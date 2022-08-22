Dog owners say they wish they'd gotten these weird but genius things sooner
As a dog owner myself, I know that having a furry best friend — that you are also responsible for keeping alive — is not always easy. Every dog is different, and you quickly learn the ins and outs of what your pup does and does not enjoy doing. Luckily, there are tons of genius genius products that result in a canine that’s more happy and less stressed, no matter what situation you find yourselves in.
Does your dog loathe getting a bath? (Mine definitely does.) If that’s the case, try using this handheld silicone massager that attaches to your showerhead or hose, so you can pet and calm them down as you wash. Is clipping your pup’s nails a constant uphill battle? This rechargeable nail grinder gently shaves down claws without any sharp noises or pain. All these weirdly clever dog products come recommended by customers, many of whom openly admit that they wish they had gotten them sooner.