and feature a slanted design that keeps items from slipping off. Place them in the entryway for jackets and umbrellas, in the bedroom for pajamas and a robe, or in the bathroom for extra towels.