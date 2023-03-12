Designers say these hidden gems on Amazon can make your home look 10x nicer for less than $35

Home improvements are one of the most splurge-worthy activities that come with adulting. However, there are actually a wide variety of products and genius tips to elevate your home on a budget.

Mic has enlisted a slew of interior design experts that have all the hidden hacks and tricks up their sleeves to get you started. From affordable products that instantly liven up a dull space to chic solutions to store clutter, these 40 items are the best hidden gems that professionals recommend to make your home look so much nicer.

And, they all happen to be $35 or less.

01 A Himalayan salt lamp bowl for positive energy Amazon Himalayan Salt Lamp Bowl $30 See On Amazon Peyton Robinson, professional interior designer and the head of marketing at Foter, says, "Himalayan salt lamps instantly add a unique and positive vibe to your home that will make it look so much nicer. It adds just the right amount of light from a side lamp and gives such a special glow that fills up the space with positive energy and good vibes." This affordable option is hand carved from salt crystals found in the Himalayan mountains. It sits pretty on a wooden base and has an on-and-off switch with a dimmer setting to set the mood.

02 These stylish wall hooks with a rustic design Amazon Wallcharmers Rustic Decorative Wall Hooks (3-Pack) $18 See On Amazon "Wall hooks have the power to give so much character to a space with such a simple element,” Robinson told Mic. “You can choose from a wide variety of wall hooks to decorate your walls and use them for keys, coats, towels, hats, or umbrellas. In this case, these rustic keys are a great addition that makes your home feel artistic and add to the rustic vibes." This rustic design from Amazon comes in a pack of three and is crafted from cast iron metal. They measure in at eight inches long, making them the perfect height to hang everything from your robes to purses.

03 This set of acrylic bins to organize your fridge Amazon HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins (8-Pack) $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to organize your refrigerator, this set of storage bins is a game-changer. It comes in a set of six different size acrylic bins and can help you keep a solid inventory of what you have. "I use these all the time,” Gina Hardin, the home organizer for Orgnze, told Mic. “[It] makes even the most boring fridge look like a professional fridge."

04 These faux plants that can liven up your space Amazon Der Rose Artificial Potted Plants (2-Pack) $20 Raf Michalowski, an interior designer who’s also the founder of Meble Furniture, says that "Sometimes, the best way to bring some life into a room is by adding a fake plant. It adds visual interest and can help tie together a room's color palette. The best part is you don't have to worry about watering it or remembering to trim it." Available in a set of two, these artificial plants feature gorgeous green leaves planted in stones. The plant measures about 14 inches tall and will sit perfectly on your window sill. It’s also a good piece of decor to elevate a bathroom.

05 An essential oil diffuser that changes colors Amazon Aromacare Essential Oil Diffuser $16 See On Amazon "To give your home an extra touch of luxury, you can find inexpensive essential oil diffusers and scented candles on Amazon,” Michalowski also notes. “Not only do they smell great, but they also add a nice ambiance and decorate your space. Plus, you can switch up the scents depending on the season." An essential oil diffuser also serves as a great way to add a sense of calm to your space. This one has seven different colors that change through the night and two mist modes that work up to 13 hours.

06 This doormat that will provide a warm welcome Amazon THEODORE MAGNUS Natural Coir Doormat $26 See On Amazon “A great way to give your home a nice and welcoming entrance is by adding a stylish doormat,” Michalowski states. “You can find a variety of doormats on Amazon, ranging from traditional to more modern styles. The idea is simple yet can make a big difference in your home's overall look." This one comes highly recommended with an impressive 4.6-star rating. It’s 17 inches by 30 and the back has an anti-slip material that secures the mat in place. Choose from five different styles for a warm welcome home.

07 This ottoman that doubles as a storage organizer Amazon ALASDO Folding Storage Ottoman $26 See On Amazon Chris Alexakis, an interior designer and the founder of CabinetSelect, says that "Having extra storage space in the living room or bedroom is always a plus. These storage ottomans are great for storing small items and come in a variety of sizes and colors. You would be amazed at the amount of storage you can fit in a small ottoman." Made from gorgeous faux leather, this ottoman is 13 inches deep and can hold up to 440 pounds on top. You can also flip the lid over to reveal a hard surface that’s a convenient place to put a cup of coffee.

08 This vine wall decal that will spruce up any blank wall Amazon decalmile Hanging Vine Wall Decals $12 See On Amazon "If you want to add a personal touch to your home, try adding a statement wall,” Alexakis added. “You can find many inexpensive wallpapers, decals, and murals on Amazon that can instantly transform any room. You can also switch them up whenever you want to give the room a new look." This hanging vine wall decal adds a refreshing touch of nature to any wall. With eight sheets per package, all you have to do is peel and stick to elevate your blank space. It’s easy to remove and also totally waterproof.

09 A mini-chandelier that adds a touch of luxury Amazon lifeholder Mini Chandelier $34 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a luxe chandelier, Jason Farr, the interior designer and the founder of Aviara Pavers, explains, "You don't have to spend a fortune on a fancy chandelier. You can find plenty of affordable and stylish options on Amazon that will add a touch of elegance to any room. I would recommend choosing one that is slightly larger than the size of the room to create an eye-catching focal point." With close to 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this affordable mini chandelier is easy to install and features an elegant crystal design that will instantly change any room. It works with G9 bulbs, which aren’t included.

10 These chic jute baskets to store towels & blankets Amazon CHICVITA Jute Woven Storage Basket $24 See On Amazon Farr also recommends investing in baskets for multiple reasons. "Baskets are a great way to add texture and depth to any space. Not only do they offer extra storage, but you can also use them to display items or store blankets and throws,” Farr explains. The wicker texture of these jute baskets from Amazon can easily add a farmhouse aesthetic to your space. They measure 12 inches deep and 14 inches wide. If you have kids, they can also serve as a chic way to store toys.

11 A bright vase for a subtle pop of color Amazon OFFIDIX Glass Vase $12 See On Amazon Monochromatic neutrals are safe, but try taking them to the next level with subtle hints of color. "Add a pop of color to any room with a vibrant vase...I would suggest choosing a bold color to make the most impact,” Farr recommends. This small vase, which currently has a 4.6 out of five-star rating on Amazon, has a cool ombre effect and comes in eight different colors. It’s cut from an elegant crystal class and also makes for the perfect gift for a new homeowner.

12 This super soft throw blanket that’s great for late nights Amazon Peshtemania Luxury Boho Cotton Throw Blanket $22 See On Amazon Raquel Kehler, a house flipper and interior design creator at RoomCrush.com, loves this throw blanket from Amazon, saying "This throw is not only made of 100% cotton, but it adds a Mediterranean-style feel to your home with a pattern that's interesting yet minimalist." Reversible and breathable, it’s a great blanket to curl up with on the couch. With its stylish tassels, it’s also a great way to make any room look cozier. In a pinch, it’s also great to bring with you to the beach, or for an outdoor picnic.

13 A stunning set of ceramic vases that look more expensive than they cost Amazon TanQoVone White Ceramic Vase Set (3 Pieces) $32 See On Amazon Kehler also shares this budget-saving secret: "Decorating with similar items of different sizes makes your decor look high-end and avoids that ‘matchy-matchy’ look. I also love that these vases can match many interior design styles." Made from 100% ceramic, these vases will get attention due to their ribbed texture and intriguing shapes. With a 4.8 out of five-star rating average on Amazon, they’ve already brightened up plenty of homes.

14 These gorgeous marble coasters that come in a set of 6 Amazon Cork & Mill Marble Coasters (Set of 6) $28 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cheap way to incorporate rich elements without breaking the bank, Kehler explains that "Marble adds instant luxury to any room, and the addition of the gold brass stripe elevates these coasters even more. Coasters like these are not only functional, but they work really well as a standalone decor piece on the coffee table." Available in a set of six, these marble coasters truly look like real stone. They are made from an absorbent material and will protect your coffee table in a stylish way.

15 This pack of picture frames that will create the ultimate gallery wall Amazon SONGMICS Picture Frames (10-Pack) $33 See On Amazon Julio A. Arco, interior designer and founder of Bark and Chase, explains how a gallery wall can make a big impact. "This choice was made for two reasons: firstly, to capture memories of past trips, friends, and loved ones as these evoke a feeling of warmth inside us; secondly, because wood has an important role in how we feel — it reminds us of nature. That's why this walnut-framed gallery wall was chosen — it offers the perfect combination of style and sentimentality." This set comes in a pack of 10, with a range of three different sizes — 8 by 10 inches, 5 by 7 inches, and 4 by 6 inches. With glass in front, it couldn't be easier to change out pictures.

16 These diffuser sticks that calm the mind Amazon Urban Naturals Amber & Lavender Reed Diffuser Scented Sticks Set $24 See On Amazon "Aromatherapy can help relieve stress and anxiety, improve moods, boost energy levels, and more,” says Arco. “Having a home that smells good is beneficial for emotional well-being, as scents such as lavender or citrus can create an uplifting atmosphere and provide a sense of calmness." If lavender’s not your thing, choose amongst the 21 different scents available, such as sandalwood, vanilla, and pumpkin spice. They’re especially good for a small bathroom or guestroom.

17 This faux-fur rug that is ultra soft Amazon linmopm Super Soft Fluffy Faux Fur Sheepskin Rug $30 See On Amazon Warm up your space with this ultra-soft faux-fur rug that comes in four different sizes and six colors. "Incorporating textures in your home is a great way to add comfort and serenity while also promoting relaxation and improving mood,” Arco says. “Sheepskin rugs are a wonderful example of how tactile items can be used to create a soothing atmosphere. The cozy texture of these rugs gives off a feeling of warmth and brings a unique look to any space,” Arco adds.

18 These floating shelves with LED lights & greenery Amazon RICHER HOUSE Artificial Ivy LED-Strip Wall Hanging Shelves Set $27 See On Amazon Zakhar Ivanisov, interior designer, founder, and general manager of Soul & Lane, recommends these shelves from Amazon to elevate the aesthetic of your room. "Shelves are commonly found in every household and are normally nothing too impressive, but these shelves offered by Richer House are combined with greenery and LED lights, which gives them a natural and impressive look that will certainly catch the eye of your visitors,” he explained. “You'll be able to bring a sense of vintage and rustic style to your living room/kitchen/bathroom, while allowing you to display something that makes it even more eye-catching such as a beautiful plant, portrait, etc. " These are crafted from paulownia, and each one will have different grain marks, making them truly unique.

19 A pack of whimsical fairy lights to brighten up your room Amazon YIHONG Orange Fairy Lights (4-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Kevin Wang, interior designer and co-owner of Inyouths, says, “These charming string lights bring a beautiful twinkle to your living space day and night, adding an extra touch of magic to any room. They come with 8 different modes, so you can find the perfect look for your room." Wang isn’t the only one who happens to be a fan — these lights have over 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one customer referring to them as “breathtaking.”

20 Peel & stick wallpaper to instantly spruce up your blank walls Amazon MelunMer Gold and White Geometric Peel and Stick Wallpaper $6 See On Amazon Wang also loves the idea of experimenting with wallpaper to change any room instantly. "This self-adhesive wallpaper adds an instant touch of modern style to any room,” he says. “It's easy to apply and it won't damage walls, making it the perfect low-cost way to update the living space." This white and gold wallpaper features a timeless geometric print and is made from a durable, environmentally-friendly PVC material that won’t ruin your walls. You can buy it in three sizes to best fit the room of your choice.

21 A printed throw pillow case to make a subtle statement Amazon Moslion Decorative Throw Pillow Case $11 See On Amazon Incorporating a throw pillow on your bed or sofa is a subtle statement that doesn’t take much effort. "This beautiful pillow cover is made from soft velvet fabric with a stylish marble pattern, adding a touch of elegance to your home without breaking the bank. It's machine washable and comes in seven different colors to fit any living space,” Wang says. It comes in a few different patterns, all of which would add a bit of color and texture to a room.

22 This unique throw pillow in the shape of a knotted ball Amazon ZANYB Soft Knot Ball Throw Pillow $25 See On Amazon Keely Smith, the lead interior designer at JD Elite Interiors, also happens to be a big fan of throw pillows. “Let's talk about throw pillows. They're an easy and affordable way to add a pop of color or texture to a room and can really tie a space together,” she says. The one she prefers will definitely turn heads. It’s a knotted ball design crafted from a plush velvet material, and it’s a trendy and affordable addition to any home. It comes in 11 bold colors.

23 An oversized woven basket for your towels & linens Amazon INDRESSME XXXLarge Cotton Rope Basket $24 See On Amazon As you can probably tell, experts think that baskets make a huge difference in the home. "I'm a big fan of using storage baskets to corral clutter and keep a space looking tidy,” Smith says. “This set of three seagrass baskets not only serves a practical purpose but also adds a touch of natural texture to a room." Amazon customers also love this woven basket, since it’s big enough to store just about anything. Towels, linens, and throw pillows are just a few of the items that can be successfully stacked inside. Its unique shape and convenient built-in side handles set it apart from the rest.

24 This light fixture made from brushed finish brass Amazon FLYGRL LED Long Tube Hanging Lamp $26 See On Amazon Angie Wilson, the president of Interior Design Therapy, recommends these LED hanging lamps from Amazon. "This brass tube pendant adds not only functionality to a space but also a modern aesthetic at a very low cost. I could see two or three of these grouped together over a kitchen island or one by itself over a small dining table or bedside table." Crafted from brushed finished brass, these stunning lights have a voltage that lasts up to 50,000 hours. They’re also surprisingly easy to install.

25 These art prints that are super versatile Amazon FSZSEES Abstract Boho Wall Art (Set of 3) $22 See On Amazon Shopping for artwork can be overwhelming. Luckily, Wilson has a set she personally recommends. "This set of three prints can be grouped together on one wall or you can break them up for complimentary pieces throughout your home,” Wilson says. “These colors and designs give a ‘vintage mid-century modern/Urban Outfitters vibe’ at a fraction of the price. Artwork is very personal for many people but these prints are neutral enough to go in most spaces." You can buy them in two sizes so that they adequately fit your room.

26 This handwoven window curtain made from airy cotton Amazon Mkono Macrame Curtain Wall Hanging $35 See On Amazon "I love these macrame pieces for either curtains, wall hangings, room dividers, or even photo backdrops,” says Wilson. “They are a ’70s vibe all the way and make such a fun addition to most spaces. I’ve even cut them down and used them on the smaller windows of my 1962 Shasta Camper." The curtain measures 80 inches long and 29 inches wide and is the perfect way to add texture and a little bit more privacy to a living space.

27 A beautiful handwoven basket to declutter your desk Amazon DEFLECTAIR Small Handmade Woven Storage Basket $15 See On Amazon Stefanie Cheng, the founder and Principal Designer at Steff Stuff Design, emphasizes the importance of having a tidy space. "A big thing for helping with personal spaces, be it an office desk, or your living room, is to have a visually tidy space. It doesn't mean don't have stuff out at arm's reach, it just needs to be corralled with a container of some sort — a box, basket, tray, bowl, etc,” she explains. “A coffee table can be easily upgraded with a tray to house all the remotes." This basket is a great catch-all, as it’s the perfect size to store your keys, cell phone, and other miscellaneous essentials. They also stack perfectly on top of each other if you want to buy multiples.

28 These floating shelves that double as decor Amazon Greenco Corner Shelf $23 See On Amazon Ben Kuhl, a home remodeler and CEO of Shelf Expression, notes that "Corners of rooms are often neglected and can become a decor wasteland. That's where the Greenco wall-mount corner shelves come in handy! By installing these shelves, you can make the most of this overlooked area of your room and add both storage and style to your living space. The shelves have a five-tier design that offers plenty of room to display small plants, picture frames, books, and other decorative items. They’re simple to install with the included hardware, and you can choose from various finishes to match your decor." Kuhl isn’t the only one who swears by these shelves — they have over 41,000 five-star reviews on Amazon from other fans.

29 This wooden mail organizer that doubles as a coat hook Amazon Lwenki Mail Organizer $27 See On Amazon Kate Diaz, the co-owner of Swanky Den, recommends this mail organizer, calling it "a hidden gem on Amazon that can make your home look 10 times nicer thanks to its rustic wood design and flush mounting hardware. With this mail organizer, you'll save space by having all of your important documents, such as letters and bills, neatly organized in one place. It also includes hooks for coats and dog leashes so you can keep them off the ground. This mail organizer is sure to be an eye-catching addition to any room! Plus, it's easy to install — all you need is a few basic tools, and it can be mounted in minutes." It comes in three shades, all of which would look great in your home.

30 These organization bags that have a strong reinforced handle Amazon Lifewit Large Storage Bags (3-Pack) $25 See On Amazon When it comes to organizing your linens, Carlin van Noppen, head interior designer and founder of Fig Linens and Home, looks to Amazon for these best-selling storage bags. "My favorite home products to purchase from Amazon are their organizational tools. Organizers like these bags are perfect for the linen closet,” van Noppen explains. “They have enough space to contain stacks of sheets, towels, and comforters but still fit in your storage spaces. Just fold your linens after washing and drying them and tuck [them] away for future use." With a double fabric stitch, these bags are stronger than many of their competitors. You can buy them in eight different sizes, depending on what you want to fill them with.

31 These food storage containers that come with airtight lids Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) $23 See On Amazon "I love these simple BPA-free containers for the kitchen,” says van Noppen. “They can be used to organize the insides of your cabinets, or they are chic enough to feature on exposed shelves. Attention to details like storage make your home look, and feel, at least 10 times nicer." The containers come in an assortment of seven different sizes that work perfectly for your cereal, pasta, snacks, and everything in between. The airtight lids, which keep everything fresh, are an added bonus.

32 This ceramic elephant sculpture that will get a ton of attention Amazon Deco 79 Eclectic Ceramic Elephant Sculpture $25 See On Amazon Scott Rubzin, the founder of Tiffany Property Investments LLC, is a big fan of using tiny sculptures to make an elegant statement. "A hidden gem that your home needs and that will help elevate the look of your place is an ‘Eclectic Ceramic Elephant Sculpture’. It can be placed on your dining table or coffee table. When guests enter your place, the first thing they will do is compliment your great taste,” he says. “This sculpture can be used outdoors as well, and it’ll help add elegance and royalty to your garden." Since it’s on the smaller side, there are a lot of opportunities as far as placement goes.

33 These high-quality curtain rods that won’t break the bank Amazon Umbra Cappa Curtain Rod $28 See On Amazon Attention to detail is key when designing your home — and that includes which curtain rods you pick out. “Curtain rods are often overlooked, but the right curtain rods (at the right placement) can really make the whole home feel better,” Yasmine El Sanyoura, home designer at Opendoor, explains. “Curtain rods can be minimal yet so chic, and often come in different finishes to best complement your home style. I always recommend these (and even have black rods in my own home), so I can attest to their quality and style.” This option from Amazon has a 4.7-star rating and is crafted from gorgeous brass that comes in gold, silver, or black. There are three different size options available ranging from 33 to 180 inches. “When installing curtain rods, make sure that they are hung closer to the ceiling and not right above the window. Pair them with pleated curtains that sweep the floor, and voila, you’ve got that high-end look,” El Sanyoura advises.

34 An accent runner rug for your long hallway Amazon Loloi II Skye Collection Accent Rug $22 See On Amazon El Sanyoura also adds, "Runners are a great way to add character throughout your home in long hallways, entryways, and the kitchen. They can look great layered over a neutral rug you might already own, or even carpet flooring for added personalization." Designed from a stain-resistant material, this accent rug comes in 19 different prints and 15 sizes ranging from round to square. It’s also easy to spot-clean, so you can always keep it looking fresh.

35 This metal mirror that will instantly open up your room Amazon Hong Art Metal Mirror $34 See On Amazon "I love incorporating mirrors into rooms throughout the home to make the spaces feel bigger and brighter,” El Sanyoura explains. “A framed rectangular mirror will instantly update a bathroom or powder room space. This framed rectangle mirror will instantly update a bathroom or powder room space." This metal frame mirror is 15 inches long and 11 inches wide. The rectangular design has slightly rounded edges and is a great way to open up small spaces.

36 This pack of knobs to replace your old ones Amazon knobelite Brushed Nickel Cabinet Knobs (6-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Upgrading your knobs for an updated style can make all the difference in your home. El Sanyoura says, "Switch out old knobs and handles on kitchen cabinets or bathroom cabinets for an updated look without having to do a major upgrade. This is a great way to give the kitchen a facelift while sticking to your budget." You can’t beat the price of this pack of six brushed nickel cabinet knobs. They are made from durable stainless steel and are super to easy install. Shop them in black or add some shine with the rose gold hue.

37 These gorgeous knobs that come in a pack of 10 Amazon Franklin Brass Fulton Cabinet Knob (10-Pack) $15 These cabinet knobs are one of El Sanyoura’s favorite picks on Amazon. They come in a pack of 10 and are available in 6 different colors, including sleek black and champagne bronze. The durable design comes with everything you need to easily install them. With a 4.8-star rating and over 4,000 five-star reviews, thousands of shoppers love the high quality and affordable price tag.

38 This stoneware bowl that will sit pretty on your countertops Amazon Creative Co-Op Stoneware Berry Bowl $23 See On Amazon Michelle Zacks, owner and principal of Michelle Zacks Designs, says this stoneware bowl is "great for displaying on your countertop, or on some open shelving if you have it." The rustic design is 8.5 inches long and 7.5 inches wide. It’s crafted with subtle handles on both sides. Whether you use it as a berry bowl or as a chic decor piece, you can’t go wrong.

39 A marble candle holder to set the mood Amazon Bloomingville Marble Taper Candle Holder $23 See On Amazon Aside from decorative bowls, Zacks also loves to use candles as a way to elevate a space. "Decorating with candles is one of my favorite ways to easily bring ambiance to a space,” she explains. “They work in virtually any room in your home — an entryway, a dining room, or on a fireplace mantel. These candle holders are minimal yet sculptural, and I like the touch of marble."