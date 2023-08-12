65 cool things on Amazon that are legitimately brilliant

If you’re looking for unique items that will make your daily life easier, you might want to check Amazon. Every day, new products are added that are legitimately brilliant. These are the game-changing items that you wondered how you ever lived without — the equivalent to the portable phone charger you bring to every concert and the car accessories that make road trips much less of a hassle. And, the best part about cool products is that they also make incredible gifts for friends and family.

From kitchen appliances to tech gadgets that are totally genius, here are the latest amazing discoveries Amazon shoppers have bought and loved.

01 This anti-spill cup holder that attaches to your sofa Amazon Watruer Sofa Cup Holder $22 See On Amazon Say goodbye to accidental spills thanks to this silicone cup holder that attaches to the arm of your sofa. It’s designed to keep your drink easily accessible and is suited for drinks of any size. It even has a slot for the handle of your coffee mug. When it’s not holding a beverage, you can also use it to hold your remote control.

02 This olive oil spray mister that’ll change the way you cook & prepare food Amazon ZEREOOY Oil Sprayer Mister $10 See On Amazon This oil mister is super convenient for precisely spraying your desired amount of olive oil. The mister lid is made from stainless steel, while the bottle is designed from food-grade glass and can store up to 3.3 ounces of liquids. The versatile bottle can be used for everything from vinegar, cooking wine, and vegetable oil, making cooking just that much easier. You can even buy them in a two-pack.

03 This steering wheel desk for a mess-free meal in your car Amazon Cutequeen Steering Wheel Desk $12 See On Amazon If you’re someone who spends a lot of time in their car, whether it be for work or long road trips, you’ll want to invest in this steering wheel desk. It measures 16 inches long by 11 inches wide and secures onto the bottom of the steering wheel. While the design is super lightweight, it’s also sturdy enough to hold a laptop and a notebook, and can flawlessly hold up to 10 pounds.

04 This collapsible LED lantern for your next camping trip Amazon KIZEN Collapsible LED Solar Lantern $25 See On Amazon This LED solar lantern is essential for anyone who loves to go camping. The collapsible design is compact and easy to pack in your backpack so you’ll always be prepared no matter what the day brings. Not only can you use it as a phone charger, but it also acts as an extra source of light. It provides up to 10 hours of brightness and features three different light modes to try out.

05 This bottle opener that instantly removes stubborn bottle caps in just seconds Amazon HQY Magnet-Automatic Beer Bottle Opener $7 See On Amazon Simply push down on this stainless steel bottle opener to instantly remove the cap of your beverage with ease. It works for an assortment of drinks including beer, capped soda, and capped sparkling water. If you happen to be a cap collector, this opener won’t bend or destroy the cap during removal. If you’re looking for a useful gift that won’t break the bank, this gadget is great.

06 This portable drink holder that’ll make it easier than ever to pregame in the shower Amazon 30 Watt Sudski Portable Shower Drink Holder $15 See On Amazon No time for a pre-party drink? No problem. Enjoy a cold beer or soda in the shower thanks to this portable drink holder that mounts to the wall. The silicone design works for cans of most sizes and sticks to any type of surface including glass, tile, mirrors, or marble. You can get it in black or gray to best match your bathroom, or go wild with the multicolored options.

07 This genius pasta strainer that can snap onto pots & pans you already own Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $14 See On Amazon This genius pasta strainer features an adjustable and flexible design that easily clips onto bowls, pots, and pans of any size. Whether you’re straining pasta or washing fresh fruit, this multifunctional kitchen gadget is a great space saver. It’s heat-resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit and is available in five colors that’ll be sure to match your kitchen aesthetic. With over 24,000 five-star reviews, it’s no wonder why this strainer is a best-seller.

08 These elegant ice ball trays that will impress your houseguests Amazon ROTTAY Ice Ball Trays (Set of 2) $12 See On Amazon This set of ice trays comes with two trays — a round silhouette to make sphere-shaped ice balls and a square tray best suited for whisky. Each tray can make six cubes and is crafted from flexible silicone that won’t crack like traditional plastic trays. You can even use these molds to make pudding or gelatin, and many reviewers love that they can also go in the dishwasher.

09 This sandwich sealer that quickly & easily removes crust for your kiddos (or for yourself) Amazon YUMKT Sandwich Sealers (5 Pieces) $8 See On Amazon This sandwich cutter and sealer makes removing the crust a breeze. Just press the cutter over the sandwich and then push the sealer to seal the edges to make the perfect lunch or late-night snack. They come in a variety of shapes and colors, so you can buy a few and mix them up on occasion.

10 This clever storage container that makes it easy to reach for your pickles Amazon Home-X Pickle Storage Container $15 See On Amazon Calling all pickle lovers: This clever storage container has a strainer with a handle so you can lift it to grab your pickle without the mess. It’s made from BPA-free plastic and measures 7.5 inches high by 4.25 inches wide. The best part? You can store the leftover pickle juice for future recipes or a dirty martini. It’s also a great way to store fruit, like pineapple.

11 A french fry holder for your car that’ll make road trips so much more enjoyable Amazon SUADEN French Fry Holder $12 See On Amazon Whoever invented this french fry holder deserves a raise. This genius gadget fits perfectly into your cup holder so you can keep your hands free while enjoying delicious fries without the mess. The best part? There’s a dedicated section for your favorite dip. And if fast food isn't your thing, this works great to hold your glasses, chapstick and so much more.

12 This anti-fog bathroom mirror that’s great for shaving in the shower Amazon XoYo Large Fogless Shower Mirror $17 See On Amazon This popular bathroom mirror is coated with an anti-fog film to prevent steam from fogging up the glass. Perfect for shaving, tweezing, or removing makeup, it features an adhesive mount that secures your shower without needing drills or screws. It comes in two different sizes — small, which is six inches long, and large, which measures 11 inches long.

13 This electric frother that makes foamy milk in just 15 seconds Amazon Bean Envy Handheld Milk Frother $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking to make the perfect at-home cappuccino, this milk frother creates foamy milk in just 15 seconds. It’s powered by just one AA battery and includes a stainless steel stand to display on your counter for easy access. This kitchen gadget also doubles as a handheld electric blender, so if you want to experiment with homemade salad dressing or whisk eggs without the mess, it’s worth adding to your cart.

14 A pair of salad tongs to create the best chopped salad ever Amazon Trudeau Toss and Chop Salad Tongs $18 See On Amazon The secret to a perfectly chopped salad is these salad tongs that allow you easily toss and chop the salad with one simple gadget. It features soft handles for a comfortable grip and has a lock shut button for extra safety. The stainless steel blade is super sharp and easily chops your ingredients straight from the bowl. “I use this for salad greens and cooked meats. Works great and have given them as gifts to a number of family and friends,” said one reviewer.

15 This eco-friendly & reusable beeswax wrap that eliminates plastic waste Amazon Reusable Bee's Wrap (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Swap out your plastic wrap and tin foil for this pack of reusable Bee’s Wrap that has so many different uses. You can use it for storing leftovers, saving the other half of an avocado, or covering the top of a bowl. Plus, it’s back with a 4.6-star rating and plenty of five-star reviews. With packs available in different fun prints, each pack comes with three sheets of different sizes ranging from seven to 13 inches wide.

16 This pillow stand for your iPad that’ll make watching your favorite shows even cozier Amazon Lamicall Tablet Stand Pillow $25 See On Amazon Laying in bed with your iPad has never been comfier, thanks to this tablet stand pillow. It’s crafted from high-quality material that is incredibly soft, supportive, and durable. There are six adjustment options that make it easy to view your device from any angle you desire, and it’s compatible with most phones and tablets. Choose from four different colors.

17 An outlet cover that provides extra storage space Amazon WALI Outlet Shelf $7 See On Amazon This outlet cover is designed with a top shelf for storing your speakers, electric toothbrush, or iPhone while it’s being charged. Simply replace your existing plate and screw it in with just two easy steps. The shelf measures 5.6 inches long and it comes with a built-in cable organizer to hide tangled wires. You can buy it in black or white, in a pack of one or two.

18 This popular bidet that cleans way better than toilet paper Amazon Greenco Slim Bidet Attachment $37 See On Amazon There are so many reasons to invest in this bidet attachment. Not only will it cut down on toilet paper costs, but thousands of shoppers admit to feeling so much cleaner after using it to wipe. It features adjustable jet spray pressures and has different temperature settings depending on your preference. The best part? It’s so easy to install that you won’t need a plumber.

19 A set of unbreakable wine glasses that are so affordable Amazon Prestee Plastic Wine Glasses Set (12-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Available in a set of 12, these stemless wine glasses are crafted from durable plastic and are totally shatterproof, making them a great choice for your next party. The design features slightly tapered sides to make your grip sturdy and firm. It’s worth noting that the drinkware is not dishwasher safe, but can easily be washed by hand. These glasses are both reusable and disposable, so they’re especially great for outdoor events.

20 These voice-activated LED strip lights that change colors Amazon HitLights Smart LED Strip Lights $36 See On Amazon Throw a party with these color-changing LED strip lights. The 16.4-foot strip features 150 LED lights that can easily be customized to 20 different colors with the remote control that’s included. Not only can you adjust the brightness and dynamic modes, but you can also adjust the flashing speed depending on what vibe you’re looking for. The installation process is super easy thanks to the adhesive strip backing. The best part of all is that since they’re smart, they can be hooked up to your Google Home or Alexa and activated through voice control.

21 These wool dryer balls that reduce wrinkles & drying time Amazon LARQUE Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Instead of single-use dryer sheets, give these wool dryer balls a try. They can be reused for many loads of laundry and last up to five years before they need to be replaced. They instantly work to reduce wrinkles, lint, and static, while keeping your clothing soft and fluffy. And since these significantly speed up drying time, you might save money on your electricity bill — which is a major win. You can buy them in white or gray.

22 This pack of reusable K-Cups that will save money & help the environment Amazon K&J Reusable K Cups (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Instead of making a pit stop for your morning coffee, give these reusable K-cups a try. Made to fit Keurig machines, these are totally eco-friendly and will save you money. Available in both black and pink, each pack comes with four cups per set that can easily be filled with anything, from green tea to your favorite fresh roast. “They are sturdy, hold up well, and are easy to fill, use, and clean,” said one reviewer. “I will save a lot of money (and the environment) by not buying one-use pods.”

23 This beer-making kit that’ll allow you to make your own craft brew at home Amazon Craft A Brew Beer Making Kit $50 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for a unique gift or are a beer connoisseur, this beer-making kit has the best reviews from plenty of Amazon shoppers, garnering an impressive 4.5-star rating. The set comes with everything you need to make homemade beer, including a funnel, a recipe kit, a racking cane, and more. Plus, you can choose from an array of different flavors such as cider, pale ale, light lager, and honey ale. It only takes four steps total, from brewing to enjoying your creation.

24 These microwave-safe container bowls that take some stress off of meal prepping Amazon Reli. Meal Prep Container Bowls (50-Pack) $23 See On Amazon These meal prep container bowls serve so many purposes. From meal prepping to storing leftovers or giving away fresh baked goods to friends or coworkers, you’ll wonder what you did before these bowls came into play. They come in a pack of 50 and each bowl can store up to 16 ounces of food. The lid is totally leakproof and BPA-free, making these bowls easy to travel with. They’re also freezer-safe if you like planning out meals in advance.

25 This insulated lunch box that scored a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Amazon Amazon UPPER ORDER Reusable Insulated Lunch Box $22 See On Amazon Packing your lunch has never been easier thanks to this insulated lunch box. It has a top carrying handle, a rip-resistant interior lining that keeps your food cold or hot, and inside pockets to store utensils and napkins. The durable exterior is made from a heavy-duty fabric that is designed to last years, and can also be expanded for extra storage room. You can buy it in black, gray, or midnight blue.

26 A pack of convenient LED lights that have earned over 26,000 5-star reviews Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Brighten up dark nooks and crannies around your home with these LED light pucks that come in a pack of three. The adhesive backing makes them easy to install anywhere, from under the cabinets to inside a closet or along a shelf. It comes with a remote control so you can conveniently adjust the brightness and set a timer from anywhere in your house.

27 This over-the-sink strainer that easily maximizes your kitchen prep space Amazon BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Strainer Basket $18 See On Amazon It’s no wonder why over 12,000 reviewers and counting rated this over-the-sink strainer five stars. It’s a genius solution for maximizing kitchen space, especially if you usually depend on a bulky colander to wash and prepare fruits and veggies. It expands up to 19 inches long and simply attaches to the top of your sink, making it easy and convenient to rinse and strain everything from produce to pasta. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors to best match your kitchen decor.

28 This pancake batter dispenser that comes with a built-in whisk Amazon Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer $17 See On Amazon This best-selling pancake batter dispenser features a built-in whisk that’ll help you easily blend your mix and dispense it onto the baking sheet all in one shot. You can use it for baking crepes, muffins, cupcakes, or even to concoct at-home salad dressings. The lid features a spout, which makes it easy to draw shapes and different designs with your batter. Since the container is crafted from dishwasher-safe plastic, clean-up is a breeze.

29 This stainless steel grease container that’s designed to be mess-free Amazon Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container $16 See On Amazon This grease container has so many different cooking uses. It works as a grease strainer and can also be used to store your cooking oil and drippings. With a 4.6-star rating, thousands of customers depend on this stainless steel pitcher to help enhance the flavors of other recipes. Unlike many other bacon grease containers, this one can hold up to five cups of liquids. One five-star reviewer raved, “Love that it has a removable strainer so that it catches all of the bits so I get clean bacon [grease] every time.”

30 This phone mount for your car that will give you a clear view of the GPS Amazon Mongoora Air Vent Car Phone Mount Holder $9 See On Amazon Designed with 360-degree rotation, this phone mount easily attaches to the air vent on your car at any angle. Whether you need to take a work call from the car or want to have a clear view of the GPS, this mount comes highly recommended by thousands of shoppers, especially since it allows you to operate your phone with one hand. Unlike most options on the market, this mount uses a secure clamp instead of wonky suction cups.

31 This gallon-sized water bottle that tracks your daily water intake Amazon AQUAFIT 1 Gallon Water Bottle $20 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers can’t get enough of this gallon-sized bottle that reminds them to stay hydrated throughout the day. It features time markers between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., so you can stay on top of your daily water intake to meet your health goals. You have the choice of two different leakproof lid options — a sports cap or a silicone straw. Plus, it’s made from BPA-free plastic. When it comes to cleaning, this bottle will need to be hand-washed to help keep the time markers sharp.

32 A slim portable charger that’s great to have on hand in case of emergencies Amazon Iniu Portable Charger $20 See On Amazon Designed with a slim compact fit and lightweight feel, this portable charger is perfect for anyone who is always on the go. It comes with a plug, and a travel pouch and features three ports so you can charge multiple devices at once ranging from your smartphone, tablet, and AirPods. It’s also great to have on hand in case of an unpredicted power outage at home. It currently has over 54,000 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon.

33 A pack of colorful & reuseable baking cups that are eco-friendly Amazon Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups $9 See On Amazon If you’re looking for easy ways to save money around the kitchen, these reusable silicone baking cups are a must. They come in a pack of 12 assorted bright colors and are crafted from a nonstick silicone so you won’t need to use any oil or butter. The cups are oven-safe up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit and can easily be cleaned in the dishwasher. They also come in a pack of 24, if you’re baking for a larger crowd.

34 This microwaveable popcorn popper bowl for family movie night Amazon Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $13 See On Amazon Thanks to this microwavable bowl, making popcorn without the mess has never been easier. The silicone bowl features built-in handles that are heat-resistant and comes with a lid so you can avoid loose kernels. It can store up to 15 cups of popcorn, which is perfect for sharing and comes in 13 different colors to choose from. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe, which is a major bonus considering how much you’ll be using it.

35 This quirky gadget that makes cleaning your microwave so much easier Amazon TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $7 See On Amazon No one looks forward to cleaning the inside of the microwave, but luckily the Angry Mama makes the dreaded task so much easier. Simply add vinegar and water, then microwave your Mama anywhere between five and seven minutes. After that, your microwave will look as good as new. As one five-star reviewer (out of a whopping 5,000) explained, “My only complaint is that I should have purchased it sooner. In seven minutes I was able to clean off most of the mess that had accumulated inside my microwave with ease. I honestly couldn’t believe how well this worked.”

36 This top-rated pizza cutter that you can also use to chop veggies Amazon KitchenStar Pizza Cutter $18 See On Amazon This stainless steel slicer knife is the gold standard of pizza cutters. With a 4.7-star rating and over 14,000 five-star reviews, it’s no wonder why this knife has garnered raved reviews. The sharp blade is designed to smoothly and evenly cut your pizza perfectly every time. It has an ergonomic handle for a comfortable grip and comes with a rubber guard so you can safely store it away in your kitchen drawer.

37 This lightweight towel made from quick-drying microfiber Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Quick Dry Microfiber Towel $16 See On Amazon This incredibly soft and lightweight towel is about to be your new favorite. It’s crafted from a quick-drying microfiber material that wicks away water and sand. It absorbs up to seven times its own weight in liquid, which is more than most towels on the market. The stripe design is available in three colors and is super compact so you can throw it in your gym bag or beach tote.

38 This flat USB wall charger lets you charge 2 devices at once Amazon Nekmit Dual Port Ultra Thin Flat USB Wall Charger $15 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star rating, this USB wall charger has a thin and flat design that makes it easy to plug in behind furniture such as sofas and bed frames. It features two USB ports so you can charge multiple devices at once at a fast rate. If you add some to your outlets before your next party, you’ll be amazed at how thankful guests will be to have a space to charge up without having to ask. You can even buy them in a color such as blue or purple to help them stand out.

39 These genius claws that’ll help you shred & turn meat during your next barbecue Amazon Cave Tools Meat Claws $11 See On Amazon If you’re craving pulled pork, these meat claws will make the work of shredding meat so much faster than using a basic fork. The metal design features sharp edges and can be used for any kind of meat including chicken, turkey, and beef. With over 7,000 five-star reviews, it’s clear to see why plenty of shoppers love this tool for BBQs. “I have to say that using these Cave Tools claws is the superior way to pull pork shoulder into shreds. The grips on these tools allow them to work like extensions to my knuckles, and they really do allow the user to pull an entire pork shoulder into shreds in just a couple of minutes, versus what I estimate would have been 10 to 15 minutes of work using two forks,” one reviewer wrote.

40 This callus remover that’ll soften your feet & make them smell like lemons Amazon Cacee Callus Remover for Feet $12 See On Amazon The answer to soft feet is in this bottle of callus remover. It’s formulated with natural and cruelty-free ingredients that all work together to quickly remove pesky calluses while also making your feet feel smoother than ever. It even has a delicious citrus scent that will make you feel like you’re at the spa but without the hefty price tag.

41 A pack of reusable storage paper bags that keep cheese fresh Amazon Formaticum Cheese Storage Bags (15-Pack) $16 See On Amazon These storage bags are designed to keep cheese fresher for longer and are ideal for leftover charcuterie boards. The special wax paper allows for oxygen to flow to let the cheese breathe while preventing moisture from escaping and drying it out. Each pack comes with 15 reusable bags — but if cheese is a big part of your culinary routine, you can even buy a 75-pack to ensure you never run out.

42 These extra-long oven mitts that will protect your wrists from burns Amazon HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitt $17 See On Amazon These silicone oven mitts are so unique since they’re made to be extra-long to best protect your forearms from accidental burns. There are lengths available — 13.7 or 14.7 inches — and you have the choice of 12 different colors including red or blue. The silicone material can withstand heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so it won’t melt from the hot baking sheet. They’re also easy to clean when you’re done with baking.

43 This coffee maker that one reviewer called an “easy way to make a darn good cup of coffee” Amazon Coffee Gator Paperless Pour Over Coffee Maker $19 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers love this coffee maker because it’s incredibly easy to use. It comes with a reusable stainless steel mesh filter that you place on top of the carafe before you begin brewing. The container is crafted from heat-resistant glass and can hold up to 10 or 14 ounces of coffee, depending on which size you choose. Customers love how simple it is. “Just pour hot water over the coffee, and the Coffe Gator does the rest of the work. Easy clean-up, too. You will love this easy way to make a darn good cup of coffee,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

44 This easy-to-clean silicone spoon rest that will keep your counters spotless Amazon Cooler Kitchen Silicone Spoon Rest $9 See On Amazon This top-rated spoon rest will keep your countertop spotless and make cleanup a whole lot easier. It’s made out of durable BPA-free silicone that is not only super easy to wipe clean, but it’s also heat resistant. It also features four different slots and works perfectly for holding your spoon, spatula, or whisk while cooking. You can grab it in one of five colors to best complement your kitchen decor.

45 A pack of cable clips to keep your cords tidy Amazon Blue Key World Cable Clips (6-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Available in a pack of six, these innovative cable clips are a wonderful solution for keeping your cords organized and preventing them from getting tangled. These clips feature a self-adhesive backing making it easy to place them anywhere you desire. The slot is big enough to secure all types of different size cords including USB, laptop chargers, and more. Over 13,000 customers gave them their highest rating.

46 This electric sandwich maker that’ll make breakfast the easiest decision of the day Amazon Ovente Electric Sandwich Maker $14 See On Amazon What makes this electric sandwich maker so awesome is that it has nonstick plates, so you don’t have to use extra oil or butter. The compact design is easily portable and can fold up to store it away when not in use. Plus, the base has anti-skid legs that will keep it sturdy and secure while making your favorite sandwich. As one five-star reviewer raved, “I'm used to buttering the outside of the bread before and with this, I don't have to. I just put one slice of bread on the plate build my sandwich and add the top piece of bread. Close it, lock it, leave it to do its thing, and a couple of minutes later a perfect toasted sandwich.”

47 A portable laptop stand with ergonomic benefits Amazon Office Owl Laptop Stand $21 See On Amazon Designed from 100% aluminum, this laptop stand has so many ergonomic benefits especially if you work from home. Reviewers say that it’s helped improve posture and prevent neck strain. It’s best suited for tablets or laptops ranging from 10 to 17 inches and is also a great solution for maximizing desk space. It also just takes seconds to assemble.

48 This best-selling splatter screen that is so versatile Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen $10 See On Amazon This splatter screen is made from durable stainless steel and has so many different uses. While its main use is to prevent hot oil from splashing onto your hands, it can also be used as a strainer to wash veggies or a sifter for baking. It’s designed with a heat-resistant handle and comes in four different sizes ranging from 9.5 to 15 inches.

49 These packing cubes that have a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Amazon Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) $19 See On Amazon Maximize the most out of your suitcase space with this set of packing cubes that come in four assorted sizes. The top is crafted from see-through mesh so your belongings are clearly visible. Reviewers love that this set comes with a laundry bag so you can separate your clean clothes and dirty clothes. You can grab them in one of 10 fun colors.

50 This adorable cherry measuring spoon set that’s great for both liquid & dry ingredients Amazon OTOTO Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons & Egg Separator $18 See On Amazon Not only are these measuring spoons made from BPA-free plastic, but they’re also designed to look like cherries — and it comes with an egg separator that resembles a green leaf. While they’re cute, they’re also very functional. Another bonus is the fact that they’re dishwasher safe, and can be used to flawlessly measure both dry and liquid ingredients. Your search for the perfect housewarming gift is over.

51 This digital meat thermometer with an easy-to-read LED screen Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $22 See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer is a kitchen essential for anyone who cooks steak or chicken regularly. The waterproof design makes it ideal to use for checking the temperature of homemade soup and stews. Over 59,000 five-star reviewers especially love it for its easy-to-read LED screen and magnetic back that easily sticks onto your fridge.

52 These can covers to keep your pet food fresher for longer Amazon Bonza Pet Food Can Covers $9 See On Amazon These can covers are made from flexible silicone and easily stretch to fit dog and cat food cans of various sizes. They are designed to help to keep wet foods fresh for longer and are a game-changer for eliminating waste and containing food odor. They come in a set of two and are 100% dishwasher safe.

53 A pack of vacuum storage bags that will save you so much closet space Amazon SPACE MAX Premium Space Saver Vacuum Storage Bags (6-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Maximize the most out of your closet space with these storage bags that are ideal for storing away seasonal items, blankets, and towels. With the use of a vacuum, these bags reduce the bulk of your belongings by up to 80%, and can also serve as a genius solution for making extra room in your suitcase. Plus, when you put your wardrobe from last season in these vacuum bags, you’re protecting your clothing from insects and mold.

54 A cordless desktop vacuum that makes cleaning crumbs & dust so easy Amazon ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner $12 See On Amazon Keep crumbs off of your desk and out of your keyboard with this mini desktop vacuum cleaner. The portable and cordless design is powered by two AA batteries and features a 360-degree rotation to reach every corner and crevice, even picking up larger debris. This gadget is perfect for helping tidy your office desk, your desk at home, or even the kitchen table.

55 This manual food chopper that will save you so much time prepping for dinner Amazon Cambom Manual Food Chopper $12 See On Amazon Be prepared to save boatloads of time with this manual food chopper. Simply pull the green handle, and the interior blades will get to work. Whether you’re looking to dice or chop up veggies, nuts, and fruits, this kitchen device is a no-brainer for stress-free dinner prep. There are four different sizes to choose from, ranging from 550 milliliters to 1300 milliliters.

56 This bamboo tea tumbler that keeps your drink cold the entire day Amazon LeafLife Bamboo Thermos with Tea Infuser $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re brewing hot or iced tea, this bamboo tumble comes with a stainless steel tea infuser, and can keep drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for the entire day. It stores 17 ounces of liquids and has a leak-proof lid to prevent spills. Since it fits in most car cup holders, it’s also great to travel with.

57 This compact camping pillow that is incredibly soft & great for travel Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow $25 See On Amazon Crafted from a super soft micro-suede material on the outside and cushioned memory foam on the inside, this camping pillow comes highly recommended by thousands of Amazon shoppers. It’s available in two sizes — 12 by 16 and 14 by 18 inches — and three colors, including blue and pink. Bring it to the beach, on the plane, or keep it in your car for long road trips. It’s also safe to machine wash and dry after your trip is over.

58 This best-selling outdoor picnic blanket that is so easy to carry Amazon Scuddles Outdoor Blanket $27 See On Amazon This best-selling picnic blanket easily rolls up and has top handles making it super convenient to carry around. It’s available in seven sizes and there’s an array of fun stripe colors to choose from. The 59 by 75-inch style can fit up to six adults for any occasion. It’s crafted from a soft durable material that is machine washable and is also great to bring to the park for toddlers to play on.

59 This incredibly popular food scale that has over 112,000 5-star reviews Amazon Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale $14 See On Amazon Meal prepping just got a whole lot easier thanks to this food scale that accurately measures the grams of your ingredients. The best-selling kitchen gadget is compact and sleek and will take up minimal room on your countertop. It features a backlit LED screen making it super easy to read the numbers. It’s available in multiple sizes based on what you need, and plenty of colors to make your kitchen counter pop.

60 An electric hot water kettle that has a removable filter & heats fast Amazon Ovente Electric Hot Water Kettle $16 See On Amazon You’ll be hard-pressed to find an electric hot water kettle that is this high-quality for an affordable price tag. It holds 1.7 liters of water and features an LED light that indicates when the kettle is on. For extra safety, it automatically turns off when the water has come to a boil. It’s available in classic and bright colors that will be sure to match the vibe of your kitchen.

61 A set of reusable mesh bags that can eliminate the need for 1,000 plastic bags over time Amazon Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 15) $12 See On Amazon Available in a pack of 15, these reusable mesh bags are designed to keep your produce fresh and eliminate single-use plastic bags. The brand notes that it can eliminate up to 1000 plastic bags over time by getting in the habit of swapping out traditional ziplock bags. You wash them by hand or stick them in the washing machine with the rest of your laundry. They are also great for keeping in your car to have on hand for trips to the grocery store.

62 This floating drink holder that’ll add a dash of luxury to your next pool party Amazon DIVEBLAST: Premium Floating Drink Holder $23 See On Amazon Keep your drinks and snacks within reach thanks to this amazing floating drink holder. Whether you’re hosting a pool party or relaxing in the hot tub, this device has slots for cups, wine bottles, your smartphone, and of course there’s room for your lunch. It’s available in sleek black or an avocado shape which will match perfectly with your poolside guacamole.

63 A pair of LED flashlight gloves that’ll help make late-night walks & runs even safer Amazon LED Flashlight Gloves $16 See On Amazon These LED flashlight gloves are so convenient and a genius hands-free solution no matter the event. Whether you’re night fishing, walking your dog after the sun goes down, or working on a DIY project in the garage, these fingerless gloves provide instant light without having to hold a flashlight. They’re incredibly stretchy and have an adjustable strap that will fit almost any size hand.