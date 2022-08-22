Dog owners say they wish they'd gotten these weird but genius things sooner

As a dog owner myself, I know that having a furry best friend — that you are also responsible for keeping alive — is not always easy. Every dog is different, and you quickly learn the ins and outs of what your pup does and does not enjoy doing. Luckily, there are tons of genius genius products that result in a canine that’s more happy and less stressed, no matter what situation you find yourselves in.

Does your dog loathe getting a bath? (Mine definitely does.) If that’s the case, try using this handheld silicone massager that attaches to your showerhead or hose, so you can pet and calm them down as you wash. Is clipping your pup’s nails a constant uphill battle? This rechargeable nail grinder gently shaves down claws without any sharp noises or pain. All these weirdly clever dog products come recommended by customers, many of whom openly admit that they wish they had gotten them sooner.

01 This hose attachment that makes bath time easier Amazon Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush $25 See On Amazon If your dog has an aversion to bath time, meet the Aquapaw. The handheld silicone scrubber is designed to attach to your garden or shower hose, and has small spraying nozzles. Securing to your hand with an adjustable strap, the Aquapaw enables you to brush and rinse your pet at the same time, soothing your anxious pup. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I have 3 dogs that I bathe myself to save money on grooming but I struggle with keeping them in the bathtub, especially the Great Dane that has a fear of water. [...] Now that I’m able to direct the spray better and turn it on/off, it has been easier to keep them calm enough to get them to stay in the tub and less messy all around. I wish I had found this sooner!!”

02 A self-cleaning slicker brush for heavy shedders Amazon The Pet Portal Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush $17 See On Amazon You don’t have to live under a mountain of dog hair — a little bit of preemptive brushing goes a long way. This slicker brush has several rows of soft stainless steel bristles that gently detangle your pet’s fur while removing loose hairs. When the brush is full, simply press the button on the handle to retract the bristles, so you can toss the fur in the trash. Available sizes: Small, Medium-Large

03 The waterproof cover that protects your car’s back seat from muddy paws Amazon Active Pets Car Seat Cover $38 See On Amazon Made with 600-denier Oxford waterproof cotton, this back seat cover will keep your car’s interior free of muddy stains, pet hair, and scratches. It hooks onto the front and back headrests, creating a comfy hammock for your dog to rest in while traveling. “This was so easy to install and really keeps my dogs safe and my seats clean!” one reviewer wrote. “Really wish I had discovered it sooner!” Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 4

04 A highly effective enzyme cleaner for tougher-than-tough stains Amazon Angry Orange Stain Remover $20 See On Amazon Did Fido have an accident on the couch or carpet? Angry Orange’s powerful enzyme cleaner takes care of most pet stains and odors on your carpet, tile, and upholstered furniture — leaving an invigorating citrus scent in their place. Instead of just masking the smell, Angry Orange actually breaks down the odor with enzymes, so it won’t linger.

05 This pet hair remover with thousands of rave reviews Amazon ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $29 See On Amazon ChomChom’s rolling pet hair remover is incredibly popular among dog owners for its ability to remove fur from your furniture, carpets, and car seats. The handheld tool stores the hair inside a hidden compartment, which can be emptied directly into your trash. It has over 91,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one customer raving, “Every fur baby parent needs this in their lives. I honestly don't know how I survived without it.”

06 The snuffle mat that encourages your dog’s natural foraging instincts Amazon AWOOF Pet Snuffle Mat $16 See On Amazon Keeping your dog occupied with a safe activity is a great way to curb unwanted behaviors, such as chewing furniture or barking. Many dogs love to forage, which is why this snuffle mat is such a great idea. Hide your dog’s kibble under the felt flaps, then watch as they sniff out their food. The mat is machine-washable and easy to store under your couch. A happy dog owner wrote, “I wish I had gotten this sooner! This thing was an instant hit!”

07 A hands-free sling carrier for your small dog Amazon CUBY Small Dog Sling Carrier $19 See On Amazon Make traveling with your small dog or puppy so much easier by carrying them in this hands-free sling. With a wide, adjustable shoulder strap and reversible cotton fabric, the carrier keeps your pup completely supported and right next to you. “I couldn’t live without this. I take my puppy everywhere and she just snuggles up and falls asleep while I go for a walk or shop,” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 9

08 This treat puzzle toy that keeps your dog’s attention Amazon TRIXIE Dog Activity Flip Board $14 See On Amazon Featuring treat compartments that can be flipped open, this puzzle toy is great for keeping your dog entertained during the day. The durable board is designed with a rubber ring around the base, so it won’t slip around as your dog nudges and sniffs it. Once your dog has mastered this toy, there are other styles that will challenge them even more. Available styles: 14

09 The artificial grass patch for homes without yards & training Amazon MTBRO Artificial Grass For Dogs $33 See On Amazon No yard? No problem. Measuring 28 by 40 inches, this artificial grass patch provides just enough room for your dog to relieve herself from the comfort of your balcony, porch, or patio. Also great for training, it has a durable rubber backing that’s designed with drainage holes to help keep the mat clean in between uses. Available sizes: 2

10 An indoor security camera that keeps an eye on your pets Amazon Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera $35 See On Amazon Whether you’re at work or on a day trip, this indoor security camera allows you to keep an eye on your dog when you’re away from the home. With the accompanying Blink smartphone app, you can check the camera from wherever you are — as well as talk to your pet using two-way audio. “We use these to check on our dogs during the day. They offer a great, affordable alternative to bigger camera systems and I can manage all of it on my phone,” a reviewer commented.

11 This heavy-duty rope leash for strong pullers Amazon Active Pets Strong Rope Leash $14 See On Amazon With a 4.8-star overall rating, this 5-foot leash is made from heavy-duty nylon rope and stays in excellent shape, no matter how hard your dog pulls. It has a soft neoprene handle you can sling over your wrist, as well as reflective threading that increases your visibility at night. You can even attach your own accessories to the buckle underneath the handle. Available colors: 6

12 A collapsible dog bowl you can take hiking & camping Amazon Bonza Large Collapsible Dog Bowl $10 See On Amazon Keeping your dog hydrated while hiking and camping is important, which is why it’s great to have a bowl on hand at all times. This silicone dog bowl collapses nearly flat, so you can easily stuff it into your backpack or clip it onto your leash with the included carabiner. “I wish I had known about it sooner! I have seen other pet owners with it but I thought it was a frisbee. It's perfect for my 2 year old Great Dane.” Available sizes: 2

13 These probiotic treats that support a healthy digestive system Amazon Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites (90 Count) $27 See On Amazon If your dog has been experiencing tummy troubles, these probiotic soft chews are a hassle-free way to get their digestive system back on track while also boosting immune function. Formulated with millions of probiotics as well as pumpkin seeds and papaya, each chew works to promote a balance of healthy gut bacteria. Plus, they have a tasty flavor, so your pup won’t mind eating them. One reviewer raved, “Lily loves the flavor! For the first few months after rescuing her, she had very loose stools. I felt like a bad dog-mom for not getting these sooner as they cleared up the problem on day 1.”

14 This fluffy, donut-shaped bed that soothes your pup Amazon Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed $38 See On Amazon This fluffy donut bed is designed with raised sides, giving your dog a safe, secure place to snuggle up in. The bed is piled high with fuzzy faux fur, while the bottom has an anti-skid lining that keeps it from sliding around on your floor. “Best money I’ve spent on this dog. He LOVES it,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 4

15 The wax that protects your dog’s paws year-round Amazon Natural Dog Company Paw Soother Stick $18 See On Amazon Protect your dog’s paws from heat, sand, dirt, and snow with this paw soother stick. Made from natural ingredients like coconut oil, mango butter, chamomile, and vitamin E, it acts as a breathable shield, keeping your canine’s feet from getting burned, cracked, or sore. You can even dab a bit of it on your dog’s ears, elbows, and other hot spots for an added layer of defense against the elements.

16 An ultra-quiet nail grinder that doesn’t spook dogs Amazon Casufy Dog Nail Grinder $24 See On Amazon If your dog cowers every time you pull out the nail clippers, you should consider switching to this nail grinder that gently shaves down their claws. The USB-rechargeable unit is ultra-quiet, with low and high speed settings. There are three adjustable port sizes that you can switch between, depending on how large your dog’s claws are. Available colors: 6

17 This assortment of rope toys for aggressive chewers Amazon AMZPets Rope Toys For Aggressive Chewers (7-Pack) $23 See On Amazon A traditional chew toy is no match for a dog with jaws of steel. If you want your canine’s playthings to last longer, check out this set of seven rope toys that are designed for aggressive chewers. You also get a pouch with carrying straps, so you can take the toys to the park or beach. “I have a large dog that is a super chewer. These are the best I have found,” one reviewer commented.

18 A treat pouch you can take on walks Amazon Kibble Bubble Dog Treat Pouch $7 See On Amazon Made of durable, dishwasher-safe silicone, this bone-shaped treat pouch is much easier to clean than a nylon or cloth treat bag. It has a keychain on one end for hooking the pouch onto your leash or belt loop, so you can bring your dog’s treats with you on walks and excursions. Simply squeeze the sides to open the bottom and access the treats. Available colors: 4

19 Some tasty dog biscuits that are gentle on sensitive stomachs Amazon Portland Pet Food Company Biscuits $10 See On Amazon These hand-crafted biscuits are fantastic for dogs with sensitive stomachs. Free of grain, gluten and dairy, the treats come in three tantalizing flavors that your pooch will love — pumpkin, gingerbread, and bacon. Each recipe has no more than seven natural ingredients, so you can feel confident knowing that your dog is chowing down on wholesome treats.

20 This waterproof blanket that protects your furniture from accidents Amazon Bedsure Waterproof Dog Blanket $15 See On Amazon Sometimes indoor accidents happen, especially if you have a senior dog — but this dog blanket ensures that your furniture is protected from stains in addition to hair and dirty paws. Lined with sherpa and microfiber fleece, the cozy blanket is designed with a waterproof inner layer. “They are big and so soft & easy to wash. Seriously save some money and get several,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

21 These food & water bowls with a mess-free silicone mat Amazon Active Pets No-Mess Dog Bowls $28 See On Amazon Keep food and water spills from reaching your floor by investing in this set of stainless steel bowls with a silicone mat. Designed with raised edges that keep messes contained, the mat has an anti-skid bottom that keeps it from slipping around your floor. Plus, it’s super easy to clean — just pop the whole thing in the dishwasher. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 5

22 A set of foam stairs that give your dog greater accessibility Amazon Zinus Pet Comfort Pet Steps $30 See On Amazon Made from high-density foam, these steps provide a way for your older dog to access their favorite napping spot without any hip or joint strain — and they’re also ideal for smaller dogs who can’t reach your bed or couch. “My little dog now happily goes up and down the stairs into my bed. I wish I had thought of them sooner,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

23 These bells that let you know when your dog has to go outside Amazon BLUETREE Dog Doorbells (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon If your dog tends to scratch up the door to let you know they need to go outside, you should try these dog doorbells. The nylon ropes feature rows of stainless steel bells, with adjustable loops at the top for hooking over your doorknobs. When your dog paws at the door to go out, you’ll hear the ringing bells. “They’re a lifesaver for potty training a puppy!” one reviewer wrote. Available colors: 8

24 The bully stick holder that prevents your dog from choking Amazon Bow Wow Labs Bully Stick Holder $35 See On Amazon A bully stick is a great way to occupy your dog for long periods of time, but it runs the risk of becoming a choking hazard when your pup gets to the bottom of it. This durable nylon bully stick holder has a self-locking screw that tightly secures your dog’s treat in place, so they can’t swallow the last piece whole. There are several sizes to fit a variety of bully stick sizes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 This “heartbeat” toy that soothes stressed pups Amazon SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Toy $36 See On Amazon Specifically designed to help soothe stressed dogs and puppies, the Snuggle Puppy has a built-in warming pack and battery-powered heart that replicates the feel of a heartbeat. Over 38,000 customers have given it a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, with one writing, “This thing saved our lives! [...] I can't recommend this enough for a new puppy and crate training!” Available colors: 5

26 A long-lasting bone toy with an appetizing flavor Amazon BENEBONE Flavored Chew Toy $13 See On Amazon Not only does the durable Benebone last longer than a real bone, but it’s also infused with one of three savory flavors — bacon, chicken, or peanut — to keep your dog’s attention. The wishbone-shaped chew toy lasts for weeks on end, and there are multiple sizes available to suit your dog’s needs. Available sizes: 4

Available flavors: Bacon, Chicken, Peanut

27 This uniquely shaped dog bowl that encourages slower eating Amazon Outward Hound Slow Feeder Dog Bowl $12 See On Amazon This feeding bowl from Outward Hound has deep grooves that encourage your dog to forage and consume their meal much more slowly — which both stifles boredom and prevents bloating from eating too fast. Durable and dishwasher-safe, it has a nonslip bottom that won’t slide around your floor. This reviewer reported: “This product has changed the way our dog eats. He no longer devours his food causing him to take in lots of air as he did previously. Works just as described!”

28 The elevated bed that keeps your canine cool Amazon Coolaroo Elevated Dog Bed $30 See On Amazon Keeping your dog a little cooler in hot weather can be as simple as providing them with this elevated bed. Made with highly breathable fabric suspended on a sturdy steel frame, the bed promotes airflow around your dog’s body while also supporting their joints and pressure points. “THANK YOU Coolaroo for making an affordable amazingly well designed product that I am only wishing I purchased sooner,” raved one happy customer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

29 Some rug tape that stands up to regular dog traffic Amazon iPrimio Mighty X Rug Tape $14 See On Amazon Pro tip: Use this double-sided tape to keep your rugs from sliding over your floors, no matter how many times a day your dog’s paws pass over them. “I have dogs and dogs move EVERYTHING. Once I got the tape and three new rugs for the kitchen and entryways I set it all up and EVERYTHING has stayed in place as intended,” wrote one reviewer.

30 These calming treats infused with chamomile & ginger Amazon Ready Pet Go! Calming Chews For Dogs (90 Count) $26 See On Amazon Before your dog enters a stressful situation — such as going to the vet or listening to fireworks — feed them these soft chews to provide calming relief. Made with soothing natural ingredients including L-theanine, ginger root, and chamomile, the bacon and cheese-flavored treats are highly effective. “This product makes a huge difference in my dogs quality of life, and mine too!” one reviewer raved.

31 A textured lick mat that can reduce anxiety in dogs Amazon LickiMat Soothing Lick Mat $9 See On Amazon Licking is a self-soothing habit of many dogs, so giving your dog a lick mat can be a great way to calm them down in stressful situations. Just spread some wet food over this textured rubber mat from LickiMat and let your dog slowly it lap up from between the crevices. This mat also acts as an incredible boredom buster, since it takes a while for your pooch to lick the mat clean. Available colors: Green, Orange, Blue

32 The enzymatic toothpaste & toothbrush set that keeps your dog’s mouth healthy Amazon Vet's Best Enzymatic Toothpaste Set $10 See On Amazon Complete with a toothbrush and veterinarian-formulated enzymatic toothpaste, this dental kit helps you keep your dog’s mouth healthy without leaving your home. Formulated with aloe and grapefruit seed extract, the toothpaste gently removes plaque and tartar from your pup’s pearly whites. Plus, the toothbrush has a unique triple head that scrubs at every angle.

33 This ear cleaning solution that’s naturally effective Amazon Pro Pooch Dog Ear Cleaner $11 See On Amazon Cleaning your dog’s ears regularly reduces dirt and wax buildup, which can curb your dog’s scratching and head-shaking habits. Just add a few drops of this naturally derived cleaning formula to a cotton pad and rub it on your dog’s ear flaps to remove dirt and wax buildup. “We have tried everything and this is the only thing that has worked,” wrote one reviewer. “We wish we found it sooner!”

34 A bag that has everything you need to travel with your dog Amazon Modoker Dog Travel Bag $42 See On Amazon Traveling with a dog doesn’t have to be stressful as long as you do a little organizing beforehand. This travel bag includes everything you’ll need for your pupper during a weekend trip, including kibble storage pouches, food and water bowls, and plenty of space for their leash, blanket, and favorite toy. Wear it over your shoulder, or attach it to the top of your suitcase. Available colors: 7