Designers say these eyesores around your home are actually easy to fix — here's how

"Most artwork should be hung at eye level with its midpoint around 60 inches and otherwise adjusted for furniture,” advises Johnson. If you’ve hung it out of reach, you can always “consider adding a floating shelf below it to make the wall and artwork feel more cohesive and appropriately placed.” These three floating shelves are one of the most versatile purchases you can make for your home, as they'll fit right in with your kitchen, living room, bedroom, or bathroom decor. They come with all the hardware you'll need for assembly and mounting, and you can use them to store anything from spices to toiletries to your favorite tchotchkes.