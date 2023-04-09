35 cheap ways to make your backyard look so much nicer with almost no effort

Once the sun is shining, our backyards become one of our favorite places to spend time. Whether you love having company over or want to create a sanctuary where you can truly relax, there are so many tips and tricks to transform your outdoor space on a budget.

From creating a welcoming environment to maintaining yard upkeep, these products are a no-brainer for anyone looking to spruce up their home. Ahead, check out 35 affordable products that will make your backyard look so much nicer with almost no effort.

01 Section segments of your garden with river rocks Amazon Royal Imports Decorative River Rocks $15 See On Amazon Available in mini, small, or medium sizes, these decorative rocks are the perfect way to add a touch of luxe to your backyard. Whether you use them to create a pathway, help with drainage, section out garden veggies, decorate around the pool area, or fill a planter, there are so many creative ways to incorporate these rocks. Choose from solid white marble tones, or go all-natural.

02 Reseed bare areas of your lawn Amazon Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seeds $26 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers love this grass seed that helps their lawns grow greener, quicker, and thicker with just a minimum of three hours of sunlight. These seeds are heat and drought-resistant and also work to keep insects away. The brand recommends watering daily for two weeks for the best results.

03 Make sure your lawn is watered Amazon Signature Garden Three-Arm Sprinkler $8 See On Amazon Keep your lawn hydrated with this tip-proof three-arm sprinkler equipped with three rotating arms and 12 spray nozzles that can reach up to 32 feet. Reviewers say that the installation process is super easy, and if you’re worried about this small but mighty sprinkler covering the bases, have no fear — it covers 3,600 square feet.

04 Get a handle on unruly weeds Amazon Scuddles Garden Tools (10-Piece Set) $36 See On Amazon This gardening kit comes with everything you need to maintain a healthy backyard. The 10-piece set includes a large shovel, trowel, water sprayer bottle, gardening glove, hand rake, weeder, cultivator, pruner, shears, and most importantly, a durable bag to neatly organize all of your tools. This set has accumulated over 5,500 five-star reviews from happy home gardeners.

05 Clean up after your pets Amazon Pawler Pooper Scooper $30 See On Amazon We love our pets, but the mess in the backyard? Not so much. Make cleaning up a whole lot easier with this dog pooper scooper that comes with a stainless steel rack and tray. The handle extends over 36 inches so you don’t have to bend down, making it extra convenient. Thousands of reviewers have given it a 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, which is pretty telling.

06 Add sturdy, decorative planters Amazon Kante Concrete Planter $39 See On Amazon Decorative planters are a surefire way to elevate your yard. This round shape style from Amazon is handcrafted from sleek concrete that comes in an array of classic shades. It’s available in different width measurements ranging from 10 to 18 inches. The bottom features a drainage hole, making it ideal for outdoor use.

07 Add more places for guests to sit Amazon FDW Garden Bench $43 See On Amazon Create a warm and welcoming entryway with this garden bench. The durable iron steel material is water-proof and resistant to rust, so it will last for years regardless of the weather. What customers love the most is how easy and fast the assembly process is. As one five-star reviewer wrote, “This bench is perfect for the area in front of my house. It was easy to assemble. It is sturdy and at a great price.”

08 Use outdoor rope lighting to set the mood Amazon JMEXSUSS Solar String Lights (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon This pack of solar string lights features 33 feet of 100 LED lights that are totally waterproof. Whether you’re decorating your patio or deck, these lights are a great and affordable way to bring whimsical elements to your home. They even have eight different modes, so you can set a new light pattern every night. Choose from 12 different colors, ranging from a gorgeous pink to a festive green.

09 Try to take control of pests Amazon Mosquito Guard Repellent Candle $12 See On Amazon Formulated with natural plant-based ingredients, this mosquito-repellent candle works to keep bugs away, especially when it comes to backyard barbecues. It burns for up to 30 hours long and is made with refreshing scents such as citronella, peppermint, rosemary, cedarwood, and lemongrass oil. Your guests may not even realize the candle’s prime purpose isn’t just to provide a little ambiance.

10 Add decorative water features Amazon Bamboo Accents Water Fountain $44 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers love this bamboo water fountain for creating a zen environment in their backyard. It comes with an electric pump that has three speed settings and everything else you need to set it up in less than five minutes. The handcrafted design is a great accent to add to any yard, home office, or bathroom. As one five-star reviewer explained, “The pump motor sits securely on the bottom held by suction cups. The sound of the running water and the added humidity to my plants are an added benefit! Great value and I’m contemplating getting another!”

11 Create a comfortable spot to read outdoors Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock $40 See On Amazon A hammock is an easy way to create your dream reading nook. This best-selling portable hammock from Amazon measures nine feet long and comes in an array of different colors. It comes with two hooks and a portable drawstring case, so you can easily take it with you on camping trips. But best of all, it has over 40,000 glowing five-star reviews from impressed customers, many of whom claim they weren’t even outdoorsy people prior to buying.

12 Consider an outdoor rug for a more indoor feel Amazon Fifame Outdoor Patio Rug $22 See On Amazon Instantly warm up your space with this outdoor patio rug that comes in five different sizes, ranging from five to nine feet wide. It’s crafted from a waterproof and stain-resistant material that won’t get ruined in bad weather. Shoppers love this rug for its anti-slip bottom and because it easily folds up for neat storage.

13 Easily install a cedar pathway Amazon Plow & Hearth Wooden Curved Garden Pathway $34 See On Amazon This wooden curved garden pathway is crafted from four feet of weatherproof wood and rubber spacers that connect each plank. The wood can easily be cleaned with a simple hose rinse and conveniently rolls up so you can store it away in the off-season. But, it’s not just good for outdoor decor. As one five-star reviewer raved, “My two dogs like to run in the yard and they ran a path into the ground on that part of the yard that tends to get quite muddy, especially after a rain. They now run on the pathway which helps to keep their paws cleaner and also protect the ground!”

14 Powerwash surfaces before expecting company Amazon Sooprinse High Pressure Washer Gun $20 See On Amazon Give your patio and shed a quick refresh with this high-pressure washer attachment that is also great for at-home car washes. The durable stainless steel design includes five spray nozzle tips, so you can choose from an array of different spray patterns. It’s worth noting this is not suited for a garden hose, but for a pressure washer hose that has the proper fittings.

15 Find creative ways to create more shade Amazon RYB HOME Outdoor Curtain Panel $38 See On Amazon Create more shade in your outdoor space with this curtain panel that’s designed to block out the sun. It’s crafted from waterproof polyester material and comes in a wide range of measurements and different colors. Not only will it protect you against harmful UV rays and strong winds, but it’s also a great way to increase privacy and repel rain. Nearly 5,000 Amazon customers have given it a five-star rating. Use it around your pool, attach it to your window, or set it up inside your garage.

16 Give new life to old patio furniture with spray paint Amazon Rust-Oleum All-Surface Metallic Spray Paint $11 See On Amazon Long-lasting spray paint is the key to instantly reviving your old furniture. The metallic tones add a touch of luxe to any paint project and the oil-based formula works for most surfaces including wood, metal, glass, concrete, and more. The best part? It dries in just under 30 minutes. You can buy it in up to 61 colors.

17 Add a fire pit to your backyard Amazon SINGLYFIRE Fire Pit $45 See On Amazon Investing in a fire pit is a no-brainer when it comes to having company over. The rounded design style has helped it garner an impressive 4.5-star rating, and you can buy it in one of two different sizes — 22 or 24 inches. It’s crafted from a durable steel metal that is totally rust-resistant and will last you season after season. Need I say s’more?

18 Repaint your patio Amazon KILZ Porch & Patio Latex Floor Paint $37 See On Amazon This porch and patio floor paint is loved for its durable and long-lasting acrylic formula. The gallon-size container covers up to 400 square feet on smooth surfaces and can be used to restore anything from your porches, basement floors, patio, and furniture around your home. This brand of paint will also stand up again fading and peeling.

19 Decorate with eye-catching garden sculptures Amazon Blazin' Solar Mosaic Glass Ball $28 See On Amazon Instantly elevate your backyard with this outdoor solar decoration that will add a touch of color to your space. It’s available in five different hand-crafted mosaic patterns that reflect and recharge from the sunlight. Whether you sit it next to your flower garden or as the centerpiece on your picnic table, you can’t go wrong.

20 Have a place to conveniently store drinks Amazon Decko Outdoor Drink Holder Stakes (4-Pack) $27 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more convenient than these outdoor drink holders that come in a pack of four. Each pole is 32 inches in height and easily sticks into the grass or sand so you can easily access your cold beverage without having to set it on uneven ground. These stakes, which have a 4.8 out of five-star overall rating, are crafted from durable steel that can withstand strong winds. You can also buy them in packs of two.

21 Invest in some outdoor party games Amazon Ropoda Yard Pong Game $35 See On Amazon Kick it up a notch with this yard pong game that thousands of shoppers can’t get enough of. “I ordered several yard games for a family gathering I had this summer. Lots of family, lots of games! This helped keep people engaged,” one five-star reviewer raved. This ultra-fun game is perfect for every age. It comes with four balls and 12 buckets as well as a carrying bag that makes it easy to transport from home to the beach. Since the buckets stack, it’s also easy to store.

22 Try to attract hummingbirds with a bright feeder Amazon Wosnows Hummingbird Feeder $18 See On Amazon This bright-hued hummingbird feeder is an adorable way to attract hummingbirds to your yard. Available in three colors, it’s crafted from environmentally-friendly plastic that is lightweight and totally heat-resistant to withstand hot summer days. Just simply fill the container with honey and sit back. It also comes with a brush for easy cleaning.

23 Plant your own vegetable garden Amazon Burpee Steakhouse Tomato Seeds (25-Pack) $9 See On Amazon There’s nothing more satisfying than eating fresh produce from your very own garden, and this pack of tomato seeds is a great place to start. These seeds are best to start indoors and take about 80 days to fully harvest after transplanting them outside. They’re non-GMO and a great crop for beginners. One customer wrote, “Best tomato for BLTs, burgers or just eating straight of the vine. Enjoy, nothing tastes better than something you grew yourself.”

24 Use fake ivy for added privacy Amazon JOYSFIT Expandable Faux Ivy Fence $40 See On Amazon Create more backyard privacy with this gorgeous faux ivy fence. It measures 47 inches long and 11.8 inches high and comes in a range of different styles. Whether you opt for sunflowers, or apple leaves or stick with simple greenery, this expandable fence is a great way to block the sun and protect your privacy while simultaneously adding extra decor to your backyard.

25 Use a scraper brush to make your backyard grill look brand new Amazon Grillman Cleaning Brush and Scraper $9 See On Amazon When grill season is in full force, it’s important to have this grill cleaning brush and scraper on deck. The 18-inch long design features an ergonomic grip that sits comfortably in your hand while the other side is equipped with a stainless-steel brush. It’s easy to wash in soapy water after use, and can easily hang dry while awaiting your next barbecue.

26 Illuminate your pathways with solar lights Amazon Outdoor Lights & Living Solar Pathway Lights (10-Pack) $38 See On Amazon Enhance and cozy up your garden with solar pathway lights — but make sure they’re water-resistant and weatherproof like this 10-pack from Amazon. The durable design requires no wires for easy installation — in fact, you can use them right out of the box. Once powered by the sun, you can expect up to 12 hours of gorgeous warm light.

27 Organize your unruly garden hose with a holder Amazon TREEZITEK Garden Hose Holder $34 See On Amazon Neatly find a home for your garden hose with this sleek hose holder. Crafted from rust-resistant metal, this stand is a gorgeous way to store your hose to avoid tripping over it. The durable design is 42 inches high, just over five pounds, and has the best reviews. “Finally, a hose holder that’s as sturdy as it is attractive!” exclaimed one reviewer. “I set one up in our front yard and one in the back. It’s got a three-pronged base that really grips tight when pushed into the soil. No wobbling or tipping over when you wrap or unwrap the hose from it.”

28 Invest in solar-powered lights to illuminate your yard Amazon IkeeRuic Solar Tiki Lights (6-Pack) $35 See On Amazon These solar lights are a safe alternative when you don’t want to use real flames. Available in a pack of six or 12, these lights are a chic way to brighten up the patio or garden — plus, they also make for fun party decor. They’re also frost-resistant and waterproof, so you can leave them up all year round. All you have to do is stick the lights into the ground under direct sunlight and voila.

29 Create an outdoor pet station Amazon Estilo Stainless Steel Dog Bowls (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Our backyards are equally for our pets as it is for us, and this stainless steel bowl will make your dogs feel right at home. The rust-resistant design holds up to 32 ounces of food or water and features a nonslip rubber base to secure it in place. It’s also a great way to ensure your pets stay hydrated on hot days.

30 Add security with an outdoor camera Amazon Wansview Outdoor Security Camera $41 See On Amazon You can never have too much security, so you might as well add this inexpensive night-vision surveillance camera to your cart to feel extra safe. The waterproof design is equipped with night vision that detects motion and features two-way audio. It also serves as a great way to keep an eye on your pets if they’re playing outside. Cloud storage also makes it easy to save all of your video footage.

31 Refresh your old welcome mats Amazon SlipToGrip NonSlip Coir Doormat $14 See On Amazon Make your friends and family feel extra welcome with this adorable nonslip doormat. From birds to puppy paw prints, this mat is available in 13 designs that are both cute and functional. Each mat is crafted from 100 percent natural coconut coir and measures 16 by 24 inches — although 18 by 30-inch mats are also available. This makes a great addition to keep outside any entrance door, especially if you live in areas that are known to get muddy.

32 Use decor that lights up at night Amazon ZUSONUD Solar Watering Can Lantern $24 See On Amazon This decorative watering can is a super unique way to incorporate solar lights into your garden. Crafted from copper wire and 90 LED lights, this anti-rust design is waterproof and has an easy on-and-off switch. Available in multiple colors, the solar lights illuminate for eight to 10 hours long, helping showcase your outdoor flowers even more.

33 Hang sun catchers from your deck Amazon LPKADQA Crystal Suncatchers (3-Piece Set) $20 See On Amazon Available in a pack of three, these gorgeous crystal suncatchers create an instant vibe of positivity. Whether you hang them on your windows, in your car, or in your yard, you’ll discover a perfect rainbow every time the crystal catches the light, helping add a welcoming glow to any space. This set would also make for a creative housewarming gift. Each piece is eight inches long, and three come per set.

34 Place a bat house to give bats a safe space Amazon KIBAGA Wooden Bat House $35 See On Amazon This wooden bat house is the ultimate way to attract bats and give them a safe environment. It’s crafted from weatherproof cedar wood and features two double chambers inside. You can easily mount it to a tree or the side of your house with the included screws. Bonus: It also doubles as a natural way to repel mosquitos.