Designers say these are the chicest, most inexpensive home decorating trends now

If you’re in the mood to spruce up your home with some new decor, the options can seem endless and it can be hard to know which styles are in and which ones are on their way out. Luckily, some talented home designers have given me the lowdown on their favorite inexpensive home decor pieces that’ll add style to your pad.

From on-trend, nature-inspired accents to updated lighting fixtures and more, scroll on for budget-friendly decor recommendations from the professionals.

01 A Persian-style runner with a vintage vibe Amazon jinchan Runner Rug $33 See On Amazon Add some style to your hallway or kitchen floors with this runner that boasts a distressed floral design. According to Nichole Abbott, an interior designer at FLOOR360, “The Persian style adds the personalized vintage touch to any room which [keeps] with the current design trend.” The soft yet durable fabric is easy to clean, boasts a nonslip backing, and is just 3.5 millimeters thick — great for high-traffic areas. Sizes: 7 | Colors: 6

02 This grass-weave wallpaper for a touch of natural texture Amazon NuWallpaper Peel and Stick Wallpaper $24 See On Amazon Abbott says the biophilic interior trend, which incorporates natural materials, is expanding beyond plants and furniture to include natural textures like the one featured in this grass-weave peel-and-stick wallpaper. She suggests adding it to the inside of bookcases and linen closets, or even to your home office walls. Plus, it’s repositionable and won’t leave a sticky residue when removed, making it great for renters. Colors: 3

03 A set of black metal wall sconces for a dramatic look Amazon Licperron Black Wall Sconce (2 Pieces) $28 See On Amazon Abbott recommends updating the light fixtures in your home with this set of wall sconces, and says, “Matte black fixtures punch up your style by adding a design punctuation to an otherwise unremarkable hallway.” The industrial-style lighting also looks great in your bedroom or bathroom, can be used with a variety of different bulbs, and features a wired connection. Quantity: 2 or 4-pack

04 This glam side table that’s great for displaying decor Amazon Best Choice Products Side Table $60 See On Amazon “Jump on the micro luxury trend by adding a marble-top side table with shiny chrome or brass legs to the mix,” says Abbott, adding, “You could let it shine on its own by reflecting natural light in the room or style it with a succulent potted plant.” This mini side table features a sturdy metal frame with chome legs and a 16-inch marble tabletop, and it also comes in a 36-inch size and matte black or gold colors. Sizes: 2 | Colors: 3

05 A groovy statement vase in a trending color Amazon Purzest Orange S Shape Ceramic Vase $33 See On Amazon If you’re going for a mid-century modern look, Abbott recommends this cool S-shaped vase in a retro burnt orange color. “The soothing curves bring a naturalistic vibe to your shelves or surfaces,” Abbot says, noting that the color is trending hard right now thanks to its earthy neutral tone. The ceramic vase is 11.1 inches long, 9.6 inches wide, and 3.74 inches tall.

06 This set of starburst wall decor with art deco style Amazon Deco 79 Metal Starburst 3D Wall Decor (Set of 3) $32 See On Amazon “Art deco design is enjoying a renaissance thanks to its emphasis on sleek luxury,” says Abbott, and you can add a luxe feel to the walls in any space with these 3-D starburst wall features in glamorous gold. The set of three comes in at just over $10 apiece and they range in size from 6 inches to 12 inches in diameter. Sizes: Set includes 1 x 6-inch, 1 x 9-inch, and 1 x 12-inch starburst

07 These adhesive strip lights for mood lighting practically anywhere Amazon Govee RGB LED Strip Lights $24 See On Amazon Alexandra Cooper, an interior designer at Planner 5D, says, “These LED strip lights from Govee are a great way to add ambiance and color to any room.” The two-roll set of adhesive-backed lights provide over 65 feet of illumination with adjustable brightness and color settings that can be controlled via an app on your phone. You can even sync the lights with music and choose from pre-programmed settings with different vibes. Sizes: 6

08 A set of faux plants for a natural vibe without the work Amazon Winlyn Mini Potted Artificial Plants (Set Of 3) $15 See On Amazon Cooper says this set of three faux plants “is a great way to add some greenery to your space without the upkeep of real plants,” and their small size makes them ideal for placing on a shelf, side table, or window sill. They come in lightweight paper pulp pots that resemble modern cement containers, measure about 10 inches tall, and even have faux soil inside.

09 These rope baskets with a trendy 2-tone design Amazon Goodpick Cotton Rope Baskets (Set Of 2) $34 See On Amazon Cooper notes that these woven storage baskets “are a practical and stylish way to keep your home organized.” They feature a two-toned design and a stylish rope construction that holds its shape while standing up, and they can be used to stash everything from blankets to pillows and other odds and ends. Plus, the large one has knotted handles for a nautical look. Sizes: Set includes one large (15 inches in diameter) and one small (9.4 inches in diameter) basket

10 A set of framed nature-inspired prints Amazon HAUS AND HUES Framed Botanical Wall Art $50 See On Amazon “This set of four framed botanical prints from Haus and Hues is a beautiful and affordable way to add some art to your walls,” suggests Cooper. The 8 by 10-inch prints come with black wooden frames so you can hang them right out of the box, and there’s a selection of frame colors and botanical prints to choose from, including colorful florals and some vintage designs. Print styles: 6 | Sizes: 3

11 These wildly popular pillow covers with a velvety texture Amazon MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These decorative pillow covers “are a stylish and affordable way to update your throw pillows,” advises Cooper, and they’ve received rave reviews from thousands of shoppers on Amazon. The soft velvet texture adds a luxurious touch, there are 41 stunning colors to choose from, and they’re available in a variety of sizes to fit your pillow inserts. Sizes: 12 | Colors: 41

12 A tiny footed planter made from terracotta clay Amazon Creative Co-Op Boho Terracotta Footed Planter $17 See On Amazon Gabriela Eisenhart, the founder and head of design for Silo Studios, tells Mic, “Earthtones, natural textures, pottery, and nature are very much at the forefront of design right now” — and this small, terracotta planter is great for adding an earthy touch. It measures 2.75 inches tall and 3.5 inches wide, and reviewers recommend using it to stash everything from push pins to air plants and even candy. Sizes: 2 | Colors: 2

13 This food-safe stoneware pitcher in earthy colors Amazon Creative Co-Op Modern Small Stoneware Pitcher $21 See On Amazon Eisenhart recommends this modern stoneware pitcher as another great way to incorporate some natural elements into your home design. The 24-ounce pitcher is measures just 6.25 inches tall, so it’s great for use as a decorative item or small flower vase — however, it is food, dishwasher, and microwave-safe to serve beverages as well. Choose from four colors: mustard taupe (featured), beige, charcoal gray, and putty brown. Sizes: 2 | Colors: 4

14 A set of unique glass jars with sphere-shaped lids Amazon SAPHALTON Glass Jar Set (4 Pieces) $35 See On Amazon Following Eisenhart’s advice, infuse some natural textures and earthy tones into your kitchen decor with this glass jar set that boasts unique spherical cork lids. The four-piece set includes jars ranging from 17 to 42 ounces and is excellent for storing your snacks, pasta, cereal, and coffee. Reviewers note that, while the lids don’t provide a tight seal, they still work to keep food fresh inside. Capacity: Set includes 17, 27, 34, and 42-ounce jars

15 This wood knot for a natural accent on a table or shelf Amazon Rool Coffee Table Decor $24 See On Amazon Place this wooden knot on a coffee table, decorative tray, or on top of a stack of books to add a natural element to any room. Measuring about 7.5 inches, each knot is unique thanks to the natural variations in the wood, and there are three neutral color options: beige, white, and black. Dimensions: Approximately 5.5 x 7 x 4.5 inches | Colors: 3

16 A set of neutral throw pillow covers with a natural texture Amazon MIULEE Linen Throw Pillow Covers (Set Of 2) $12 See On Amazon “One of the most popular home decor trends in recent years is modern minimalism,” explains Keely Smith, an interior designer at JD Elite Interiors. To create the clean lines and neutral color palette associated with the trend, Smith recommends this throw pillow cover set made of durable polyester with a linen look. The textured covers feature hidden zippers on the bottom and come in seven colors to suit your style. Sizes: 6 | Colors: 7

17 These plant hangers that add texture and interest to the room Amazon TIMEYARD Plant Hangers (Set Of 3) $11 See On Amazon For a bit of on-trend eclectic style, Smith recommends these macrame plant hangers, noting that they’re “a great way to add some texture and visual interest to your walls.” The three plant hangers are made of natural jute rope and measure approximately 41 to 55 inches in length, depending on the size of your pots (which are not included).

18 A set of stylish ceramic planters Amazon Mkono Ceramic Planters (Set Of 2) $25 See On Amazon “Bringing natural elements into your home can create a warm and inviting atmosphere,” says Smith, adding, “A simple and affordable way to do this is with a set of ceramic plant pots.” Smith’s pick: this set of two ceramic planters featuring a modern two-tone design with a chic gold stripe. The set includes one 6.3-inch pot and one 5-inch pot and they have drainage holes to accommodate real plants. Dimensions: 6.3 x 6 inches and 5 x 4.8 inches (outer diameter x height)

19 This mid-century modern lighting fixture with a brass finish Amazon 51light Gold Sputnik Chandelier $70 See On Amazon When it comes to lighting your space, Smith notes that upgrading to “a modern and affordable pendant light, like this one with a geometric design, can be a great way to add visual interest and personality to your room.” The unique brass chandelier is easy to install and great for spaces between 150 and 250 square feet, and it has an adjustable height to accommodate your room. Dimensions: 23.6 x 23.6 x 13.4 inches | Styles: 2

20 A retro-style metal wall sign with nostalgic charm Amazon Teuevu Metal Wall Sign $10 See On Amazon “Adding vintage elements to your home can create a sense of nostalgia and charm,” says Smith, who recommends this metal wall sign. Featuring a brightly colored, retro soda advertisement, the sign measures 11.8 inches tall and 7.87 inches wide, has holes in each corner to accommodate hanging, and is made out of sturdy sheet iron. Dimensions: 11.8 x 7.87 x 0.08 inches

21 A textured lampshade with an earthy look Amazon Aspen Creative Lamp Shade $29 See On Amazon “A great way to add an interesting texture and a pop of color to any room is with textured lampshades,” says Chris Alexakis, an interior designer and founder of Cabinet Select. This unique lampshade is made from petal paper and creates a floral shadow effect when the light is turned on, giving it a whimsical look that some reviewers describe as “organic” and “earthy.” Dimensions: 8 x 8 inches

22 This woven seagrass basket for blankets, pillows, & more Amazon Deco 79 Woven Storage Basket $41 See On Amazon Alexakis notes, “Woven baskets are a great way to add texture and warm natural colors into your home,” and recommends this storage basket from Deco 79. It’s made from natural dried plant fibers, has stylish ring handles for carrying and is large enough to house your favorite snuggle blankets and other items. Sizes: 5 | Colors: 2

23 A sunburst mirror to create a bold focal point Amazon Stonebriar Sunburst Wall Mirror $38 See On Amazon Dress up your walls with some fun mirrors “in various shapes, sizes, and finishes to create an impactful focal point in your home,” suggests Alexakis — and this sunburst mirror fits the bill. The mirror itself measures 8.7 inches in diameter but the gold metal sunburst frame stretches out to 24 inches across, making it a great statement piece for your room. Dimensions: 24 inches in diameter

24 This decorative rattan serving tray for your ottoman or coffee table Amazon GREEHOMEDE Serving Tray $25 See On Amazon Esther Chi, founder and principal designer at Mudan Interior Design, suggests creating defined storage spaces by placing “a small tray on your coffee table to house a book that you are currently reading or remote controls.” This decorative serving tray features a natural rattan material and a crisp black frame to match any design style. Plus, it’s lightweight and easy to wipe clean as needed. Dimensions: 13.98 x 9.84 x 1.77 inches

25 A modern shelf with an industrial edge Amazon Admired by Nature Floating Shelf $44 See On Amazon “I'm a huge fan of the industrial-style trend for budget home decor,” notes Raf Michalowski, an interior designer and the founder of Meble Furniture, and this black metal shelving unit captures that look. It features four segmented wooden shelves for displaying photos, plants, and decorative items, and comes with all of the hardware needed for installation. Dimensions: 18 x 4 inches (diameter x depth) | Styles: 11

26 This laundry sorter with 3 compartments Amazon Real Home Innovations Laundry Sorter $50 See On Amazon Make laundry day a little simpler with this three-compartment laundry sorter that’s great for keeping your whites, lights, and darks separated and ready to throw in the wash. Michalowski loves the industrial style marked by the metal pipe frame, and the canvas bag adds a natural touch. Plus, it even has wheels for rolling from room to room. Dimensions: 33.24 x 17.10 x 30.50 inches

27 A fancy crystal candy dish for stashing treats Amazon DONOUCLS Crystal Candy Dish $26 See On Amazon Nicole Roe, owner and primary designer at R. Nickson Interiors, suggests placing this elegant crystal candy dish by your front door so guests are greeted with a nostalgic treat when they arrive. The sparkling dish features a hand-cut honeycomb design and is made out of high-quality crystal glass. Dimensions: 2.4 x 3.5 inches

28 This candle warming lamp with a vintage-style shade Amazon Cyanoe Candle Warmer Lamp $50 See On Amazon “A candle warmer lamp is a great way to extend the life of your candle, provide great ambiance lighting and allow your home to smell wonderful,” says Roe, and this one features a wooden base and a glass shade that’ll add vintage style to any room. The light can accommodate candles up to 4.7 inches tall, has adjustable brightness settings, and comes with two bulbs. Dimensions: 13 x 6 x 6 inches

29 A set of ceramic vases with a hand-sculpted look Amazon Abbittar Ceramic Vase Set (2 Pieces) $40 See On Amazon Roe notes, “A ceramic vase set that looks like it was handmade looks beautiful empty but also with a branch clipped from your backyard.” This set features a natural matte finish with an irregular sculpted look and comes in five colors to choose from, including white and an on-trend earthy orange. Plus, they’ve been sealed so you can use them for fresh flowers in water as well. Dimensions: 10.7 x 4.3 inches and 9 x 3 inches | Colors: 5

30 These floating shelves with a modern, geometric design Amazon Greenco Intersecting Shelves $35 See On Amazon “​​These floating shelves are a stylish way to display books, plants, or other decorative items,” notes Jacky Chou, owner of the online interior design company Laurel & Wolf. The intersecting wooden shelves can be installed vertically or horizontally for different looks, create ample storage space for decorative pieces, plants, and spices, and come with all the hardware needed for installation. Dimensions: 25.5 x 17.75 x 3.88 inches | Colors: 5

31 A colorful bedding set with a reversible design Amazon Lush Decor Quilt Reversible Bedding Set $71 See On Amazon Switch up the look of your bedroom with this quilt bedding set that Chou says “adds a pop of color and pattern to your bedroom.” The OEKO-TEX-certified set features a reversible design with a 100% cotton shell and includes a quilt with two pillow shams. Everything is machine washable, and there are three colors to choose from. Sizes: Twin XL, Full/Queen, Queen, King, Daybed | Colors: 3 | Styles: 5

32 This beautifully textured ceramic planter Amazon Rivet Geometric Ceramic Planter Pot $59 See On Amazon “This textured stoneware planter is perfect for adding some greenery to your space,” says Chou, and it’s a fan favorite with a near-perfect 4.8-star rating after more than 2,200 reviews. The heavy-duty pot weighs about 7.85 pounds (making it great for both indoor and outdoor use). It also features detailed engraving throughout and comes in two sizes and four colors to choose from. Dimensions: 10.25 x 8.7 inches (featured); 7.6 x 6.5 inches | Colors: 2

33 A hand-woven wall hanging that follows the crochet trend Amazon Livalaya Woven Wall Hanging $20 See On Amazon “There is a rising trend in the interior design world that focuses on crochet and other handmade accessories,” advises Kevin Wang, an interior designer and co-owner of Inyouths, and he recommends incorporating them among modern pieces to create a unique and eclectic look. This woven wall hanging is made of 100% cotton fibers and will add a soft touch to your space. Dimensions: 16 x 36 inches | Colors: 2

34 These colorful silicone vases that can attach to almost any surface Amazon ChezMax Flower Pot Silicone Sticky Vase (3 Pieces) $7 See On Amazon According to Wang, these silicone wall vases are “a popular, inexpensive trend in home decor that adds character to any room.” They can attach to wood, metal, glass, and tile without leaving a sticky residue behind and measure just under 6 inches wide and tall. You can even fill them with water for real flowers. Dimensions: 5.71 x 5.71 inches | Colors and quantity options: 10