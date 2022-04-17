40 common household problems you didn't realize are easy to fix

How many times have you encountered an inconvenience at home and assumed there was no fix that didn’t involve lots of effort and money? I, for one, have been there. But as it turns out, lots of common household problems are painless to solve with these genius home hacks on Amazon.

If you’re someone who loves to cook, you know how much more convenient it is to whip up a meal when you have easy access to your ingredients and utensils. That’s why this wall-mounted spice rack is such a good idea. It displays all your seasonings at eye level, so you can quickly reach for what you need. Or, if you’re frying up something tasty, this handheld splatter guard will keep hot grease from splashing on your walls, making post-meal cleanup a breeze.

While deep cleaning your house might be a dreaded chore, this list has several supplies that take the weight off your shoulders. For example, you’ll find a powerful cleaning solution that targets stubborn hard water stains, as well as a citrus-scented deodorizing spray that removes pet-related smells from your couches and carpets. And while we’re on the subject of home improvement, you can drastically improve the look of your furniture with this complete wood repair kit that fixes scratches, scuffs, and nicks.

It’s no secret that adulting is hard sometimes, but with these clever household products, your life will be so much easier.

01 Not being able to see around your home at night Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re grabbing something from a dark closet, or running to the kitchen for a late-night glass of water, it’s important to be able to see what you’re doing — without waking up the rest of the house. These LED puck lights come with self-adhesive tape and screws, so you can install them under your cabinet, in your closet, along your stairwell, and more. They come with a wireless remote and auto-timer function, so you can have full customizability.

02 Constantly missing appointments or forgetting grocery items Amazon Kedudes Magnetic Dry-Erase Calendar Set $20 See On Amazon In a busy household, it’s easy to get appointments mixed up. That’s why this magnetic dry erase calendar is such a great idea. The weekly planner magnetizes to your refrigerator, and comes with six dry-erase markers in different colors. Each week, just wipe the board clean to start fresh. You also get a bonus space for a shopping list, so you remember what you need to get at the grocery store.

03 Pizza falling part when you take it out of the oven Amazon Kitchen Zone Bamboo Pizza Board $25 See On Amazon Few things taste better than a home-baked pizza, but having to pull the crust off the oven rack can have messy results. Instead, place your freshly baked pie on top of this pizza peel made of bamboo wood. Designed with an easy-grip handle and beveled, nonslip edges, the board provides a stable spot for your pizza as it comes out of the oven, so it doesn’t fall apart.

04 A bulky garden hose that takes up too much space Amazon Flexi Hose Expandable Garden Hose $30 See On Amazon Lightweight and stretchy, this garden hose expands up to three times its original length when filled with water, then retracts when not in use, so it can be easily rolled up and stored out of the way — no more tripping on a bulky hose when you walk out the back door. Available in multiple lengths, this hose makes easy work of watering your lawn or garden. Available lengths: 25 feet, 50 feet, 75 feet, 100 feet, 150 feet

Available colors: 8

05 Clothing drawers that are jumbled & disorganized Amazon Homemaid Living Adjustable Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) $30 See On Amazon The key to organizing your jumbled clothing dresser once and for all is adding these bamboo dividers to your drawers. Expanding from 17.5 inches to 22 inches, the dividers can be adjusted to fit a range of drawer sizes. Scratch-resistant rubber pads on the ends of each divider keep the wooden panels from shifting out of place. Available colors: Gray, Natural, White

06 Closets that are overflowing with clothes & bedding Amazon Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags (6-Pack) $40 See On Amazon If your closet is overflowing with clothing or bedding, you don’t automatically have to start tossing stuff out. These storage bags are designed with a valve that allows you to remove every last bit of air with the included pump, creating a vacuum-tight seal. You’ll find that these bags can reduce the initial volume of their contents by up to 80%, so you’ll have much more space left over.

07 A strainer that takes up too much kitchen cupboard space Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $13 See On Amazon Those who live in compact kitchens know the importance of saving space wherever possible. This snap-on strainer is only a fraction of the size of a traditional colander, and it does exactly the same thing. Made from flexible silicone, the tool clips onto the edges of any pot or pan, so you can easily drain the excess liquid into the sink, then collapses flat for storage. Available colors: 5

08 Ceiling fan blades that are covered in dust Amazon Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster $14 See On Amazon Over time, your ceiling fan blades can get covered in dust — and you may not even realize it. Luckily, you can take care of it in a few seconds with this ceiling fan duster. The head consists of thousands of fluffy fibers that trap dust as you sweep it over your fan. Extending from 27 inches to 47 inches in length, the duster can reach fans that are attached to high ceilings, as well as the tops of bookshelves.

09 Spices that are always out of reach & hard to find Amazon Greenco Wall-Mounted Spice Racks (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Made from durable steel mesh with a sleek black finish, these wall-mounted spice racks create the perfect spot for all of your seasonings. Rather than cluttering up your cupboard, your spices will be clearly displayed and within arm’s reach. The set comes with two racks, and includes all the mounting hardware you’ll need for setting them up right away.

10 Smelly pet stains lingering on carpet & furniture Amazon ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Spray $20 See On Amazon When you have a pet, the occasional carpet or furniture stain is inevitable. But that doesn’t mean you should have to live with the lingering odor. This fast-acting odor eliminator spray fights stubborn smells with a powerful formula derived from fresh orange peels. It’s safe for use on tile, carpet, and non-leather furniture, so spray away.

11 Getting a crick in your neck while soaking in the bathtub Amazon Bath Haven Bathtub Pillow $30 See On Amazon A bath is supposed to be a relaxing activity, and you should feel relaxed — not uncomfortable. This breathable pillow has six suction cups that attach to your bathtub, creating a cushioned spot to rest your neck, head, and shoulders. In between uses, simply hang up the cushion on the back of your bathroom door to let the mesh fabric quickly dry.

12 Coffee beans that aren’t fresh by the time you get to them Amazon Bean Envy Coffee Canister $20 See On Amazon The freshness of your coffee beans can make or break your morning cup of joe, which is why it’s a good idea to invest in this airtight canister made from durable stainless steel. The lid is designed with an adjustable date tracker, so you can remember how long you’ve been storing your beans. An included scoop makes measuring your coffee a breeze.

13 Sleeping on lumpy pillows that retain heat Amazon Sleep Restoration Bed Pillows (2-Pack) $35 See On Amazon Filled with a gel-infused down alternative, these cooling bed pillows are designed to regulate your temperature for a more comfortable night’s sleep. With a breathable cotton cover, each pillow has a luxuriously plush consistency that keeps your head and neck supported all night long. Add some soft pillowcases, and you’ve got a one-way ticket to dreamland. Available sizes: Queen, King

14 Pet hair blanketing all your furniture Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $30 See On Amazon When you have a dog or cat, stray hair just comes with the territory — but it doesn’t have to take over your home. The ChomChom pet hair remover uses a built-in velvet brush to trap fur that’s left behind on chairs and couches. As you roll the brush over your furniture, the hair is deposited in the internal chamber. Then, all you have to do is unload the chamber into your trash can — it’s really that easy.

15 Stored items that poke out from under the bed Amazon HC Collection Bed Skirt $18 See On Amazon As the old expression goes, “out of sight, out of mind,” and this durable microfiber bed skirt makes that a reality. It covers the space between your mattress and the floor, concealing any items you may have stored underneath your bed. Available in several elegant shades, the pleated skirt instantly makes your bedroom look more put together. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

Available colors: 10

16 Stepping on your cold bathroom tile with wet feet Amazon Genteele Non-Slip Bath Mat $25 See On Amazon Instead of stepping onto your cold tile floor after a shower, step onto this bath mat made with a thick layer of memory foam. Covered in luxuriously soft velvet, the absorbent mat soaks up water, so it doesn’t create a puddle on the floor. A PVC layer on the bottom keeps the mat from sliding around, and you can choose from a wide array of sizes and jewel-tone shades. Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 21

17 Not having enough plug-in space for smartphones & tablets Amazon Hercules Tuff Charging Station $40 See On Amazon Charging multiple smart devices with limited outlet space can be a challenge, but not when you use this multi-port charging station. Equipped with six USB ports, the dock is constructed with dividers that keep your phones and tablets separated while powering up. As an added bonus, the charging station comes with six USB-to-iPhone cables to get you started. Available colors: 6

18 Running out of matches or lighter fluid Amazon Power Practical Candle Lighter $23 See On Amazon If you’re tired of running out of wooden matches or dealing with empty lighters, you’ll love this flameless lighter that’s USB-rechargeable. Using plasma technology, the lighter has an extended wand that helps you easily reach candle wicks and grills. Since the lighter is wind-proof, it’s even effective in starting a campfire or lighting candles outdoors.

19 Splattered grease all over the kitchen wall & stove Amazon BergKoch Stainless Steel Splatter Screen $15 See On Amazon This stainless steel splatter screen knocks out two birds with one stone — it protects your walls and stove from grease stains, while also shielding your hands from getting stung by hot oil. Designed with a heat-resistant handle, the fine mesh screen also doubles as a sieve, strainer, and cooling rack. It’s a must-have for any dedicated home cook. Available sizes: 9.5 inches, 11.5 inches, 13 inches, 15 inches

20 Guessing when your meat is done cooking Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $17 See On Amazon Rather than simply guessing when your meat is finished cooking — and risking undercooked or overdone food — use this handy digital thermometer instead. The long metal probe reads the internal temperature of your meat in just a few seconds, displaying the number on a bright, easy-to-read LED screen. This kitchen tool is also useful for baking bread and making candy.

21 Clogged-up pipes that won’t drain Amazon Green Gobbler Drain Clog Remover (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon If your sink or bathtub drain is clogged up with hair and soap scum, you can use this powerful liquid dissolver to clear all the gunk out. Green Gobbler’s formula is highly effective, penetrating through standing water and breaking up the residue along the walls of your drain. You get two pre-measured applications for a wallet-conscious price.

22 Letting hot or cold drafts sneak under the door Amazon Suptikes Draft Stopper $10 See On Amazon You can use this under-door seal in all kinds of weather — when it’s cold, it keeps cool drafts from entering your room, and when it’s hot, it prevents warm air from drifting in. Made from durable silicone, the draft stopper is easy to install with the self-adhesive strips. Not to mention, the seal is also great for sound-proofing your bedroom, so you can get a good night’s sleep. Available colors: 4

23 Mineral buildup & hard water stains that are tough to remove Amazon Bioclean Hard Water Stain Remover $15 See On Amazon Over time, hard minerals can form deposits in your washing machine, toilet, shower, and sink. Luckily, it’s easy to remove them with this hard water stain remover from Bioclean. This kit comes with a liquid solution that gets rid of stains, spots, and rust. One pleased Amazon reviewer wrote, “I've tried everything to get the stains out of my tub and nothing has come close to working as well as this!”

24 Knives that don’t fit into your existing knife block Amazon Kitchenado Universal Knife Block Holder $35 See On Amazon If you have too many kitchen knives that don’t fit in your knife block, it might be time to upgrade to this universal knife block holder. Instead of slots that only hold blades of certain sizes, the entire block is designed to hold any knife measuring up to 8.5 inches long, no matter where you place it. The knives are suspended in a transparent case, so you can easily find the one you want to grab.

25 A shower that’s cluttered with shampoo & soap bottles Amazon OMAIRA Adhesive Shower Caddy (2-Pack) $31 See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, these shower caddy shelves are a sophisticated storage solution for your shampoo, soap, conditioner, and loofahs. They affix to your wall with the included self-adhesive backing, no drilling required. Each shelf can hold up to 30 pounds of shower supplies, and there are four removable hooks for your washcloths and sponges.

26 Laundry soap dripping all over the floor & washing machine Amazon IMPRESA Laundry Detergent Drip Catchers (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon When dispensing laundry detergent, it’s easy for excess liquid to leak out of the container. These plastic trays catch any remaining laundry soap drips, so they don’t make their way onto your floor. “It was always a juggling time when doing laundry, trying to keep the liquid soap off my machine. No mess since adding this!” one happy reviewer commented.

27 Not being able to reach items in the back of a kitchen cupboard Amazon YouCopia Lazy Susan Turntable $30 See On Amazon This lazy Susan makes it so you don’t have to reach into the back of your cupboard for a snack or condiment. Designed with three removable plastic compartments, the turntable rotates a full 360 degrees for easy access. With an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, it’s clear this lazy Susan is a worthwhile investment for your cupboard.

28 Wooden furniture that’s scratched up & scuffed Amazon DAIXISM Wood Furniture Repair Set (13 Pieces) $9 See On Amazon With this repair set, you can return your wooden furniture to a like-new appearance. The kit includes markers and wax sticks in six different wood shades, including oak, maple, and walnut. Use the wax sticks to buff out scuffs and scratches on your wooden chairs, tables, and couch legs. Follow up with the markers to create a finished look.

29 Lighting that doesn’t have convenient smart capabilities Amazon Sengled Smart Bulb $10 See On Amazon Adding smart light bulbs to your home will instantly make your life more convenient — just ask the 63,000 Amazon reviewers who gave this light bulb a perfect five-star rating on Amazon. Compatible with Alexa and Echo devices, the light bulb allows you to control the brightness and set schedules with voice commands. Or, you can toggle the settings using the accompanying mobile phone app.

30 Cast iron cookware that really *does* need some cleaning Amazon Full Circle Cast Iron Brush $8 See On Amazon Since cast iron skillets can’t be cleaned in the dishwasher or with regular soap and water, they can be susceptible to collecting food residue that you might be tempted to take a sponge to — but shouldn’t. Instead, use this circular brush that’s specifically designed to safely scrub cast iron skillets without removing the hard-earned seasoning. The tough bristle brush is paired with a lightweight bamboo handle that’s easy to grip.

31 Throw pillows that are feeling a little bit drab Amazon MIULEE Linen Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon With these linen throw pillow covers, you can transform the look of your couch without spending a ton of money. The covers fit over the pillow inserts you already own, giving them a fresh look. Each one features three wooden buttons on the front for a rustic touch. Choose from several different sizes as well as lots of eye-catching colors, including cranberry, cream white, and light blue. Available sizes: 9

Available colors: 18

32 Clothes that keep slipping off the hangers Amazon Amazon Basics Nonslip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Unlike conventional plastic hangers, these hangers are covered in nonslip velvet to keep clothes from sliding off and falling to the floor. The notches on top are perfect for holding delicate spaghetti strap tops and dresses, while the durable metal hooks and 10-pound weight capacity ensure that your heavier blazers and jackets will stay in place. Available multipacks: 30-Pack, 50-Pack, 100-Pack

Available colors: 5

33 Spending money on one-use wet mop pads Amazon O-Cedar Easy Wring Spin Mop + 2 Refills $54 See On Amazon This spin mop can be used over and over again, saving you from having to buy disposable cleaning pads. According to the brand, the microfiber mop head removes 99% of bacteria from your floor with just water, and it’s safe to use on everything from hardwood to tile to laminate. The mop is super easy to spin and wring out by just stepping on the bucket pedal, and you get two machine-washable mop head refills, so you can cover the whole house.

34 Cabinet doors that keep getting slammed loudly Amazon GorilaGrit Cabinet Door Bumpers (100-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Prevent your cabinet doors from slamming shut with these stick-on door bumpers made out of transparent polyurethane. Measuring just 0.5 inches across, the surface guards reduce noise and protect your pantry from damage. These bumpers are also great for desks, tables, vases, and more — you get 100 in a pack, so you can use them everywhere in your home.

35 Dishes & cookware that feel impossible to scrub clean Amazon Scrub Daddy Sponges (3-Pack) $14 See On Amazon The Scrub Daddy sponges are safe for use on tons of different surfaces, including dishes, stainless steel, glass, and even leather. Their patented FlexTexture foam deeply cleanses your surfaces without scratching them up. What’s even better, the sponges soften up in warm water and firm in cool water, giving you two different consistencies to work with — that means you can use them on delicate items like champagne flutes, as well as sturdier pans with cooked-on food.

36 Losing heat or a/c through the windows Amazon H.VERSAILTEX Thermal-Insulated Linen Curtains $27 See On Amazon Not only do these blackout curtains make a bold statement in your living room, but they prevent your precious air conditioning or heat from being lost through your windows. Made from thick linen, the curtains give you an added sense of privacy as well. Your furniture will also benefit — these curtains block out harmful UV rays that fade fabrics. Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 12

37 Tough-to-clean grime in your kitchen & bathroom Amazon Stardrops The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste $10 See On Amazon No matter how tough your stains are, The Pink Stuff can handle them. While it might look unconventional, the bright pink paste works wonders when removing grease, dirt, and soap scum from your tiles and appliances. Over 79,000 customers have rated this cleaning product five stars on Amazon, so you can feel confident that it’ll get the job done.

38 Baked-on residue on your pans & cookie sheets Amazon Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon A simple way to prevent food residue from baking onto your sheet pans? Place down one of these nonstick baking mats. Plus, they let you forego cooking spray, grease, and parchment paper, so you’ll save money in the long run. Made from heat-resistant silicone, the mats are oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. In between uses, all you have to do is rinse them off with soap and water.

39 A bathroom sink area that’s cluttered with stuff Amazon iHave Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder $20 See On Amazon If your bathroom sink area is small, you don’t want to clutter it up with toothbrushes and toothpaste. That’s where this wall-mounted holder comes in. It has slots that hold up to six toothbrushes, along with three rinsing cups and a storage shelf for holding toothpaste. The toothbrush holder is easy to secure to your wall with the included adhesive strips.