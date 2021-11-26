There is no shortage of brilliant products on Amazon that make life exponentially easier and more fun — I could probably spend hours browsing through the multitudes of categories in search of things to add to my cart that I know will spice up the daily grind or handle some weird menial task that I never feel like doing myself. Even better is its tendency towards low prices on items you know you’ll love that are backed by thousands of reviews you can trust. I never have to worry about breaking the bank or expectation versus reality when I press that yellow “proceed to checkout” button in my cart.

With so many underground hits and cult favorites to choose from, though, it can feel impossible to know where to begin. That’s why I’m highlighting these 70 amazing Amazon products that are totally impressive (and won’t cost you an arm and a leg) whether you’re shopping for a really great gift or just want something fun delivered to your doorstep for no particular reason.

From genius kitchenware and unexpected Bluetooth-compatible items to the multitaskers that make working from home easy and enjoyable, you’re guaranteed to find something here that you’ll be dying to score. And, with nearly 100 ideas that run the gamut, they also make rock-solid gifts for every sort of person in your life. Check out these 70 affordable Amazon finds, and don’t forget to recycle the inevitable pileup of cardboard boxes.

01 This camp cookware set with everything you could need Amazon Odoland Camping Cookware Mess Kit (10 Pieces) $28 See On Amazon If camping or backpacking is your thing, you’ll want to have all the essentials covered to ensure you’re doing it right. This nonstick mess kit is a must for your next adventure into the great outdoors — it includes a pot, pan, kettle, two cups, silverware, a serving spoon, a carabiner, and a bag to keep it all in. The collapsible insulated handles promise to stay cool over an open fire, and even the utensils fold up to save space.

02 A coffee maker for people who can’t survive without cold brew Amazon Cafe Du Chateau Cold Brew Coffee Maker $25 See On Amazon Traditional drip machines, step aside — this cold brew coffee maker is guaranteed to take over as your new morning essential. The 34-ounce carafe makes your favorite pick-me-up a cinch to DIY, with marked measurement indicators that do the thinking for you and a laser-cut filter that keeps even the most finely-ground coffee from seeping through. Built with a stainless steel frame and silicone gasket, it even comes with a lifetime warranty.

03 This multimedia keyboard with trippy colored lights Amazon Rii Rainbow LED Keyboard $19 See On Amazon Spice up your office or gaming setup with this colored LED keyboard. It’s perfect for tech-lovers or gamers who want not only a cooler keyboard but also one loaded with functions you won’t find on a regular keyboard, like playing music or going straight to your inbox with the press of a button. “I love this keyboard so much: it looks really cool, is easy to see in the dark and is a joy to type on,” one shopper wrote. Compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux, it pairs with all your gear.

04 A handy valet tray table that attaches to your couch Amazon GEHE Sofa Arm Tray Table $31 See On Amazon This couch arm tray table will revolutionize your next streaming marathon. It has a special slot for your phone so you can scroll with ease and a nonslip rubberized surface to rest a glass of wine, bowl of popcorn, or a book safely nearby. The lightweight bamboo is a sustainable choice, and it resists water in case there’s a spill in the middle of the opening credits.

05 The panini press with an oddly devoted following Amazon Hamilton Beach Electric Panini Press Grill $40 See On Amazon You won’t need to go out for a delicious panini after using this at-home panini press, and you’ll be shocked by how much use you get from this thing. It’s perfect for making any sized sandwich, quesadilla, or flatbread hot and crispy, plus it’s nonstick so cleanup’s a cinch. “I have talked about this machine as if it was my baby. I'm not even kidding. I've used it almost everyday,” one fan swore. “Not only have I made paninis in it but I've toasted bagels and made juicy grilled chicken,” they added, finally confessing, “I threw out my toaster...and my foreman grill too.”

06 A fully-loaded power bank that charges in the sun Amazon Blavor Solar Power Bank $29 See On Amazon A portable charger is a necessity when you’re traveling, and this solar-powered one is a smart option for those who’ll be spending tons of time outdoors. This charger is durable and compatible with most smartphone models — you can even charge devices wirelessly — but, more importantly it’s waterproof and equipped with both a compass and flashlight, making it an ideal device to bring on your next trip to the great outdoors.

07 The lens kit that’ll take your smartphone pics to a whole new level Amazon Godefa Phone Camera Lens Kit $28 See On Amazon If you’re always snapping away using your phone’s built-in camera, this set of different phone lenses is going to massively upgrade your camera roll. This kit comes with 14 different attachable lenses (including zoom, fisheye, and kaleidoscope) plus a dimmable light that ensures your selfies turn out amazing. Compatible across multiple lens layouts, you’ll be able to use them with any phone in your arsenal.

08 A souped-up Bluetooth speaker that changes colors Amazon SHAVA Illuminated Bluetooth Speaker $18 See On Amazon Jam out from anywhere with this Bluetooth speaker that doubles as a nightlight. This sleek, quality speaker has a touch-operated color-changing light with multiple settings that you can change depending on the vibe you want, but it’s surprisingly functional, too, with the ability to pick up phone calls and room for a microSD card.

09 A cult-favorite bagel slicer that preps breakfast in a flash Amazon Hoan Bagel Guillotine $20 See On Amazon Make mornings easy again with this guillotine-style bagel slicer. This is a lifesaver if cutting bagels always ends up with your hands bandaged (been there, done that) — it keeps your hands away from the blade and even comes with a built-in shield that ensures safe, smooth bagel cutting. Although it looks intricate, the business end is dishwasher-safe. With more than 13,000 ratings, it has a nearly perfect 4.8 stars.

10 The panoramic rearview mirror that eliminates blind spots Amazon ICBEAMER Wide Angle Rearview Mirror $20 See On Amazon Whether you have a new driver in the house or just want to feel safer behind the wheel, this wide-angle rearview mirror is a great addition to your car’s interior. The curved, high-definition glass is tinted to reduce glare — even at night — and provides a crisp image of traditional blind spots that’ll help keep the daily commute stress-free.

11 A phone mount for your bike that keeps navigation front and center Amazon Nite Ize Smartphone Bar Mount $21 See On Amazon City dwellers will love this phone mount for pedaling between neighborhoods, while trail riders will never stray too far off the beaten path. It mounts easily without any hardware and is big enough to accommodate most recent smartphone models in their cases, with a sturdy spring system holding your screen in place that can be positioned horizontally or vertically on bike and stroller handles.

12 A reading light so you can stay up late with that page-turner Amazon Glocusent Neck Reading Light $20 See On Amazon This reading light is a game-changer for night owls who don’t want to worry about keeping a bedside lamp on or juggling a flashlight with every flip of the page. The light hangs around your neck and shines directly on the book in your hands, but it’s also flexible so you can adjust those arms to your preferred angle. Used daily on its brightest setting, a single charge will last nearly a month — and it juices right back up via USB.

13 The influencer-approved tripod you can mount literally anywhere Amazon UBeesize Flexible Tripod $18 See On Amazon This smartphone tripod is not just any tripod: it has flexible legs that enable you to position it any way you’d like — even upside down — making it perfect for vlogging or snapping self-timed photos. It has 360-degree rotation so you can shoot from every angle and comes with a universally compatible Bluetooth shutter remote, but it also has the chops to hold a DSLR camera.

14 A double-sided grill pan for those Michelin-worthy sear marks Amazon Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Griddle $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re a pro or an amateur in the kitchen, this cast iron reversible griddle is a must-have for grilling indoors and out. One side is grooved to leave picture-perfect sear marks on steak and veggies, while the smoother surface will crisp up a grilled cheese or pancakes to golden perfection. It’s pre-seasoned and practically nonstick with built-in handles for easy flipping. Use it everywhere from stovetop to campfire.

15 A waterproof Bluetooth speaker that creates epic shower concerts Amazon INSMY Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $24 See On Amazon Amp up the morning routine with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker that lets you play your favorites in high def while you lather and rinse. It’s built to be fully submersible, so splash as much as you like, and comes equipped with a suction cup that makes it easy to stick onto shower walls. Compact enough for camping with up to 12 hours of play, it even has a built-in microphone so you can use it with smart assistants like Siri and Alexa.

16 A wireless charging station that eliminates cord clutter Amazon WAITIEE Wireless Charging Station $34 See On Amazon A truly smart accessory for any tech-centric home or office space, this wireless charging station can not only keep multiple types of smartphones charged without a tangle of cords, but also your AirPods and Apple Watch, too. Not only that, it powers your devices quicker than traditional cables — with protection against over charging and foreign object detection on sensitive surfaces.

17 An ultrasonic humidifier that’s fits in the palm of your hand Amazon GENIANI Personal Humidifier $26 See On Amazon This mini humidifier can ease the side effects of dry air, a persistent cold, or seasonal allergies wherever you roam. It’s small enough to fit in your car’s cup holder and has two mist modes — intermittent and continuous — that will help to banish dry air and allow you to breathe comfortably. You can even use it to diffuse essential oils for an ahhh-inducing boost.

18 A sturdy lap desk that turns couches into the corner office Amazon SONGMICS Adjustable Laptop Tray Table $38 See On Amazon If you prefer to do your WFH duties from the comfort of your couch, this bamboo lap desk is something you need. It can comfortably fit your laptop or books, and has five adjustable angles that make reading or typing a breeze when you’re lounging on the couch — plus, there’s a small drawer for pens and other essentials. Thousands of shoppers gave this unassuming little lap desk five stars.

19 A whimsical mousepad that will have you counting down to lunch Amazon pingpi I Love Pizza Mousepad $8 See On Amazon Give your office space some extra flavor (that will have your mouth watering) with this pizza-themed mousepad. It’s not only amusing and surprisingly lifelike — with options for waffles or donuts if you have a serious sweet tooth — but also practical. A smooth surface and nonslip base makes using your computer mouse totally seamless.

20 An indoor garden that recreates natural sunlight Amazon TORCHSTAR Indoor LED Garden $36 See On Amazon Those with a green thumb will appreciate how easy it is to grow things in this indoor garden. This mini garden has an LED light that’s calibrated to mimic the full spectrum of wavelengths present in natural light, with a timer that gives your plants 16 hours of simulated sunshine and eight hours of darkness to ensure healthy growing in the comfort of your own home. It’s also waterproof and heat-resistant for countertop peace of mind.

21 These luxe-looking kitchen knives with a titanium coating Amazon Luxhomewares Kitchen Knife Set (6 Pieces) $35 See On Amazon Every pro or beginner in the kitchen needs a good knife set, and this one looks exceptionally sharp on a kitchen countertop. This six-piece set features stainless steel blades dipped in titanium for a pitch-black finish, and rubberized handles that provide extra grip when you’re chopping — all with rose-gold accents, and a sleek, transparent knife block to keep them all stored yet on display.

22 A screen protector that filters blue light Amazon FORITO Laptop Screen Blue Light Filter (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon If the blue light from your computer is always straining your eyes and you’d rather not slip on a pair of special glasses every time you log on, this blue light filtering screen will save you. The twin-pack of protective screens cuts down on potentially headache-inducing wavelengths — it even provides UV protection and eliminates glare!

23 This rechargeable lantern with a detachable flashlight Amazon Lighting EVER Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern $29 See On Amazon If you’re looking for another camping essential to add to your list, this rechargeable LED lantern is definitely one of them. This is the perfect handheld lantern to bring with you in the great outdoors: it’s water-resistant and can be powered via USB charge or batteries, and it even comes with two detachable flashlights that will inevitably come in handy.

24 A waterproof phone holder that lets you scroll while you suds Amazon Spread Pixie Dust Wall Mount Shower Phone Holder $11 See On Amazon If multitasking is your thing, you need this shower wall mount for your smartphone. Pick a spot to hang it, then happily scroll away on Pinterest or watch Netflix with the touch-compatible waterproof case that refuses to fog up. The inside is even padded to protect your tech and it only opens so far, so you never have to worry about accidental drops or falls when you take it out.

25 These cool submersible color-changing lights that work indoors and out Amazon TEPENAR Submersible LED Lights (2 Pack) $14 See On Amazon Any indoor, outdoor, or underwater(!) space can benefit from the addition of these colorful LED lights. They’re waterproof and can easily suction onto any surface, with 16 different colors and four display modes for an instantly cool effect. Silicone gaskets ensure a leakproof seal, and they run on standard AAA batteries that are easy to switch out. Control the mood lighting without getting up via two included remotes.

26 The tabletop fire bowl that transforms any space into a swanky retreat Amazon BRIAN & DANY Tabletop Fire Bowl $33 See On Amazon This tabletop fire bowl is the ultimate bougie decor item. This easy-to-assemble fire bowl has a super-sleek design that holds a real flame (with no smoke) and can burn for up to an hour. It can be used indoors and outdoors, adding a sophisticated touch to any space. It’s built from stainless steel with tempered glass that can withstand heat, and four heat-resistant feet on the bottom to protect your coffee table.

27 The Bluetooth sunglasses that you can answer calls with Amazon GELETE Smart Glasses $34 See On Amazon A bargain find for masters of the universe who are always on the go, these sleek smart glasses have Bluetooth capabilities that enable you to take calls or listen to music with them on your face. They’re also waterproof and have 100% UV protection, making them a must-have for anyone on the hunt for shades that literally do it all.

28 This clever little organizer for tea bags and coffee pods Amazon mDesign Countertop Storage Station $25 See On Amazon Coffee and tea lovers alike need this compact kitchen countertop organizer for their coffee pods or tea bags. The three-tiered storage container hides 18 compartments in its clear plastic drawers that allow you to scan your favorite flavors at a glance, making picking out a tea bag or coffee pod (or pack of sugar or cream) in the morning a total breeze. That said, it’s also a game-changer outside the kitchen — use it anywhere that needs a little bit more organization.

29 Some waterproof wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank Amazon BEBEN Bluetooth Earbuds With Charging Case $26 See On Amazon If you can’t justify splurging on AirPods, these wireless earbuds are truly the next best thing. They have a nearly identical minimalist design with similar volume, calling, and music controls at a dramatically lower price, and they’re even waterproof so you don’t have to worry about ruining them when rain threatens.

30 This high-tech lighter that works without a flame Amazon SUPRUS Electric Lighter $13 See On Amazon This rechargeable lighter is the household essential you didn’t know you needed. This butane-free, flameless lighter makes lighting candles or fire pits easier than ever, and can be used over 500 times on a full charge. Unlike regular lighters, it’s way less susceptible to elements like wind — and there’s no risk of burning your fingers trying to reach the wick if you’re near the bottom of the candle.

31 A digital notebook that syncs with the cloud Amazon Rocketbook Smart Reusable Digital Notebook $34 See On Amazon Bullet journals will never be the same once you have this smart digital notebook in your hands. The notebook can be used again and again — jot down your thoughts with the included erasable marker, scan a picture of them using the Rocketbook app, and you’ll have all of your content in the drive of your choosing for easy access. (Then erase the notebook and do it again!)

32 The handy tote for wine bottles Amazon Tirrinia Insulated Wine Carrier $26 See On Amazon If you’re the designated sommelier in your friend group, you need this wine tote for your next get-together. It holds up to four standard wine bottles and is completely insulated and leakproof, with padded dividers so nothing cracks in transit. It even comes equipped with a special messenger strap to make transporting your bottles an easy task.

33 A spill-proof waffle iron that’s low-key brilliant Amazon Dash Deluxe No-Drip Belgian Waffle Iron $40 See On Amazon Upgrade your breakfast with this Belgian waffle iron. This easy-to-use waffle maker heats up in a matter of minutes and will turn your batter into four tasty, golden-brown waffles in a flash. It’s both non-stick and non-drip with two dedicated overflow channels to catch excess batter, ensuring a quick and seamless clean-up.

34 These shatterproof Edison lights that make any space more magical Amazon SUNTHIN Outdoor Edison Globe String Lights $30 See On Amazon Transform any outdoor space with these globe string lights. The pack comes with a generous 48 feet of shatterproof and weather-resistant bistro lights that are guaranteed to make your back patio, garden, or any other outdoor area an ideal haven for entertaining or relaxing. (And pick up the matching dimmer switch if you want some next-level ambience.)

35 A weird-but-genius fork that fishes out snacks from the bottom of their jars Amazon Chef'n FridgeFork Condiment Fork $9 See On Amazon Seemingly niche, this condiment fork is another item you didn’t know you needed. It’s unexpectedly great for those moments when you want to get your beloved pickles or olives out of their jar but hate getting your hands messy in the process. Slip the fork’s dedicated holder around the neck of the jar and break it out any time kitchen duty calls.

36 Some chilling stones for the fanciest craft cocktails Amazon Quiseen Beverage Chilling Stones (9 Pack) $10 See On Amazon Nobody likes a watered-down cocktail, which is why everyone who chooses to imbibe needs these chilling stones in their metaphorical bar cart. The nine soapstone cubes stay in your freezer until it’s time to mix a drink, then keep your cocktail cold without diluting the flavor like regular ice cubes will. A quick rinse is all it takes before they’re ready to use again.

37 The eco-friendly sandwich bags you’ll reuse again and again Amazon Stasher Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags (4 Pack) $44 See On Amazon If you’re looking to become more environmentally conscious, these reusable sandwich bags are a great place to start. This pack of four silicone snack bags can be used in place of plastic bags for packing lunches, storing leftovers, or freezing foods for later, and can be thrown in the dishwasher once you’re done. With more than 26,000 ratings, they have 4.7 stars.

38 Some sheet straps that’ll make your bed look like a five-star hotel Amazon Siaomo Bed Sheet Holder Straps $10 See On Amazon Get the look of turndown service in just minutes with the installation of these sheet holder straps. They’ll pulls your wrinkly, loose bedsheets taut and keep them in place to create a crisp finish that looks like you never slept in it at all. With sturdy elastic and durable nickel clips, they’re also great for battening down the hatches on tablecloths or slipcovers.

39 The DIY guitar pick maker that any musician will love Amazon Pick-a-Palooza DIY Guitar Pick Punch $23 See On Amazon If strumming is one of your hobbies (or you have a guitarist in your life), this DIY guitar pick maker is a fun kit to have. It allows you to create bespoke guitar picks using any sort of plastic you have lying around, and even comes with a leather keychain holder so you can tote your new picks to jam sessions wherever you go.

40 An electric corkscrew that pops bottles with the touch of a button Amazon Chefman Electric Wine Opener $30 See On Amazon Any wine lover (or friend in need who struggles with traditional corkscrews) needs this easy-to-use electric wine opener in their lives. The rechargeable device slices through foil and removes corks in a matter of seconds with the push of a button, and it can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge.

41 The ring light that attaches right to your laptop Amazon SELFILA Clip-On LED Ring Light $21 See On Amazon Whether you want to look brighter in your Zoom meetings or consider yourself an avid vlogger, this USB-powered LED ring light is for you. It clips directly to your laptop screen damage-free — no more bulky stands cluttering up your desktop — and comes with five different brightness levels and color modes that you can adjust to your preferences to give yourself the perfect glow.

42 The hand warmers that you can reuse Amazon OCOOPA Electric Hand Warmers $27 See On Amazon If consistent cold weather is approaching, you’ll want these rechargeable hand warmers stashed in a pocket to keep your extremities from freezing off. They’re ideal if you know you’re heading to an outdoor event in the cold, and, unlike conventional hand warmer pouches, they’re long-lasting and reusable. With three temperature settings up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit and the ability to charge off your phone, you’ll always be toasty no matter how far you roam.

43 A keychain cutting tool that will definitely come in handy Amazon Boomway Miniature Keychain Cutting Tool $7 See On Amazon This portable cutting tool is something that you never think you’ll need until you need it. It’s a practical addition to your keychain, allowing you to complete tasks like opening packages or cans easily on the go. It comes with a cover, too, so the sharp tool is safe for you to tote around in a pocket.

44 A sectioned cheese board that takes charcuterie to the next level Amazon ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Cheese Board $26 See On Amazon If entertaining is your thing, this bamboo cheese board will become your new guest of honor. It’s unlike any other board on the market due to its extremely wide surface and handy side serving compartments for holding crackers or nuts. Underneath you’ll find two carved handles for easy carrying and nonslip feet to keep it in place when you’re slicing up brie. “I bought this cheeseboard on a whim,” a reviewer wrote. “I was pleasantly surprised by the quality. It is the perfect size and it looks far more expensive than it is.”

45 A paracord strap for your water bottle when adventure calls Amazon WaterFit Paracord Handle $11 See On Amazon Hiking and camping fanatics need this handy paracord strap for their water bottles. The heavy-duty cord secures itself around the mouth of your (wide mouth) water bottle and attaches the other side to your backpack’s handle. If needed, the strap unwraps to give you a full 12 feet of safety rope — and it comes with a compass, whistle, and fire starter for emergencies.

46 A pan that makes classically perfect brownies without cutting corners Amazon Wilton Brownie Bar Pan $10 See On Amazon Baking has never been easier with this foolproof brownie pan that divides your batter into pre-cut dessert bars. The nonstick pan has 12 deep batter wells that can turn out a dozen delicious, chewy brownies, and every single one will have those sought-after corner pieces with a molten center.

47 A bowl that keeps ice cream chilled Amazon Host Ice Cream Freeze Bowl $19 See On Amazon If ice cream is your go-to for dessert every night, you need this frozen ice cream bowl. The BPA-free plastic bowl has special cooling gel inside that stays icy-cold in the freezer until it’s time to fulfill your late-night ice cream craving, and will prevent your scoops from melting prematurely. It’s also great for salads or dips, with a silicone base for protecting fingers and countertops.

48 The travel toiletry bag that can truly hold everything Amazon Bago Hanging Toiletry Bag $24 See On Amazon You may already have a toiletry bag, but you don’t have one as roomy and convenient as this one. It’s the size of an iPad but expands like an accordion and comes with tons of spacious compartments to hold all of your essentials — even some full-sized bottles. The waterproof fabric resists stains, and you can hang it on a hook or closet rod for easy access.

49 A pizza stone that creates the crispiest crust Amazon Unicook Pizza Stone $34 See On Amazon Quit ordering pizza and start cooking your own right at home with this pizza stone. This cordierite stone is incredibly heat-resistant (up to 1,450 degrees Fahrenheit) and is the best option for baking or grilling pizza at home — in just under 15 minutes. It’s easy to clean, too: warm water is all you need.

50 The color-changing smart bulbs that work with an app Amazon Govee LED Light Bulb $14 See On Amazon Nothing adds a fun touch to your space quite like this color-changing lightbulb. It can be controlled through the Govee Home app, giving you access to controls like turning it on or off, setting it on a timer, and changing the color or scene mode depending on your mood. It even synchronizes with music for a truly immersive experience.

51 The microwave bacon grill that cooks breakfast in minutes Amazon Prep Solutions Microwavable Bacon Grill $10 See On Amazon Streamline your breakfast routine down to just a few minutes with this microwavable bacon grill that quickly cooks the iconic breakfast side without any hands-on time required. This grill has a rigid, elevated surface that cooks up to six strips of bacon evenly while draining excess fat, and the vented cover prevents grease splatters in the microwave. Over 13,000 shoppers gave it five solid stars.

52 A lunch box that keeps leftovers piping hot Amazon Aotto Heated Lunch Box $30 See On Amazon Leftovers will taste just as good as the night before with this heated lunch box that you can take on the go. Just place your leftovers in one of the six compatible container types, pop it in the lunch box and zip the lid, then plug it in. Your food will keep warm all day until you’re ready for your lunch break. (It can even pass through airport security.)

53 This HD dash cam with night vision Amazon BOOGIIO Dash Cam $45 See On Amazon Anyone can benefit from a dash cam, especially in emergency situations when playback footage might be necessary. This camera attaches onto the front windshield of your car and records everything in front of you, and provides clear footage no matter what time of day it is. With a wide-angled lens, motion detection, and looped recording, you’ll always know exactly what happened — and when.

54 Some award-winning bookshelves that look like they’re levitating Amazon Umbra Conceal Floating Bookshelf (3 Pack) $23 See On Amazon Use these floating shelves for books, speakers, or anything else that you want to display in a creative way. Their simple yet brilliant design is easy to mount, and can hold up to 15 pounds (meaning you can stack a bunch of your favorite paperbacks on it).

55 A bathroom organizer that holds every kind of daily essential Amazon Mspan Wall Mounted Bathroom Organizer $11 See On Amazon Save precious counter space in your bathroom with this wall-mounted toiletry holder. This little organizer has it all: three toothbrush holders (two for plastic toothbrushes and one for an electric toothbrush), a toothpaste holder, a space for mounting your razor, and a hook for a loofah or scrub brush. Dedicated drainage holes keep everything clean and dry, even in waterlogged showers.

56 A clever car organizer that attaches to your sun visor Amazon Da by Car Sun Visor Organizer $14 See On Amazon Cars can quickly get messy considering how often we’re in them, which is why this organizer is a must-have for those with cluttered interiors. It slips over your sun visor and has multiple compartments for sunglasses, wallets, or credit cards on the outside, with space to corral smaller essentials in the zippered compartment.

57 A storage case to organize your cables once and for all Amazon DDgro Electronics Travel Organizer $11 See On Amazon Cords and cables tend to pile up — this zippered organizer keeps them all streamlined, preventing mixups, tangles, and the potential of losing important adapters or connecting cables that you need. It’s easy to toss your entire tech kit in a bag, and the waterproof fabric protects delicate electronic components.

58 A squirrel-proof bird feeder that brings the outdoors in Amazon Nature Anywhere Window Bird Feeder $30 See On Amazon Invite Mother Nature into your living room with this clear window-mount bird feeder. Suction it to the outside, fill up the two compartments with birdseed, and watch as birds perch themselves there all day long. The trays slide out for easy refills, and it’s squirrel-proof so the only wildlife you feed is feathered.

59 A specialty pillow that provides targeted support Amazon Bekweim Memory Foam Wedge Pillow $39 See On Amazon This memory foam wedge pillow is a massive help if you suffer from any sort of aches or pains. Prop it under your normal bed pillows for added head, neck, shoulder, and upper back support, or position it lower on your body to cradle your lower back and legs. The memory foam molds to your body and won’t trap heat, while the hypoallergenic bamboo cover removes for easy washing.

60 The glasses that let you read or watch TV while lying down Amazon Valuu High Definition Horizontal Glasses $12 See On Amazon These funky glasses are designed to let you lay horizontally and read while propping your book up, or even when you’re watching TV and don’t want to sit up all the way. They function much like a periscope, and can even slip over your prescription lenses so everything stays in focus.

61 A futuristic device that magnifies your smartphone screen Amazon dizaul Phone Screen Magnifier $20 See On Amazon If you don’t want to stream Netflix or YouTube on a tiny phone screen, this 12-inch screen magnifier is here to help. Just place your phone behind the projector and watch your videos appear on the much larger 12-inch screen in front of it for easy viewing. It provides HD imaging for virtually every smartphone and never needs to be recharged. Add a wireless keyboard and you could even work from your phone.

62 A crafty mini heat press that’ll customize just about anything Amazon DODODUM Mini Heat Press Machine $39 See On Amazon A favorite of creative types, this mini heat press machine will get the artistic juices flowing anywhere you go. This machine has three different heat settings that allow you to press decals and prints onto t-shirts, jeans, hats, or anything else that could use a little upgrade. The comfortable handle features plenty of grip, and the temperature adjustment button is conveniently placed so you can dial it up or down as you work. With more than 6,000 reviews, this little gadget has a nearly perfect 4.8 stars.

63 An ergonomic computer mouse with legions of fans Amazon Anker Ergonomic Vertical Mouse $28 See On Amazon Your wrists will thank you after you add this ergonomic computer mouse to your cart. The wireless mouse has a vertical design that relieves pressure in your wrist, and is equipped with a fleet of not two but six buttons that allow you to scroll, click, and even jump to a previous page with ease. There are multiple resolution settings, and it goes to sleep after eight minutes to preserve battery life. More than 20,000 tech shoppers gave it five enthusiastic stars.

64 A laptop backpack that keeps valuables secure Amazon SHRRADOO Anti Theft Laptop Backpack $26 See On Amazon This ultra-secure laptop bag is the ultimate accessory for anyone heading into the office (or classroom) every day, with thoughtful features that convert well to travel. It comes with several compartments that can hold all of your work or school essentials and a dedicated laptop sleeve, plus a USB port so you can stay powered. The included combination lock secures its zippers, and there’s even a trolley sleeve on the back that slips easily over suitcase handles when you’re racing to the gate. “Definitely a steal for how nice this is,” one shopper confirmed.

65 A console cup holder that doubles your storage space Amazon Iokone Care Console Cup Holder $18 See On Amazon If the center console isn’t enough storage for you, then this faux leather cup holder is sure to do the trick. The organizer slips into the crevice between console and passenger seat, and comes with two cup holders that are tiered to hold any size of travel mug securely, plus a center cavity for your phone, wallet, or anything else you’re bringing along with you. One fan swore it was even better than the original cup holder that came in their Audi.

66 A crossbody bag for your phone that protects it from rain Amazon Sentient Wolf Water-Resistant Phone Bag $17 See On Amazon This durable water-resistant phone bag carries your phone, wallet, passport, and any other small necessities you may need in its many compartments, leaving your hands free when you’re traveling light. There are sturdy D-rings on the back with a carabiner and messenger strap, so you can use it as a crossbody, belt bag, or clip it onto a backpack. “Perfect for organizing items to carry on a hike, cross country or across town,” a reviewer wrote. “Quality is excellent, stitching, zippers, fabric and waterproof treatment, all top notch.”

67 Some remote-controlled candles that create instant ambience Amazon Aignis LED Candles (Set Of 9) $31 See On Amazon Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or drawing a bath, nothing sets the mood quite like candlelight. These LED candles mimic warm, flickering flames without the hazards of runny wax or smoke. The included remote gives you total control, letting you program their brightness and set multiple timers for a custom glow.

68 The device that keeps your coffee hot all day Amazon Spmmmner Coffee Mug Warmer $16 See On Amazon Keep your cup of joe warm all day long (even if you accidentally forget about it) with this convenient coffee mug warmer. Place your cup or thermos on the ceramic plate’s gravity sensor to seamlessly activate its heat function, keeping your brew nice and hot at a steady 131 degrees Fahrenheit until you take it off — at which point, it will show down automatically for safety.

69 A weighted blanket that’s OEKO-TEX certified Amazon AN Cooling Weighted Blanket $38 See On Amazon If you’re looking to improve your sleep or reduce the symptoms of stress, this cooling weighted blanket could very well do the trick. It’s sewn from a full seven layers of certified nontoxic cotton and filled with glass beads that add calming compression without holding body heat. This comfy blanket comes in bunch of different sizes and weights that feels like getting a bear hug from a loved one, and it even has loops for slipping into a duvet cover.