40 common things you're forgetting to do every day & it'll cost you later

Issue: Not taking off your makeup Solution: This 2-in-1 cleansing balm for all skin types KIMTRUE Makeup Remover $23 When you get home after a long day on your feet, it can be so tempting to fall right into bed without taking off your makeup — and that's where this two-in-one cleansing balm comes in. It melts off makeup while it moisturizes skin, and you don't even need to emulsify it between your hands before you wash up. It's free of artificial colors and alcohol, which might dry out sensitive skin, and its soft and smooth texture feels amazing.

Issue: Forgetting to drink enough water Solution: A half-gallon water bottle that keeps you on schedule AQUAFIT Half Gallon Water Bottle $20 If you often find yourself forgetting to drink enough water, stay on schedule with this half-gallon water bottle. The helpful time markers and motivational quotes will keep you on track throughout the day, so you'll have a visual aid to help you see how hydrated you are. It comes with two interchangeable leakproof lids: one with a silicone straw and one without.

Issue: Forgetting to remove clothing stains right after they happen Solution: This stain removal spray that's safe to use around kids Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover (2-Pack) $15 Whether you have kids, or just get very unlucky during spaghetti night, this stain-removal spray is great to have handy. It's gentle and biodegradable, not to mention totally free of allergens and dyes that might irritate sensitive skin or noses, and it's effective on grass, mud, juice, and more. It's also portable, and easy to throw in a travel bag. All you have to do is spray, blot, and rinse.

Issue: Not taking vitamins & meds on time Solution: A pill organizer for mornings & nights Find It 7-Day, Day/Night Pill Organizer $28 It can be tough to remember whether or not you've taken your meds yet; that's why this pill organizer features 14 compartments: one for each morning and night of the week. Thanks to its BPA-free plastic material, your pills will stay out of the elements, and it's compact enough for you to take it on the go. Plus, you'll love its rainbow color-coded compartments, which are just as cute as they are convenient.

Issue: Forgetting to make sure windows don't let a draft in Solution: A heavy-duty draft stopper for maximum insulation DECOREALM Heavy Duty Door Draft Stoppers and Blocker $30 If you're not paying attention, you could be losing money on your electric bill by letting drafts into your home. That's where this draft stopper comes in; not only does it maintain the temperature of your home, but it'll also keep rooms from leaking sound or light. It's available in four stylish earth tones that are sure to match your decor, and it's made with a removable cover that's machine washable.

Issue: Not organizing dirty laundry Solution: A foldable hamper with 2 compartments Greenco Bamboo Foldable Double Hamper $38 This foldable hamper helps you organize dirty clothes long before laundry day. Made of premium bamboo wood, it's durable and lightweight, and its gorgeous espresso finish complements any bedroom. With two compartments, it's easier to avoid mixing delicates up with regular clothes. As a bonus, it's super easy to assemble and collapsible when you're ready to store it.

Issue: Forgetting to check toilet paper inventory in the bathroom Solution: A toilet paper stand that fits in smaller spaces Marmolux Acc - Free Standing Toilet Paper Holder Stand $36 This toilet paper stand solves an issue everyone's had. Y'know, when you're in the bathroom, you run out of toilet paper, and you reach for another roll, only to come up empty. With the ability to hold four rolls at a time, it'll be easier than ever to check your inventory. This stand also fits into smaller spaces, so you can store extra TP while saving valuable bathroom real estate. Its stainless steel material resists rust, scratches, and corrosion, and its weighted base keeps it stable.

Issue: Leaving lights on all night Solution: These smart bulbs with voice control capacity Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $15 If you've ever woken up to find you've left your lights on all night, you might love these smart bulbs. Simply connect it with your Alexa or Google Assistant to enable their voice control capabilities, which allow you to turn them on and off with just a word or two. You can even change their colors, depending on your mood; you've got 16 million hues from which to choose.

Issue: Forgetting to water indoor houseplants Solution: These automatic plant-watering globes Blazin' Bison Indoor Plant Watering Globes $26 If you're a forgetful plant parent, reach for these automatic plant-watering globes. All you have to do is fill them with water, flip them over, and press them into the soil, and they'll water your plants on their own for up to two weeks. If their hand-blown glass and stunning colors don't convince you, the prospect of a two-week vacation without a housesitter just might.

Issue: Forgetting to pay bills that come in the mail Solution: A mail organizer you can install in your entryway Lwenki Mail Organizer $27 When you receive a bill in the mail, it can be super easy to set it down on your desk and forget about it. This mail organizer is a fantastic solution; simply install it in your entryway and stash incoming letters in the slot so you don't forget about them. As a bonus, it features multiple hooks for keys, tote bags, and accessories, and it'll hold up to 20 pounds at a time. It's a cute and clever way to stay orderly.

Issue: Forgetting to floss your teeth Solution: A water flosser with 4 interchangeable tips Aquasonic Aqua Flosser $40 Impress your dentist by regularly using this water flosser for healthier teeth and gums. While traditional flossing is always good, this water flosser has a leg up since it dislodges food and plaque while massaging gums and boosting circulation. Its rechargeable lithium battery lasts through years of use, and it's fully waterproof, too. It even comes with its own traveling bag.

Issue: Forgetting to plan dinners in advance Solution: A dry-erase calendar you can stick to your fridge Kedudes Magnetic Dry-Erase Calendar Set $20 Reduce stress by planning dinners in advance with this dry-erase calendar. Each set comes with three separate calendars: a daily planner, a weekly planner, and a monthly calendar. Its included dry-erase markers help you keep track of academic obligations, social events, and, of course, delicious recipes. If you have a big family, it's a great way to make sure everyone's on the same page.

Issue: Not storing leftovers properly Solution: This 32-piece food storage set with airtight lids 32 Piece Food Storage Containers Set with Easy Snap Lids $36 Save your leftovers with this 32-piece food storage set, which includes labels and a marker to help you identify which dish is which. Each set includes a wide variety of sizes, all of which fit beautifully in your fridge and help you save valuable space. Their lids feature a smart lock mechanism that makes them fully airtight, leakproof, and spill-proof, so you know your food will stay fresh.

Issue: Forgetting to exfoliate your skin Solution: A lavender body scrub with a built-in moisturizer Majestic Pure Lavender Oil Body Scrub $13 This lavender body scrub is the perfect way to help you slough off dead skin cells while boosting circulation. It's made with effective ingredients like shea butter and grapefruit oil, which moisturize skin, while its sea salt helps with exfoliation. Its lavender scent is incredibly calming, so you can step in a warm shower and take a deep breath anytime you want to de-stress.

Issue: Not cleaning the cat litter box Solution: This litter box that comes with mess-minimizing pellets Tidy Cats Cat Litter System $43 If you find yourself constantly cleaning up after your cat, you might want to add this litter box to the mix. Its secret lies within its mess-minimizing pellets, which are designed to stay put in the litter box while they repel and wick away moisture. Each box comes with a four-pack of disposable pads that lock in moisture so the box stays dry. Over 51,000 Amazon customers have given it an enthusiastic five-star rating.

Issue: Not blowing out candles Solution: These flameless candles with a remote control Furora LIGHTING Silver Flameless Candles $38 Choose these flameless candles if you want a safer lighting option in your home. They come with a convenient remote control, which you can use to adjust brightness, set a timer, or choose between flickering and steady flames. Their LED bulbs and included batteries will last for up to 72 hours of use, and their glittery details make for a breathtaking centerpiece. They come in 34 varieties, so you're bound to find one to fit your living space.

Issue: Forgetting to close the refrigerator door the entire way Solution: This fridge door device that sounds a helpful alarm FRIDGGI Fridge Door Alarm $22 If you sometimes find yourself forgetting to close the refrigerator door all the way, reach for this fridge door device that sounds a helpful alarm; your groceries will thank you. You can choose between four modes: quiet, medium, normal, and loud, depending on how you'd like to be alerted. When you close the fridge door all the way every time, you'll save your groceries and also cut down on wasted energy, which might just make a difference on your electric bill.

Issue: Not cleaning the water bottles you use every day Solution: These water bottle cleaning tablets for maximum hygiene Bottle Bright Water Bottle Cleaning Tablets $8 It can be difficult to remember to clean the water bottles in your everyday rotation; that's what these water bottle cleaning tablets are for. Simply fill your favorite bottle with warm water, drop in a tablet, and let it sit for 15-30 minutes; once you've emptied and rinsed the bottle, you'll be ready to drink again without any extra hassle. It's an especially smart choice for hikers, campers, and travelers on the go who might not have easy access to dish soap or a dishwasher.

Issue: Forgetting to measure items before rearranging a room Solution: This multipurpose tool with a tape measure & a laser level micmi Laser Level & Tape Measure $13 So you've found the sofa, bookcase, or dining table of your dreams, only to discover that it won't fit in your living room? Prevent the same mistake from happening again with this multipurpose tool, which features eight feet of measuring tape for accurate dimensions and a laser level for super straight lines. Each one comes with three included batteries for backup, and it's incredibly easy to use, whether you're a home improvement amateur or a professional carpenter.

Issue: Not storing produce properly Solution: This produce container with a carbon filter that helps prevent premature spoiling OXO Produce Keeper $15 Keep fresh fruits and veggies from spoiling prematurely with this produce container, which features a carbon filter that slows the aging process. Its adjustable vent helps you maintain the right level of humidity for each type of produce, and its elevated colander lifts food away from the container walls to enhance airflow. You'll love taking trips to the farmer's market without worrying about how quickly you'll need to use each ingredient since it'll last longer than ever before.

Issue: Forgetting to unclog gutters Solution: This gutter cleaning tool that's durable & tough Cyzhce Home Gutter Tool $18 Gutters can very easily get clogged up without you noticing, which is why this gutter cleaning tool is such a good idea; its smart design helps you empty out gutters with ease, and it's durable and tough enough to last a long time. Its specially designed hook helps you pull debris from hard-to-reach areas, including sewers, ditches, and even behind skylights. "I wish I had gotten this years ago," said one five-star reviewer.

Issue: Not untangling computer cords Solution: This 6-pack of adhesive cable clips Blue Key World Cable Clips (6-Pack) $9 Instead of letting cords and cables get tangled up, invest in this six-pack of adhesive cable clips. They'll stick securely onto plastic, wood, glass, and many more surfaces, and they're incredibly easy to clamp and unclamp around your wires. The best part? All you have to do is peel off their backing and stick them on, and your desk or nightstand will be so much more organized in a matter of moments.

Issue: Forgetting where you've left your keys Solution: A key tracker that uses Bluetooth to locate your essentials Tile Mate $25 If you often find yourself losing sight of your keys, try this Tile key tracker. Its built-in Bluetooth capacity lets you sound an alarm when your keys are close by; you can also ask your Smart Home device where your keys are. If you're not within Bluetooth distance, you can use the Tile app to check out your tracker's most recent location on a map, and you'll know exactly where to look.

Issue: Not establishing a home for your remote Solution: This remote control holder with multiple pockets Fintie Remote Control Holder $16 This remote control holder will help answer the question of "Where's the remote?" for good. Its multiple pockets mean you can keep multiple remotes organized and track them down quickly, whether you're eager to turn on an awards show or a big game. It features a stable upright design and a flat bottom, so it'll stay put wherever you choose to display it, and it comes in 12 different colors and styles to best fit your living room.

Issue: Forgetting to keep in touch with friends Solution: This sweet stationery set with paper & envelopes MR.FOAM Stationary Paper and Envelopes Set (90-Pieces) $12 This sweet stationery set can help you take friendships back offline like they used to be. While texts are nice, handwritten letters are a step above. This adorable set comes with a fun variety of 30 different envelopes and 60 beautifully designed pieces of stationery paper, and you'll love using them to reach out to neighbors and long-distance friends alike.

Issue: Not having a protector over your mattress Solution: This mattress protector that guards against fluids, dust mites, & bacteria SafeRest Mattress Protector $15 For maximum safety and comfort while you sleep, pick up a mattress protector. This one helps guard against fluids, dust mites, and bacteria, even as it lets air pass through for extra-breathable protection. Its hypoallergenic cotton terry surface is super soft and hypoallergenic, so even sleepers with sensitive skin will feel at ease.

Issue: Forgetting to moth-proof stored clothes Solution: These moth traps with a smart hook design Greener Mindset Clothes Moth Traps $

28 Issue: Not protecting couches from pets Solution: These furniture shields that deter cats from scratching Amazon Stelucca Amazing Shields Furniture Protectors $40 See On Amazon So maybe you’ve invested a solid chunk of your paycheck into a beautiful new couch, only to find that your feline best friend has completely scratched it up — next time, try these furniture shields. They go on completely clear, they’re extra wide and long for maximum protection, and they deter cats from scratching, whether or not you’re around. They're super easy to install, too: all you have to do is peel and stick.

29 Issue: Forgetting to wipe your feet off after a muddy adventure Solution: A durable doormat that cleans shoes before you step inside Amazon Extra Durable 30’x18’ Door Mat $25 See On Amazon After adventuring through the park or backyard, wipe your shoes on this durable doormat before stepping back inside. Its wear-resistant polypropylene material scrubs dirt and soaks up lingering moisture, and its nonslip rubber backing means it'll stay put. Bonus: it's easy to clean — all you have to do is shake it out and then sweep up the rest of the debris.

30 Issue: Not removing the lint from the dryer Solution: This dryer vent vacuum attachment that quickly removes built-up lint Amazon Sealegend Dryer Vent Vacuum $10 See On Amazon Instead of letting lint build up in your dryer, remove it effortlessly with this dryer vent vacuum attachment. All you have to do is hook it up to the end of your vacuum, and its flexible hose will bend to eliminate dryer lint from hard-to-reach areas. Regularly removing dryer lint might help prevent house fires, so it's always a good idea to stay vigilant about cleaning before laundry day.

31 Issue: Forgetting to keep your tires properly filled Solution: An automatic tire pump that works fast Amazon PI AUTO STORE Tire Inflator $42 See On Amazon You don’t want to be stuck on the side of the road with a flat tire; that’s why this automatic tire pump is such a great investment. When your tires are in need of a little extra air, simply start the engine, plug the pump into the auxiliary power outlet, connect it to the tire valve, and go. When it's done, it shuts off automatically, so you'll be road trip-ready in no time flat — plus, it comes with a built-in LED light and red SOS in case of nighttime emergencies.

32 Issue: Not sharpening kitchen knives Solution: This knife sharpener that works with all kinds of blades Amazon AnySharp Pro - World's Best Knife Sharpener - For All Knives and Serrated Blades - Brushed Metal $22 See On Amazon This knife sharpener is so easy to use, you'll wonder where it's been hiding for your whole culinary life. It's incredibly eco-friendly since it doesn't use any electricity, and it's noise pollution-free, so it won't bother roommates who might be working or napping. Just move your knife through the sharpener three to four times, and you'll be ready to chop, dice, and julienne to your heart's content. It comes in four colors.

33 Issue: Forgetting to close your garage door at night Solution: This garage door control that can open & close your door from anywhere Amazon Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Control $30 See On Amazon This garage door control will help ease stress during road trips when you’re wondering hours after departure if you’ve remembered to shut your garage door. This innovative gadget can open and close your door from anywhere, thanks to its app. You can connect it to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and even set an automatic schedule, so your door will close at the same time every night, granting you some serious peace of mind. It has 63,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, which shows it’s been a real lifesaver.

34 Issue: Not defrosting your dinner Solution: This meat defrosting tray that's nonstick & easy to clean Amazon Zabika Meat Defrosting Tray $19 See On Amazon Okay, so it’s almost dinnertime and you’ve... forgotten to take the chicken out of the freezer. Reach for this meat defrosting tray, which is made of a heavy metal material that’s nonstick and easy to clean. You'll be able to thaw out steaks, chicken breasts, and various frozen products in 30 to 60 minutes, saving you precious time in the evening (and an unnecessary expense from GrubHub).

35 Issue: Forgetting to change out pet bowls Solution: These stainless steel dog bowls that hold up to 32 ounces each Amazon EZ Trading LLC Stainless Steel Dog Bowls (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Pro-tip for pet parents: switch out their bowls regularly to make cleaning a breeze. These stainless steel dog bowls are a great option, especially considering that they hold 32 ounces of food and water each. They're made of high-quality stainless steel that's super durable, and their nonslip rubber base keeps them in place without scratching up your floors.

36 Issue: Not changing your shower curtain liner Solution: This shower liner with rustproof metal grommets Amazon BigFoot Shower Curtain Liner $9 See On Amazon Spotty liners are an unfortunate sight; swap yours out for this fresh and durable shower liner, which keeps your floor dry while preventing bad odors. Its rustproof metal grommets won't wear down over time, and it's made with magnetic weights along the bottom to keep it from sliding while you wash. The best part? It's made with a PEVA material that's crystal clear and stain-resistant.

37 Issue: Forgetting to clean the interior of your fridge Solution: These refrigerator liners that are easily washable Amazon cyrico Refrigerator Liners (7-pack) $10 See On Amazon These refrigerator liners help take care of everything from expired produce to spilled liquids. They’re easily washable and made of food-grade plastic that's reusable, waterproof, and eco-friendly. All you have to do is cut them to fit the dimensions of your shelves. Since they're non-adhesive, they couldn’t be easier to replace. You get seven per pack.

38 Issue: Not dusting out-of-reach ceiling fans Solution: This long feather duster with an extendable handle Amazon Estilo Long Ceiling Fan Duster $12 See On Amazon This long feather duster is perfect for hard-to-reach spots like ceiling fans. Its extendable handle reaches up to 47 inches, so you can dust anywhere without the uncomfortable strain. The secret to its effectiveness lies in its large microfiber head, which uses thousands of fluffy fibers to trap dust immediately on contact. It has an overall rating of 4.6 out of five on Amazon and nearly 6,000 five-star reviews.

39 Issue: Not deodorizing your trash cans Solution: This trash & dumpster deodorizer that neutralizes unwanted smells Amazon Arm & Hammer 51446 Trash and Dumpster Deodorizer (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon If you’ve already taken the garbage out but you’re still noticing unwanted smells, you may want to try this trash and dumpster deodorizer. It uses baking soda to neutralize odors and keep your kitchen smelling fresh in between trips to the curb. When you’re finished using it, you can simply close up the resealable top, and you’ll be good to go.